Where families come together: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ luxury villa experience

As travellers increasingly prioritise meaningful time together, multi-generational holidays and private group escapes are reshaping the luxury travel landscape. Responding to this growing demand, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, a Hyatt resort, offers thoughtfully designed two-bedroom accommodations that combine generous living spaces with the resort’s signature understated luxury, creating an idyllic setting for families and friends to reconnect amidst the natural beauty of the Maldives.

While the Maldives has long been synonymous with romantic escapes, today’s travellers are embracing a different kind of luxury—one centred on shared experiences, quality time, and the freedom to travel together without compromising privacy. At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas and the exclusive Boduge Residence have been designed to support these evolving travel preferences while remaining deeply connected to the island’s pristine environment.

Space Designed for Togetherness

Set along the island’s powder-soft shoreline, the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa offers 265 square metres of thoughtfully planned indoor and outdoor living. Featuring one king bedroom and one twin bedroom, spacious living and dining areas, an enclosed bathroom with separate bathtub and shower, and a lush private garden with swimming pool and sun deck, the villa provides ample room for families to spend quality time together while enjoying moments of quiet retreat. Every stay is complemented by the attentive service of a dedicated villa host, ensuring a seamless and personalised island experience.

A Private Residence for Life’s Special Gatherings

For milestone celebrations, extended family holidays, or intimate group escapes, the Boduge Residence offers Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ most exclusive accommodation.

Spanning 395 square metres (4,251 sq ft), the residence features 235 square metres (2,530 sq ft) of elegant indoor living space with two beautifully appointed bedrooms—a king-bedded master suite, a twin bedroom and a dedicated service room with twin bedding, expansive living and dining areas, a kitchenette, maid’s room, premium amenities, and dedicated villa host service.

Its 160-square-metre (1,722 sq ft) outdoor sanctuary is designed for effortless island living, complete with a 45-square-metre private pool, spacious sun deck, outdoor dining area, wooden swing, and poolside BBQ—inviting guests to linger over shared meals, celebrate special occasions, or simply enjoy uninterrupted time together beneath the Maldivian sky.

For larger groups, the Boduge Residence can seamlessly connect to a neighbouring villa, creating a spacious three-bedroom retreat while preserving the privacy and tranquillity that define the Alila experience.

“Luxury today is increasingly defined by the quality of time we spend with the people who matter most,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Our two-bedroom accommodations were created to give families and groups the space to reconnect naturally, while immersing themselves in the calm, simplicity, and extraordinary beauty of our island. It’s an experience that reflects Alila’s philosophy of thoughtful luxury—where every detail is intentionally designed to foster meaningful moments.”

Rooted in Nature, Guided by Design

Home to 81 private pool villas, including 41 Beach Pool Villas, 36 Overwater Pool Villas, three Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas, and the exclusive Boduge Residence, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is defined by architecture that complements rather than competes with its surroundings.

Designed by Singapore-based Studiogoto, the resort embraces clean architectural lines, natural materials, and open spaces that blur the boundaries between indoors and out. Every accommodation has been carefully integrated into the island landscape, reinforcing Alila’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, mindful hospitality, and a deep respect for place.

Beyond the Villa

Surrounded by the vibrant marine life of Raa Atoll, guests enjoy direct access to exceptional snorkelling and diving, immersive wellness experiences at Spa Alila, and thoughtfully curated Alila Moments that celebrate Maldivian culture and nature.

Families can also enjoy quality time beyond the beach through the resort’s padel tennis court, outdoor game area, and Play Alila activities designed for younger guests, creating fun shared experiences for every generation.

Whether discovering local traditions, exploring the island’s rich biodiversity, or enjoying the resort’s signature Shack Sundowner on a secluded sandbank, every experience is designed to encourage genuine connection—to the destination and to one another.

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.alilahotels.com/kothaifaru-maldives.