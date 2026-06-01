News
Mandara Spa brings ELEMIS skincare expertise to Maldives wellness experiences
Mandara Spa in the Maldives continues to elevate its wellness offering through its longstanding collaboration with ELEMIS, the globally recognised British skincare brand known for combining advanced skincare science with indulgent spa experiences.
In an era where discerning travellers seek more than traditional luxury, Mandara Spa continues to align with globally recognised wellness brands such as ELEMIS, known for its leadership in advanced skincare innovation, spa expertise, and premium wellness experiences. ELEMIS’s global partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team reflects the brand’s positioning within the world of luxury, performance, and innovation, values that also resonate with Mandara Spa’s commitment to elevated wellness experiences across Maldives.
As ELEMIS continues to expand its presence through Formula One™ activations and premium global initiatives, Mandara Spa brings this same spirit of modern luxury and performance led wellness to its spa destinations in the Maldives, where advanced skincare expertise meets the tranquillity of island wellbeing.
As wellness continues to evolve beyond traditional spa experiences, Mandara Spa in the Maldives remains focused on delivering elevated wellness experiences through globally trusted brands such as ELEMIS, renowned for its science led formulations, naturally derived ingredients, and decades of spa expertise. Today’s discerning travellers increasingly seek treatments that combine relaxation with visible results and advanced skincare innovation.
Through this longstanding collaboration, guests can experience a curated collection of ELEMIS face and body treatments, delivered by expertly trained Mandara therapists in tranquil island settings designed for restoration and renewal, where luxury, efficacy, and holistic wellbeing come together seamlessly.
This is not a short-term alliance. Mandara Spa’s ongoing partnership with ELEMIS reflects a long-term, strategic relationship built on mutual benefit — ensuring that guests, wellness professionals, investors, and business partners alike can trust in the stability and quality of the Mandara Spa experience. For investors and business stakeholders, this alignment with a globally recognized, B Corp-certified brand with distribution across 110 countries is a powerful indicator of Mandara Spa’s ambition and trajectory in the luxury wellness market.
For more than 30 years, Mandara Spa has partnered with leading wellness and hospitality brands to deliver thoughtfully curated spa experiences across the globe. The continued collaboration with ELEMIS reflects Mandara Spa’s commitment to aligning with globally recognised partners that share the same standards of excellence, guest care, and innovation.
As luxury travellers continue to prioritise wellbeing as part of the travel experience, Mandara Spa in the Maldives remains focused on delivering meaningful wellness journeys through exceptional service, highly trained therapists, and partnerships with premium wellness brands trusted around the world. ELEMIS treatments are available across all Mandara Spa locations in the Maldives, bringing the brand’s world-renowned formulations to every guest, at every property.
Culture
Madifushi Private Island brings Maldivian Eid traditions to life with island-wide celebration
Madifushi Private Island, one of the Maldives’ most cherished luxury island retreats, welcomed Eid Al Adha with a heartfelt and immersive day of cultural celebrations. Under the theme Eid By The Sea: Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort crafted a thoughtfully curated programme honouring the sacred traditions of Eid whilst inviting guests into the warmth and depth of authentic Maldivian culture.
From dawn prayers at the resort’s mosque to an enchanting evening of traditional Langiri performance, the day was designed to offer guests and team members alike a genuine and meaningful connection to this beloved occasion — experienced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The celebrations commenced at dawn with the Eid Prayer at the resort’s mosque, open to all guests wishing to participate in this sacred and serene moment of communal reflection. The morning continued with an Eid Cake Cutting Ceremony held immediately following prayers, inviting the entire resort community — guests and team — to gather and mark the occasion together.
As the afternoon unfolded, the energy of the island transformed with one of the day’s most spectacular highlights: the Maali Parade and Bodu Mas Beynun. Mythical creatures crafted with extraordinary artistry from coconut palm leaves paraded through the resort’s roads and Splash Beach, accompanied by the vibrant rhythms of traditional Maldivian music and dance. The spectacle drew guests into the heart of an ancient cultural tradition rarely experienced beyond local Maldivian communities.
Simultaneously, the Eid ‘Sai’ Tea offered guests a curated spread of authentic Maldivian Eid delicacies at Splash Beach — a convivial and flavourful celebration of the islands’ culinary heritage, served in true island style.
The evening was elevated further with the Special Eid Buffet Dinner at Bluefin restaurant, where a festive spread — thoughtfully crafted to honour the spirit of Eid — was laid out for guests.
The night drew to a close with an enchanting Langiri Show at Splash Bar — a traditional performance that captivated audiences with its grace and cultural depth, followed by a cultural video showcase celebrating Maldivian heritage and identity.
“Celebrating Eid Al Adha at Madifushi Private Island is always a deeply meaningful occasion for us. This is not simply an event — it is an expression of who we are and where we come from. The Maldives carries a rich and beautiful heritage, and Eid is one of those rare moments where that heritage comes alive in the most vivid and joyful way,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager, Madifushi Private Island.
“We are enormously proud to share that with our guests, many of whom travel from around the world, and to offer them an experience that goes far beyond the spectacular setting of our island. To see our guests moved by the Maali parade, sharing in the Sai tea, joining us in prayer — that is what makes hospitality truly meaningful. On behalf of our entire team, we extend our warmest Eid Mubarak to all who celebrated with us, and to all those celebrating around the world.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury island resort nestled in the Meemu Atoll of the Republic of Maldives. Embodying the philosophy of Timeless Maldivian Heritage, the resort offers guests an exclusive sanctuary where natural beauty, cultural authenticity, and world-class hospitality converge. From overwater villas to pristine beaches and a vibrant programme of cultural and recreational experiences, Madifushi Private Island is committed to creating memories that endure long beyond the visit.
News
Sirru Fen Fushi introduces immersive summer programme inspired by the ocean
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort invites guests to experience “Ocean Harmony”, its Summer 2026 programme celebrating nature, wellbeing, and togetherness through a curated collection of immersive island experiences.
Defined by understated luxury and a deep respect for the natural environment, this summer season encourages guests to slow down, reconnect, and embrace the rhythm of island life. Set within a thriving marine ecosystem, Sirru Fen Fushi continues to position itself as a sanctuary where conservation, wellness, and meaningful travel come together.
This year, the island’s surrounding waters have welcomed three remarkable sea turtle species – olive ridley, hawksbill, and green sea turtles – alongside successful nest hatchings, ongoing ghost net rescue efforts, and the continuation of coral planting initiatives. These commitments reflect the resort’s long-standing commitment to protecting and restoring its fragile marine environment.
A Summer Anchored in Nature and Celebration
The summer programme is highlighted by Wild Luxury Week (1–8 June), a dedicated period of sustainability-focused experiences aligned with global environmental dates including World Reef Awareness Day (1 June), World Environment Day (5 June), and World Oceans Day (8 June). The season continues with further global observances such as World Sea Turtle Day (16 June), World Whale & Dolphin Day (23 June), and World Manta Day (30 September), each offering moments of reflection and engagement with the ocean.
Throughout the summer, guests are invited to take part in meaningful activities designed to deepen their connection to the island and its ecosystem, including coral planting, turtle research, Coralarium discovery, and shark snorkelling experiences.
Wellness, Movement, and Island Energy
Wellbeing remains central to the Ocean Harmony experience, with daily opportunities for balance and renewal through sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, Sirry Fit Run, archery, and guided wellness activities. These experiences are designed to complement the island’s natural rhythm, encouraging guests to reconnect with themselves in an environment of calm and clarity.
Family Connection and Shared Discovery
Summer at Sirru Fen Fushi is also a season of togetherness, offering families a range of curated experiences that blend play, creativity, and exploration. From art and sustainability workshops to beach adventures, lagoon exploration, destination dining experiences, and cinema under the stars, each moment is designed to create lasting shared memories.
Dining Under the Stars and Island Moments
Guests can also enjoy elevated culinary experiences that bring people together in unique island settings, celebrating the simplicity of shared meals under open skies and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
A Continuing Commitment to the Ocean
“Ocean Harmony reflects our ongoing dedication to preserving the extraordinary ecosystem that surrounds our island,” said the resort’s management. “From coral restoration to marine life protection and immersive guest experiences, our focus remains on creating meaningful connections between people and nature.”
Sirru Fen Fushi continues to evolve as a destination where sustainability and luxury coexist, offering guests an authentic island experience rooted in care, purpose, and discovery.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Cooking
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru welcomes guest chef for Thai gastronomy experience
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to discover an elevated dining journey at Saffron through an exclusive collaboration with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa, Head of Saffron at Banyan Group, who brings over a decade of culinary experience across Thailand and overseas.
Available from 17 June to 17 July 2026, A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience introduces a specially crafted, limited-time menu created exclusively for this one-month culinary collaboration. Designed as an immersive culinary journey at Saffron, the special menu presents a refined introduction of Southern Thailand’s rich culinary heritage through a contemporary lens.
Thoughtfully curated with harmony in taste, texture, and aroma, the menu celebrates Thai distinctive flavours through contemporary cooking techniques rooted in tradition. Signature highlights include Gai Yang Kor Lae, charcoal-grilled chicken served with Southern-style peanut sauce, and Gaeng Kiew Wan Nua, grilled beef tenderloin paired with aromatic green curry sauce.
Chef Tipa will be in residence at Saffron, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 15–19 June, bringing her culinary expertise to the island. Throughout her career, she has played an important role in shaping distinctive restaurant experiences and championing evolving perspectives within Thai cuisine for many Banyan Tree resorts in Southeast Asian region.
Beyond the dining experience, guests may connect more closely with Chef Tipa through two exclusive Thai Cooking Classes on 17 and 18 June. Designed as engaging and hands-on sessions, the classes invite guests to discover authentic techniques and inspirations behind Thai cuisine while creating meaningful moments of cultural discovery.
Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant, was introduced to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in 2024 as part of the resort’s transformation, bringing a deeper exploration of Asian gastronomy to the island. The restaurant celebrates Thai cuisine through Saffron’s signature touches – from its welcoming hand-washing ritual to curated rice selections through the Rice Master experience – inviting guests into a deeper appreciation of Thai culture and cuisine.
As Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru continues to evolve its guest journey, culinary is an important part of the resort’s transformation. Following its 2024 renovation, the resort expanded its dining experiences to include three restaurants and two bars, creating a variety of flavours and experiences for guests.
A Southern Thailand Gastronomic Experience will be available at Saffron from 17 June to 17 July 2026, with Visiting Guest Chef Tipa at the resort from 15–19 June 2026.
For reservations and enquiries, please visit the resort’s website.
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