‘Prism’ brings a season of light and festive celebration to Sun Siyam Iru Veli

The essence of the Bavarian Alps meets the pristine shores of the Shaviyani Atoll as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa partners with Michelin-starred and Green Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt for a spectacular culinary residency. On October 24,2026, guests are invited to “Savour the Moment” through an intimate dining experience that bring his acclaimed, eco-conscious artistry to the Maldives for the very first time.

Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy.

Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy. His kitchen relies on patience, fermentation, and meticulous craftsmanship. Herbs and vegetables grow directly on his restaurant’s terrace, developing depth and complexity through house-made miso, shoyu, and aging techniques. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, this mindset perfectly matches the resort’s own JW Garden, a signature brand sanctuary where fresh produce, edible flowers, and tropical herbs are harvested steps from the kitchen. Together, the two entities celebrate a shared dedication to conscious luxury, bridging alpine clarity with island purity.

Guests are invited to experience an exclusive, one-night-only dining event at Kaashi Restaurant on October 24, 2026. Set high above the island canopy, this breathtaking treetop venue will play host to a special six-course set menu. Chef Rico will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavours, beautifully marrying the vibrant bounty of the Indian Ocean with his precise, ingredient-led alpine cuisine. Throughout the evening, Chef Rico will engage in live culinary storytelling, personally guiding the guests through the inspiration behind each creation while highlighting his eco-conscious sustainability practices and the mindful sourcing of every ingredient.

As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Rico Birndt and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 21 to 26, 2026, for the bid winner and their guest. The immersive journey begins with an interactive Garden to Table cooking class utilizing fresh, estate-grown ingredients, followed by an intimate lunch where Chef Rico will share the unique stories, inspirations, and philosophy behind his signature dishes. The highlight of the experience is an exclusive 10-course wine-pairing dinner on October 23, personally presented by Chef Rico at RIHA. RIHA—meaning “curry” in Dhivehi, is the resort’s intimate, open-air destination dining concept, blending heritage flavors with modern culinary artistry in a secluded beachfront setting.

This ultimate Maldivian getaway also includes two nights in a luxurious Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a rejuvenating 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—masterfully combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation.

“I am incredibly excited to bring the culinary philosophy of Restaurant June to the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” says Chef Rico Birndt. “Modern luxury lies in authenticity and a true connection to the land. Bringing our approach to fermentation and garden sourcing to an environment as beautiful as the island allows us to create imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight our guests.”

“This collaboration with Chef Rico Birndt reflects our deep commitment to mindful luxury, holistic well-being, and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each ingredient, and to experience the thoughtful, sustainable hospitality that defines the JW Marriott brand.”

Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.

For more information, please visit the resort’s website.