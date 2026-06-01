Mandara Spa brings ELEMIS skincare expertise to Maldives wellness experiences

Mandara Spa in the Maldives continues to elevate its wellness offering through its longstanding collaboration with ELEMIS, the globally recognised British skincare brand known for combining advanced skincare science with indulgent spa experiences.

In an era where discerning travellers seek more than traditional luxury, Mandara Spa continues to align with globally recognised wellness brands such as ELEMIS, known for its leadership in advanced skincare innovation, spa expertise, and premium wellness experiences. ELEMIS’s global partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team reflects the brand’s positioning within the world of luxury, performance, and innovation, values that also resonate with Mandara Spa’s commitment to elevated wellness experiences across Maldives.

As ELEMIS continues to expand its presence through Formula One™ activations and premium global initiatives, Mandara Spa brings this same spirit of modern luxury and performance led wellness to its spa destinations in the Maldives, where advanced skincare expertise meets the tranquillity of island wellbeing.

As wellness continues to evolve beyond traditional spa experiences, Mandara Spa in the Maldives remains focused on delivering elevated wellness experiences through globally trusted brands such as ELEMIS, renowned for its science led formulations, naturally derived ingredients, and decades of spa expertise. Today’s discerning travellers increasingly seek treatments that combine relaxation with visible results and advanced skincare innovation.

Through this longstanding collaboration, guests can experience a curated collection of ELEMIS face and body treatments, delivered by expertly trained Mandara therapists in tranquil island settings designed for restoration and renewal, where luxury, efficacy, and holistic wellbeing come together seamlessly.

This is not a short-term alliance. Mandara Spa’s ongoing partnership with ELEMIS reflects a long-term, strategic relationship built on mutual benefit — ensuring that guests, wellness professionals, investors, and business partners alike can trust in the stability and quality of the Mandara Spa experience. For investors and business stakeholders, this alignment with a globally recognized, B Corp-certified brand with distribution across 110 countries is a powerful indicator of Mandara Spa’s ambition and trajectory in the luxury wellness market.

For more than 30 years, Mandara Spa has partnered with leading wellness and hospitality brands to deliver thoughtfully curated spa experiences across the globe. The continued collaboration with ELEMIS reflects Mandara Spa’s commitment to aligning with globally recognised partners that share the same standards of excellence, guest care, and innovation.

As luxury travellers continue to prioritise wellbeing as part of the travel experience, Mandara Spa in the Maldives remains focused on delivering meaningful wellness journeys through exceptional service, highly trained therapists, and partnerships with premium wellness brands trusted around the world. ELEMIS treatments are available across all Mandara Spa locations in the Maldives, bringing the brand’s world-renowned formulations to every guest, at every property.