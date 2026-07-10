Awards
JOALI Maldives named among world’s top three hotels in Travel + Leisure Awards
JOALI Maldives has announced its recognition as the No. 2 Resort in Asia and No. 3 in the World’s Top 100 Hotels in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026.
Celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels, resorts, cities, islands, airlines, and travel experiences, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are among the most respected recognitions in global hospitality, determined by the votes and experiences of the publication’s international readership.
This remarkable achievement reflects JOALI Maldives’ continued commitment to redefining contemporary luxury through its philosophy of Joy of Creative Living – a unique approach where art, nature, wellbeing, and heartfelt hospitality come together to create deeply meaningful experiences.
Since opening as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort, JOALI Maldives has introduced a new expression of island living, inviting guests to discover a destination where creativity and connection are woven into every detail. From immersive art installations and bespoke culinary journeys to transformative wellbeing experiences and intuitive service, every element of the resort is thoughtfully designed to inspire curiosity, imagination, and joy.
A Destination Where Art, Nature and Hospitality Intertwine
Located on Muravandhoo Island in the pristine Raa Atoll, just 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives offers a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature while experiencing a world shaped by creativity and craftsmanship.
The resort’s philosophy of Creative Living is brought to life through collaborations with renowned artists and artisans, immersive installations across the island, and experiences that encourage guests to engage with art beyond traditional boundaries. From exploring the island’s living galleries to participating in curated creative journeys, every stay becomes an opportunity for discovery and self-expression.
Villas & Residences: Private Worlds of Creative Living
Set among lush tropical landscapes and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, JOALI Maldives features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, each designed as a private sanctuary blending refined luxury, natural beauty, and artistic expression.
Inspired by the rhythm of island life, the villas showcase contemporary architecture complemented by natural materials, handcrafted details, and bespoke artworks. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted ocean views, while private pools and expansive outdoor spaces create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.
Each residence reflects JOALI Maldives’ belief that luxury should be personal and meaningful, with every space thoughtfully curated to tell its own story. Guests may choose from elegant Beach Villas, iconic Water Villas, and expansive multi-bedroom Residences, each offering exceptional privacy and tailored experiences.
Every villa is accompanied by a dedicated Jadugar, meaning “magician” in Dhivehi. More than a traditional butler, the Jadugar provides intuitive and personalised hospitality, anticipating guests’ needs and creating memorable moments throughout their stay – from private dining experiences and island adventures to celebrations crafted around individual preferences.
Guests are also invited to explore the island at their own pace with complimentary bicycles, discovering hidden pathways, tropical gardens, and serene viewpoints that reveal the natural beauty of Muravandhoo.
Celebrating a Shared Vision of Excellence
This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire JOALI Maldives team, whose commitment brings the spirit of Creative Living to life every day. It also celebrates the trust and support of guests, partners, and the wider JOALI community, whose appreciation continues to inspire the resort’s pursuit of excellence.
As JOALI Maldives continues its journey, the resort remains devoted to creating transformative experiences that celebrate imagination, wellbeing, and meaningful connection.
For those seeking more than a holiday, JOALI Maldives offers a destination where every stay becomes a story, every moment inspires, and every experience embodies the Joy of Creative Living.
Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa earns triple recognition at Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced its multi-category triumph at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Voted on by discerning global travellers who value meaningful travel experiences, the prestigious annual awards have recognised the resort across three highly competitive categories:
- The Maldives’ Best Resort for Families – Ranked #3
- The Maldives’ Best Pool – Ranked #3
- The Maldives’ Best Resort Spas – Ranked #9 (Spa by JW)
This year’s stellar performance marks the third consecutive year that JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has been named among the elite properties in the region, solidifying its reputation as a sanctuary for guests to foster deeper connections and focus on what matters most.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this multi-category recognition from Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “To be celebrated for three years in a row is a direct reflection of our associates’ dedication to delivering the legendary ‘JW Treatment.’ At JW Marriott, we believe true luxury is an environment where guests can feel fulfilled, present, and wholly nourished. Whether it is a multi-generational family discovering the joy of togetherness or a solo traveler finding a mindful retreat at our spa, we remain committed to fostering experiences that feed the soul.”
A Haven for Mindful Togetherness
Nestled on a pristine natural island in the Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa continues to elevate the multi-generational vacation by seamlessly blending family connection, tranquil recreation, and holistic wellness.
The resort’s award-winning approach to family travel is anchored by the FAMILY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club—one of the largest in the Maldives, which offers over 100 engaging, nature-inspired activities designed to keep younger guests inspired while allowing parents the space to breathe and be present.
Leisure is beautifully redefined by the resort’s iconic swim hubs, including the expansive Horizon Pool, which invites families to gather against dramatic, panoramic views of the turquoise Indian Ocean, alongside Pool 18, an exclusive overwater infinity pool designed as a peaceful, adults-only sanctuary.
Completing this well-rounded journey of well-being is the overwater Spa by JW, a holistic haven delivering deep physical and spiritual renewal through bespoke wellness treatments inspired by the calm of the surrounding waters, ensuring that every guest leaves feeling entirely revitalised.
Building on this multi-year recognition, the resort continues to curate spaces that encourage well-being and connection. From the nourishing, farm-to-table ingredients sourced directly from the JW Garden to newly enhanced multi-bedroom family villas, the island sanctuary ensures that every generation finds its perfect balance of activity and rest.
For more information, visit the website at jwmarriottmaldives.com.
Awards
Baros Maldives ranked world’s no. 2 resort in Travel + Leisure Awards
Baros Maldives has been named the No. 2 Resort in the World and No. 1 Resort in Asia in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, as voted by readers of one of the world’s most respected travel publications.
Now in its 31st year, the World’s Best Awards is one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades, with hundreds of thousands of well-travelled readers sharing their views on the world’s leading hotels, resorts, destinations and tour operators.
For Baros, the recognition is the latest milestone in a story that began over five decades ago. Since opening in 1973, the island has built its reputation through consistency and staying true to what guests value most: impeccable service that the island has never felt the need to reinvent and a natural setting of mature jungle, powder-soft sand and one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs. Nearly 30% of bookings come from returning guests, most of whom feel like Baros is a second home.
Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives, commented: “To be recognised as the No. 2 resort in the world and the No. 1 resort in Asia by Travel + Leisure readers is an extraordinary honour. Baros has never chased trends, and we don’t intend to start now. What we’ve built over five decades is something more durable than that – a relationship with this island and with the guests who keep returning to it. This recognition is a reflection of that relationship, and we share it with our entire team and our guests.”
The award places Baros among an elite group of properties recognised globally and reinforces its position within the Versa Hospitality collection as the Maldives’ original luxury icon.
Awards
Mandara Spa shortlisted for Eco-Spa of the Year at Destination Deluxe Awards
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa, Meemu Atoll, Maldives, has been named a finalist for Eco-Spa of the Year at the prestigious Destination Deluxe Awards 2026, recognising the spa’s thoughtful approach to sustainability and wellness in one of the world’s most remarkable island destinations.
As travellers become increasingly mindful of how their journeys impact the places they visit, sustainability has become an important part of the wellness experience. Around the world, guests are seeking destinations that not only provide moments of relaxation and renewal, but also demonstrate genuine care for the environment and local communities. This shift continues to inspire the hospitality industry to reimagine luxury through more responsible and meaningful experiences.
The Destination Deluxe Awards celebrate excellence across the global wellness and hospitality industry, recognising destinations, spas, clinics, programmes, and treatments that continue to inspire through innovation, purpose, and exceptional guest experiences. The Eco-Spa of the Year category honours properties that successfully integrate environmental responsibility into their wellness philosophy while creating experiences that are authentic, memorable, and deeply connected to their surroundings.
Wellness Inspired by Nature
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of Meemu Atoll, Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa offers an experience shaped by the rhythms of island life and inspired by Balinese healing traditions. Every treatment invites guests to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and appreciate the tranquillity of one of the world’s most extraordinary natural environments.
Sustainability is thoughtfully woven into the guest experience through a conscious effort to minimise the spa’s environmental footprint, including the use of natural and organic ingredients wherever possible and practices that support a lower-impact approach to wellness. Rather than viewing sustainability as a single initiative, Mandara Spa believes it is reflected through everyday choices that respect the island environment while delivering the warm, personalised hospitality that guests have come to expect. This philosophy reflects a simple belief that caring for people’s wellbeing should also include caring for the places that make those moments of wellbeing possible.
A Recognition Shared by Many
Being recognised as an Eco-Spa of the Year finalist is a proud moment for Mandara Spa and a reflection of the people behind every guest experience. From the therapists whose skilled hands deliver every treatment to the resort teams who create a welcoming atmosphere each day, this recognition celebrates a shared commitment to thoughtful hospitality and genuine care.
It also recognises the trust placed in Mandara Spa by guests and partners who continue to support the brand’s journey. Their encouragement has helped Mandara Spa continue to evolve while remaining true to the Asian traditions that have guided the brand since it was founded in 1996.
As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Mandara Spa remains committed to creating experiences that honour nature, celebrate authentic healing traditions, and encourage guests to reconnect with themselves and the world around them. This finalist recognition serves as both a celebration of what has been achieved and an inspiration for the journey ahead.
Celebrating Together
Alongside its Eco-Spa of the Year finalist recognition, Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa has also been shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award in the Spas, Clinics, Programmes & Treatments category.
Mandara Spa warmly invites guests, partners, friends, and the global wellness community to join this celebration by casting their vote in support of the dedicated team behind this achievement. Every vote is a meaningful expression of encouragement for the therapists and resort teams whose passion continues to create memorable wellness experiences in the Maldives.
Voting is now open here.
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