JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La launches new culinary direction at Azur

A newly reimagined menu at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La’s Azur unfolds as a thoughtful expression of place, an exploration of flavour guided by nature, grounded in community, and elevated through a global perspective. More than a collection of dishes, it tells a story, one of origin, craftsmanship, and a philosophy that values authenticity as much as innovation.

The unveiling of the refreshed menu was marked by an intimate gathering of partners, brought together for an evening of tasting and discovery. Rather than a formal presentation, the experience was designed as a sensory journey, where each course revealed the intention, depth, and evolution behind the culinary direction.

Guests were guided through a curated tasting experience that reflected the menu’s defining principles: clarity of flavor, respect for ingredients, and a seamless balance between intention and quality. Each dish spoke not only of technique, but also of provenance, where it came from, who cultivated it, and why it mattered.

At the heart of the menu are Azur’s rooted in nature (RIN) dishes, created with sustainability as a guiding principle. By prioritizing locally sourced ingredients, these dishes reduce environmental impact while strengthening the connection between the kitchen and the community.

While deeply rooted in the Maldives, the menu draws inspiration from global culinary traditions, weaving familiar flavors into something distinctly its own. The result is cuisine that feels both comforting and refreshing, inviting guests to explore while remaining beautifully familiar.

This philosophy reflects the guiding principles of Shangri-La, where hospitality is defined by genuine care and attentiveness, and excellence is measured not only in precision, but in how responsibly and meaningfully it is delivered.

At the same time, it carries the vibrant, contemporary spirit of JEN, effortlessly connected to its surroundings, shaped by the people and place it belongs to, and rooted in modern travel experiences that feel both relaxed and meaningful.

Dining at Azur is shaped as much by its setting as by its cuisine. Open skies, the gentle rhythm of the water, and the ever present blue create a rooftop atmosphere that defines the experience at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La. From this elevated space in the heart of the capital, dining feels open, relaxed, and naturally connected to its surroundings.

“Our menu is rooted in a sustainable philosophy, built around comforting, honest ingredients that connect with people on a deeper level. We focus on simplicity and flavour, letting each element shine without over complication. For me, creating a menu is about more than flavour and presentation. It’s about telling a story that respects both the environment and the community,” Chef Hardik Trehan said.

More than 50% of our produce is sourced locally from the Maldives, which allows us to work with fresher ingredients while supporting local farmers and fishermen. This not only enhances the quality of our dishes but also strengthens our connection to the community. For me, it’s about creating food that feels good, both in taste and in purpose bringing together comfort, sustainability, and a true sense of place.”

“The dessert selection at Azur beautifully blends locally sourced ingredients with refined international flavours, creating a unique and memorable experience. From Kashikeyo with screw pine, to the refreshing Tropical Wellness with coconut and fruits, and Dhonkeyo made from handpicked local bananas, each dessert reflects island authenticity,” added Pastry Chef Hameed.

“Thoughtfully crafted to suit every palate, the menu ranges from the richly indulgent Saffron Tres Leches to the decadent Molten Chocolate Lava. Whether light or indulgent, every guest is sure to find a favourite in this elegant collection.”

Here, above the rhythm of Malé, Azur finds its expression not as reinvention, but as refinement.

A space where nature, city, and cuisine come together effortlessly at the rooftop of JEN Maldives Malé. A place where dining feels unhurried, present, and deeply connected to its surroundings.