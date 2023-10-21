Champa Maa Conference Hall: Your MICE destination

Taking inspiration from lapping waves and idyllic shores across the globe’s most tropical destinations, luxury seascape artist, Nina Brooke, is heading to InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort this November. From 26th November to 8th December, she will offer relaxed art workshops for guests, individual commissions on resort and will host an art exhibition of her recently created work on the island at the end of her residence.

Guests will be invited to sip and search for a unique souvenir while wandering around an exhibition of Brooke’s work from her stay. Brooke will also be painting a piece that is dedicated to The Manta Trust, the luxury resort’s long-standing partner, as dedicated pieces for the resort’s in-villa designs. InterContinental Maldives is delighted to welcome Brooke to the resort, which aims to capture the island’s infinite ocean views, treasured marine life and surrounding nature from the air and ground.

Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort supports manta ray research and has its own sustainable waste initiatives and recycling programmes. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area and a tranquil spa. With 81 beach, lagoon and over-water villas and residences, as well as six restaurants and bars, the resort enjoys the peace of a boutique hotel but has the facilities of a world-class resort.

Nina Brooke

Nina Brooke is an acclaimed British artist, born and raised in the small, ocean-flanked corner of Cornwall. When she is not capturing England’s coastline at home, she is travelling the world finding inspiration for art, to far-flung destinations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Costa Rica. Brooke studied at Oxford Brookes and Falmouth Art School as well as Newlyn Art School while she was also invited to show her work in Cork St, London alongside Lucien Freud and Howard Hodgkin.

Art Classes

For guests looking to learn artistic skills, or simply explore their creative side, Brooke will be offering classes designed for adults as well as children.

Exhibition

Spending two weeks on resort, Brooke will be capturing the island and creating art inspired by the natural beauty of Maamunagau Island. Aerial views and shorelines will be painted from around the resort. At the end of the residency, a pop-up exhibition will be installed for guests to enjoy and make purchases if they wish.

Photo to Canvass

For guests looking to transform a photo to a hand-crafted canvas art piece, Brooke will offer the unique opportunity to paint the photo in her own style. This will be a unique souvenir for families or couples to take away to cherish memories of the resort forever.

Art for Charity

Leaving behind a one-of-a-kind piece, Brooke will create a dedicated piece for the Manta Trust. The artwork will be sold in the resort boutique while the returns will be donated to the Manta Trust. The island is home to a large population of Manta Rays year-round, and dedicated researchers at the resort spend time educating guests and studying these fascinating marine animals.

