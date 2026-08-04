Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Karim Khouani to lead culinary residency at Sirru Fen Fushi
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, continues its celebrated Sirru Icons Series with an exclusive culinary residency by acclaimed French chef Karim Khouani from 28 to 30 October 2026.
Chef Karim, a two-time Michelin-starred chef and recipient of four Falstaff forks, is recognised as one of the most exciting figures in contemporary Nordic gastronomy. Born in Marseille and now based in Copenhagen, where he is the owner and creative force behind Restaurant Texture, Karim has built an international reputation for combining the elegance of French haute cuisine with the purity, seasonality, and restraint of Nordic cooking.
Drawing on more than three decades of fine-dining experience and a career that has taken him through some of Europe’s most respected Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Karim’s culinary philosophy is rooted in exceptional ingredients, technical precision, and a deep respect for flavour. His distinctive style, shaped by French, Mediterranean, and Nordic influences, has earned him recognition among discerning diners and critics alike.
Set within the tranquil surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi’s natural island and one of the Maldives’ largest natural lagoons, the residency offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the cuisine of a celebrated Michelin-starred chef in an intimate and inspiring setting.
Six-Course Four Hands Dinner with Chef Karim Khouani and Chef Girish Sharma
On 28 October 2026, Chef Karim Khouani will join Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an exclusive Six-Course Four Hands Dinner at Azure Restaurant.
Bringing together Chef Karim’s refined French-Nordic culinary philosophy with Chef Sharma’s globally inspired approach, the evening will showcase a carefully curated tasting menu celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, and exceptional ingredients. Set within Azure’s elegant overwater surroundings, guests will embark on a gastronomic journey that highlights the unique perspectives of both chefs through a series of beautifully composed dishes.
Chef Karim Khouani’s Signature Four-Course Dinner
On 30 October 2026, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Karim’s celebrated culinary style through an exclusive Four-Course Signature Dinner at Azure.
Thoughtfully designed to reflect his distinctive approach to contemporary gastronomy, the menu will showcase the harmonious balance between French culinary heritage and Nordic simplicity. Each course will highlight carefully selected ingredients, refined techniques, and the artistic presentation that have become hallmarks of Chef Karim’s cuisine.
As part of the Sirru Icons Series, the residency reflects Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to bringing internationally acclaimed talent to the Maldives, creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with exceptional people, cultures, and ideas.
Surrounded by white sandy beaches, vibrant marine life, and the natural beauty of Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a distinctive blend of luxury, discovery, and authentic island experiences. Chef Karim Khouani’s residency promises an unforgettable celebration of gastronomy in one of the Maldives’ most inspiring destinations.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Action
Chef Jake Norman and Molly O’Donoghue join Niva Dhigali for November programme
Niva Dhigali Maldives will welcome visiting chef Jake Norman and British pickleball champion Molly O’Donoghue for a curated programme of island experiences this November, bringing together dining and active wellbeing in the Maldives.
Norman began his culinary career making pizza in the markets of Guadalajara, Mexico, before working in several London restaurants, including St John, Ottolenghi and Sabor. He now leads the kitchen at Updown Farmhouse in Kent, where his cooking focuses on seasonal ingredients, live-fire techniques and Mediterranean influences.
On 18 November, Norman will host an exclusive dinner at Faru, presenting a menu that combines Mediterranean flavours with influences from Mexico and the Middle East, while incorporating ingredients sourced from the Maldives.
The shared dining experience will feature Indian Ocean produce, grilled dishes and smoky flavours, with a menu designed to reflect the setting and encourage guests to dine at a relaxed pace.
The programme will also include pickleball sessions hosted by British champion Molly O’Donoghue. A national champion in mixed and women’s doubles, as well as a European champion in mixed doubles, O’Donoghue first discovered the sport while studying in Australia. She has since competed internationally and worked to introduce the sport to players around the world.
At Niva Dhigali, O’Donoghue will conduct beginner sessions and advanced coaching, giving guests of different skill levels the opportunity to learn, play and develop their technique.
Located in Raa Atoll, Niva Dhigali Maldives is surrounded by tropical vegetation, a lagoon and the Indian Ocean. The November programme, featuring Norman’s dining experience and O’Donoghue’s pickleball sessions, forms part of the resort’s approach to offering guest experiences centred on food, wellbeing and the island environment.
Cooking
Where every meal becomes a memory at Machchafushi Island Resort
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, dining extends far beyond the restaurant. It unfolds as a sensory journey where place, flavour and emotion come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by the shimmering waters of South Ari Atoll, every shoreline, every sunset and every tranquil stretch of sand becomes part of an immersive culinary landscape, shaped by the rhythm and beauty of the island.
Here, dining is reimagined as a collection of deeply personal encounters. From the romance of The Love Hut and the serenity of a shoreline champagne breakfast to the barefoot elegance of a private beach dinner beneath the stars, each experience has been thoughtfully created to celebrate meaningful moments in extraordinary surroundings.
While each occasion offers its own distinct character, together they form a seamless expression of the Machchafushi experience. Cuisine responds naturally to its setting, evolving with the changing light, the gentle ocean breeze and the atmosphere of each moment. Every detail is carefully considered, creating experiences that feel effortless, authentic and impossible to replicate elsewhere.
The Shoreline Breakfast welcomes the day with quiet celebration, where the ocean sets the pace and simplicity becomes the ultimate expression of island living. Intimate beachfront dining offers a more secluded experience, where refined cuisine is paired with the natural beauty of the shoreline and the gentle rhythm of the ocean. The Barefoot Beach Dinner embraces understated elegance, where exquisite dishes are enjoyed with the softness of sand beneath your feet and the stars overhead. At The Love Hut, thoughtfully curated dining becomes part of life’s most meaningful milestones, creating memories that linger long after the moment has passed.
Across every experience, the culinary philosophy remains beautifully consistent. Menus are intentionally refined and understated, allowing the setting, the occasion and the company to remain at the heart of each encounter. Every dish is designed to complement its surroundings rather than compete with them, creating a style of dining elevated through simplicity, authenticity and a genuine sense of place.
Together, these experiences define the essence of Machchafushi. They blur the boundaries between dining, celebration and island living, where every meal becomes part of a larger story shaped by nature and heartfelt hospitality. Here, the ocean is more than a backdrop; it is an integral part of the experience, influencing every flavour, every atmosphere and every lasting memory.
More than a collection of dining experiences, this is the spirit of Machchafushi expressed through cuisine. A destination where exceptional food, breathtaking surroundings and meaningful moments come together effortlessly, inviting every guest to become part of an unforgettable island story.
Cooking
The Standard, Maldives’ Mediterranean restaurant Onda earns regional nomination
Just months after opening its doors and introducing a bold new expression of Mediterranean dining to the Maldives, Onda at The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt has been nominated for Indian Ocean’s Best Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant at the prestigious World Culinary Awards 2026.
The nomination marks a significant milestone for the restaurant, recognising Onda’s distinctive approach to Mediterranean cuisine, its commitment to exceptional guest experiences, and its growing reputation as one of the region’s most exciting dining destinations. Named after the Italian word for ‘wave’, Onda was conceived as a celebration of movement, connection, and shared experiences. Since its debut in April 2026, the restaurant has attracted guests with its vibrant flavours, relaxed sophistication, and seamless integration with the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this nomination,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives. “From the beginning, our vision was to create a Mediterranean restaurant that felt approachable yet exceptional, where outstanding food, genuine hospitality, and the spirit of island living come together effortlessly.”
“One of the most rewarding aspects of Onda’s journey so far has been seeing guests return time and time again,” said Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Maldives. “Many of our guests first discover Onda during their stay and then choose to dine with us again on another evening, whether revisiting a favourite dish or exploring something new from the menu. It’s especially gratifying to hear families and couples tell us that Onda became one of the highlights of their holiday experience. The feedback we receive consistently points to the same combination: exceptional food, a vibrant atmosphere, and genuine hospitality from our team. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to listening to our guests, being responsive to their preferences, and evolving our offerings to ensure that every dining experience feels fresh, memorable, and deeply personal.”
At the heart of Onda is a menu inspired by the coastal cultures of the Mediterranean, brought to life through premium ingredients, contemporary techniques, and a philosophy centred on sharing. Signature dishes such as Bouillabaisse Scampi, Red Snapper Crudo with Citrus and Daikon, and Wahoo Carpaccio showcase the restaurant’s commitment to freshness, simplicity, and bold expression of flavour.
Beyond the cuisine, Onda’s design plays a central role in the guest experience. Inspired by the rhythm and openness of life at sea, the restaurant blends natural textures, ocean-facing views, and effortless indoor-outdoor living. The result is a setting that transitions naturally from leisurely daytime dining to vibrant sunset gatherings, embodying The Standard’s signature balance of style, energy, and authenticity.
The World Culinary Awards serve as a global benchmark of excellence in the culinary and hospitality industries, celebrating the restaurants, chefs, and dining experiences that continue to raise standards worldwide. Onda’s nomination places it among the leading Mediterranean dining concepts across the Indian Ocean, further strengthening The Standard, Maldives’ position as a destination for distinctive culinary experiences. For the team behind Onda, the nomination reflects more than culinary achievement. It represents a collective commitment to creating meaningful moments around the table, where guests can connect through food, conversation, and the shared spirit of discovery.
As voting opens for the 2026 World Culinary Awards, The Standard, Maldives warmly invites guests, industry partners, and supporters to celebrate this exciting recognition and support Onda in its journey toward becoming the Indian Ocean’s leading Mediterranean dining destination. Since opening, Onda has redefined expectations of island dining through its energetic atmosphere, expressive flavours, and unwavering focus on hospitality. This latest nomination is not only a recognition of what has been accomplished, but also a glimpse of what lies ahead.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Three Cinnamon Maldives resorts ranked among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
-
Cooking1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives’ Mediterranean restaurant Onda earns regional nomination
-
News1 week ago
Oaga Art Resort completes first phase of reboot ahead of August return
-
News1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes Anshuka Parwani for exclusive wellness retreat
-
Awards1 week ago
RAAYA by Atmosphere recognised at International Sustainability Awards 2026
-
Action1 week ago
Le Méridien Maldives announces padel retreat with world champion Juani Mieres
-
Action1 week ago
Manta Trust turns holiday photos into conservation science in Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Where every meal becomes a memory at Machchafushi Island Resort