Drink
Dare to taste with W Maldives at Island Alchemy Ft. Beckaly Franks
This July, W Maldives—The Original Wavemaker—dials up the flavor and the flair as award-winning mixologist, Beckaly Franks touches down in the Maldives for a one-of-a-kind takeover. As part of the resort’s Island Alchemy series—a bold celebration of global mixology talent— Franks brings her trailblazing energy, genre-defying cocktails, and unapologetically original spirit to heart of the Indian Ocean for an experience that’s equal parts spectacle and substance.
Known for turning heads and rewriting the rules, Beckaly Franks is no stranger to shaking things up. From co-founding the iconic The Pontiac in Hong Kong—featured on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for seven straight years—to launching the Hungry Ghost group and buzzy venues like Call Me AL and ARTIFACT, Franks has long been a driving force behind Asia’s cocktail renaissance. In 2023, she became the second woman to win the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, a recognition for her fearless creativity, inclusive ethos, and magnetic presence behind the bar.
“At the heart of every great cocktail is a story—and this one’s set on a postcard-perfect island,” said Franks. “W Maldives has this incredible energy that mirrors what I love about mixology: it’s immersive, unexpected, and made for people who want to feel something. I can’t wait to have my world collide with the destination.”
At W Maldives, she is bringing it all. The collaboration kicks off with two exclusive guest shifts at SIP on 24 and 25 July, where Franks will serve up a mix of her iconic signature and bespoke creations crafted just for the island. Think sun-drenched flavors, unexpected textures and bold spirits made to match the lagoon views. On 27 July, the experience moves to the resort’s noon-to-moon social hub, WET Deck, for an elevated daytime poolside revelry—an atmospheric day of sensory storytelling, boundary-pushing cocktails, and barefoot glamor under the vibrant Maldivian sky.
“This is more than a bar takeover—it’s a meeting of minds, a celebration of mastery, and a moment to connect with the spirit of W Maldives,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “We are proud to welcome Beckaly as part of our Island Alchemy series and continue offering our guests experiences that are anything but ordinary.”
Part island escape, part liquid installation, this collaboration is more than a moment—it is a statement. Island Alchemy is W Maldives signature mixology program designed to spotlight innovators, connectors, and tastemakers who bring something original to the table. With Beckaly Franks at the helm, this edition serves as both a toast to women redefining the global bar scene and a bold glimpse into the future of mixology—where craft and character collide in all the right ways.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast spread and three-course dinner as well as return seaplane transfer from Male, and get exclusive benefits. Book your stay now and raise the bar on your next escape via this link or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Drink
Cellar of quiet distinction: Vakkaru Reserve wins fifth Wine Spectator Award
At Vakkaru Maldives, wine isn’t merely served — it is curated, conversed with, and quietly revered. This has led to the resort’s European wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, being awarded Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for the fifth year — the only resort in the Maldives to have done so.
Vakkaru Reserve, an intimate, striking space at the heart of the island, houses 620 labels selected with care by Head Sommelier Retheesh Kakkareth Mohanan and Assistant Sommelier Vasantha Kumar Nadarajah. Some stars in the collection favour narrative as much as provenance: a Château Cheval Blanc Premier Grand Cru Classé A trio from 1983, 1985 and 1990; Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 2009; Krug Clos du Mesnil Blanc de Blanc Brut 2002 and Château Pavie 1982, each one a vignette of a time and place, waiting to be uncorked.
“Our intention with Vakkaru Reserve has never been to impress with excess,” says Teddy Susanto Wiryawan, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives. “Instead, it’s about assembling a collection that invites reflection, wines that linger in the mind as much as on the palate. This fifth award is not a milestone, but a reminder to keep listening to winemakers, regions, and the guests who come here seeking something they can’t find elsewhere.”
In a setting where time is allowed to stretch and the pace remains unhurried, the wine experience is naturally immersive. Vakkaru’s cellar hosts guided tastings, bespoke pairings, and a distinctive offering — a Wine & Chocolate Pairing Experience, where artisanal chocolates crafted in-house are paired with wine labels in unexpected harmony. Think Yuzu and Matcha Bonbon with Sauvignon Blanc, or an Espresso Bonbon set against a Tawny Port, delicious, deliberate acts of indulgence.
Vakkaru Reserve remains a quiet benchmark for those who appreciate depth over display. In this place of timelessness, let your wine journey stand less on ceremony, and more on memory and discovery.
Drink
Sommeliers and hospitality leaders to gather at Ifuru Island for exclusive Liquid Tasting Event
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the upcoming Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting, an exclusive gathering of sommeliers, F&B professionals, and hospitality leaders scheduled for 26 June 2025. This distinguished event is being presented in collaboration with The Liquid Concept, a premium beverage platform celebrated for its concept-driven approach to wine and spirits curation across the Indian Ocean region.
Established in 2021, The Liquid Concept delivers a comprehensive 360-degree beverage experience. Its portfolio includes fine wines, artisanal spirits, grower and grand marque Champagnes, vermouths, low- and no-alcohol alternatives, and innovative beverage solutions designed for hospitality and lifestyle destinations. The platform’s mission is to transform the beverage experience through purposeful curation, sustainable innovation, and immersive storytelling.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ifuru Island, the tasting event will feature over 40 exceptional wine labels sourced from around the world. These selections, drawn from The Liquid Concept’s intentionally curated portfolio, invite attendees on a sensory exploration of diverse terroirs, winemaking philosophies, and compelling narratives.
Enhancing the tasting experience, guests will be treated to a specially crafted three-course menu, thoughtfully designed to complement and elevate the wine pairings. This harmonious fusion of food and beverage aims to showcase the artistry of hospitality and refined palate engagement.
As part of a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ifuru Island and The Liquid Concept will also introduce the Bermar Wine & Champagne Preservation System during the event. This advanced technology enables the preservation of opened wines and champagnes, offering resorts a smart, eco-conscious solution to minimise waste and improve wine-by-the-glass service.
The Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting is an invitation-only event, poised to become a signature occasion that reflects Ifuru Island’s dedication to elevating the culinary and beverage scene in the Maldives.
Drink
Island indulgence: immersive dining experiences at Angsana Velavaru
Nestled in the pristine waters of the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru presents a setting where island life is honoured through meaningful moments, heartfelt hospitality, and thoughtfully curated experiences. As part of the esteemed Banyan Group, the resort is celebrated for its unique combination of beachfront and overwater villas, including the iconic standalone InOcean Pool Villas that hover gracefully above the turquoise lagoon. At Angsana Velavaru, the spirit of the Maldives is expressed through a seamless flow of connection, tranquillity, and cultural richness.
Among the resort’s most evocative offerings is a series of destination dining experiences, crafted to transcend traditional meals and immerse guests in their surroundings. Whether set beside a private pool or overlooking the vast Indian Ocean, each experience is a harmonious journey of atmosphere, flavour, and togetherness.
Guests can begin their day with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of their villa pool. An elegant array of fresh tropical fruits, artisan pastries, and cooked dishes glides gently across the water, accompanied by the tranquil hues of a Maldivian sunrise. In the afternoon, a floating tea service offers a similarly peaceful interlude, featuring a curated selection of sweet and savoury bites beneath the open sky.
As dusk falls, the beach becomes a picturesque stage for unforgettable evenings. Guests are invited to enjoy a relaxed beach barbecue, complete with freshly grilled seafood enjoyed barefoot in the sand. Alternatively, the resort’s signature lobster dinner offers a refined culinary experience, enhanced by candlelight and the soft sounds of the sea. Every evening is designed to be personal, unhurried, and deeply attuned to the island’s natural rhythm.
For those seeking an extraordinary setting, the V Deck offers a floating dining platform in the heart of the lagoon. Surrounded by open sea and panoramic views, it is a particularly memorable choice for couples or special occasions—an experience crafted to linger in the memory long after the final course.
Residents of the InOcean Pool Villas can also enjoy rooftop dinners in the seclusion of their private accommodation. Elevated above the ocean, with starlit skies and a gentle breeze, these intimate meals are prepared by the resort’s skilled culinary team and served with unobtrusive grace.
For a deeper cultural experience, Angsana Velavaru offers private cooking classes at Funa. Under the guidance of the resort’s chef, guests learn to prepare traditional Maldivian dishes using local ingredients and methods. This relaxed, hands-on experience provides a meaningful connection to the island’s heritage through its culinary traditions.
These destination dining experiences reflect Angsana Velavaru’s distinctive approach to hospitality—personal, intuitive, and deeply rooted in place. Whether poolside, beachfront, or suspended above the ocean, each setting invites guests to pause, connect, and savour the present moment.
