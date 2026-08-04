Michelin-starred Chef Karim Khouani to lead culinary residency at Sirru Fen Fushi

Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, continues its celebrated Sirru Icons Series with an exclusive culinary residency by acclaimed French chef Karim Khouani from 28 to 30 October 2026.

Chef Karim, a two-time Michelin-starred chef and recipient of four Falstaff forks, is recognised as one of the most exciting figures in contemporary Nordic gastronomy. Born in Marseille and now based in Copenhagen, where he is the owner and creative force behind Restaurant Texture, Karim has built an international reputation for combining the elegance of French haute cuisine with the purity, seasonality, and restraint of Nordic cooking.

Drawing on more than three decades of fine-dining experience and a career that has taken him through some of Europe’s most respected Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Karim’s culinary philosophy is rooted in exceptional ingredients, technical precision, and a deep respect for flavour. His distinctive style, shaped by French, Mediterranean, and Nordic influences, has earned him recognition among discerning diners and critics alike.

Set within the tranquil surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi’s natural island and one of the Maldives’ largest natural lagoons, the residency offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the cuisine of a celebrated Michelin-starred chef in an intimate and inspiring setting.

Six-Course Four Hands Dinner with Chef Karim Khouani and Chef Girish Sharma

On 28 October 2026, Chef Karim Khouani will join Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an exclusive Six-Course Four Hands Dinner at Azure Restaurant.

Bringing together Chef Karim’s refined French-Nordic culinary philosophy with Chef Sharma’s globally inspired approach, the evening will showcase a carefully curated tasting menu celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, and exceptional ingredients. Set within Azure’s elegant overwater surroundings, guests will embark on a gastronomic journey that highlights the unique perspectives of both chefs through a series of beautifully composed dishes.

Chef Karim Khouani’s Signature Four-Course Dinner

On 30 October 2026, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Karim’s celebrated culinary style through an exclusive Four-Course Signature Dinner at Azure.

Thoughtfully designed to reflect his distinctive approach to contemporary gastronomy, the menu will showcase the harmonious balance between French culinary heritage and Nordic simplicity. Each course will highlight carefully selected ingredients, refined techniques, and the artistic presentation that have become hallmarks of Chef Karim’s cuisine.

As part of the Sirru Icons Series, the residency reflects Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to bringing internationally acclaimed talent to the Maldives, creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with exceptional people, cultures, and ideas.

Surrounded by white sandy beaches, vibrant marine life, and the natural beauty of Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a distinctive blend of luxury, discovery, and authentic island experiences. Chef Karim Khouani’s residency promises an unforgettable celebration of gastronomy in one of the Maldives’ most inspiring destinations.

For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.