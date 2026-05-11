Sun Siyam Iru Veli hosts Children’s Day activities for guests and local community

Sun Siyam Iru Veli, under the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, celebrated Maldives Children’s Day on 10th May by building community connections and joyful island experiences for young guests. The collaboration with Bandidhoo School for the occasion also reflected the resort’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong relationships with neighbouring islands and local communities.

As part of the Sun Siyam Cares programme, the resort presented a special cake to Bandidhoo School, where teachers and students gathered to mark the national occasion together. Bandidhoo remains one of the local islands closely connected to the resort through various community initiatives and meaningful collaborations carried out throughout the year. Guests visiting Sun Siyam Iru Veli also often experience the warmth of the island through the Local Island Discovery excursion, which offers a closer look at Maldivian culture alongside the many ongoing projects shared between the resort and Bandidhoo.

On the island, Turtle Kidz Club transformed Magoodhoo Beach into a lively evening filled with laughter and playful competition for younger guests staying at the resort. Children took part in a variety of fun-filled activities, including hopping relays, tug-of-war, and kite flying at the beach. The celebration brought families together through lighthearted moments designed to create lasting holiday memories in their island home.

Beyond the occasion itself, Turtle Kidz Club regularly curates a wide range of engaging experiences and activities tailored to children of different ages. Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers thoughtful moments of discovery, creativity, and fun for families seeking an intimate island escape in the Maldives.

“Children bring a unique energy and warmth to our island, and so creating experiences that become treasured family memories is something very important to us. Across the resort, our team connects with every child who visits, and is dedicated to deliver the heartfelt hospitality that defines the spirit of Sun Siyam,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Through Sun Siyam Care, we are equally grateful to continue sharing meaningful moments with our neighbouring communities as well.”

Families seeking a memorable tropical getaway can enjoy the dedicated Family Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, thoughtfully curated for family getaways in a peaceful island setting. Located in South Nilandhe Atoll, the all-villa retreat is known for its spacious beach and overwater villas, each complete with a private pool. The resort offers a charmingly authentic island escape in a peaceful setting for families, couples, and travellers alike.