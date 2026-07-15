Where Maldivian culture lives on: Inside Athireege at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

How Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Is Keeping Maldivian Culture Alive: The smell reaches you before anything else: warm coconut oil, faintly sweet, drifting from a low-roofed beach house. Inside, a woman works patiently with her hands, pressing, turning and drawing the oil slowly from the flesh, just as it has been done for generations on these islands. Standing on a tiny coral island in the South Nilandhe Atoll, time seems to lose its importance.

This is Athireege, the cultural heart of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé Collection within Sun Siyam. It is not a museum, nor a demonstration staged for the camera. It is a living sanctuary where the crafts, rituals and flavours of traditional Maldivian life are practised by hand, by voice and by fire. Here, an immersive cultural journey invites guests to discover the traditions, flavours and stories that continue to shape island life, offering a deeper connection to the Maldives beyond its postcard-perfect beaches.

Once a week, guests are invited to experience Maldivian Roots Day, a journey that reveals the customs, skills and traditions that have shaped island life for generations. Visitors leave with more than memories of turquoise waters they leave with a deeper understanding of the place they have called home, even if only for a few days.

The experience begins with a hands-on coconut oil making class, uncovering traditional crafting techniques first-hand at Athireege. Authenticity is the soul of this space, where traditional island living is brought to life using real, handcrafted tools. Guests can run their fingers over the very techniques that Maldivians have used to sustain island life for centuries whether witnessing the intricate art of palm weaving known as Fangi Vinun, trying their hand at coir rope making, known in Dhivehi as Roanu Veshun or playing traditional mancala style games like Ohvalhu Gondi Kulhun.

As the afternoon softens into evening, pandan-infused tea is served alongside sweet and savoury local delicacies. As daylight fades, stories take their place. History of Maldives, real experiences with island tales and memories of life before tourism are shared aloud, reviving a tradition that once passed history from one generation to the next.

The centre of this cultural journey is the Malaafaih, a magnificent, traditional Maldivian banquet. Translating roughly to “abundance,” the Malaafaih was historically prepared for grand celebrations, weddings, and community gatherings. This carefully curated feast invites guests to gather, share, and experience authentic local flavours in a deeply communal setting, honouring the true spirit of island hospitality.

At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the Malaafaih is celebrated both at sunrise, as a traditional breakfast, and beneath the stars as an evening feast. The menu changes with the season and the day’s catch, but its spirit remains the same, dishes are shared, conversations unfold naturally, and strangers often leave the table feeling like friends. Whether beginning the day with a traditional breakfast or gathering beneath the stars for an evening feast, guests can completely immerse themselves in this rare culinary ritual, tailored exclusively to their stay.

At a time when travellers increasingly seek meaningful connections with the places they visit, Athireege offers something becoming increasingly rare: traditions that are still lived rather than performed. Long after the final stories have been told and the feast has ended, it is often these moments not simply the beaches or the villas that guests remember most. At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, space has always been made for the culture that made these islands worth travelling to in the first place.

To explore or to book your stay, visit Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. For exclusive offers, join Siyam Rewards and book direct at sunsiyam.com.