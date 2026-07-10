JOALI Maldives named among world’s top three hotels in Travel + Leisure Awards

JOALI Maldives has announced its recognition as the No. 2 Resort in Asia and No. 3 in the World’s Top 100 Hotels in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026.

Celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels, resorts, cities, islands, airlines, and travel experiences, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are among the most respected recognitions in global hospitality, determined by the votes and experiences of the publication’s international readership.

This remarkable achievement reflects JOALI Maldives’ continued commitment to redefining contemporary luxury through its philosophy of Joy of Creative Living – a unique approach where art, nature, wellbeing, and heartfelt hospitality come together to create deeply meaningful experiences.

Since opening as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort, JOALI Maldives has introduced a new expression of island living, inviting guests to discover a destination where creativity and connection are woven into every detail. From immersive art installations and bespoke culinary journeys to transformative wellbeing experiences and intuitive service, every element of the resort is thoughtfully designed to inspire curiosity, imagination, and joy.

A Destination Where Art, Nature and Hospitality Intertwine

Located on Muravandhoo Island in the pristine Raa Atoll, just 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives offers a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature while experiencing a world shaped by creativity and craftsmanship.

The resort’s philosophy of Creative Living is brought to life through collaborations with renowned artists and artisans, immersive installations across the island, and experiences that encourage guests to engage with art beyond traditional boundaries. From exploring the island’s living galleries to participating in curated creative journeys, every stay becomes an opportunity for discovery and self-expression.

Villas & Residences: Private Worlds of Creative Living

Set among lush tropical landscapes and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, JOALI Maldives features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, each designed as a private sanctuary blending refined luxury, natural beauty, and artistic expression.

Inspired by the rhythm of island life, the villas showcase contemporary architecture complemented by natural materials, handcrafted details, and bespoke artworks. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted ocean views, while private pools and expansive outdoor spaces create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.

Each residence reflects JOALI Maldives’ belief that luxury should be personal and meaningful, with every space thoughtfully curated to tell its own story. Guests may choose from elegant Beach Villas, iconic Water Villas, and expansive multi-bedroom Residences, each offering exceptional privacy and tailored experiences.

Every villa is accompanied by a dedicated Jadugar, meaning “magician” in Dhivehi. More than a traditional butler, the Jadugar provides intuitive and personalised hospitality, anticipating guests’ needs and creating memorable moments throughout their stay – from private dining experiences and island adventures to celebrations crafted around individual preferences.

Guests are also invited to explore the island at their own pace with complimentary bicycles, discovering hidden pathways, tropical gardens, and serene viewpoints that reveal the natural beauty of Muravandhoo.

Celebrating a Shared Vision of Excellence

This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire JOALI Maldives team, whose commitment brings the spirit of Creative Living to life every day. It also celebrates the trust and support of guests, partners, and the wider JOALI community, whose appreciation continues to inspire the resort’s pursuit of excellence.

As JOALI Maldives continues its journey, the resort remains devoted to creating transformative experiences that celebrate imagination, wellbeing, and meaningful connection.

For those seeking more than a holiday, JOALI Maldives offers a destination where every stay becomes a story, every moment inspires, and every experience embodies the Joy of Creative Living.