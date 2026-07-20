News
‘Prism’ brings a season of light and festive celebration to Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection at Sun Siyam, invites guests to step into Prism this festive season. From 21 December 2026 to 7 January 2027, the resort welcomes all to an island-wide season of light, colour and wonder, with activities designed to curate meaningful connection and a festive holiday celebration. Inspired by shimmering reflections and the magic of celebration beneath the lights.
Throughout the season, Prism unfolds with a collection of signature experiences, blending festive celebrations with the island’s most-loved moments. From elegant gala dinners and immersive culinary experiences to wellness rituals, authentic Maldivian traditions, and ocean adventures, each day offers something new to discover while celebrating the spirit of the season.
True to Iru Veli’s intimate island spirit, this festive season places connection at the heart of every celebration. Whether seeking barefoot evenings by the shoreline, or meaningful moments shared with family and friends, guests are invited to slow down, reconnect, and write a new chapter of their story in an island hideaway aglow with festive lights.
“Festive at Iru Veli has always been about creating moments people remember long after they leave. Prism is our celebration of togetherness, where every dinner, every sunrise, every shared laugh and every unexpected moment becomes part of the story guests take home,” noted Masdhooq Saeed, Cluster General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Guests can discover the full festive programme online and book their stay between 21 December 2026 and 7 January 2027 through the Summer Offer.
Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives celebrates multiple global accolades
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives is celebrating a remarkable series of international recognitions achieved across its four distinctive island resorts during the past quarter, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and meaningful guest experiences. Recognised by globally respected travel publications and leading review platforms, each accolade reflects the unique identity of the individual resorts while highlighting the strength and diversity of Centara’s Maldives portfolio.
From refined island retreats and immersive family escapes to world class marine experiences and romantic adults only getaways, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that continue to inspire and resonate with travellers from around the world.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, has earned three prestigious international accolades during the past quarter, further strengthening its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island retreats. The resort was named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, recognising its extraordinary marine environment within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, home to vibrant coral ecosystems and year-round whale shark encounters.
Further enhancing its global recognition, Machchafushi was honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award 2026, placing it among the top one percent of hospitality listings worldwide. This distinguished recognition celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences and receive outstanding traveller reviews over the past twelve months. The resort also received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an impressive guest review score of 9.2, reflecting the continued appreciation of guests for its immersive island experiences, attentive hospitality, and exceptional natural surroundings.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat in the heart of North Malé Atoll, has received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026, achieving an outstanding guest review score of 9.1. Having welcomed its first guests recently, this recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, elegant all villa and residence accommodation, elevated culinary experiences, and thoughtfully curated stays. Redefining barefoot island hospitality in the Maldives, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a refined approach to contemporary island living, where understated elegance, personalised service, and authentic Maldivian surroundings come together to create memorable guest journeys.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has been recognised among the Best Resorts for Families at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Inspired by an underwater world of discovery, the resort has quickly established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading family destinations, offering spacious family focused villas, one of the country’s most engaging water complexes featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and splash zones, alongside the signature Candy Spa, Kids’ Club, E-Zone, and thoughtfully designed experiences created to bring families together.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, nestled in North Malé Atoll, has once again been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, celebrating its continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for travellers from around the world. Reserved exclusively for adults, the resort is renowned for its tranquil overwater villas, exceptional dining experiences, vibrant house reef, and idyllic location just a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport. Combining effortless island living with refined experiences, Centara Ras Fushi remains a sought-after escape for couples, honeymooners and friends seeking tranquillity and connection.
Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, shared, “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they celebrate the authentic experiences our guests cherish and the dedication of our colleagues who bring them to life every day. From the remarkable marine environment surrounding Machchafushi Island to the serene adults only setting of Centara Ras Fushi each resort offers a distinctive expression of Maldivian hospitality. We are proud to see these unique offerings recognised by our guests and by internationally respected travel organisations.”
Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, shared, “These recognitions affirm our belief that today’s travellers are seeking experiences with purpose, authenticity, and individuality. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives was created to redefine refined barefoot hospitality through personalised service, intuitive luxury, and thoughtfully curated experiences, while Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has introduced a new benchmark for family travel by combining imaginative recreation with meaningful connections across generations. To see both resorts recognised so early in their journey is a testament to the strength of their distinct positioning and our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering experiences that genuinely resonate with our guests.”
These latest accolades further strengthen Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ position as one of the destination’s most celebrated hospitality portfolios, where every resort offers a unique perspective of the Maldives while sharing a common commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and heartfelt Thai inspired hospitality.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt to lead culinary residency at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
The essence of the Bavarian Alps meets the pristine shores of the Shaviyani Atoll as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa partners with Michelin-starred and Green Michelin-starred Chef Rico Birndt for a spectacular culinary residency. On October 24,2026, guests are invited to “Savour the Moment” through an intimate dining experience that bring his acclaimed, eco-conscious artistry to the Maldives for the very first time.
Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy.
Chef Birndt, the visionary behind Lake Chiemsee’s acclaimed Restaurant June, is renowned for creating contemporary, regionally rooted cuisine shaped by the natural rhythms of nature. As a recipient of both a Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a prestigious Green Michelin Star for his outstanding commitment to sustainability, his philosophy is anchored in a deep respect for seasonal cycles and zero-waste gastronomy. His kitchen relies on patience, fermentation, and meticulous craftsmanship. Herbs and vegetables grow directly on his restaurant’s terrace, developing depth and complexity through house-made miso, shoyu, and aging techniques. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, this mindset perfectly matches the resort’s own JW Garden, a signature brand sanctuary where fresh produce, edible flowers, and tropical herbs are harvested steps from the kitchen. Together, the two entities celebrate a shared dedication to conscious luxury, bridging alpine clarity with island purity.
Guests are invited to experience an exclusive, one-night-only dining event at Kaashi Restaurant on October 24, 2026. Set high above the island canopy, this breathtaking treetop venue will play host to a special six-course set menu. Chef Rico will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavours, beautifully marrying the vibrant bounty of the Indian Ocean with his precise, ingredient-led alpine cuisine. Throughout the evening, Chef Rico will engage in live culinary storytelling, personally guiding the guests through the inspiration behind each creation while highlighting his eco-conscious sustainability practices and the mindful sourcing of every ingredient.
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Rico Birndt and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 21 to 26, 2026, for the bid winner and their guest. The immersive journey begins with an interactive Garden to Table cooking class utilizing fresh, estate-grown ingredients, followed by an intimate lunch where Chef Rico will share the unique stories, inspirations, and philosophy behind his signature dishes. The highlight of the experience is an exclusive 10-course wine-pairing dinner on October 23, personally presented by Chef Rico at RIHA. RIHA—meaning “curry” in Dhivehi, is the resort’s intimate, open-air destination dining concept, blending heritage flavors with modern culinary artistry in a secluded beachfront setting.
This ultimate Maldivian getaway also includes two nights in a luxurious Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a rejuvenating 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—masterfully combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation.
“I am incredibly excited to bring the culinary philosophy of Restaurant June to the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” says Chef Rico Birndt. “Modern luxury lies in authenticity and a true connection to the land. Bringing our approach to fermentation and garden sourcing to an environment as beautiful as the island allows us to create imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight our guests.”
“This collaboration with Chef Rico Birndt reflects our deep commitment to mindful luxury, holistic well-being, and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each ingredient, and to experience the thoughtful, sustainable hospitality that defines the JW Marriott brand.”
Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Family
Outdoor adventures, football sessions planned for Velaa Kids Week
Velaa Private Island will host Velaa Kids Week from 3 to 9 August 2026, bringing together outdoor activities, team challenges and sports sessions for young guests.
The programme will be delivered in partnership with Sharky & George, which specialises in activities and experiences for children. It has been designed to encourage creativity, curiosity and confidence through games and island-based exploration.
Activities will include outdoor adventures, interactive games, team challenges and opportunities to discover the resort’s natural surroundings. The programme will also provide children with opportunities to form friendships and develop teamwork skills during their stay.
World champion freestyle footballer Tobias Becs will join this year’s event, adding a sporting component to the programme. Becs will conduct sessions and demonstrations in which children can learn freestyle football skills, take part in physical activities and try new techniques.
His involvement is intended to introduce young guests to freestyle football in an accessible format, with sessions combining demonstrations, participation and play.
Velaa Kids Week forms part of the resort’s family programming and will offer a scheduled series of activities throughout the seven-day event.
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