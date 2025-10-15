Centara Hotels & Resorts lights up Maldives with vibrant Diwali celebrations

Centara Hotels & Resorts is set to celebrate Diwali across its four properties in the Maldives – Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Each resort will offer a line-up of festive programmes blending Thai hospitality with Maldivian island charm, promising memorable experiences for guests throughout the celebrations.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, offers a private island retreat featuring elegant villas, world-class dining, and the renowned SPA Cenvaree Retreat. From 20 to 24 October, guests can look forward to Diwali-themed dining and activities ranging from Indian-inspired breakfasts and vegetarian favourites to creative workshops, Rangoli art, diya lamp making, kite festivals, and a Colour Fun Run. Evenings will feature cocktail gatherings, themed dinners, live music, Bollywood karaoke, and movie nights, ending with a grand beachside celebration. Signature treatments at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, including massages and facials, will also be available from USD 230++ per person.

At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the focus will be on family-friendly fun. The resort’s lively programme on 20 October will include Rangoli art, crafts at the kids’ club, a Sundance Pool Party, and a colourful Fun Run. The evening will feature a Diwali buffet illuminated by lanterns, festive décor, and live performances. Younger guests can enjoy 20% off treatments at the Candy Spa, a whimsical space offering edible-inspired experiences, hair braiding, and manicures.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives will host an adults-only Diwali celebration from 17 to 23 October, combining island tranquillity with festive spirit. Guests can unwind in beachfront villas or explore the underwater world while enjoying curated dining experiences, themed buffets, Bollywood karaoke, movie nights, live DJ sets, and mixology sessions. The resort will offer a sophisticated celebration where relaxation meets festive flair.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, will mark Diwali with activities on 19 and 20 October in the South Ari Atoll. Guests can take part in Rangoli sand art, henna sessions, and family games before gathering for a grand Diwali buffet featuring Indian specialities, live entertainment, and a Bollywood DJ night. With 112 beachfront and overwater villas surrounded by an award-winning house reef, the resort provides the ideal setting for guests to celebrate Diwali amidst nature and culture in harmony.