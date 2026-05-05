SO/ Maldives to celebrate Eid Al Adha with dining, wellness and entertainment

SO/ Maldives has announced its Eid Al Adha programme, “Eid, the Island Way”, set to take place from 26 to 28 May 2026, presenting a resort-led celebration that blends cultural elements with contemporary luxury.

Set in the Indian Ocean, the resort is positioning the three-day programme as an immersive experience aimed at travellers seeking leisure, wellness and curated island activities. The celebration will bring together a series of daytime and evening experiences built around relaxation, dining, entertainment and family-oriented programming.

During the mornings, guests will be able to begin the day with sunrise yoga overlooking the lagoon or take part in snorkelling and diving activities designed to showcase the surrounding marine environment. The programme is intended to reflect a style of luxury travel in the Maldives centred on personal experience and wellbeing.

Throughout the day, Lazuli Beach Club will serve as a social venue for guests, offering tropical milkshakes, live music, and Karak tea paired with shisha. The setting is designed to create a relaxed atmosphere for guests to gather and mark the occasion of Eid.

In the evenings, the resort will shift its focus to live entertainment. The programme will include Oud performances, DJ sessions by the shoreline, and fire dance performances. Pavilion Bar will also host its Sunset Hour, where guests can enjoy drinks alongside views of the sunset.

Dining will be a central part of the Eid offering. At Hadaba, SO/ Maldives’ signature restaurant, guests will be offered a four-course menu inspired by traditional flavours and presented through a contemporary approach. The menu will feature dishes influenced by shawarma, slow-cooked lamb and pistachio-based desserts.

The resort will also offer a range of wellness and activity-based experiences during the celebration. These will include spa treatments such as the Eid Aroma Deep Journey, as well as fitness sessions aimed at relaxation and rejuvenation. Marine excursions will give guests opportunities to explore coral areas and observe marine life.

Families travelling to the resort will also have access to activities for children, including workshops and cultural sessions, intended to reflect the spirit of Eid across different age groups.

Through the programme, SO/ Maldives continues to develop its identity as a luxury lifestyle resort in the Maldives, combining design, hospitality and curated guest experiences. With “Eid, the Island Way”, the resort is presenting Eid Al Adha as a multi-day celebration centred on connection, dining, entertainment and island living.