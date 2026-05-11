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Sun Siyam Iru Veli hosts Children’s Day activities for guests and local community
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, under the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, celebrated Maldives Children’s Day on 10th May by building community connections and joyful island experiences for young guests. The collaboration with Bandidhoo School for the occasion also reflected the resort’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong relationships with neighbouring islands and local communities.
As part of the Sun Siyam Cares programme, the resort presented a special cake to Bandidhoo School, where teachers and students gathered to mark the national occasion together. Bandidhoo remains one of the local islands closely connected to the resort through various community initiatives and meaningful collaborations carried out throughout the year. Guests visiting Sun Siyam Iru Veli also often experience the warmth of the island through the Local Island Discovery excursion, which offers a closer look at Maldivian culture alongside the many ongoing projects shared between the resort and Bandidhoo.
On the island, Turtle Kidz Club transformed Magoodhoo Beach into a lively evening filled with laughter and playful competition for younger guests staying at the resort. Children took part in a variety of fun-filled activities, including hopping relays, tug-of-war, and kite flying at the beach. The celebration brought families together through lighthearted moments designed to create lasting holiday memories in their island home.
Beyond the occasion itself, Turtle Kidz Club regularly curates a wide range of engaging experiences and activities tailored to children of different ages. Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers thoughtful moments of discovery, creativity, and fun for families seeking an intimate island escape in the Maldives.
“Children bring a unique energy and warmth to our island, and so creating experiences that become treasured family memories is something very important to us. Across the resort, our team connects with every child who visits, and is dedicated to deliver the heartfelt hospitality that defines the spirit of Sun Siyam,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Through Sun Siyam Care, we are equally grateful to continue sharing meaningful moments with our neighbouring communities as well.”
Families seeking a memorable tropical getaway can enjoy the dedicated Family Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, thoughtfully curated for family getaways in a peaceful island setting. Located in South Nilandhe Atoll, the all-villa retreat is known for its spacious beach and overwater villas, each complete with a private pool. The resort offers a charmingly authentic island escape in a peaceful setting for families, couples, and travellers alike.
Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll launches dining series featuring Chef Stéphan Paroche
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island has introduced an exclusive dining series beginning May 13, 2026, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Stéphan Paroche, bringing his contemporary culinary philosophy to the Maldives through a refined exploration of balance, seasonality, and soulful gastronomy.
Originally from Digne-les-Bains in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in France, Chef Stéphan developed an early appreciation for ingredient-driven cuisine through his family’s hospitality roots. He later refined his craft across acclaimed European kitchens, shaping a disciplined yet expressive approach to modern dining. Guided by precision and restraint, his philosophy celebrates the purity of seasonal ingredients, allowing each creation to unfold with intention, harmony, and depth.
The three-evening culinary series will unfold across the resort’s signature venues, each offering a distinct interpretation of the chef’s culinary identity. On May 13 and 16, Veyo will present a seafood-led dining experience inspired by the surrounding Indian Ocean, where the locally sourced catches are elevated through contemporary French techniques and elegant simplicity. On May 15, Pure will host an immersive vegetarian tasting menu centered on vibrant produce, showcasing a thoughtful interplay of texture, nourishment, and natural balance. Chef Stéphan Paroche will also be curating a special menu for Pure as the resort further enhances the offerings at the restaurant.
Designed to be intimate and immersive, each evening invites guests to connect with the story behind every composition. Rooted in mindful craftsmanship and understated sophistication, the experience reflects a seamless harmony between culinary artistry and soulful wellbeing, a philosophy deeply aligned with the spirit of JW Marriott.
This collaboration further reflects JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort’s continued commitment to curating elevated gastronomic experiences through partnerships with internationally recognized culinary talents, strengthening its position as a destination for meaningful luxury and refined dining in the Maldives.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Stéphan Paroche to the resort,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His philosophy rooted in precision, balance, and respect approach to cuisine defined by precision, clarity, and respect for ingredients beautifully complements our vision of creating enriching culinary journeys that nourish both palate and soul.”
With limited seating available, advance reservations are highly recommended. For more information, visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Marriott Luxury Dining Series 2026
Marriott International has announced the return of its Luxury Dining Series for a third edition, with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort set to host the Maldives chapter of the regional culinary initiative from August 25 to 30, 2026.
The 2026 edition of the series is organised under the theme “Across the Table”, focusing on shared dining experiences, cultural storytelling, and culinary exchange across Asia Pacific. According to Marriott International, the programme aims to bring together chefs, guests, and destinations through immersive dining events designed around connection and hospitality.
The Maldives event at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort forms part of a wider regional series spanning six destinations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara voyage across Japan.
Marriott International said the series will feature “world-class chefs and cultural storytellers” who will collaborate to create curated dining experiences that go beyond traditional restaurant settings. The company noted that chefs participating in the programme will engage directly with guests, presenting dishes designed for sharing while highlighting local ingredients, culinary traditions, and destination-driven narratives.
In addition to the dining events, Marriott International will introduce exclusive stay packages linked to the series. These packages will be available only during the Luxury Dining Series and are intended to combine culinary experiences with destination-focused stays across participating properties.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in the programme further positions the Maldives as a destination for luxury gastronomy and experiential travel, while reinforcing Marriott International’s focus on high-end culinary programming across its luxury portfolio.
Further details on chefs, menus, and programming are expected to be announced in the coming months.
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Madifushi Private Island introduces next-generation gaming arcade
Madifushi Private Island has announced the launch of Thinhama XP, a next-generation entertainment arcade that blends Maldivian heritage with contemporary gaming culture. Designed as a dynamic social space for guests of all ages, Thinhama XP redefines resort entertainment in the Maldives by merging tradition, technology, and interactive play.
The name Thinhama XP draws inspiration from “Thin Hama”, a traditional Maldivian strategy board game that has been played across generations. Known for its intellectual depth and strategic gameplay, “Thin Hama” reflects the rich cultural heritage of Maldivian leisure traditions. The addition of “XP” (Experience Points) introduces a modern gaming dimension, symbolizing achievement, progression, and skill development. Widely used in global gaming culture, XP represents growth through challenges and accomplishments. Together, Thinhama XP reflects the evolution of play—honouring the past while embracing the future.
Unlike conventional resort arcades, Thinhama XP has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive entertainment destination that goes beyond gaming machines. It is a multi-generational space where guests can connect, compete, and create shared memories. Guests can expect state-of-the-art arcade gaming experiences featuring modern titles and timeless classics, immersive interactive games that test reflexes, strategy, and skill, and multi-generational engagement that encourages families to play together. The space also features progression-based gameplay elements that reward continued participation, all within a fully climate-controlled environment ideal for both daytime and evening entertainment.
Thinhama XP strengthens Madifushi Private Island’s vision of delivering meaningful and differentiated guest experiences. It complements existing innovative concepts such as Kokko Learning Studio, further positioning the resort as a leader in experiential hospitality in the Maldives. Whether guests are seeking friendly competition, casual entertainment, or a relaxed indoor retreat, Thinhama XP offers an experience where every visit represents progression, achievement, and memorable island moments.
Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island commented: “Thinhama XP represents our continued commitment to redefining what a luxury island experience can be. We wanted to create a space where families, friends, and guests of all ages can come together through play, while also celebrating an important part of Maldivian cultural heritage. This is more than an arcade; it is a social and emotional experience designed for connection, competition, and joy.”
Ali Shakir, Group General Manager added: “At the group level, we are focused on developing concepts that are not only entertaining but also meaningful and distinctive. Thinhama XP is a perfect example of this vision in action. It bridges tradition and innovation in a way that is authentic to the Maldives, while also meeting the expectations of today’s global traveller who seeks immersive and memorable experiences.”
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort in the Maldives dedicated to delivering curated, high-end guest experiences through innovative concepts, personalised service, and culturally inspired programming.
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