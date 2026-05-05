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SO/ Maldives to celebrate Eid Al Adha with dining, wellness and entertainment
SO/ Maldives has announced its Eid Al Adha programme, “Eid, the Island Way”, set to take place from 26 to 28 May 2026, presenting a resort-led celebration that blends cultural elements with contemporary luxury.
Set in the Indian Ocean, the resort is positioning the three-day programme as an immersive experience aimed at travellers seeking leisure, wellness and curated island activities. The celebration will bring together a series of daytime and evening experiences built around relaxation, dining, entertainment and family-oriented programming.
During the mornings, guests will be able to begin the day with sunrise yoga overlooking the lagoon or take part in snorkelling and diving activities designed to showcase the surrounding marine environment. The programme is intended to reflect a style of luxury travel in the Maldives centred on personal experience and wellbeing.
Throughout the day, Lazuli Beach Club will serve as a social venue for guests, offering tropical milkshakes, live music, and Karak tea paired with shisha. The setting is designed to create a relaxed atmosphere for guests to gather and mark the occasion of Eid.
In the evenings, the resort will shift its focus to live entertainment. The programme will include Oud performances, DJ sessions by the shoreline, and fire dance performances. Pavilion Bar will also host its Sunset Hour, where guests can enjoy drinks alongside views of the sunset.
Dining will be a central part of the Eid offering. At Hadaba, SO/ Maldives’ signature restaurant, guests will be offered a four-course menu inspired by traditional flavours and presented through a contemporary approach. The menu will feature dishes influenced by shawarma, slow-cooked lamb and pistachio-based desserts.
The resort will also offer a range of wellness and activity-based experiences during the celebration. These will include spa treatments such as the Eid Aroma Deep Journey, as well as fitness sessions aimed at relaxation and rejuvenation. Marine excursions will give guests opportunities to explore coral areas and observe marine life.
Families travelling to the resort will also have access to activities for children, including workshops and cultural sessions, intended to reflect the spirit of Eid across different age groups.
Through the programme, SO/ Maldives continues to develop its identity as a luxury lifestyle resort in the Maldives, combining design, hospitality and curated guest experiences. With “Eid, the Island Way”, the resort is presenting Eid Al Adha as a multi-day celebration centred on connection, dining, entertainment and island living.
Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi secures dual nomination in Condé Nast Traveler Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has been nominated in both the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, reflecting recognition across two of the travel industry’s established global platforms.
The annual awards highlight hospitality brands based on guest feedback, with nominations reflecting performance across areas such as service, design, wellness and overall guest experience.
Located within one of the Maldives’ larger resort lagoons, Sirru Fen Fushi is known for features including the Coralarium, an underwater art installation, as well as its approach to sustainability and wellness. The resort said the dual nomination reflects its continued focus on delivering guest experiences aligned with international expectations.
According to the property, its offering combines accommodation, dining and wellness programmes within a natural island setting, supported by service and curated activities.
In a statement, resort management said the nomination acknowledged both the contribution of its team and the support of its guests.
“We are honoured to be nominated in both editions of the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards,” the resort said. “This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and the heartfelt support of our guests. We remain committed to creating experiences that resonate long after our guests return home.”
Voting for the Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards and Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards is open until 30 June 2026.
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The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort adds padel court to wellness offering
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a new padel court as part of its ongoing development of wellness and recreational facilities, expanding its racquet sports offering alongside the existing tennis court at Vommuli House.
The addition reflects increasing global interest in padel and forms part of the resort’s approach to providing activity-based experiences for guests within its island setting. Located within landscaped surroundings, the court is available for both casual play and structured sessions, including coaching with a resident padel professional.
According to the resort, the facility is intended to cater to a range of skill levels and provides an option for guests seeking to incorporate physical activity into their stay.
The introduction of the padel court is part of a broader expansion of the resort’s wellness programme. Guests also have access to fitness and wellbeing activities including Tabata and boxing sessions, reformer Pilates, and guided yoga and meditation classes held at the Yoga Sala.
In addition, the resort has upgraded its fitness centre with equipment from Technogym, including the Artis Cardio, Skillrun and Strength series. The facility is designed to maximise natural light and views of the surrounding ocean environment.
The upgraded gym also includes the Technogym Checkup System, which provides assessments of body composition, posture and performance, allowing for the development of personalised fitness programmes for guests.
Through these additions, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to expand its wellness and recreation offering, with a focus on integrating fitness, sport and wellbeing into the guest experience.
Featured
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces Cargo dining concept with Diwali programme
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a Diwali-focused culinary programme centred on Indian Ocean cuisine, using the occasion to highlight the development of Cargo, its dining concept positioned around regional flavours and contemporary technique.
Rather than presenting Diwali as a standalone celebration, the resort has used the period to emphasise a broader culinary direction, with Cargo positioned as a platform for Indian Ocean gastronomy shaped by regional influences, ingredient-led cooking and modern interpretation.
Chef Surjan Singh, also known as Chef Jolly, was invited to collaborate on the initiative, bringing experience in Indian cuisine across international markets. The collaboration focused on developing a cuisine-led concept that draws on established techniques while adapting them for a global hospitality audience.
From 28 to 30 October 2026, Chef Jolly worked with the resort’s culinary team to refine and expand Cargo’s Indian menu. The focus was on creating a contemporary approach to Indian cuisine, using spice profiles and preparation methods that align with the venue’s positioning within the Indian Ocean context.
The result is a dining concept that combines Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan influences within a single menu structure. According to the resort, the aim is to balance familiarity and exploration, while maintaining consistency in technique and ingredient quality. Cargo is designed as a long-term addition to the resort’s dining portfolio, rather than a temporary concept linked to seasonal programming.
The initiative reflects a wider trend within luxury hospitality, where food and beverage offerings are increasingly used to establish brand identity and guest engagement beyond traditional event-based programming. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Cargo forms part of this approach, with a focus on regional storytelling through cuisine.
The menu has been developed by Chef Jolly in collaboration with Executive Chef Christian Pedersen, combining regional Indian influences with contemporary presentation. The venue, set within the resort’s garden environment, is designed to offer an outdoor dining experience that aligns with the island setting.
As part of the Diwali programme, the resort has also introduced a series of dining and interactive experiences led by Chef Jolly. These include the Festival of Lights set menus at Cargo, featuring three-course and five-course options inspired by Indian culinary traditions, available from 28 October to 8 November 2026.
A Chef Jolly Wine Dinner will be held at Decanter on 29 October 2026, offering a six-course menu paired with selected wines in a private dining setting. In addition, a master cooking class will take place at ALBA on 30 October 2026, providing guests with an introduction to Indian cooking techniques and flavour development in a small-group format.
Chef Jolly, who has more than 30 years of experience and is known for his work with MasterChef India, brings a background that includes restaurant partnerships in markets such as London, Singapore and Qatar. His involvement is intended to support the development of a dining concept that integrates regional authenticity with contemporary hospitality expectations.
Through this Diwali-led programme and the continued development of Cargo, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is positioning Indian Ocean cuisine as a sustained part of its culinary offering, moving beyond seasonal activations towards a longer-term approach to destination dining.
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