Le Méridien Maldives unveils new after-dark experiences centred on stargazing

Beneath some of the clearest skies in the Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils a new stargazing programme designed to transform the island after dark into a world of wonder, discovery, and quiet connection. Located at 5° north of the equator, the resort offers a rare vantage point where constellations from both hemispheres unfold beneath expansive Maldivian skies, revealing a striking perspective of the cosmos above the Indian Ocean.

Developed in collaboration with Space Cat, a local specialist in astronomy experiences, the programme is guided by a resident astronomer, combining scientific insight, storytelling, and immersive observation to create moments that feel both enriching and memorable. Rooted in Le Méridien’s spirit of discovery and creative exploration, the initiative encourages a slower, more mindful connection with the natural world through a different lens.

The stargazing programme unfolds throughout the day and into the evening, blending astronomy, sustainability, dining, and family experiences into the rhythm of island life. By day, solar observation sessions reveal the complexity of our nearest star through specialised telescope, exploring solar dynamics, the life cycle of sunspots, and their profound influence on Earth. Guests are invited to capture a photograph of the sun as a lasting memory of the discovery.

As the sky softens into evening, the island reveals a different atmosphere. Guided beach stargazing sessions combine telescope observation with celestial storytelling, tracing constellations across the night sky and transforming the shoreline into an open-air observatory. For couples and curious explorers alike, Celestial Dining pairs refined cuisine with the quiet beauty of the cosmos, while Moonlight Table and Sip Under the Moon bring full moon evenings to life through beachfront dining and cocktail beneath the moonlit sky.

Bespoke astro-portrait sessions capture moments framed by stars and the island’s natural beauty. For guests wishing to explore further, curated astronomy masterclasses unfold throughout the stay, offering immersive introductions to stargazing, astro-portrait, and astro-photography guided by the resident astronomer.

Families are equally welcomed into the world of astronomy through dedicated experiences at The Family Kids Hub. Weekly Space Day programmes combine art and craft, interactive workshops, and playful learning designed to spark curiosity and imagination. Young explorers aged 6 to 15 can join dedicated stargazing evenings featuring guided telescope discoveries and hands-on activities created to inspire fascination with the universe.

Beyond observation, the programme embraces environmental awareness through dedicated dark sky conservation presentations exploring the effects of light pollution on marine life, the natural environment, and the preservation of natural night skies. Reflecting the resort’s broader sustainability approach, these sessions encourage a deeper appreciation of darkness as an essential part of both the ecosystem and the guest experience.

Set across Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 beach and overwater villas, including spacious two-bedroom retreats designed for families and groups. For greater privacy and space, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa offers a secluded island haven with direct beach access, expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, a private pool, and jacuzzi, creating an effortless setting for shared moments by the sea. Framed by a 360-degree lagoon and a vibrant house reef, the resort unfolds through sunlit moments designed to awaken the senses. Six distinctive restaurants and bars, an overwater Explore Spa, a padel court, and one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic greenhouses further shape a lifestyle rooted in flavour, wellbeing, and mindful island living.

This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples, families, and explorers alike to savour the good life through experiences shaped by curiosity, creativity, and the beauty of sea, sand, and sky.

The Family Fun Summer package is available to book until 15 June 2026, for stays until 20 December 2026, with a minimum of four consecutive nights. For more information or to book, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.