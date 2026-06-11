News
The Standard, Maldives to ring in 2027 with ‘Reveal Your Glow’ beach party
This festive season, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to escape to a sun-drenched celebration where island spirit meets holiday magic. Set against the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort presents an effortlessly vibrant lineup of experiences designed for all ages, bringing together joyful moments, lively entertainment, and exceptional culinary offerings in one unforgettable setting.
The celebrations begin on 20 December 2026 with a beachfront Tree Lighting Ceremony, where festive tradition meets laid- back natural island charm. Set against the glow of the ocean at dusk, the evening is brought to life with sounds from resident DJ and live performances, adding a contemporary pulse to the occasion. Guests are then invited to continue the night with a Fire & Grill Dinner, a curated dining experience at Kula. Across Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the resort embraces a lively blend of activity and indulgence. Days start on a playful note with energizing sessions by the pool and engaging classes, before easing into relaxed, flavour-forward dining experiences in the afternoon. As daylight fades, the atmosphere shifts, sunset cocktails set the tone, followed by immersive dinners and upbeat celebrations that stretch into the night.
Families and younger guests can enjoy beloved festive traditions reimagined with a tropical touch, while adults are invited to soak up the island’s vibrant social scene, think beachside gatherings, live acts, and high-energy performances that turn the shoreline into a dynamic backdrop of music, light, and movement. Throughout the festive period, Lil’ Shark Kids Club offers a variety of engaging activities, bringing together the warmth of Christmas with a playful island spirit.
Adding to the festive spirit, New Year’s Eve promises a dazzling grand finale. The seasonal celebrations culminate in a spectacular New Year’s Eve theme: Reveal Your Glow. The much-anticipated glow-up party will set the tone for the year ahead, headlined by internationally acclaimed DJ Kessaé Kimmi. Known for her magnetic stage presence and electrifying sets, the Thailand-based artist will take over the island with her signature sound, delivering vibrant beats, immersive visuals, and dance-floor euphoria that keeps the energy high until sunrise. Bringing the same high-octane energy that lights up full moon festivals, luxury hotspots, and global stages, she arrives with a suitcase full of irresistible beats, flawless mixes, and pure countdown magic. The night unfolds from an abundant gala dinner into an electrifying beach party, where music, fire performances, and captivating rituals ignite the shoreline. A midnight fireworks display lights up the Maldivian sky, creating a vibrant and unforgettable welcome to the new year.
Whether seeking relaxed holiday indulgence or high-energy celebrations, The Standard, Maldives offers the perfect balance of both, where good food, great company, and unforgettable moments come together in true island style.
Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives marks June with sustainability and marine conservation initiatives
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship this June through a series of sustainability-focused initiatives and conservation experiences.
In celebration of World Environment Day on 5 June and World Ocean Day on 8 June, the management and team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives took part in activities designed to promote awareness, education, and action in support of protecting the natural world, both above and below the waterline.
The programme began on World Environment Day, when team members came together for a tree planting activity on the island. Inspired by this year’s global theme, “Our Land, Our Future”, the initiative highlighted the vital connection between healthy ecosystems, biodiversity, and human wellbeing, while contributing to the resort’s ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance its natural environment.
Building on this momentum, the resort is continuing its sustainability journey throughout June with a series of marine conservation activities developed in collaboration with Euro-Divers Maldives. The programme began with Reef Awareness Day on 1 June, featuring a coral planting programme with the marine biologist. Participants contributed directly to reef restoration efforts while learning about the importance of coral ecosystems in maintaining ocean health.
On 8 June, guests and colleagues came together to mark World Ocean Day through a house reef clean-up dive and beach clean-up, helping to remove marine debris and protect the delicate reef ecosystem surrounding the island. The day concluded with Ocean Discovery Night – All About Sea Turtles, an educational session designed to deepen understanding of one of the Maldives’ most iconic marine species.
The sustainability programme continues with June Sea Turtle Week, held from 8 to 16 June, featuring immersive experiences that connect guests with marine conservation efforts. Highlights include a Turtle Reef Snorkelling Excursion with the marine biologist on 10 June, offering participants the opportunity to observe sea turtles in their natural habitat while learning about ongoing research and protection initiatives.
The programme will culminate on 16 June, coinciding with World Sea Turtle Day, with an interactive presentation dedicated to sea turtle conservation and the challenges these marine species face in today’s oceans.
“Education and engagement are powerful tools for conservation. Through our partnership with Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we aim to inspire greater appreciation for the underwater world while encouraging responsible interactions with marine life. Whether planting corals, participating in reef clean-ups, or learning about sea turtles, guests have the opportunity to make a positive impact while experiencing the extraordinary biodiversity of the Maldives,” said Igor Semenov, Dive Centre and Watersports Manager of Euro-Divers at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
“Sustainability lies at the heart of the Alila experience. From preserving our island’s natural landscape to protecting the vibrant marine ecosystems that surround us, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for our guests to connect with nature and become active participants in conservation. Our World Environment Day and World Ocean Day initiatives reflect our belief that every small action can contribute to a healthier planet for future generations,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
Through these initiatives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to champion responsible tourism and environmental conservation. The resort’s sustainability programme fosters meaningful connections between guests and the natural environment while supporting the protection of the Maldives’ unique ecosystems for generations to come.
The resort continues to share updates on its sustainability initiatives, marine conservation programmes, and immersive guest experiences through its Instagram account as part of its ongoing journey to protect the natural beauty of the Maldives.
News
NH Maldives Kuda Rah celebrates World Ocean Day through hands-on marine conservation
In celebration of World Ocean Day on June 8th, NH Maldives Kuda Rah hosted a series of impactful environmental activities to protect and restore the surrounding marine ecosystems. The initiatives brought together guests, team members, and expert partners to actively preserve the natural beauty of our surroundings.
The day began with a collaborative Lagoon Cleaning Activity. Guests and resort teamed up with the resort’s dive centre, Dive & Sail Maldives to carefully clear the surrounding waters of debris. This joint effort ensures that the local house reef and lagoon remain a pristine and thriving habitat for marine life.
Following the clean-up, participants gathered at the Watersports beach for an interactive Coral Planting event. Earlier that morning, the marine team safely collected viable coral fragments from a nearby reef. During the event, guests had the unique opportunity to attach these rescued corals to metal pyramid frames. Once completed, the coral frames were submerged and placed into the resort’s expanding coral regeneration garden, creating a living legacy that will help to sustain a vibrant local ecosystem and enhance the liveliness of our house reef.
“We want to extend a huge thank you to Dive and Sail Maldives, our passionate staff , and the wonderful guests who participated in these events,” says the resort management. “Together, we are making a meaningful difference in preserving the underwater paradise of the Maldives for future generations.”
Through the “Live Local” initiative with Minor DISCOVERY, NH Hotels & Resorts brings authentic local experiences to every stay.
News
Four Seasons Maldives brings sporting legends and explorers together for summer programme
This summer, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives introduces an extraordinary new chapter in family travel: Learn with Legends. Running from July 20 to August 31, 2026, this next-generation summer camp brings together families and world-class mentors in a complimentary program of workshops, coaching sessions and guided adventures.
At the heart of the experience is a growing line-up of celebrated figures from sport, adventure and environmental science, each bringing their expertise, stories and energy to the islands.
The program unfolds across the distinct yet complementary islands of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Here, expert coaching across football, surfing, mixed martial arts and conservation blends with immersive island living, offering a balance of activity, discovery and relaxed evening gatherings.
Designed to nurture confidence, curiosity and a sense of global connection, the summer camp creates an environment where learning feels natural and joyfully unforced; passions are sparked, perspectives broadened, and memories created to last far beyond the summer.
Where Legends Lead
The first wave of confirmed mentors includes former German captain Arne Friedrich, former England captain Casey Stoney, England centurion Jill Scott and championship-winning English midfielder Steve Sidwell, who will lead football sessions at Landaa Giraavaru. At Kuda Huraa, former elite professional surfer and world-class coach Ross Williams will be joined by South African former Championship Tour surfer Travis Logie, bringing technical insight and ocean energy to the waves.
Across martial arts and movement, Angela Lee Pucci, former six-time world champion and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, joins at Landaa Giraavaru alongside Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and coach Bruno Pucci. Leo Vieira, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneer and multiple-time world champion, leads sessions at Kuda Huraa, while Indian Shaolin monk and Kung Fu master Hurssh Verma and national Kungfu champion Guo Jing bring discipline, philosophy and movement to both islands.
Award-winning filmmaker and ocean storyteller Craig Foster, best known for My Octopus Teacher, and world-record explorer Ash Dykes will join both resorts, sharing rare perspectives on the natural world through storytelling and field-based exploration. At Landaa Giraavaru, oceanographer Dr Phil Hosegood will bring added scientific depth through marine research and ocean-focused discovery.
With just a few more legends due to be announced, stay tuned for further updates or visit the website for more information.
Two Islands, Infinite Possibilities
The program comprises a complimentary schedule of workshops, coaching sessions and guided adventures, with select experiences offered in limited numbers and subject to availability. Young guests can gain pro-level insights from an ex-England football captain, ride waves with an elite former Championship Tour surfer, master techniques with a multiple-time Jiu-Jitsu Champion, and join field trips with an award-winning ocean storyteller.
For those seeking a more tailored experience, private one-to-one coaching sessions are also available, subject to availability and additional charge.
Inspiration at the Highest Level
“Learn with Legends offers a fresh perspective in luxury family travel, where world-class talent, meaningful experiences and exceptional surroundings come together to create something truly transformative,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives. “What makes this program so powerful is the human connection: guests aren’t simply learning skills and participating in activities. They are engaging with some of the world’s leading figures in their fields and accessing high-level inspiration that will resonate well beyond their stay.”
Stay Longer Offer
Families can make the most of the summer with the Stay Longer offer at Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru. Guests receive a complimentary fifth night with every four consecutive paid nights, daily breakfast for two, one dinner for two at a choice of restaurants, and a shared island adventure, choosing between a Dolphin Cruise or Sunset Fishing. For stays during the Maldives Summer Camp, the offer adds even more reason to linger, with access to a complimentary daily program of coaching sessions, workshops and guided activities led by global figures across sport, movement and conservation, subject to availability.
For more information, please visit the official website.
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