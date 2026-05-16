Sirru Fen Fushi unveils astronomy residency with ex-NASA astronaut Dominic Antonelli

Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is set to host former NASA Astronaut Dominic Antonelli from 6 to 9 June 2026 for an exclusive celestial residency that brings together space exploration, storytelling, and the infinite beauty of the Maldivian night sky.

Set against the remote natural surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi’s private lagoon in Shaviyani Atoll, this rare collaboration invites guests to journey beyond the horizon through the eyes of a veteran astronaut who has completed two Space Shuttle missions. The programme blends science, narrative, and astronomy into an immersive experience designed to spark curiosity and wonder.

Across three evenings, guests will join Captain Antonelli for a series of intimate and family-friendly encounters, including a relaxed beachfront welcome gathering, an inspiring session exploring his Space Shuttle missions, and an elevated stargazing experience overlooking the lagoon. Through vivid storytelling, visual insights, and personal reflections from his time in orbit, the residency offers rare and meaningful moments for guests of all ages.

“We are honoured to welcome Dominic Antonelli to Sirru Fen Fushi for this exceptional residency,” said the resort’s management. “This programme reflects our commitment to creating meaningful and inspiring experiences that go beyond traditional luxury, offering guests moments of discovery, connection, and wonder in one of the most extraordinary natural settings in the world.”

Sirru Fen Fushi continues to curate unique and immersive experiences that celebrate exploration, nature, and storytelling, further positioning the resort as a destination where luxury meets purpose and imagination.

Guests are invited to secure their place for this limited-engagement residency and experience a rare convergence of ocean, sky, and space on the resort’s secluded “Secret Water Island.”

For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.