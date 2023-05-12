65 global content creators to share experiences of Maldives

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) is all set to launch its biggest event in the Maldives, Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference, with content creators selected from around the world.

Visit Maldives Storytellers Conference:

The event will stretch from May 30 to June 2

The conference itself will be held on May 30 at Crossroads Maldives

65 content creators from 10 countries will participate, including three Maldivians

They were selected by a judging panel set up by tourism industry experts and MMPRC after a social media competition held from February 27 to March 25

After the conference, content creators will visit eight regions of the Maldives and experience various issues: R. Atoll, K. Atoll, Ari Atoll, V. Atoll, Dh. Atoll, L. Atoll, Fuvahmulah and Addu

They will stay in resorts, guesthouses, residential islands, and visit some of the country’s historic places

Managing Director of MMPRC Thoyyib Mohamed told reporters on Thursday that this is the biggest event organised by the official tourism promotion company in the Maldives.

Content creators will be active across the country for the following three days after the conference, he said. The content creators who will be brought to the country for the event include:

Travel writers

Journalists

Bloggers

Influencers

Media experts

“It’s an invitation we have given to people to experience the real Maldives and make videos, take pictures and write articles and make social media posts [to share their experiences],” Thoyyib said.

“The aim of the conference is to show that the Maldives is not just ‘Sun, Sand and Sea’, and that the Maldives can offer a lot of experiences for every tourist.”

Another goal of the event, Thoyyib said, was to do something during the low season in the country.

“I don’t think there should be a low season in the country. This is what a lot of people think, not just me. That’s why we are doing it with the intention of doing more during those days when get a little less bookings,” Thoyyib said.