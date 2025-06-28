Dare to taste with W Maldives at Island Alchemy Ft. Beckaly Franks

This July, W Maldives—The Original Wavemaker—dials up the flavor and the flair as award-winning mixologist, Beckaly Franks touches down in the Maldives for a one-of-a-kind takeover. As part of the resort’s Island Alchemy series—a bold celebration of global mixology talent— Franks brings her trailblazing energy, genre-defying cocktails, and unapologetically original spirit to heart of the Indian Ocean for an experience that’s equal parts spectacle and substance.

Known for turning heads and rewriting the rules, Beckaly Franks is no stranger to shaking things up. From co-founding the iconic The Pontiac in Hong Kong—featured on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for seven straight years—to launching the Hungry Ghost group and buzzy venues like Call Me AL and ARTIFACT, Franks has long been a driving force behind Asia’s cocktail renaissance. In 2023, she became the second woman to win the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, a recognition for her fearless creativity, inclusive ethos, and magnetic presence behind the bar.

“At the heart of every great cocktail is a story—and this one’s set on a postcard-perfect island,” said Franks. “W Maldives has this incredible energy that mirrors what I love about mixology: it’s immersive, unexpected, and made for people who want to feel something. I can’t wait to have my world collide with the destination.”

At W Maldives, she is bringing it all. The collaboration kicks off with two exclusive guest shifts at SIP on 24 and 25 July, where Franks will serve up a mix of her iconic signature and bespoke creations crafted just for the island. Think sun-drenched flavors, unexpected textures and bold spirits made to match the lagoon views. On 27 July, the experience moves to the resort’s noon-to-moon social hub, WET Deck, for an elevated daytime poolside revelry—an atmospheric day of sensory storytelling, boundary-pushing cocktails, and barefoot glamor under the vibrant Maldivian sky.

“This is more than a bar takeover—it’s a meeting of minds, a celebration of mastery, and a moment to connect with the spirit of W Maldives,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “We are proud to welcome Beckaly as part of our Island Alchemy series and continue offering our guests experiences that are anything but ordinary.”

Part island escape, part liquid installation, this collaboration is more than a moment—it is a statement. Island Alchemy is W Maldives signature mixology program designed to spotlight innovators, connectors, and tastemakers who bring something original to the table. With Beckaly Franks at the helm, this edition serves as both a toast to women redefining the global bar scene and a bold glimpse into the future of mixology—where craft and character collide in all the right ways.

Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast spread and three-course dinner as well as return seaplane transfer from Male, and get exclusive benefits. Book your stay now and raise the bar on your next escape via this link or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.