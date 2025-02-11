Celebrate love in paradise: enchanting Valentine’s Day experiences at Veligandu Maldives

Romance, seclusion, and luxury converge this Valentine’s Day at Veligandu Maldives Resort Island. Offering an enchanting selection of intimate dining experiences set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort invites couples to celebrate love in a truly magical way. This February 14, guests can indulge in curated moments designed to create lifelong memories.

For those seeking the pinnacle of exclusivity, the Cristal Dinner provides an unparalleled dining experience. Limited to just two couples, this unique evening features a five-course gourmet menu served in one of two breathtaking locations. At Raalhu Beach, diners can feel the soft sand beneath their feet while enjoying the soothing sounds of the ocean waves. Alternatively, at the Champagne Pavilion, an intimate setting surrounded by endless blue horizons sets the stage for a romantic evening. This experience includes a bottle of Cristal Champagne to create the perfect celebratory atmosphere, a beautifully arranged flower bouquet symbolising love and admiration, a framed romantic picture capturing the essence of the evening, and a selection of assorted Valentine chocolates to enhance the occasion.

Set in the tranquil Yoga Pavilion, the Seaside Serenity Dinner is available for just one couple, offering an extraordinary blend of romance and serenity. Overlooking the vast ocean, this candlelit affair provides an ideal setting to celebrate love. The experience includes a refined five-course set menu curated by Veligandu’s master chefs, complemented by a bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne to elevate the evening. A hand-picked flower bouquet serves as a token of affection, while a framed romantic picture ensures a cherished memory. To indulge the senses, a selection of assorted Valentine chocolates completes the night.

For those who appreciate a starlit dinner by the sea, the Intimate Beach Dinner at Madivaru Beach offers an exquisite culinary experience in a breathtaking beachfront setting. With limited seating available, this elegant dining option ensures an unforgettable evening. The experience features a four-course gourmet meal, expertly prepared for an intimate celebration. A single rose for the lady adds a classic romantic touch, while a glass of sparkling rosé provides the perfect accompaniment to the meal, making for an enchanting evening by the shore.

For guests looking to make their Valentine’s celebration even more special, thoughtful enhancements can be added to the evening. A framed romantic picture serves as a timeless keepsake, preserving the memories of the night. A spa massage for two offers deep relaxation and blissful indulgence, ensuring complete tranquility. Additionally, romantic bed decorations set the scene for an unforgettable night, creating the perfect ambiance for love and connection.

At Veligandu Maldives Resort Island, love is celebrated in its most exquisite form, where natural beauty meets the height of luxury. Whether guests choose the unmatched exclusivity of Cristal Dinner, the tranquil elegance of Seaside Serenity, or the charming intimacy of a beachside meal, this Valentine’s Day promises to be nothing short of spectacular.