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Le Méridien Maldives unveils new after-dark experiences centred on stargazing
Beneath some of the clearest skies in the Maldives, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils a new stargazing programme designed to transform the island after dark into a world of wonder, discovery, and quiet connection. Located at 5° north of the equator, the resort offers a rare vantage point where constellations from both hemispheres unfold beneath expansive Maldivian skies, revealing a striking perspective of the cosmos above the Indian Ocean.
Developed in collaboration with Space Cat, a local specialist in astronomy experiences, the programme is guided by a resident astronomer, combining scientific insight, storytelling, and immersive observation to create moments that feel both enriching and memorable. Rooted in Le Méridien’s spirit of discovery and creative exploration, the initiative encourages a slower, more mindful connection with the natural world through a different lens.
The stargazing programme unfolds throughout the day and into the evening, blending astronomy, sustainability, dining, and family experiences into the rhythm of island life. By day, solar observation sessions reveal the complexity of our nearest star through specialised telescope, exploring solar dynamics, the life cycle of sunspots, and their profound influence on Earth. Guests are invited to capture a photograph of the sun as a lasting memory of the discovery.
As the sky softens into evening, the island reveals a different atmosphere. Guided beach stargazing sessions combine telescope observation with celestial storytelling, tracing constellations across the night sky and transforming the shoreline into an open-air observatory. For couples and curious explorers alike, Celestial Dining pairs refined cuisine with the quiet beauty of the cosmos, while Moonlight Table and Sip Under the Moon bring full moon evenings to life through beachfront dining and cocktail beneath the moonlit sky.
Bespoke astro-portrait sessions capture moments framed by stars and the island’s natural beauty. For guests wishing to explore further, curated astronomy masterclasses unfold throughout the stay, offering immersive introductions to stargazing, astro-portrait, and astro-photography guided by the resident astronomer.
Families are equally welcomed into the world of astronomy through dedicated experiences at The Family Kids Hub. Weekly Space Day programmes combine art and craft, interactive workshops, and playful learning designed to spark curiosity and imagination. Young explorers aged 6 to 15 can join dedicated stargazing evenings featuring guided telescope discoveries and hands-on activities created to inspire fascination with the universe.
Beyond observation, the programme embraces environmental awareness through dedicated dark sky conservation presentations exploring the effects of light pollution on marine life, the natural environment, and the preservation of natural night skies. Reflecting the resort’s broader sustainability approach, these sessions encourage a deeper appreciation of darkness as an essential part of both the ecosystem and the guest experience.
Set across Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 beach and overwater villas, including spacious two-bedroom retreats designed for families and groups. For greater privacy and space, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa offers a secluded island haven with direct beach access, expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, a private pool, and jacuzzi, creating an effortless setting for shared moments by the sea. Framed by a 360-degree lagoon and a vibrant house reef, the resort unfolds through sunlit moments designed to awaken the senses. Six distinctive restaurants and bars, an overwater Explore Spa, a padel court, and one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic greenhouses further shape a lifestyle rooted in flavour, wellbeing, and mindful island living.
This summer, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples, families, and explorers alike to savour the good life through experiences shaped by curiosity, creativity, and the beauty of sea, sand, and sky.
The Family Fun Summer package is available to book until 15 June 2026, for stays until 20 December 2026, with a minimum of four consecutive nights. For more information or to book, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
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Eri Maldives marks global marine awareness days with immersive ocean experiences
With a full calendar of ocean awareness moments running from June through to mid-July, Eri Maldives, a resort in the North Malé Atoll, is where marine stewardship isn’t a seasonal campaign, it’s baked into the everyday.
For anyone covering upcoming marine awareness days, Eri has activations tied to each for a full month of ocean-focused programming, running from 1 June through to mid-July:
- Reef Awareness Day (1 June): Eri’s Reef Guardians Experience takes guests on morning and afternoon snorkelling safaris across some of the atoll’s most pristine coral, with conservation briefings focused on coral life and a complimentary Marine Life Quiz at the Sip&Dip bar in the evening.
- World Oceans Day (8 June): Guided snorkelling safaris and marine ecosystem adventures, continuing the resort’s thread of ocean education and wonder throughout the month.
- World Sea Turtle Day (16 June): A Turtley Awesome afternoon programme, with the headline activation being a Turtle Search Snorkel (14:15–16:30), opening with an educational briefing on turtle behaviour, ecology and conservation.
- Shark Awareness Day (14 July): Beyond the Myth invites guests on a complimentary Shark Trivia at Sip&Dip (20:30–21:30, plus an after-dark Night Snorkel and Night Dive with sharks for those who want to go further (18:00–20:00, reservations needed at an additional cost)
- PADI Women’s Dive Day (from 18 July): Aspiring dive learners can join a women-only breathwork and free dive introduction session in the morning (09:00–10:30, cheageable), followed by a sunset gathering at Sip&Dip (18:00–19:30, complimentary).
Meet the 14 resident turtles of Eri
The resort is also home to a thriving turtle community, with 14 individually identified turtles, each logged by the resident dive team through distinctive shell markings, flipper formations and carapace patterns.
There’s Miss Torti, recognised by her saw-like shell margins and split rear scutes; Hank, whose right hind flipper never fully developed; and Farfalle, whose spotted shell reads like a constellation map. One of the newest addition to the records is Otto, Eri’s first-ever green sea turtle sighting, and a quietly significant milestone for the reef’s biodiversity story.
Several turtles have been named by guests themselves, and the invitation remains open: any guest who spots an undocumented turtle is welcome to name it.
Meet the full turtle family here. For reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
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W Maldives brings fast-growing sport of padel to the island
W Maldives has introduced the FIT Padel Court, a dynamic open-air sporting space that brings one of the world’s fastest-growingsports to the island in signature W style.
Set within the resort’s lush greenery, the FIT Padel Court is more than just a game. Designed as both a sporting arena and social hub, it welcomes beginners and seasoned players alike to rally, connect, and compete in an effortlessly vibrant setting. Open daily and availablefor private bookings, the court brings a fresh rhythm to island days, blending movement with moments that matter.
Elevating the experience further, the resort’s FIT team completed an intensive training with the Asia Pacific Padel Academy (APPA), the region’s leading institution for padel education and coach development. Designed to sharpen both technical precision and on-court strategy, the program ensures that every guest interaction is guided by knowledge, confidence, and an intuitive understanding of the game.
Led by a certified coach and national athlete, Karyn Emeralda, the training immersed the team in the fundamentals of technique, tactical play, and smart positioning, equipping them to deliver engaging, high-quality sessions tailored to every level. From first-time players discovering the sport to those looking to refine their edge, guests can now tap into beginner-friendly sessions and social matches designed to spark both skill and connection.
“Padel is more than a sport, it is a social movement, and we are excited to bring that energy to the island,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “With the launch of the FIT Padel Court and a team trained to guide and inspire, we are creating an experience that is equal parts playful, dynamic, and elevated. It is about giving our guests new ways to move, connect and feel the pulse of the destination.”
As part of W Maldives’ ever-evolvingapproach to fitness and lifestyle, the FIT Padel Court reflects a broader commitment to experiences that are immersive, social, and distinctly of the moment. Here, every serve is set against a soundtrack of ocean waves, every match unfolds under Maldivianskies, and every guest is invited to play their way.
For those looking to extend the experience, the Original Wave maker package offers the perfect invitation to stay longer and dive deeper. With a minimum stay of four nights, the package includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults, ensuring a seamless and elevated island getaway.
For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or connect with the resort’s team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
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Canareef Resort highlights sea turtle conservation on World Turtle Day
In celebration of World Turtle Day, Canareef Resort Maldives hosted an impactful marine conservation awareness talk last evening at the resort’s Dhoaraa Bar. The interactive session drew a passionate crowd of guests and team members eager to learn about protecting the fragile marine ecosystems surrounding the island.
Located in the highly biodiverse Addu Atoll—a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve—Canareef Resort sits directly upon one of the most vital sea turtle habitats in the entire Indian Ocean region. The surrounding pristine waters are home to over 1,200 marine species, including two distinct, endangered residents: the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata).
During the presentation, the conservation talk highlighted the fundamentally different and crucial ecological roles these two species play on the same reef:
- Green Turtles serve as essential marine grazers, maintaining the health of seagrass beds. Their grazing promotes fresh seagrass growth, which absorbs carbon dioxide and acts as a vital nursery ground for juvenile fish. Without them, these essential seagrass beds can collapse.
- Hawksbill Turtles, recognised by their narrow, pointed beaks, feed predominantly on sea sponges. By keeping fast-growing sponge populations in check, they prevent them from smothering coral colonies, giving the reef the valuable space it needs to regenerate.
The talk also directly addressed the modern challenges facing sea turtle survival, including plastic pollution, accidental entanglement in fishing gear (bycatch), and light pollution. Marine experts reminded the audience that while sea turtles have successfully navigated the Earth’s oceans for over 100 million years—long before the Maldivian islands even formed—their future survival now rests heavily on human action.
To bridge the gap between awareness and everyday action, Canareef Resort shared a practical roadmap detailing how everyone can directly assist in local conservation efforts:
- In the Water: Swimmers and divers are advised to maintain a respectful three-meter distance from turtles, avoid flash photography, and never step on coral structures.
- On the Beach: Everyone is encouraged to keep beaches completely clear of personal items like sunloungers and bags at night so nesting turtles and hatchlings face no obstructions. Additionally, avoiding the use of torches on the beach after dark helps prevent confusing hatchlings as they navigate toward the ocean using the natural bright horizon.
- Active Reporting: Anyone on the island can support active tracking networks by reporting any distressed or entangled turtles directly to the resort’s reception or the Diverland dive centre team.
Canareef Resort Maldives continues to actively support regional environmental frameworks, highlighting the work of national turtle monitoring by the Maldives Marine Research Institute (MMRI) and regional protections like the Addu Biosphere rules. Through engaging educational sessions like the World Turtle Day talk, the resort reaffirms its commitment to sustainable tourism, preserving Addu Atoll’s breathtaking natural legacy for generations to come.
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