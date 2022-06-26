Now is the time to celebrate: Accor Maldives Collection invites guests to turn missed celebrations into memorable ones

As friends, family and loved ones come together again, the five-star resorts across the Accor Maldives Collection invite guests to celebrate missed milestones and past occasions with once-in-a-life-time experiences. From big birthdays to heartfelt anniversaries, vowel renewals, engagements and new family members, the teams at each of the resorts can make dreams come true with each celebration. Whether it’s exchanging vows in paradise or marking a big birthday milestone with a private pool party or reuniting with friends over adrenalin fuelled activities, the Accor Maldives Collection offers casual catch-ups, extravagant festivities and special private moments so that those missed celebrations become the most cherished.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives – for a dreamy engagement to remember

An engagement or a renewal of vows should be one of the more memorable and cherished experiences in life. The team at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives do the utmost in creating a truly personalised event inspired by a couples’ own heart warming story. From an idyllic beach set up to a ceremony under the iconic azure waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort has a paradise-like setting to ignite or rekindle the romance for its guests.

To help loved ones celebrate their romance, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives offers the Beach Side Affair package which includes a hosted wedding ceremony, dedicated coordinator and Master of Ceremony, welcome drinks for the couple, wedding cake and marriage certificate, as well as a romantic turn down service and floral bath along with an in-villa breakfast the following day. The Beach Side Affair is available from USD700++ per person based on two people sharing. The romance transcends throughout the resort — from the expansive villas with private pools, to the adventurous aquatic experiences, golden sunsets and coastal dining as well as access to the island’s private luxury yacht.

Rates start from USD500 in an Overwater Pool Villa Lagoon. To book or for more information, email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 656 3000

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort – for an unforgettable anniversary for two

Anniversaries are an important part of life when couples come together to celebrate their relationship and love. For those wanting to extend their anniversary beyond a single day, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort transports couples far away from the distractions of everyday life to relax, reconnect and align together in their own privacy. The luxury five-star resort offers a selection of handpicked extraordinary experiences to heighten the senses so that an anniversary becomes one that is never forgotten.

From gourmet delights including a floating breakfast in the private villa pool and a candle lit wine pairing in the resort’s cellar, to adventurous days spent snorkelling throughout the island’s two house reefs, Robinson Crusoe island hopping, magical tiger shark encounters, and a private sunset cruise on the resort’s luxury yacht; each moment of the day can be elevated to an extraordinary experience. Not forgetting the resort’s Spa oasis which offers a wide range of treatments for couples and the legendary butlers who will do everything to ensure needs are met.

The Romance Package is available for USD1200++ for two guests and includes breakfast and dinner, one daily Sundowner cocktail per person at Long Bar, one floating Breakfast, one Romantic Private Dinner in Villa and One Raffles Signature Massage, 90 minutes per person. For more information or to book, visit www.raffles.com/maldives

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi – for a nurturing first family holiday

While some people think of the Maldives as a honeymoon destination or only for couples, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is an island paradise designed for all ages to enjoy. Ideal for a first getaway as a new family, every detail of a little one’s first holiday has been carefully thought through with convenience and relaxation in mind.

The spacious villas with separate living areas create an opportunity for parents to have some alone time to sit under the stars whilst the extensive wellness offering provides the ultimate in parent pampering, and the many restaurants on the island mean that parents need only to think about what to order from the gourmet-laden menus.

The natural habitat of the island is a tonic for worn out parents offering them the opportunity to recharge whether that is walking barefoot in the golden sand or swimming in one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons. Parents can watch in delight as their little ones’ imaginations thrive whilst they make friends in the kids club (suitable from infancy to age 12 and over) and discover the magical sights and sounds from life on an exotic private island.

For families, the newly introduced package “More Escapes” offers an exotic escape for four nights where the focus is to reset, reconnect, and rejuvenate with the resort’s bespoke wellness programmes created by the Willow Stream Spa. The package includes daily buffet breakfast and dinner, two return seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport to Fairmont Maldives, and 20% discount on any spa treatments.

Rates start from USD4,999 a night (including Tax and service charge, Excluding Green Tax). For more information or to book, visit www.fairmont.com/reservations/checkavailability/

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa – for a supercharged reunion with friends

There is no better place to reunite with friends and loved ones from around the world than the idyllic setting of the Maldives. For those looking to book a special getaway to enjoy long missed quality time with friends, the all-inclusive Pullman Maldives Maamutaa offers a paradise playground where guests can play, reset and reconnect The resort has created a range of ‘retreats’ to suit reunions of all kinds including wellbeing journeys, to tailor made adventures.

Referred to as the most generous all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, friends can make the most of the exclusive benefits to enjoy together. From boot-camp workouts on the beach and daily yoga sessions to talks led by a marine biologist, nature walks, and guided snorkelling; there’s an abundance of activities for groups of friends who share a passion for living life to the fullest. The resort also provides a selection of tailored themed evenings where long awaited catch ups can continue into the starry night skies.

Rates start from USD870 per villa per night including taxes, for 2 adults on ultra All inclusive basis (excluding transfers). For more information or to book, visit www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com/

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo – for a big birthday bash

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort is exclusively for adults and offers a unique boutique experience, perfect for hosting a milestone birthday celebration. Surrounded by untouched nature, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs, it’s a bucket list worthy place to visit. The dedicated team at the resort are on hand to create an itinerary of celebrations throughout an island stay. Guests can throw their very own private pool party in paradise complete with DJ. More private, low key activities include a private cinema evening on the beach, PADI diving tours, snorkelling expeditions, dolphin cruises, and a variety of water sports. On-land activities range from tennis and beach volleyball to cooking classes, and karaoke.

Rates start from USD550 per villa per night including taxes, for 2 adults on ultra All inclusive basis (excluding transfers). To enquire about celebrating a special milestone, please visit www.mercuremaldiveskooddooresort.com