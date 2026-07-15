Culture
Where Maldivian culture lives on: Inside Athireege at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
How Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Is Keeping Maldivian Culture Alive: The smell reaches you before anything else: warm coconut oil, faintly sweet, drifting from a low-roofed beach house. Inside, a woman works patiently with her hands, pressing, turning and drawing the oil slowly from the flesh, just as it has been done for generations on these islands. Standing on a tiny coral island in the South Nilandhe Atoll, time seems to lose its importance.
This is Athireege, the cultural heart of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé Collection within Sun Siyam. It is not a museum, nor a demonstration staged for the camera. It is a living sanctuary where the crafts, rituals and flavours of traditional Maldivian life are practised by hand, by voice and by fire. Here, an immersive cultural journey invites guests to discover the traditions, flavours and stories that continue to shape island life, offering a deeper connection to the Maldives beyond its postcard-perfect beaches.
Once a week, guests are invited to experience Maldivian Roots Day, a journey that reveals the customs, skills and traditions that have shaped island life for generations. Visitors leave with more than memories of turquoise waters they leave with a deeper understanding of the place they have called home, even if only for a few days.
The experience begins with a hands-on coconut oil making class, uncovering traditional crafting techniques first-hand at Athireege. Authenticity is the soul of this space, where traditional island living is brought to life using real, handcrafted tools. Guests can run their fingers over the very techniques that Maldivians have used to sustain island life for centuries whether witnessing the intricate art of palm weaving known as Fangi Vinun, trying their hand at coir rope making, known in Dhivehi as Roanu Veshun or playing traditional mancala style games like Ohvalhu Gondi Kulhun.
As the afternoon softens into evening, pandan-infused tea is served alongside sweet and savoury local delicacies. As daylight fades, stories take their place. History of Maldives, real experiences with island tales and memories of life before tourism are shared aloud, reviving a tradition that once passed history from one generation to the next.
The centre of this cultural journey is the Malaafaih, a magnificent, traditional Maldivian banquet. Translating roughly to “abundance,” the Malaafaih was historically prepared for grand celebrations, weddings, and community gatherings. This carefully curated feast invites guests to gather, share, and experience authentic local flavours in a deeply communal setting, honouring the true spirit of island hospitality.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the Malaafaih is celebrated both at sunrise, as a traditional breakfast, and beneath the stars as an evening feast. The menu changes with the season and the day’s catch, but its spirit remains the same, dishes are shared, conversations unfold naturally, and strangers often leave the table feeling like friends. Whether beginning the day with a traditional breakfast or gathering beneath the stars for an evening feast, guests can completely immerse themselves in this rare culinary ritual, tailored exclusively to their stay.
At a time when travellers increasingly seek meaningful connections with the places they visit, Athireege offers something becoming increasingly rare: traditions that are still lived rather than performed. Long after the final stories have been told and the feast has ended, it is often these moments not simply the beaches or the villas that guests remember most. At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, space has always been made for the culture that made these islands worth travelling to in the first place.
To explore or to book your stay, visit Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. For exclusive offers, join Siyam Rewards and book direct at sunsiyam.com.
Culture
Oaga Art Resort showcases Maldivian art on international stage
Oaga Art Resort has successfully concluded The Shape of Return, a contemporary Maldivian art exhibition presented in collaboration with Oevaali Art Gallery, Singapore. Running from 21 June to 5 July 2026, the exhibition brought together the works of 15 Maldivian artists, introducing international audiences to stories of identity, memory, belonging and cultural heritage through contemporary visual art.
The collaboration between Oaga Art Resort and Oevaali Art Gallery reflects a shared commitment to creating meaningful platforms for Maldivian artists beyond the country’s shores. Housed within Oevaali Art Gallery’s intimate space dedicated to Maldivian fine art, The Shape of Return transformed the gallery into a window into the Maldives, inviting visitors to experience narratives that extend far beyond the destination’s familiar image of turquoise waters and white sand beaches.
Originally commissioned as part of Maldives; A Simple Story, the artworks were first created as individual installations within Oaga Art Resort’s Veyoge Gallery Villas, where each space was designed as a living narrative inspired by Maldivian culture and everyday life. Their presentation in Singapore brought these dispersed works together for the first time, forming a collective archive of contemporary Maldivian artistic expression within an international gallery setting.
The exhibition formed part of Oaga Art Resort’s broader engagement at ILTM Asia Pacific Singapore, where the resort representatives connected with luxury travel advisors and industry partners from across the region. Extending beyond the trade environment, Oaga hosted private viewings at Oevaali Art Gallery, offering selected partners a deeper cultural context to the resort’s creative philosophy and hospitality narrative. These sessions created a more immersive layer of engagement, bridging conversations initiated at ILTM with the artistic foundations of the resort experience.
Alongside the exhibition, visitors also experienced a miniature installation inspired by Oaga’s Veyoge Gallery Villas, offering visitors a scaled glimpse into the environments where the artworks originate. Guests were also invited to participate in a Veyoge giveaway, extending the exhibition beyond the gallery space while introducing audiences to the artistic experiences that await at Oaga Art Resort.
Bringing together artists from diverse creative disciplines, The Shape of Return showcased painting, mixed media, illustration and visual storytelling that explored the connections between people, place and memory while celebrating the evolving narratives of contemporary Maldivian creators.
“We have always envisioned Oaga as more than just a beach resort – it is an art platform; a destination where people can connect with the Maldives through creative and whimsical storytelling. It has been a joy to bring a glimpse of this to a global stage through the work of 15 local artists, and deeply moving to witness the connections formed through this exhibition. This is a milestone not just for Oaga, but for Maldivian contemporary art.” said Nawaila Nashid, Director of Brand Experience of Oaga Art Resort.
Featured Maldivian artists include Alwan Ibrahim, Hawwa Lahfa, Hidhana Latheef, Zifla Ibrahim, Zuha Bari, Hassan Niyaz, Aishath Shuaila, Mariyam Halym, Baburu Akuru x Jille, Dhyna Shaheem, Emaz Shakoor, Aminath Fathina, Afzal Shaafiu (Afu), Mohamed Hisan and Aima Musthafa.
Concluding on 5 July 2026, The Shape of Return marks another milestone in Oaga Art Resort’s continued mission to create meaningful opportunities for Maldivian artists while fostering international appreciation for the country’s contemporary creative voices through art, storytelling and cultural exchange.
Cooking
Chef Nawal Alkhalawi leads Eid culinary programme at JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING has concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations, which took place from 25 to 31 May 2026, bringing together families, culture, culinary discovery and shared experiences through a curated programme inspired by generosity, togetherness and reflection.
A central feature of this year’s celebrations was an exclusive culinary residency by Saudi chef Nawal Alkhalawi, who joined the island from Jeddah to present a series of dining experiences inspired by contemporary Saudi cuisine, heritage and storytelling.Throughout the residency, Chef Nawal introduced guests to the flavours, traditions and rituals that shape Saudi family life, using food as a platform for cultural exchange and connection.
One of the highlights of the programme was Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Dinner, held on 29 May at MOJO. The family-style sharing experience drew inspiration from the hospitality and flavours of Saudi Arabia, featuring signature dishes such as Whipped Date Butter with charcoal bread and her “Jewels of the Red Sea” selection.
The dinner continued with slow-roast lamb shoulder served with curated shawarma accompaniments, before concluding with a contemporary dessert of white peach, apricot rose and coconut yoghurt. Guests were also served a Saudi date and cheese platter showcasing regional flavours.
The following day, families gathered at the Culinary Learning Centre for Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Family Cooking Class. Designed as a hands-on experience for guests of different generations, the class explored the culinary meeting point between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Participants prepared Spiced Prawn Tartare with Lime and Black Lime Aioli in Tapioca-Wild Rice, reflecting the connections between the two regions through ingredients, techniques and shared coastal influences.
In addition to the residency, JOALI BEING’s Eid programme featured a range of family-focused culinary and lifestyle experiences. These included energy bar making, waffle and pizza workshops, afternoon tea rituals, chocolate masterclasses, destination dining experiences and the Eid Sunset Soirée, where guests gathered on FLOW Beach for a golden-hour celebration with music and ocean views.
Other experiences during the week included private villa dining, breakfasts at the Turtle Tree House and a special Eid edition of the Indian Ocean Dinner, offering families and loved ones opportunities to mark the occasion in different settings across the island.
JOALI BEING said the celebrations reflected its commitment to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves and one another while embracing the island’s philosophy of the Joy of Well-Living.
Culture
Madifushi Private Island brings Maldivian Eid traditions to life with island-wide celebration
Madifushi Private Island, one of the Maldives’ most cherished luxury island retreats, welcomed Eid Al Adha with a heartfelt and immersive day of cultural celebrations. Under the theme Eid By The Sea: Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort crafted a thoughtfully curated programme honouring the sacred traditions of Eid whilst inviting guests into the warmth and depth of authentic Maldivian culture.
From dawn prayers at the resort’s mosque to an enchanting evening of traditional Langiri performance, the day was designed to offer guests and team members alike a genuine and meaningful connection to this beloved occasion — experienced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The celebrations commenced at dawn with the Eid Prayer at the resort’s mosque, open to all guests wishing to participate in this sacred and serene moment of communal reflection. The morning continued with an Eid Cake Cutting Ceremony held immediately following prayers, inviting the entire resort community — guests and team — to gather and mark the occasion together.
As the afternoon unfolded, the energy of the island transformed with one of the day’s most spectacular highlights: the Maali Parade and Bodu Mas Beynun. Mythical creatures crafted with extraordinary artistry from coconut palm leaves paraded through the resort’s roads and Splash Beach, accompanied by the vibrant rhythms of traditional Maldivian music and dance. The spectacle drew guests into the heart of an ancient cultural tradition rarely experienced beyond local Maldivian communities.
Simultaneously, the Eid ‘Sai’ Tea offered guests a curated spread of authentic Maldivian Eid delicacies at Splash Beach — a convivial and flavourful celebration of the islands’ culinary heritage, served in true island style.
The evening was elevated further with the Special Eid Buffet Dinner at Bluefin restaurant, where a festive spread — thoughtfully crafted to honour the spirit of Eid — was laid out for guests.
The night drew to a close with an enchanting Langiri Show at Splash Bar — a traditional performance that captivated audiences with its grace and cultural depth, followed by a cultural video showcase celebrating Maldivian heritage and identity.
“Celebrating Eid Al Adha at Madifushi Private Island is always a deeply meaningful occasion for us. This is not simply an event — it is an expression of who we are and where we come from. The Maldives carries a rich and beautiful heritage, and Eid is one of those rare moments where that heritage comes alive in the most vivid and joyful way,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager, Madifushi Private Island.
“We are enormously proud to share that with our guests, many of whom travel from around the world, and to offer them an experience that goes far beyond the spectacular setting of our island. To see our guests moved by the Maali parade, sharing in the Sai tea, joining us in prayer — that is what makes hospitality truly meaningful. On behalf of our entire team, we extend our warmest Eid Mubarak to all who celebrated with us, and to all those celebrating around the world.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury island resort nestled in the Meemu Atoll of the Republic of Maldives. Embodying the philosophy of Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort offers guests an exclusive sanctuary where natural beauty, cultural authenticity, and world-class hospitality converge. From overwater villas to pristine beaches and a vibrant programme of cultural and recreational experiences, Madifushi Private Island is committed to creating memories that endure long beyond the visit.
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