Travel Diaries
Jennifer Winget’s enchanting getaway to Amari Raaya Maldives
The allure of the Maldives is undeniable. With powdery white beaches, crystalline waters, and vibrant marine life, it’s no wonder that this tropical paradise has become a sought-after destination for travelers from around the world. And when the stunning diva Jennifer Winget chose the newly opened Amari Raaya Maldives resort for her vacation, the island’s beauty seemed to blend seamlessly with her own.
Dancing to the Rhythm of Nature’s Beauty
Jennifer Winget’s journey to the Maldives was marked by a video that captured the essence of her experience. The mesmerizing clip showed her dancing on a pristine beach, a free spirit lost in the rhythm of the waves and the wind. The caption she added, “She beats to the beauty of her wildflower heart and seashore soul,” perfectly encapsulated the magic of the moment. It’s as if the natural world and her soul were in sync, creating a symphony of joy that resonated with her fans.
A Visual Journey Through Instagram
After her time at Amari Raaya Maldives, Jennifer treated her followers to a visual feast on Instagram. The photo album showcased her adventures around the island, capturing moments of sheer delight against the backdrop of the breathtaking ocean and the island’s pristine beauty. Each photo was a testament to the blissful memories she created during her stay.
The captions accompanying the photos painted a vivid picture of her experiences: “Highlights: Maldives 2023 🌴✨ Good memories in the mix.” The use of emojis added a touch of playfulness, making her followers feel like they were right there with her, sharing in the joy of discovery and relaxation.
Embracing Beach Vibes and Sensual Glamour
Jennifer’s beach fashion game was on point throughout her vacation. The throwback pictures she shared revealed a side of her that exuded confidence, sensuality, and beachy charm. From stylish bikinis paired with trendy caps and chic shrugs to elegant evening wear for romantic dinner dates, she effortlessly transitioned from casual beach days to sophisticated island evenings.
Savoring Simple Pleasures
One of the most enchanting aspects of Jennifer’s getaway was her appreciation for the simple pleasures of life. The images of her sipping coffee by the beach as the sun dipped below the horizon evoked a sense of tranquility and contentment. It’s these moments of quiet reflection that truly make a vacation memorable.
A Wholesome Escape
Jennifer Winget’s Maldives vacation was more than just a glamorous escape; it was a testament to the beauty of embracing nature, immersing oneself in a new culture, and cherishing every moment. Her journey was a reminder that even the most beautiful places are made richer by the memories we create within them. As she used hashtags like #AmariRaayaMaldives and #BrightenYourWorld, she encouraged her followers to embark on their own journeys of discovery and find their own versions of paradise.
Maldives became not just a backdrop for Jennifer Winget’s vacation, but a canvas upon which she painted memories that will last a lifetime. Her journey was an invitation to all of us to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, dance to the rhythm of our hearts, and let the beauty of the world enchant us.
Events
Hurawalhi hosts four-day turtle excursions with Olive Ridley Project founder Martin
Hurawalhi Maldives has hosted Martin Stelfox, founder and CEO of the Olive Ridley Project, for a series of awareness sessions about sea turtles.
In a statement, the recently opened resort said that during Martin’s four-day visit last week, guests and team members received a lot of interesting information about sea turtles and the threats they face.
Martin joined guests on two Turtle Tour snorkelling excursions; they visited three different snorkel sites that are known to have resident populations of sea turtles – Kuredu Caves (aka Turtle Airport), Kuredu Lagoon and Komandoo House Reef – which allowed guests to not only see sea turtles up close and personal, but also to get plenty of fascinating insights from Martin and Lisa Bauer, the resort’s resident marine biologist.
“The Turtle Tours were charity events and it was with great pleasure to be able to make a generous donation to the Olive Ridley Project that will surely be beneficial to the organisation’s conservations and protection projects across the Indian Ocean,” the statement read.
According to Hurawalhi, Martin also dived at two of Lhaviyani Atoll’s famous dive sites; Kuredu Express and Kuredu Caves. During the expedition organised by Prodivers, the divers spotted a whopping 16 green sea turtles, the resort said.
On Tuesday evening, at the weekly Prodivers’ Divers Night in Coco Bar, Martin gave a talk on sea turtle biology and the mission of the Olive Ridley Project. To wrap up the visit, Martin joined the excursion to the Turtle Sanctuary at the nearby island of Naifaru to visit the four Olive Ridley sea turtles that had to be transferred there for rehabilitation after being rescued by Hurawalhi and Prodivers.
Martin and the team also removed a ghost net from the nearby Latheef dive site, preventing the reef from being further damaged and marine life being entrapped.
Officially inaugurated in January, the five-star Hurawalhi is home to the largest undersea restaurant in the world, and offers 90 villas including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.
Action
Ay Kurumba!
By Krista Gray-Donald. Krista is Canadian living with her husband and two small children in India for a year. She is a photographer, wine lover, victim advocate, tomboy, and sports fan, and writes about life, as she sees it at www.lilbunnyrabbitz.com.
After several long and tiring trips, both within India, and around the globe, we had one important criteria for our summer vacation planning: direct flight. While there are several nice places that fit the bill, the one that interested us the most was the flight to Malé, Maldives. Private resort islands in the middle of the Indian Ocean? Of course we were interested. After soliciting a number of friends, we booked in at Kurumba, a resort that offered some other features that we were interested in; close to the airport, children’s activity centre, and scuba diving.
We arrived at noon on Sunday, and immediately noticed that it was hot and humid. Given that the Maldives are essentially on the equator, we expected this, but it was still noteworthy. Once we connected with the resort employee who was sent to fetch us, we were whisked on to a luxurious and air conditioned boat and sped to the island that housed Kurumba. As with most resorts and hotels in the Maldives, the island consisted only of our resort, a neat feature. We were quickly and efficiently checked in, and shown to our room, which was right on the beach and looked out onto the ocean.
It didn’t take us long to get settled. While I quickly tried to find the sand toys and bathing suits, the lils and Willy ran the fifteen feet to the water’s edge and started playing in the sand. They inched closer and closer to the water until both lils were happily swimming, in their clothes. We eventually got them into bathing suits and later dragged then away from the water to find food. We walked the perimeter of the island to find the restaurant, and watched the lils inch closer and closer to the water until they were wet again. It was a scene that was happily repeated throughout the week.
That evening we headed to the beach bar on the eastern side of the island. We had heard from friends that the patio was a great place to look for aquatic life, and had heard from the resort that they would be hosting happy hour for the guests! On our walk around the island, the waters were calm and we were pleasantly surprised to find that the area within the breakwall and natural reef was teeming with fish and other creatures. Our favourites were the numerous hermit crabs that skillfully* dodged little and big feet on the beach. We sat outside on the deck at the bar, and marvelled at the fish, rays, crabs, squid, seahorse, and baby SHARKS that kept passing by.
Our days followed a lazy pattern of early morning “shark walks”, lavish meals at the buffet, snorkelling in the patch of ocean that was right in front of our door (the snorkelling was really amazing, the reef is really well developed), more eating, some margaritas or other appropriate drinks, a visit to the “kid’s club”, more eating and switching to wine, and finished off with pouring the lils into bed (and occasionally falling asleep with them). I was also lucky enough to get in five dives, which absolutely thrilled me.
While this may sound like it could have been any other all-inclusive vacation that we have been on, it was so much better. The staff was bend-over-backwards friendly to us and the lils. Everyone that we met, including the great staff working at the dive centre, went out of their way to ensure that we were all enjoying ourselves. The food was great for the carnivores and seafood lovers in the family, and the chefs in particular were responsive to Woo’s allergy needs. The rooms were clean and spacious, had nice linens, and were really well maintained for a resort that is around thirty years old! We all loved the bathroom, with a great big soaker tub and a fabulous outdoor rain shower. A nice side effect is that has convinced the lils that showers are not so bad after all.
One of the best memories that we will all take from the trip was the sunset cruise on Wednesday night. Billed as a dolphin and sunset cruise, I had no way of knowing just how many spinner dolphins we would see, and how they would perform for us! There were literally hundreds of dolphins, swimming in the bow wake, dipping and diving all around us, jumping and doing their patented spin in the air as far as we could see. We were all amazed, and I keep smiling thinking of it. I just wish I had tried harder to get some better shots of them. I was too busy looking on in awe! Now I have to convince Willy that we can go back there before we leave India. I am pretty sure that he wants to go, we just need to know if we will be able to squeeze it in.
*well, all but one skillfully dodged my big feet. RIP lil fella.*
Action
Veligandu Island Resort: where even the sun comes to recuperate
By Hamza Khaleel
Maldives Promotion House – In the traditional Maldivian language of Dhivehi, the word “Veligandu” means gathered sand or sand dune. In the pretext of Veligandu Island Resort it signifies the white sandy, elongated beach of the island resort. Veligandu is a picturesque example of natural island beauty of Maldives, that is not rivaled anywhere else in the world.
The moment you take off from the seaplane at the Ibrahim Nasir International Airport, the aerial sights of Maldivian islands greet you. After the 15 minute ride your plane sets down at the floating dock of Veligandu.
Walking along the jetty and towards the front office you cannot but notice the white sandy beaches stretching across, with crystal clear waters pampering it, with gentle waves. When you get to the reception, it is a cozy traditional roofed counter where the staff are extremely well spoken and warm. The rooms of your choice from Beach Side rooms to Water Villas to Jacuzzi Water Villas are available for your choosing.
The resort of Veligandu has the most laid back and relaxing environment that one would dream of sitting in a busy office, somewhere in the western hemisphere. The coconut palms and beach side greenery surrounds the, lean but long, island of Veligandu. Since the island is so narrow, the gentle sounds of breaking waves can always be heard in the background, where ever you are on the island. Maldives is proud to boast warm sunny weather (except for monsoon season) through out the year, hence Veligandu offers you sunny sunbaths, wonderful snorkeling,exciting scuba diving, adrenaline pumping water sports and just laziness, simply lying on the beach experience; for the busybodies on holiday.
The sports and recreational facilities of Veligandu are more than adequate to fill up your day with some outdoor or indoor games activities. The indoor games room offers pool, Foosball, table tennis and much more. If you wish to do a little shopping for friends and family, there is a small gift shop that offers a wide range of traditional handicrafts, jewelery, ornaments and the odd gifts.
On the island of Veligandu you simply cannot complete the relaxation experience unless you have been to the Spa. The Spa has 5 treatment rooms that over look the vast ocean and a sauna and shower facilities. The treatment rooms offer the choice of enjoying it with your partner and spouse or all by yourself, if that is what you desire. The body heals not with the oils and the gentle massaging techniques of the professionals alone, but also with the site of nature and the tranquility the island offers.
The resort also has a lovely swimming pool located on the beach on the east end of the island, along with a kids pool nearby. If the salt water is too much or if you simply wish to lie in the sun with a drink at hand the poolside offers deck chairs and sun beds. It is the ideal place to read that favorite book you just had not had time for.
Veligandu is located in the North Ari atoll of Maldives,which has some of the best scuba dive spots to offer. An hour and half away, is the famous “Maya Thila”, which hosts hammerhead sharks during certain periods of the year. Diving might not be for everyone but anyone with basic swimming skills, with snorkeling gear on, can enjoy a lovely afternoon splattering across the house reef watching diverse species of mysterious fish and colorful coral gardens.
For the full-board guests (which most guests prefer) breakfast lunch and dinner is laid out in the main restaurant on the eastern beach of the island. The restaurant overlooks the main swimming pool and gazes into the distant horizon. Guests are served tables on a first come first serve basis, so that the early bird, can get a closer view to the ocean or sit in the sun beside the pool. The food on Veligandu is quite reminiscent of a larger establishment, and the menu more diverse than the average resort. Enjoying your favorite drink at the bar that overlooks the long stretching southern sandy tail of the island with the sun setting, one can easily immerse in the depth of relaxation. At night there is crab racing where you can succumb to your chances to win a free drink by guessing the winning crab or sit at the bar enjoying soothing music or simply sit by the pool and count the endless stars.
The beautiful island of Veligandu definitely is great value for money. While it might not be the upper class luxury resort, what it does offer, is the natural beauty of Maldives, served with the cultural traditions of good hospitality and wonderful memories of a life time. The dedication of the management, to service the rooms and facilities regularly is key for Veligandu to always guarantee the perfect room for the guest. Veligandu offers a taste of warmth and hospitality with affordable prices and a simplistic but natural approach, that is signature to the Maldivian island resort, leisure experience.
