Drink
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef marks World Cocktail Day with sustainable cocktail experiences
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé collection within the House of Siyam, marks World Cocktail Day with a transformative celebration of Green Mixology blending creativity with a deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship with additional engaging activities.
The resort’s beverage philosophy centres on a zero-waste approach, where every ingredient is utilised to its full potential. Guests are welcomes to observe the sophisticated discipline of the bar team as they transform overlooked elements into artisanal accents, such as dehydrating organic citrus peels in-house to create fragrant, sustainable garnishes. By replacing industrial imports with these handcrafted touches, the sanctuary ensures that every drink remains an authentic reflection of its iridescent surroundings. Guests can join the expert bar team for immersive mixology lessons to master these sustainable creations firsthand.
In addition to traditional favourites, these liquid creations highlight a dedicated Island-to-Table ethos, incorporating seasonal greens and herbs harvested directly from the resort’s flourishing gardens. The celebration was further elevated by a spectacular Flair Bartending Show, showcasing technical precision and artistry in motion, choreographed to the energy of the island.
Each curated experience at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites guests toast to a future of mindful indulgence, where the luxury of the moment is perfectly balanced with the preservation of the surrounding environment.
Drink
W Maldives unveils The Wavemaker Edit with global talent collaborations
W Maldives has launched The Wavemaker Edit, a new ongoing series of curated collaborations with international talent, aimed at introducing a range of guest experiences across mixology, wellness, cuisine and music.
The series is designed as a rotating programme, with each edition bringing a different creative perspective to the resort. According to W Maldives, the initiative is intended to create a continuing calendar of experiences that combine social, cultural and wellness-led elements.
The first edition of The Wavemaker Edit will run from 3 to 14 June 2026 and will feature two themed chapters, titled Island Alchemy and The Restore Ritual.
Island Alchemy will focus on mixology. On 3 June, Kwok will lead a guest shift at SIP, presenting three cocktails that explore contrast and balance, including a bespoke creation inspired by the Maldives. The collaboration will continue on 6 June at WET Deck, where a poolside day party will feature a curated cocktail menu.
The second chapter, The Restore Ritual, will centre on wellness and movement in recognition of Global Wellness Day. Led by Mumbai-based yoga and movement educator Samiksha Shetty, the programme will include sessions focused on breathwork, mindfulness and alignment-based practice.
The wellness programme will include Sunset Yoga sessions at FIRE Beach on 12 and 14 June, as well as a morning meditation session at AWAY Spa on 13 June. The main event within this chapter will take place on 13 June, when guests will be able to join a Sunset Yoga session aboard the Horizon Yacht. This bookable experience will also include healthy refreshments and a 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa.
W Maldives said future editions of The Wavemaker Edit will expand into culinary, music and art-led experiences under a number of themed series, including Flavors Unscripted, Sound Wave and Make A Scene.
Commenting on the launch, General Manager Amila Handunwala said the initiative reflects the resort’s approach to continuously evolving the guest experience through collaborations with international talent.
W Maldives is positioning the series as part of its broader effort to offer more structured and experience-led programming for guests. In addition, the resort is promoting its Original Wavemaker package, which includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults with a minimum stay of four nights.
Drink
Thomas Ling returns to The St. Regis Maldives for two-day sake series
This October, guests of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are invited to immerse themselves in the refined world of Japanese gastronomy as Thomas Ling, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador and internationally acclaimed sake authority, returns for an exclusive two day sake experience celebrating culture, craftsmanship, and culinary artistry.
Curated on the secluded shores of Vommuli Island, the experience offers discerning traveler intimate access to one of Japan’s most respected voices in the world of Nihonshu, set against a backdrop of pristine natural beauty and serene seclusion.
Conferred by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan as a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador—an honour shared among a select circle of global culinary luminaries including Nobu Matsuhisa and Tetsuya Wakuda—Thomas Ling has further received the Ambassador’s Commendation Award from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With more than 24 years of refined expertise, he is celebrated for his dedication to promoting Japan’s “Kokushu,” the national collective heritage beverages of sake, shochu, and awamori, while safeguarding the cultural traditions that define them.
This collaboration forms part of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s Tastemaker Series, which brings together influential global talents to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations. The programme continues to define the resort as a place where creativity, excellence, and cultural expression converge, offering guests rare opportunities to connect with leading voices across culinary arts, fine wine, mixology, wellness, and sport.
A Curated Programme of Japanese Artistry
The experience begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s refined Japanese dining venue. Designed for a maximum of just 12 guests, the complimentary session offers an in depth exploration of premium sakes, guided by Ling’s expert commentary on brewing techniques, regional expression, and cultural significance.
The programme begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass at T•Pan, hosted by Thomas Ling. Taking place from 15:00 to 16:00, the complimentary experience is limited to 12 guests, offering a rare opportunity to explore premium sakes through expert insight into craftsmanship, regional expression, and cultural significance.
On 6 October, guests are invited to indulge in a meticulously curated four course Sake Pairing Dinner at Orientale, where contemporary Japanese cuisine is elevated through thoughtful pairings that enhance flavour, texture, and balance. Designed as a one night only experience, the evening celebrates harmony between dish and drink in the spirit of true omotenashi.
The Four Course Sake Pairing Dinner will be served from 19:00 to 22:30, priced at USD 295++ per person.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Drink
Felice Capasso returns to The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive November residency
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to welcome back celebrated mixologist Felice Capasso, Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, for a series of exclusive appearances this November as part of the resort’s distinguished Tastemaker Series.
Renowned for his refined technique and imaginative approach to flavour, Capasso will host a curated programme of intimate masterclasses and a signature bar takeover, inviting guests to explore the artistry behind world class cocktails in one of the Maldives’ most iconic settings.
Taking place at the resort’s dramatic overwater Whale Bar, inspired by the graceful form of a whale shark and suspended above the turquoise lagoon, guests will experience Capasso’s award winning style against sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s private coral reef. His appearances will reflect the balance of classical precision and contemporary creativity that has defined his global reputation.
The programme begins on 7 November, with a complimentary Master Cocktail Class at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will guide guests through the foundations of modern mixology, sharing insights into technique, balance and storytelling behind exceptional drinks.
On 9 November, a more intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés will be hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s signature overwater teppanyaki venue. Limited in capacity, this exclusive session pairs Capasso’s bespoke cocktails with refined culinary accompaniments, creating a multi sensory tasting experience.
The series culminates on 10 November with a three hour Bar Takeover at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will debut a specially curated cocktail menu crafted exclusively for the evening. Guests can enjoy innovative flavour combinations, refined presentation, and the vibrant energy of a world class bartender in residence.
Situated on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrated for its iconic architecture, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort features 77 villas—33 on the beach and 44 overwater—each with a private infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa, offering expansive living spaces, a private spa suite, and a 92 square meter infinity pool.
Felice Capasso’s residency continues the legacy of the Tastemaker Series, which brings leading global talents across mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and sport to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The programme is designed to offer guests privileged access to influential voices shaping contemporary culture, creativity and craftsmanship.
Event Details
- Master Cocktail Class | Whale Bar (Complimentary experience): 7 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés | T•Pan: 9 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 10 November | 17:00 – 20:00
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
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