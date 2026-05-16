News
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils astronomy residency with ex-NASA astronaut Dominic Antonelli
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is set to host former NASA Astronaut Dominic Antonelli from 6 to 9 June 2026 for an exclusive celestial residency that brings together space exploration, storytelling, and the infinite beauty of the Maldivian night sky.
Set against the remote natural surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi’s private lagoon in Shaviyani Atoll, this rare collaboration invites guests to journey beyond the horizon through the eyes of a veteran astronaut who has completed two Space Shuttle missions. The programme blends science, narrative, and astronomy into an immersive experience designed to spark curiosity and wonder.
Across three evenings, guests will join Captain Antonelli for a series of intimate and family-friendly encounters, including a relaxed beachfront welcome gathering, an inspiring session exploring his Space Shuttle missions, and an elevated stargazing experience overlooking the lagoon. Through vivid storytelling, visual insights, and personal reflections from his time in orbit, the residency offers rare and meaningful moments for guests of all ages.
“We are honoured to welcome Dominic Antonelli to Sirru Fen Fushi for this exceptional residency,” said the resort’s management. “This programme reflects our commitment to creating meaningful and inspiring experiences that go beyond traditional luxury, offering guests moments of discovery, connection, and wonder in one of the most extraordinary natural settings in the world.”
Sirru Fen Fushi continues to curate unique and immersive experiences that celebrate exploration, nature, and storytelling, further positioning the resort as a destination where luxury meets purpose and imagination.
Guests are invited to secure their place for this limited-engagement residency and experience a rare convergence of ocean, sky, and space on the resort’s secluded “Secret Water Island.”
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Fitness
Sun Siyam Olhuveli to host week-long wellness residency led by global practitioners
Wellness Week kicks off at Sun Siyam Olhuveli from 14 to 20 June 2026, inviting guests into a vibrant celebration of movement, mindfulness, and island energy led by wellness practitioners Marina Pavlenko and Nour Montasser. The immersive residency transforms Sun Siyam Olhuveli, the Lifestyle Collection under the House of Siyam, into a vibrant space where sunrise workouts, oceanfront rituals, and restorative experiences unfold naturally across days shaped by wellness, movement, and meaningful connection.
Set across the resort’s three island setting surrounded by endless ocean views and open skies, Wellness Week at Sun Siyam Olhuveli moves beyond traditional wellness retreats. Mornings begin with energising yoga and Pilates sessions designed to strengthen the body and build awareness through movement, while sunset experiences shift into slower, more reflective moments with ocean sound journeys, meditation gatherings, crystal bowl sessions, yoga Nidra under the stars, and immersive rituals that encourage guests to reconnect with themselves in a more intentional way. The programme also includes vision creation workshops and guided experiences blending movement, sound healing, journaling, and mindful reflection.
Leading the residency is Marina Pavlenko, a Yoga and Pilates instructor and integrative health coach with more than a decade of experience in the UAE wellness space. Known for her approach that combines Yoga, Pilates, strength training, and nervous system work, Marina’s sessions focus on mobility, core strength, vitality, and creating a body that supports modern lifestyles with energy and balance. Alongside her is Nour Montasser, a certified sound healer, transformational life coach, and space holder whose work centres around creating safe and meaningful environments where individuals can slow down, reflect, and reconnect inwardly.
“Today, wellness is no longer about slowing down alone. It is about finding moments that make you feel alive, connected, and fully present,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This residency brings together movement, energy, mindfulness, and the beauty of island living in a way that feels immersive and uplifting. We want guests to leave not only feeling restored but inspired by the experiences they shared here.”
Designed to feel vibrant, social, and experience led, Wellness Week captures a more contemporary side of wellbeing at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Guests can move from sunrise sessions by the ocean to evenings filled with sound healing beneath the stars, all while embracing the naturally active spirit of island life. Whether travelling solo, as couples, or with friends, the residency invites guests to experience wellness not as routine, but as something alive, uplifting, and deeply woven into every moment of the stay.
As Paradise of Plenty, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to embrace a more vibrant way to escape where movement, connection, island living, and wellbeing come together in experiences designed to energise, restore, and inspire.
To discover Wellness Week and plan your stay, please visit the resort’s website.
Culture
Eid festivities come alive across CROSSROADS Maldives
This Eid Al-Adha, Crossroads Maldives invites families, residents and visitors to experience a vibrant celebration across the destination, with festive experiences taking place at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina at Crossroads Maldives.
Bringing together island leisure, family-friendly entertainment, beachside dining and lively social experiences, Crossroads Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid atmosphere for both in-house guests and local visitors alike.
Leading the celebrations, the newly refreshed SAii Beach Club at The Marina has unveiled its special Eid Al- Adha Family Packages, available from 20th May to 31st May 2026, offering the perfect seaside getaway for families looking to celebrate together during the festive season.
The Family Meal Package, priced at USD 130 net for two adults and two children, includes a complete Beach Club experience with meals at Beach Club outlets, soft beverages during meals, 30% savings on beverages and the Gelato Bar, full Beach Club access including pool and changing facilities, recreational activities, beach games, kids’ activities, live entertainment and complimentary Wi-Fi.
For guests looking to enjoy the facilities and festive atmosphere throughout the day, the Family Beach Club Entrance Package, priced at USD 30 net for two adults and two children, offers Beach Club access alongside 30% savings on food and beverages, live entertainment, recreational activities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Adding to the festive excitement, guests can also enjoy lively karaoke sessions and exciting entertainment experiences at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, located within The Marina and easily accessible to locals and expatriates visiting Crossroads Maldives. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and waterfront setting, the venue will feature engaging Eid experiences perfect for families and groups of friends looking to celebrate in true Hard Rock Cafe style.
Across the destination, visitors can look forward to traditional festive Eid Al Adha entertainment, family activities, beachside moments, live music and interactive experiences, creating a lively and welcoming Eid atmosphere throughout the holiday period.
“We are delighted to welcome families, residents and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha across Crossroads Maldives, where the spirit of togetherness comes alive through entertainment, dining and shared experiences,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina. “From family-friendly experiences at SAii Beach Club to vibrant Eid traditions, karaoke sessions and live entertainment across the destination, our aim is to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere that is accessible to both our resort guests and the local community, making Crossroads Maldives a place where everyone can come together and celebrate the joy of Eid.”
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and 30-minute complimentary ferry ride from Male’, Crossroads Maldives continues to position itself as one of the Maldives’ most accessible lifestyle destinations, seamlessly blending resorts, dining, entertainment and family-friendly experiences all within one connected destination.
Honeymoon
Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces curated wedding and honeymoon experiences
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of intimate and personalised wedding experiences set against the natural beauty of the Maldives. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, powder-soft beaches, and one of the most peaceful island settings in the Indian Ocean, the resort offers everything from elegant beach ceremonies to fully tailored celebrations and exclusive island buyouts.
At the heart of the resort’s wedding offer is a collection of thoughtfully designed packages that cater to different styles of celebration. The Simple Romance package offers an intimate beach ceremony with sentimental touches inspired by the charm of the Maldives, while Grand Gesture builds on the experience with romantic moments including spa indulgence and a private beach dinner. For couples seeking something even more secluded, Sandbank Magic creates a private affair on a sandbank surrounded entirely by the ocean, complete with a romantic cruise and a candlelit dinner beneath the stars.
Beyond the curated packages, Sun Siyam Iru Veli specialises in fully personalised wedding celebrations that allow couples to design every detail of their special day exactly as imagined. Whether it is intimate barefoot ceremonies at sunset, or larger multi-day celebrations welcoming friends and family from around the world, the resort offers the flexibility to transform each occasion into something entirely unique. Couples may choose bespoke dining experiences, tailored décor concepts, entertainment, wellness rituals, private excursions, and personalised touches woven throughout the entirety of their stay.
For those seeking complete privacy and exclusivity, the island also offers the opportunity for full resort buyouts, transforming Sun Siyam Iru Veli into a private island dedicated entirely to the occasion. The island’s expansive beachfront locations paired with the wide range of curated experiences available make it the perfect destination for weddings, vow renewals and celebratory gatherings.
The Honeymoon Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of thoughtfully curated experiences, including complimentary seaplane transfers for extended stays, a couples massage at Ocean Spa, floating breakfast and private beachside dining, and romantic in-villa touches designed for unforgettable moments together. Inspired by the romance of island living and shaped by warm Maldivian hospitality, each celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is curated to feel deeply personal and equally memorable.
For more information and to begin planning your romantic getaway, please visit the resort’s website.
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