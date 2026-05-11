Reethi Faru Resort awarded Green Globe certification

Reethi Faru Resort has received Green Globe certification, recognising its compliance with international standards for sustainable tourism.

The certification reflects the resort’s stated commitment to responsible hospitality, with a focus on environmental management, social responsibility and operational practices across the property.

Green Globe certification is awarded following an assessment based on established sustainability criteria and verified through independent third-party audits. The standard reviews performance in areas including environmental management, energy efficiency, resource conservation, community engagement and sustainable operations.

With the certification, Reethi Faru Resort joins a group of hospitality operators worldwide that have met Green Globe’s sustainability requirements and demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improvement in tourism practices.

In a statement, the management of Reethi Faru Resort said the recognition reflects the resort’s continued focus on preserving the natural environment of the Maldives while maintaining the guest experience. The management added that sustainability forms part of the resort’s daily operations.

The Green Globe standard includes more than 40 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators, providing a framework for assessing sustainability performance in the hospitality sector.