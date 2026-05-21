News
Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi’s Mandara Spa expands wellness offering with athlete-inspired recovery treatments
Mandara Spa at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is expanding its wellness offering with the launch of a new Recovery experience, developed in collaboration with Hyperice, the performance recovery technology brand trusted by elite athletes worldwide.
Created for today’s active traveller, surf community, and wellness-conscious guest, the new offering reflects Mandara Spa’s commitment to going beyond traditional spa experiences by integrating modern recovery solutions into luxury island hospitality. Designed to support the way contemporary guests move, recover, and experience wellbeing, the collaboration represents a forward-thinking approach to wellness in one of the Maldives’ most iconic surf destinations.
Redefining Wellness for the Modern Guest
For over three decades, Mandara Spa has built its reputation on deep wellness expertise, drawing from Asian therapeutic traditions to create experiences that restore both body and mind. Today, that philosophy continues to evolve. As guest lifestyles shift through long haul travel, active pursuits, and a growing awareness of physical recovery, Mandara Spa is responding with intention by bringing contemporary wellness innovation into the heart of island hospitality.
The collaboration with Hyperice is a natural extension of that vision. By integrating performance recovery technology into its wellness offering, Mandara Spa continues to redefine the modern wellness experience, creating a space where guests can transition seamlessly from the surf, the airport, or a full day of activity into meaningful physical restoration.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most recognised surf destinations, the collaboration also reflects the growing connection between wellness, performance, and recovery within today’s surf culture. For athletes whose lifestyles revolve around endurance and longevity, recovery has become an essential part of sustaining both performance and wellbeing. A philosophy also shared by 11 Time World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater, who has long emphasised the importance of recovery throughout his career: “You’ll learn things that you don’t realize. You go in and have to work it out. It’s like a search and rescue tool for the body. For me, it’s a perfect recovery tool.”
This philosophy strongly aligns with Mandara Spa at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi’s approach to modern wellness. The pursuit of longevity, whether for a professional surfer or a well-travelled guest, requires more than relaxation alone. It calls for recovery that is intelligent, intentional, and accessible. The new recovery experiences at the resort have been thoughtfully designed with exactly that in mind.
Recovery, Redefined — For Every Kind of Explorer
Active days and long journeys take their toll. These experiences are designed to change that.
- Normatec Recovery Boots: Using dynamic air compression technology, the Normatec Legs deliver rhythmic pressure from foot to upper leg — stimulating circulation, reducing muscle fatigue, and accelerating recovery after physical activity. Whether you’ve spent the day in the surf or stepped off a long-haul flight, this treatment offers a meaningful reset: legs that feel lighter, looser, and ready for whatever comes next.
- Quick Fix Muscle Release / Flight Recovery: A self-guided session using the Hypervolt percussive device — designed to release tension, restore energy, and ease the physical demands of an active day or extended travel. With simple guidance from spa staff, guests target the areas that carry the most stress, finishing the session feeling grounded, mobile, and at ease.
A Forward-Thinking Approach to Island Wellness
The collaboration with Hyperice marks another step in Mandara Spa’s evolving approach to contemporary wellness, combining the spa’s deep roots in traditional Asian therapies with performance-focused recovery technology designed for the way modern guests move through the world. It is an approach that honours Mandara Spa’s wellness heritage while continuing to look toward the future of guest wellbeing.
The recovery experiences at Mandara Spa have been thoughtfully designed to support both the surfer looking to extend time in the water and the traveller seeking to recover, recharge, and fully settle into island life.
By bringing Hyperice technology into the spa environment, Mandara Spa continues to demonstrate what has long defined the brand: an understanding of how wellness continues to evolve, and a commitment to meeting guests where they are through experiences that feel both restorative and relevant to modern lifestyles. The collaboration also reflects Mandara Spa’s ongoing openness to future partnerships that continue to shape the next generation of wellness experiences.
Drink
Asia’s top mixology talent to lead cocktail takeover at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort invites guests to discover an immersive three-night cocktail journey this June, featuring acclaimed mixologist Navjot Singh. Taking place across the resort’s distinctive venues from June 17 to 19, 2026, the exclusive bar takeover will present a curated series of innovative tropical cocktail experiences inspired by island living, craftsmanship, and storytelling.
Led by Navjot Singh, Beverage Program Leader at Lair Bar, the experience brings one of Asia’s most celebrated contemporary cocktail programs to the Maldives. Recognised as No. 8 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, Lair Bar is renowned for its innovative approach to mixology, blending luxury spirits, creativity, and immersive storytelling. Navjot himself was recently crowned World Class India 2025, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s leading talents.
Joining him is Nakul Dev, Senior Bartender at LAIR BAR, whose creative approach is deeply inspired by the flavours and ingredients of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. With over six years of experience in hospitality and cocktails, Nakul is known for crafting ingredient-driven drinks that reflect the essence of the mountains and local produce from his hometown. His passion for flavour development and exploration of new techniques brings an additional layer of creativity and depth to the collaboration.
Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the takeover will unfold across three distinct venues, each offering its own atmosphere and cocktail narrative. At Nikkei Bar, guests will enjoy an exclusive sunset activation where thoughtfully crafted cocktails elevate golden-hour moments with refined tropical flavours and interactive guest experiences. Wahoo Bar will host an elegant beachfront evening inspired by the serenity of the coast, pairing curated tropical cocktails with breathtaking sunset views and laid-back sophistication. The final experience will take place at JW Garden, where a “Garden to Glass” concept celebrates locally grown ingredients such as basil, lemongrass, and pandan, highlighting sustainability and creating an immersive journey.
“We are thrilled to welcome Navjot Singh to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this exclusive guest bartender series,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager. “His expertise, creativity, and dedication to craft reflect our commitment to offering guests immersive moments that are aligned with our philosophy of contemporary luxury.”
Each cocktail hour has been carefully designed to reflect the spirit of the island through a contemporary lens, blending tropical influences with modern techniques and storytelling. Through this collaboration, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort continues to elevate its culinary and beverage programming, offering guests meaningful and memorable experiences rooted in connection, discovery, and craftsmanship.
Learn more about JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort here.
Culture
Eid al-Adha at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa blends family togetherness with island luxury
This season, as families from across the globe gather to honour the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites multi-generational travellers to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice, gratitude, and togetherness on the pristine shores of Shaviyani Atoll. Embracing the essence of this holy celebration, the resort has curated a deeply meaningful Eid experience, seamlessly aligned with its ongoing “Family Fun Summer” offer, giving loved ones the perfect framework to slow down, connect, and nourish the soul in an island sanctuary.
An Eid Culinary Awakening at Aailaa
Celebrating the occasion with gastronomic elegance, the resort’s vibrant all-day dining venue, Aailaa, will be transformed into a festive sanctuary alive with the warmth and spirit of Eid. Guests can look forward to a special Eid corner during breakfast, featuring traditional morning delicacies. As the day unfolds, a curated festive menu takes centre stage, showcasing rich, comforting flavours such as Chargrilled Lamb Chops and Beef Kofta Kebab.
The specialty of the day belongs to a true masterpiece: the ROYAL PRELUDE – Slow-Cooked Lamb Paya Shorba. A traditional, gelatinous aromatic broth simmered overnight, it is infused with Kashmiri saffron, delicate herbs, and finished with a golden, crispy onion garnish, offering a deeply comforting taste of heritage.
Spaces Crafted for Togetherness
At the heart of the experience is a commitment to providing a space for families to be truly present. The resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool serve as private havens of comfort, specifically designed to cater to the nuances of multigenerational living. These sanctuaries are complemented by the intuitive care of Thakuru service and the freedom of complimentary bicycles, allowing guests to explore the island’s lush landscapes at a leisurely, intentional pace.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, with over 100 programs to spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives with over 100 programs spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
Family Sun Summer Package
Designed for ultimate connection, the Family Fun Summer package offers a comprehensive escape with a USD 300 resort credit to be used toward spa treatments, signature dining, or island adventures. The experience includes daily breakfast, along with three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at select venues. Families can also enjoy a signature floating breakfast in the privacy of their villa.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
Action
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils surf-focused luxury escape for 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites travellers to embrace the rhythm of island life with the launch of its new Surf & Relax Offer — a thoughtfully curated experience blending world-class surf, elevated dining, restorative wellness, and unforgettable adventures in the heart of the Maldives.
Located just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in the North Malé Atoll, Kuda Villingili is home to the Maldives’ longest left-hand barrel wave, Chicken’s Break, making it one of the region’s most sought-after surf destinations. Framed by the resort’s philosophy of Time & Space Redefined, the new offer presents a seamless balance between thrill and tranquillity, designed for both experienced surfers and those discovering the sport for the very first time.
Applicable for direct bookings made through the Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives website, the Surf & Relax Offer is available for stays in Beach Villas with Private Pool and Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) for a minimum of four nights, with bookings open until 31 October 2026 using offer code KVSURF. The offer combines immersive surf experiences with moments of indulgence and relaxation. Guests staying in Beach Villas with Private Pool or Water Villas with Private Pool (Sunrise and Sunset) will enjoy USD 100 resort credit per villa, while guests staying seven nights or longer will receive a total of USD 300 resort credit during their stay. Resort credit can be redeemed towards dining experiences, spa treatments, and excursions.
The offer includes complimentary return shared speedboat transfers, daily breakfast at The Restaurant, and daily three-course dinner experiences across five of the resort’s signature dining venues — SPICE, EAST, EARTH, FIRE, and OCEAN. Guests will also enjoy a one-time three-course dinner at the award-winning Mar-Umi, celebrated for its Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and theatrical dining experience. Additional dining at Mar-Umi is complemented with a 15% discount under the Half Board meal plan.
Beyond the waves, the experience extends into wellness and island discovery. Guests can unwind with a 60-minute Deep Tissue Massage per adult at the resort’s private island spa, explore the vibrant marine life surrounding the island through the KV Faru Snorkelling Excursion, enjoy a traditional Sunset Fishing Excursion, and take part in a Cocktail Class at Raalhu Bar overlooking the surf.
For surf enthusiasts, the offer includes 15% savings on surfboard rentals and surf trips to nearby breaks including Cokes, Lohis, Sultans, Jails, and Ninjas. Beginner surfers can enjoy 25% savings on surf beach lessons and water lessons, while guests looking to capture their surf journey can also enjoy 15% savings on surf photography packages. Complimentary early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, further enhance the ease of the island escape.
Whether chasing perfect swells at sunrise, slowing down through restorative wellness rituals, or simply embracing the laid-back rhythm of island life, Kuda Villingili’s Surf Offer presents a fresh perspective on the Maldives — one where adventure, connection, and serenity exist effortlessly side by side.
Discover Kuda Villingili’s latest special offers here, including the Surf Offer, here.
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