Ifuru Island Maldives takes part in Burunu Boma sport fishing tournament
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced its participation in the inaugural Burunu Boma Sport Fishing Tournament, taking place from 2 to 4 May 2025. Organized by the Visit Maldives Club (VMC), this premier event aims to position the Maldives as a leading destination for sustainable sport fishing.
As one of the select resorts competing in this prestigious tournament, Team Ifuru Maldives will showcase its commitment to marine conservation and responsible tourism. The competition emphasizes “catch and release” practices, aligning with global efforts to preserve marine biodiversity.
Participants will target species such as marlin, sailfish, mahi-mahi, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, swordfish, and bigeye tuna, with a grand prize of USD 25,000 awarded to the top-performing team. The event also features live entertainment and a festive atmosphere, celebrating the Maldives’ rich fishing heritage.
“We are thrilled to be part of Burunu Boma and to represent Ifuru Island Maldives in this landmark event,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Our participation underscores our dedication to sustainable practices and our passion for the ocean that surrounds us.”
Sirru Fen Fushi to host ‘One Ocean, One Breath’ with Freedive Maldives to mark World Oceans Day
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, invites ocean lovers and adventure seekers to a purposeful World Oceans Day celebration in partnership with Freedive Maldives, Guinness World Record Holder for the Most People Performing Static Apnea held last October 2022.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of one of the largest natural lagoons and house reefs in the Maldives, the event promises a deep connection to the ocean through expert-led PADI Freediving courses, ranging from basic to advanced levels. Participants will have the opportunity to earn their freediving certification, explore Sirru’s 9-kilometer-long house reef, and admire vibrant marine biodiversity, including manta ray cleaning stations, nurse shark points, flourishing coral gardens, and turtle habitats, home to 93 resident turtles and 11 successful hatchings this year alone.
“Our house reef, one of the longest and most vibrant in the Maldives, is a sanctuary for marine life and a symbol of our deep commitment to ocean conservation,” said Lukasz Prendke, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi. “We are honoured to collaborate with Freedive Maldives in celebrating World Oceans Day, not only to offer our guests an unforgettable underwater journey, but also to empower local talents and inspire our community to protect what lies beneath the surface.”
The initiative aligns with the resort’s ongoing sustainability commitments, including regular lagoon cleaning programs and support for local marine conservation efforts. This collaboration further emphasizes a shared mission to preserve the Maldives’ rich underwater heritage and engage the local community in meaningful environmental action.
In a broader commitment to sustainable tourism, Freedive Maldives has also signed a partnership agreement with the Baa Atoll Council to host another record-breaking freediving event in October 2025, coinciding with World Tourism Day, reinforcing Baa Atoll’s position as a leader in eco-conscious marine tourism.
Napoli back on top of Serie A as De Laurentiis celebrates in Maldives
Aurelio De Laurentiis, owner and chairman of SSC Napoli and one of Italy’s leading film producers, is celebrating his club’s return to the top of Serie A while holidaying in the Maldives.
Napoli secured a crucial 2–0 victory over Torino in the 34th round of the league, taking full advantage of Inter Milan’s 1–0 loss to Roma. With the win, Napoli now lead the table with 74 points, three points clear of Inter, with four matches remaining in the season.
Many had expected De Laurentiis to be present at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for such a pivotal match. However, according to Italian media reports, he remained in the Maldives. After the match, the Napoli president posted a message from afar, encouraging his team to stay composed during the decisive final stretch of the season: “Cool heads. Calm and steady. Forza Napoli Sempre!”
The radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli suggested that De Laurentiis’ decision to stay in the Maldives, distant from Italy, reflects his strategy of giving space to the team and coaching staff while firmly maintaining control over the club’s direction.
Following Napoli’s historic league triumph in 2023, their first in over three decades, the club endured a turbulent season marked by coaching changes and management instability. Many attributed last season’s struggles to the lack of continuity.
Determined to rebuild, De Laurentiis appointed Antonio Conte, a proven winner, as head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, a move that is already delivering results.
As the race for the Scudetto intensifies, Napoli’s dream of winning a second title in three years remains very much alive, with De Laurentiis steering the course even from thousands of miles away.
India’s Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team hits pause with Maldives retreat
With their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign at a critical juncture, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted for a much-needed escape — a team retreat to the Maldives. The squad and support staff landed in the Maldives over the weekend, taking advantage of a break between matches to reset mentally and recharge for the crucial weeks ahead.
The retreat was swiftly organised following SRH’s five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, a win that lifted spirits within the team. Shortly after, the franchise shared glimpses of their Maldivian getaway on social media, posting a video captioned: “Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!”
The Maldives, renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, provided the perfect backdrop for the players to unwind away from the pressures of the IPL. The serene surroundings offered a chance for the team to bond, reflect, and refocus ahead of a pivotal stretch of games.
Currently eighth on the points table with just three wins from nine matches, SRH’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. The time in the Maldives comes at a crucial moment, as the team looks to build momentum and stage a late-season resurgence. Pat Cummins and his men are expected to return to India early next week and travel directly to Ahmedabad for their next match against Gujarat Titans on May 2.
This season has been a challenging one for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite high expectations around their explosive batting line-up — touted by many as capable of breaching the 300-run mark — the team struggled on slower pitches, including losses at home in Uppal and away against Mumbai Indians. However, their recent win in Chennai sparked renewed optimism within the squad.
The players now return from the Maldives refreshed and ready to fight for a playoff berth, needing victories in all their remaining matches to keep their campaign alive. It is worth noting that SRH were the runners-up in IPL 2024, and they will be hoping that a few days in paradise can help reignite that form.
