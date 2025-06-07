2025 sees Maldives reach 1 million tourist mark in record time

The Maldives has officially welcomed its one millionth tourist of 2025, reaching the significant milestone earlier than in any previous year. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment via social media on Saturday, celebrating the achievement as “an incredible milestone” for the country’s tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Thoriq Ibrahim was present at Velana International Airport to personally welcome the one millionth visitor, marking the occasion with a ceremonial greeting and gift presentation. Senior officials from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), Maldives Immigration, and other key stakeholders were also in attendance.

The one millionth arrival comes at a time when the Maldives continues to strengthen its position as a leading global travel destination. The faster-than-usual pace in reaching this benchmark is seen as a positive indicator of sustained demand and successful destination promotion efforts.

According to data from the Ministry, the Maldives reached the one million mark more than a week ahead of the same milestone in 2024. The majority of arrivals continue to come from key source markets including China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany.

Tourism remains the largest contributor to the Maldives’ economy, with the sector playing a central role in employment, investment, and foreign exchange earnings. The government continues to expand infrastructure and diversify tourism offerings — from luxury resorts and guesthouses to cultural and experiential tourism — to support continued growth.

The government has set a target of 2.5 million tourist arrivals for 2025.