Sirru Fen Fushi secures top spots in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been recognised as the #3 Best Spa in the Maldives in the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025, reaffirming its place as a refined, award-winning sanctuary that embodies Banyan Tree’s timeless promise – a Sanctuary for the Senses.

Tucked within the picturesque, lush surrounds of North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover the romance of travel and experience the Original Maldives—a place where time slows, nature heals, and presence is restored.

Pioneering the spa movement in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Spa was established in 1995 as the first international luxury resort-based spa in the Maldives. Guided by a vision to offer holistic, intuitive healing in harmony with nature, the spa continues to lead as an icon of tropical wellness and quiet rejuvenation.

At the heart of this distinction is the resort’s reimagined Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/spa/banyan-tree-spa-vabbinfaru ) philosophy – a holistic refuge where the rhythms of island life restore the senses, and each ritual is intuitively crafted to align mind, body, and soul. Treatments are delivered by therapists who undergo more than 600 hours of dedicated training at the Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing Academy, where the wisdom of ancient Asian healing is honoured and preserved.

Signature Spa Journeys combine locally grown botanicals, intuitive touch, and the soothing cadence of the ocean to awaken stillness and presence. The renowned Banyan Tree Spa Signature experience is at once enchanting and rejuvenating, designed for complete physical, mental, and spiritual renewal – an oasis for those seeking more than rest: a return to self.

Banyan Tree’s wellbeing philosophy embraces the belief that everyone aspires—and deserves – to live well. At its core is a dedication to purposeful, regenerative living, where personal and environmental wellbeing are deeply intertwined. Through healing in harmony with nature – one is gently invited to reconnect with self, others, and the natural world.

“As we celebrate 30 years of barefoot eco-luxury at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru this year, this recognition is a tribute to our passionate therapists and reflects the essence of what we offer – a sacred place for renewal, reconnection, and a return to inner calm.”

— Elias Pertoft, General Manager, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru

This accolade arrives as the resort deepens its commitment to sustainability, local culture, and community empowerment. The recently launched Banyan Tree Connections programme furthers this mission, offering intuitive, regenerative experiences for those seeking grounding, growth, and greater meaning through intentional travel. (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/offers/banyan-tree-connections )

Whether arriving in search of stillness or awakening, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains an inviting, tranquil haven – a place to reignite the senses, honour ancient traditions, and rediscover what it means to feel whole.