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InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau unveils ‘Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks’
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has introduced “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks”, a new package combining marine adventure, wellness and education in Raa Atoll.
The package is designed for travellers seeking experiences that go beyond leisure, offering opportunities to engage with the natural environment through activities that are both educational and responsible. Located close to one of the most accessible nurse shark snorkelling sites in the Maldives, just a 10-minute boat ride from the resort, InterContinental Maldives is offering guests the chance to observe the species in its natural habitat.
At the centre of the package is a guided swim with nurse sharks, giving guests the opportunity to observe the animals at close range in the water. Ahead of the excursion, guests are invited to attend a complimentary presentation led by one of the resort’s resident marine biologists. Held two days before the swim, the session is designed to address common misconceptions about sharks while providing information on their behaviour and ecological role. The presentation also includes refreshments and an interactive question-and-answer session.
The package also incorporates wellness elements in line with the resort’s broader focus on wellbeing. On the morning of the excursion, guests may take part in a 60-minute Morning Meditation & Slow Stretch session at the resort’s Yoga Pavilion. The session includes guided breathwork and mindful movement intended to help participants feel prepared before entering the water. The group session is priced at USD 35++ per person.
Before the swim begins, the resort’s marine team assesses shark activity and water visibility in Maamunagau Lagoon to ensure suitable conditions. The experience does not involve feeding or pursuing the sharks. Instead, guests observe them from a respectful distance as they rest on the seabed or move along the reef. The activity is positioned as an accessible marine encounter for a wide range of guests, including families, while also serving as an introduction to marine ecosystems and conservation. The guided swim is priced at USD 120+.
After the excursion, guests may choose from a selection of spa treatments at AVI Spa. These include Floating Sound Healing, which places guests in water while sound vibrations are used to support relaxation, priced at USD 150+. Another option is the 120-minute Maldivian Essence ritual, a full-body treatment drawing on local healing traditions and designed to relax muscles, nourish the skin and restore balance. This treatment is priced at USD 280+.
Through the “Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks” package, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is bringing together marine education, responsible wildlife interaction and wellness experiences in a single programme. The package presents ocean exploration as both a nature-based activity and a restorative experience, allowing guests to engage with the marine environment in a considered and structured way.
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The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort adds padel court to wellness offering
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a new padel court as part of its ongoing development of wellness and recreational facilities, expanding its racquet sports offering alongside the existing tennis court at Vommuli House.
The addition reflects increasing global interest in padel and forms part of the resort’s approach to providing activity-based experiences for guests within its island setting. Located within landscaped surroundings, the court is available for both casual play and structured sessions, including coaching with a resident padel professional.
According to the resort, the facility is intended to cater to a range of skill levels and provides an option for guests seeking to incorporate physical activity into their stay.
The introduction of the padel court is part of a broader expansion of the resort’s wellness programme. Guests also have access to fitness and wellbeing activities including Tabata and boxing sessions, reformer Pilates, and guided yoga and meditation classes held at the Yoga Sala.
In addition, the resort has upgraded its fitness centre with equipment from Technogym, including the Artis Cardio, Skillrun and Strength series. The facility is designed to maximise natural light and views of the surrounding ocean environment.
The upgraded gym also includes the Technogym Checkup System, which provides assessments of body composition, posture and performance, allowing for the development of personalised fitness programmes for guests.
Through these additions, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to expand its wellness and recreation offering, with a focus on integrating fitness, sport and wellbeing into the guest experience.
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Dhawa Ihuru to celebrate marine heritage with Rannamaari Dive Fest this May
A story long resting beneath the surface returns this May, as Dhawa Ihuru invites guests and ocean enthusiasts to experience the Rannamaari Dive Fest 2026, taking place on 23 May 2026.
Set against one of the Maldives’ most accessible and vibrant house reefs — recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Asia (2025) and awarded Best Dive Resort by Travel Trade Maldives (2025) — Dhawa Ihuru offers a compelling setting for discovery both above and below the surface.
At the centre of the experience lies the Rannamaari Shipwreck, a former dredger deliberately sunk in 1999 just off the island’s shore. Today, it has evolved into a thriving artificial reef, drawing an abundance of marine life and offering an accessible yet captivating dive site for both beginners and experienced divers.
On 23 May, the island comes alive with a full-day programme designed to bring this underwater legend to life. Guests can explore the wreck through guided dives led by the resort’s PADI-certified Dive Centre, alongside activities such as underwater treasure hunts, marine discovery sessions, and interactive experiences with the resort’s Marine Lab.
Founded in 2004 as the first of its kind in the Maldives, our Marine Lab continues to pioneer reef protection and restoration efforts. During the festival, guests can engage with our marine biologists and gain deeper information into the ecosystems that sustain island life.
As part of the experience, guests will also be introduced to the resort’s pioneering underwater initiatives, including the Barnacle Project — the Maldives’ first electric reef, launched in 1996 — and the Necklace Reef, established in 1998. Today, these structures have evolved into thriving marine habitats, supporting coral growth and attracting a rich diversity of fish and marine life.
Beyond diving, the festival extends across the island with a vibrant mix of experiences for all. From watersports and island crafts to relaxed beachfront dining and family-friendly activities, the event reflects Dhawa Ihuru’s easy-going, all-inclusive approach – where everything is thoughtfully in place, so guests can simply arrive and enjoy.
“The Rannamaari is more than a shipwreck – it is a living symbol of how responsible marine initiatives can transform history into habitat. From its unexpected sinking in 1999 to becoming a thriving artificial reef and the heart of our signature dive events, Rannamaari reflects our commitment to marine conservation, meaningful guest experiences, and celebrating the Maldives’ deep connection with the ocean,” said Mujuthaba Ali, Marine Recreations Manager, Marine Centre, of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Just 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Dhawa Ihuru offers seamless access to an island where reef, wreck, and relaxed island living come together.
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Siyam World expands activity line-up with 3K run and race
Part of the Lifestyle Collection of Sun Siyam, Siyam World has never really done “ordinary.” And with two of its most high-energy island experiences now firmly on the weekly roster, families, groups and anyone with a competitive streak have even more reason to book that trip.
Lace Up: The Siyam World 3K Wellness Run
Every week, guests gather at the start line for the Siyam World 3K Wellness Run, where good vibes meet great views. Clearly marked pathways guide the way to a marathon-style route around the island but the rules are simple: go at your own pace, take in the views, and enjoy the moment. Run it, jog it, or power-walk it with a smoothie in hand. No judgment here. Cross the finish line and you’ll earn an exclusive Siyam World 3K Run badge, the most stylish souvenir you’ll take home, and the ultimate bragging rights for completing a 3K on the most epic island in the Maldives. It’s all about moving, smiling, and enjoying the moment.
Game Faces On: The Amazing Race
For families and groups ready to turn up the heat, The Amazing Race is exactly what it sounds like, chaotic, competitive, and seriously good fun. Teams of up to five kick off at the starting point before racing across the island, completing challenges and hunting down clues at every turn. Five challenges. Multiple locations. Zero time to waste. It’s a test of speed, teamwork and quick thinking with a generous helping of chaos thrown in for good measure. And the rewards? Very worth running for. The winning team takes home a complimentary excursion, second place hits the waves on a banana boat, and third place gets behind the wheel at the Maldives’ first-ever resort based electric go-kart circuit. Not a bad consolation prize.
Whether you’re chasing that runner’s high, racing your kids across the island, or just looking for something a little different from the usual sun-lounger routine, Siyam World delivers. Every experience is designed to bring people together, keep the energy high, and create the kind of memories that don’t fade with the tan.
A World Beyond Your Wildest
Siyam World’s summer offer makes it easier than ever to say yes. Save up to 45% off, enjoy USD 150 resort credit, and settle in to Premium 24hrs WOW! All-inclusive from the moment you arrive. Stay 4 nights and a seaplane transfer is on the house — stay 7 and that extends to two guests, plus a floating breakfast for two. And for families, children under 12 stay completely free when sharing with adults. The only question is how long you can stay. Book your stay now.
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