The Standard, Maldives to ring in 2027 with ‘Reveal Your Glow’ beach party

This summer, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives introduces an extraordinary new chapter in family travel: Learn with Legends. Running from July 20 to August 31, 2026, this next-generation summer camp brings together families and world-class mentors in a complimentary program of workshops, coaching sessions and guided adventures.

At the heart of the experience is a growing line-up of celebrated figures from sport, adventure and environmental science, each bringing their expertise, stories and energy to the islands.

The program unfolds across the distinct yet complementary islands of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Here, expert coaching across football, surfing, mixed martial arts and conservation blends with immersive island living, offering a balance of activity, discovery and relaxed evening gatherings.

Designed to nurture confidence, curiosity and a sense of global connection, the summer camp creates an environment where learning feels natural and joyfully unforced; passions are sparked, perspectives broadened, and memories created to last far beyond the summer.

Where Legends Lead

The first wave of confirmed mentors includes former German captain Arne Friedrich, former England captain Casey Stoney, England centurion Jill Scott and championship-winning English midfielder Steve Sidwell, who will lead football sessions at Landaa Giraavaru. At Kuda Huraa, former elite professional surfer and world-class coach Ross Williams will be joined by South African former Championship Tour surfer Travis Logie, bringing technical insight and ocean energy to the waves.

Across martial arts and movement, Angela Lee Pucci, former six-time world champion and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, joins at Landaa Giraavaru alongside Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and coach Bruno Pucci. Leo Vieira, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneer and multiple-time world champion, leads sessions at Kuda Huraa, while Indian Shaolin monk and Kung Fu master Hurssh Verma and national Kungfu champion Guo Jing bring discipline, philosophy and movement to both islands.

Award-winning filmmaker and ocean storyteller Craig Foster, best known for My Octopus Teacher, and world-record explorer Ash Dykes will join both resorts, sharing rare perspectives on the natural world through storytelling and field-based exploration. At Landaa Giraavaru, oceanographer Dr Phil Hosegood will bring added scientific depth through marine research and ocean-focused discovery.

With just a few more legends due to be announced, stay tuned for further updates or visit the website for more information.

Two Islands, Infinite Possibilities

The program comprises a complimentary schedule of workshops, coaching sessions and guided adventures, with select experiences offered in limited numbers and subject to availability. Young guests can gain pro-level insights from an ex-England football captain, ride waves with an elite former Championship Tour surfer, master techniques with a multiple-time Jiu-Jitsu Champion, and join field trips with an award-winning ocean storyteller.

For those seeking a more tailored experience, private one-to-one coaching sessions are also available, subject to availability and additional charge.

Inspiration at the Highest Level

“Learn with Legends offers a fresh perspective in luxury family travel, where world-class talent, meaningful experiences and exceptional surroundings come together to create something truly transformative,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives. “What makes this program so powerful is the human connection: guests aren’t simply learning skills and participating in activities. They are engaging with some of the world’s leading figures in their fields and accessing high-level inspiration that will resonate well beyond their stay.”

Stay Longer Offer

Families can make the most of the summer with the Stay Longer offer at Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru. Guests receive a complimentary fifth night with every four consecutive paid nights, daily breakfast for two, one dinner for two at a choice of restaurants, and a shared island adventure, choosing between a Dolphin Cruise or Sunset Fishing. For stays during the Maldives Summer Camp, the offer adds even more reason to linger, with access to a complimentary daily program of coaching sessions, workshops and guided activities led by global figures across sport, movement and conservation, subject to availability.

For more information, please visit the official website.