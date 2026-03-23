Culture
Sun Siyam Olhuveli celebrates Eid with beach fiesta and cultural performances
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr on 20th March 2026 with a spirited celebration that brought team members together in a lively showcase of unity, culture, and camaraderie. Set against the backdrop of the resort’s sun-drenched shores, the Eid Beach Fiesta transformed the Water Sports Beach into a lively hub of laughter, friendly competition, and shared moments, reinforcing the strong sense of community that defines the resort.
The celebration featured a series of engaging activities including classic beach games such as the wheelbarrow race, three-legged race, water bucket challenge, and the playful “Kukudu Koo” catch-the-chicken challenge, as highlighted in the event programme. These light-hearted competitions encouraged collaboration across departments, breaking routines and fostering meaningful connections beyond the workplace.
Eid in the Maldives is a time of togetherness and celebration, marked by communal prayers, festive meals, and gatherings with family and friends. Inspired by these traditions, Sun Siyam Olhuveli embraced the spirit of Eid through shared joy, cultural moments, and meaningful connections.
As part of the evening festivities, key team members took to the stage at the Lagoon to perform traditional Boduberu, offering guests an authentic cultural experience and marking the celebration with rhythm, energy, and island spirit.
“At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Celebrations like Eid Al Fitr are not only about honoring tradition but also about nurturing the connections that make our workplace feel like a community,” said Ahmed Shazeen, Director of Human Resource at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “It is these shared experiences that elevate team spirit and create a positive environment where everyone thrives.”
As part of the Lifestyle Collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to champion a culture where meaningful experiences extend beyond guests to include its dedicated team members. The Eid celebration stands as a reflection of this ethos, where culture, connection, and a touch of playful energy come together seamlessly on island time.
To discover more upcoming events and experiences at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, please visit the resort’s website.
Culture
Fushifaru Maldives showcases Maldivian culture through Eid celebrations
Fushifaru Maldives marked Eid al-Fitr with a series of cultural experiences aimed at showcasing Maldivian heritage and community values, as part of its “Moments of Kindness” initiative.
The resort organised activities designed to reconnect guests with traditional island life, placing a focus on cultural authenticity and community engagement. According to the resort, the initiative sought to revive elements of Maldivian traditions and present them in an interactive format for both international visitors and the local community.
A key highlight of the celebrations was a dedicated Maldivian Night, which featured a live demonstration of Malayfaiy, a traditional communal cooking practice. The experience was complemented by shisha offerings and cooking demonstrations, providing guests with insight into historical culinary techniques and social customs in the Maldives.
The evening also included a Maldivian buffet showcasing a range of local dishes, giving guests the opportunity to experience traditional flavours in a curated setting.
Fushifaru Maldives stated that the programme aimed to create meaningful connections through shared cultural experiences, while preserving and promoting local traditions within a resort environment.
The Eid celebrations form part of the resort’s broader efforts to incorporate elements of Maldivian identity into guest experiences, aligning with growing industry emphasis on cultural sustainability and community-oriented tourism.
Culture
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi marks Eid with cultural celebrations and community spirit
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Eid Al-Fitr is an expression of Ekuverikan —a traditional Maldivian spirit of fellowship where the boundaries between host and visitor dissolve into moments of sharing. The celebrations began on 20 March with a special morning high tea, bringing together our local and international team members to share in the joy of the occasion. By breaking bread following morning prayers, the entire team transformed a religious milestone into a shared human experience where global diversity is encouraged.
While Eid Al-Fitr lunch began with a symbolic cake cutting, the island transformed into a stage for Koadi Jehun at sunset. This traditional procession features locals marching with a koadi, a decorated stake crafted from coconut palm leaves woven into the shapes of birds and fish which is then offered to the children.
During the performance, dancers in traditional attire move in synchrony with Indian pots, a nod to the ancient trade routes that shaped the archipelago. As night fell, the air pulsed with the rhythmic beat of Boduberu. These songs, with roots reaching back to East Africa, serve as a living archive of the Maldivian ancestral journey across the Indian Ocean. The Eid Al- Fitr celebration continued with a DJ party in the newly built leisure hub dedicated to the team. The festivities concluded on Saturday with beach activities, reinforcing the belief that travel is most meaningful when it connects us to both nature and community.
“Eid Al-Fitr is a day to express gratitude through shared kindness,” says Ahmed Waheed, Human Resources Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “By bringing guests and team members together, we offer an authentic connection to the Maldivian heritage we hold dear. Ultimately, travel is about these quiet, human moments that leave you feeling as though something new has stirred within.”
Culture
Elegant island celebration: Eid Al-Fitr at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with a thoughtfully curated program of experiences that brings families and loved ones together through culture, creativity, and refined island luxury. Unfolding across the resort’s signature venues, the celebrations feature an elegant calendar of culinary journeys, wellness rituals, immersive cultural moments, and family-friendly activities, all set against the serene natural beauty of the Fari Islands.
From 20th to 24th March 2026, guests are invited to experience a curated calendar of festive moments across the resort, celebrating Eid Al-Fitr through elevated dining, wellness rituals, family activities, and immersive cultural experiences.
Anchoring the celebration is Flowers by Harijanto, the multi-award-winning floral designer brings his masterful floristry to the resort between the 21st and 24th March. Blooming into spring in time for National Flower Day, Harijanto presents a series of immersive experiences including hands-on floral workshops, a botanical-inspired afternoon tea, and a culinary spectacle celebrating edible flowers paired with bespoke botanical cocktails.
Designed for guests of all ages, the program includes a dedicated mini-VIP floral workshop for children, while Harijanto’s signature touch extends throughout the resort, with bespoke in-villa Boenga floral arrangements crafted from local blooms and sustainably sourced materials, supporting the destination’s reduced carbon footprint.
Culinary Highlights
Guests can indulge in a refined selection of dining experiences throughout Eid Al-Fitr, including an Ocean Grill Buffet at Beach Shack, a Starlight Concert Dinner at EAU Bar, and a specially curated Arabic set menu at Mystique Garden. Interactive experiences include an Arabic Cooking Class at La Locanda, alongside floral-inspired afternoon teas and cocktail masterclasses.
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Festivities begin with a Resort Cocktail Party at Beach Shack on the 20th of March, setting the tone for elevated island evenings. Select nights feature live entertainment and themed dining experiences, offering an elegant yet celebratory atmosphere beneath the Maldivian sky. Families and couples can also enjoy a variety of daily recreational experiences, from curated watersports and guided diving excursions to private sandbank visits and indulgent floating breakfasts, all set against the backdrop of the turquoise ocean.
Wellness & Spa Experiences
The Ritz-Carlton Spa introduces a series of mindful wellness sessions for Eid Al Fitr, including sunrise and sunset yoga, meditation, and fitness rituals in scenic outdoor settings. Guests may also participate in hands-on spa workshops using Bamford products such as Face Yoga, Gua Sha Glow, and Spa Alchemist experiences, designed to restore balance and wellbeing during the holiday.
Among the highlights is the Bamford Signature Journey, exclusively designed for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. This immersive 150-minute ritual combines Japanese Shiatsu techniques with flowing Swedish massage movements to release tension and rebalance thebody’s’meridians, followed by wave-inspired strokes that echo the natural rhythm of the ocean.
Family, Teens & Ritz Kids
Families are at the heart of the Eid celebrations, with a full programme for younger guests. Ritz Kids can enjoy festive craft workshops, lantern-making, slime labs, treasure hunts, and Eid-themed creative sessions, while teens are invited to participate in architectural workshops, mosaic art, and interactive game challenges.
Nature & Marine Discovery
Led by the resort’s Naturalist Ladies and Dive Center, guests can connect with the surrounding marine environment through turtle, shark, and coral garden snorkeling, sunset cruises, traditional fishing, reef talks, and coral regeneration activities.
With its seamless blend of togetherness, creativity, and cultural appreciation, Eid Al-Fitr at The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers an enriching and elegant island escape, where meaningful moments unfold in a truly exceptional setting.
Guests are invited to discover the Signature Villas and select the perfect island retreat, from Two-Bedroom Beach Villas set along pristine coves to Two-Bedroom Overwater Villas poised above turquoise waters, each featuring private pools, expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, and uninterrupted ocean views, ideal for families or small groups seeking refined seclusion. Those desiring heightened privacy may retreat to the resort’s exclusive estate enclave, a secluded sanctuary offering expansive multi-bedroom villas, infinity pools, outdoor dining pavilions, and personalised service from a dedicated Aris Meeha, your island butler.
The Embrace Island Life offer, valid for stays from now until December 20, 2026, enriches every escape with half-board dining across the resort’s celebrated restaurants, showcasing Maldivian, Japanese, Southern Italian, Cantonese, and Lebanese cuisine, along with return luxury shared speedboat transfers, curated welcome amenities, and 24-hour butler service, ensuring a seamless journey defined by effortless elegance from arrival to departure.
For more information, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
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