Featured
Reethi Faru Resort awarded Green Globe certification
Reethi Faru Resort has received Green Globe certification, recognising its compliance with international standards for sustainable tourism.
The certification reflects the resort’s stated commitment to responsible hospitality, with a focus on environmental management, social responsibility and operational practices across the property.
Green Globe certification is awarded following an assessment based on established sustainability criteria and verified through independent third-party audits. The standard reviews performance in areas including environmental management, energy efficiency, resource conservation, community engagement and sustainable operations.
With the certification, Reethi Faru Resort joins a group of hospitality operators worldwide that have met Green Globe’s sustainability requirements and demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improvement in tourism practices.
In a statement, the management of Reethi Faru Resort said the recognition reflects the resort’s continued focus on preserving the natural environment of the Maldives while maintaining the guest experience. The management added that sustainability forms part of the resort’s daily operations.
The Green Globe standard includes more than 40 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators, providing a framework for assessing sustainability performance in the hospitality sector.
Celebration
Sirru Fen Fushi to host Eid al-Adha celebration from 27–29 May
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced its “Eid in Harmony” programme for Eid al-Adha, scheduled from 27 to 29 May 2026, offering guests a series of curated experiences centred on dining, cultural elements and leisure activities.
The programme is designed to provide a structured yet relaxed approach to the celebration, with a focus on shared experiences and engagement with the island environment. According to the resort, the initiative aims to bring together cultural traditions and hospitality offerings within a resort setting.
A central feature of the programme will be the Eid al-Adha Feast, a dining experience presenting a selection of dishes prepared for the occasion. The event will be set in a themed environment reflecting elements associated with Eid.
The resort will also introduce an “Eid Gift with Purpose” initiative, positioned as a gesture aligned with the values of giving and reflection associated with the occasion.
In addition, guests will have the option to participate in a Guest Archery Competition, offering a recreational activity designed to complement the island setting and provide an alternative form of engagement during the celebration period.
Alongside the programme, the resort has launched an “Eid Island Escape” offer, which includes a range of inclusions for guests staying during the period. These include a 30-minute jet lag recovery massage, daily breakfast at Raha Market, dinner on a dine-around basis across selected restaurants, and a one-time floating breakfast experience.
In a statement, the resort’s management said the programme is intended to reflect the values of togetherness and reflection associated with Eid al-Adha, while offering guests opportunities to spend time with family and participate in shared experiences.
Through the three-day programme, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is presenting Eid al-Adha as a combination of dining, leisure and cultural activities within a resort environment.
Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort marks loyalty week with member and staff recognition
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is marking IHG Global Loyalty Week 2026, a group-wide initiative recognising IHG One Rewards members and the employees who contribute to guest experiences across the brand.
The observance will take place from 11 to 17 May 2026 and is aligned with IHG’s wider theme of “bringing loyalty to life”, focusing on guest recognition and service-led engagement.
As the Maldives’ first all-Club InterContinental resort, InterContinental Maldives is using the occasion to highlight its emphasis on personalised service and guest recognition. During the week, the resort will present a series of experiences and gestures intended to acknowledge IHG One Rewards members through tailored hospitality touches.
A central feature of the programme will be “Member Moments”, which are designed to reflect guest preferences, milestones and individual travel experiences. These will include personalised welcome arrangements, selected in-room amenities, culinary offerings and family-focused gestures.
The resort will also use the week to recognise its employees, whose service contributes to guest loyalty and repeat visits. Under its “Inspire Incredible” service culture, InterContinental Maldives will hold staff appreciation activities and internal recognition initiatives during the week.
Commenting on the occasion, General Manager Reinhold Johann said the initiative highlights the importance of making guests feel recognised and welcomed, while also acknowledging the role of employees in delivering those experiences.
Through IHG One Rewards, members have access to benefits and travel privileges across more than 6,800 hotels worldwide. At InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, these benefits are integrated into the resort’s all-Club InterContinental offering, which combines personalised service with resort-based experiences in Raa Atoll.
Through its participation in IHG Global Loyalty Week 2026, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is positioning guest recognition and service culture as key elements of its hospitality approach.
Featured
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa unveils family-focused Family Fun Summer package
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has introduced its Family Fun Summer offer, a family-focused package designed to encourage guests to spend time together through dining, leisure and recreational activities in a private island setting.
Located 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort is offering the package as a year-round experience, despite its summer branding. The programme is intended for families seeking a stay that combines accommodation, meals and activities in a single offering.
The experience includes daily breakfast at Feast, where guests can access buffet selections for adults and children. Lunch is served as a three-course beachside meal, while evenings include buffet dinners, à la carte options and access to the resort’s speciality restaurants.
As part of the package, adult guests receive a USD 45 dining credit per night, which can be used at selected outlets including Baan Thai and Sea Salt. The offer is designed to expand dining options within the resort’s full board arrangement.
The package also includes activities aimed at different age groups. Children have access to the Sheraton Adventure Club, while families can take part in pool activities, water sports, sunset dolphin cruises and guided snorkelling excursions.
For guests seeking wellness experiences, Shine Spa for Sheraton offers a range of treatments, with the package including 15 per cent savings on selected services. The resort has also introduced a spa experience designed for parent and child. Additional recreational options include sunrise beach yoga, as well as access to tennis and football facilities.
Other inclusions within the offer include a complimentary family photoshoot and dining benefits for children when eating with their parents.
Family Fun Summer is available for booking until 15 June 2026, for stays through to 20 December 2026. Through the package, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is presenting a family-oriented resort experience centred on dining, recreation and shared time together.
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