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Nova Maldives introduces plant-based culinary journey inspired by Maldivian heritage
Developed in response to the growing global appetite for health-conscious, ethically sourced and culturally meaningful food experiences, Nova Maldives is set to introduce Maldivian Flavours, a contemporary island dining series available year-round, that brings together the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives with the finesse of modern gastronomy.
As new additions to the resort’s hearty buffet spreads, a rotation of Maldivian starters, main courses and desserts will be featured daily in Nova’s flagship restaurant, Soul Kitchen. Curated by Nova’s culinary team, each dish draws from the Maldives’ rich larder of native and locally grown produce: breadfruit, green mango, plantain, cassava, bitter gourd, coconut, wax gourd and banana blossom are just some among many nutrient and fibre-rich ingredients that guests will have a chance to sample across this new line-up.
“Growing up in the Maldives, food was always deeply connected to home, memory, and the islands around us,” said Chef Sobah, Nova’s Executive Chef and the creative force behind the concept. “Every dish on this menu begins with something I recognise from home, whether it is a relish, a root, a fruit from a neighbour’s garden, or a flavour shaped by memory. While Maldivian cuisine is not traditionally plant-based, this concept reimagines its familiar ingredients and soulful flavours through a fresh, creative lens. For guests discovering these tastes for the first time, I hope it feels like a genuine revelation, playful, nourishing, and deeply connected to the islands.”
Diners can expect refreshing starters served in small, elegant portions, bringing lesser-known Maldivian flavours into an accessible buffet setting. The Green Mango & Wild Roquette is a refined reinterpretation of the beloved Maldivian relish Ambu Majaa, that balances sour, bitter and sweet through shaved green mango, toasted coconut and tamarind dressing. Alongside it, a Spiced Eggplant Terrine with Confit Cherry Tomato and Copi Leaf Emulsion draws from the smoky depth of island eggplant curries, reimagined into a contemporary layered composition.
Main courses continue this dialogue between heritage and local insight. The Breadfruit Wellington, made with roasted breadfruit and pumpkin duxelles wrapped in collard greens and served with a roasted root velouté, elevates one of the Maldives’ most historically significant staple ingredients into a familiar favourite dish. Equally inventive, the Plantain Gnocchi with Moringa Emulsion applies classical European technique to a beloved backyard island ingredient, showcasing Nova’s philosophy of blending global culinary craft with local identity.
Dessert selections bring the journey to a close with a touch of artistry. The Huni-Hakuru Tart with Sea Almond & Screw Pine Gel pays tribute to the nostalgic Maldivian coconut sweet of the same name, translated into an elegant dark chocolate and palm sugar tart. While the Papaya & Screw Pine Mille-Feuille, constructed from crispy banana layers, papaya-coconut cream and passionfruit coulis, reflects the vibrant colour and spirit of the islands in architectural form.
The menu is entirely plant-based, with several naturally gluten-free options thoughtfully woven throughout. Wherever possible, Nova sources ingredients locally, celebrating the richness of island produce while supporting the local island community close by, and reducing the resort’s environmental footprint. It is a natural expression of Nova’s belief in more mindful hospitality, where soulful dining, local connection, and care for the natural world go hand in hand.
The launch of Nova’s new Maldivian dining programme comes at a time where plant-based and wellness-led dining continues to reshape how the world travels and eats. Nova hopes to offer something that lingers beyond the meal, inviting those with a passion for eating consciously and curiously to discover the quiet soul of an island that has always known how to feed its people well.
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Chef Nawal Alkhalawi leads Eid culinary programme at JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING has concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations, which took place from 25 to 31 May 2026, bringing together families, culture, culinary discovery and shared experiences through a curated programme inspired by generosity, togetherness and reflection.
A central feature of this year’s celebrations was an exclusive culinary residency by Saudi chef Nawal Alkhalawi, who joined the island from Jeddah to present a series of dining experiences inspired by contemporary Saudi cuisine, heritage and storytelling.Throughout the residency, Chef Nawal introduced guests to the flavours, traditions and rituals that shape Saudi family life, using food as a platform for cultural exchange and connection.
One of the highlights of the programme was Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Dinner, held on 29 May at MOJO. The family-style sharing experience drew inspiration from the hospitality and flavours of Saudi Arabia, featuring signature dishes such as Whipped Date Butter with charcoal bread and her “Jewels of the Red Sea” selection.
The dinner continued with slow-roast lamb shoulder served with curated shawarma accompaniments, before concluding with a contemporary dessert of white peach, apricot rose and coconut yoghurt. Guests were also served a Saudi date and cheese platter showcasing regional flavours.
The following day, families gathered at the Culinary Learning Centre for Chef Nawal Alkhalawi’s Family Cooking Class. Designed as a hands-on experience for guests of different generations, the class explored the culinary meeting point between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
Participants prepared Spiced Prawn Tartare with Lime and Black Lime Aioli in Tapioca-Wild Rice, reflecting the connections between the two regions through ingredients, techniques and shared coastal influences.
In addition to the residency, JOALI BEING’s Eid programme featured a range of family-focused culinary and lifestyle experiences. These included energy bar making, waffle and pizza workshops, afternoon tea rituals, chocolate masterclasses, destination dining experiences and the Eid Sunset Soirée, where guests gathered on FLOW Beach for a golden-hour celebration with music and ocean views.
Other experiences during the week included private villa dining, breakfasts at the Turtle Tree House and a special Eid edition of the Indian Ocean Dinner, offering families and loved ones opportunities to mark the occasion in different settings across the island.
JOALI BEING said the celebrations reflected its commitment to creating spaces where guests can reconnect with themselves and one another while embracing the island’s philosophy of the Joy of Well-Living.
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Taj Exotica introduces Sol & Sea, a new celebration of Indian coastal cuisine
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives has introduced Sol & Sea.
Perched elegantly above the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Sol & Sea is an exclusive overwater dining destination at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives, offering an intimate culinary journey inspired by the rich coastal traditions of India.
Thoughtfully designed for only 16 guests, this refined dining experience combines uninterrupted sunset views, bespoke service, and the soulful flavours of India’s coastline in a setting defined by understated luxury and island serenity.
At Sol & Sea, the art of the traditional Indian coastal thali is elevated through sophisticated presentation and carefully curated regional flavours. Drawing inspiration from the coastal kitchens of Indian Western Coastline each menu celebrates the richness of Indian spices, the freshness of ocean harvests, and the depth of authentic culinary heritage.
As twilight settles over the lagoon and the horizon glows in hues of gold and amber, guests are invited to savour an immersive dining experience surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Maldives. Every detail — from the gentle sea breeze and candlelit ambience to the thoughtfully paired flavours — has been designed to create moments of connection, indulgence, and lasting memory.
Elegant, intimate, and destination-led, Sol & Sea offers a distinctive expression of luxury dining where the warmth of Indian hospitality meets the timeless beauty of the ocean.
Experience highlights:
- Exclusive 16-seater overwater dining venue
- Signature Indian Coastal Thali experience (Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian option)
- Curated sunset dining atmosphere
- Personalised and intimate guest experience
- Ideal for couples, honeymooners, and celebratory occasions
- Elevated luxury dining concept unique to the Maldives
As the sun sets over the Indian Ocean and the evening unfolds beneath the stars, Sol & Sea invites guests to discover a soulful expression of coastal India surrounded by the serenity of the Maldives.
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Inside Pâtissier Karim Bourgi’s Eid pastry residency at JOALI Maldives
At JOALI Maldives, creativity is not confined to galleries, dining rooms or the architecture of its villas. It appears across the island in different forms: in art installations placed among palms, in design-led spaces that frame the lagoon, in culinary experiences that treat food as a medium of expression, and, during the Eid al-Adha break, in the controlled movement of a piping bag as Pâtissier Karim Bourgi demonstrated how to fill an éclair.
Maldives Insider visited JOALI Maldives during the Eid break, at a time when the resort was hosting Bourgi for an exclusive pastry residency. The programme brought one of the region’s recognised pastry talents to Muravandhoo Island in Raa Atoll, offering guests a closer look at the work behind modern French pastry. Bourgi is the founder of KAYU Bakehouse and recipient of the MENA’s 50 Best Pastry Chef Award 2023, and his residency at JOALI Maldives was designed as more than a guest-chef appearance. It was an invitation into technique, memory, discipline and flavour.
The centrepiece was the Pastry Atelier on 29 May at Vandhoo. Held from 12pm to 1pm, the session was intimate in format and technical in focus. Bourgi guided guests through the artistry of creating a modern French pastry, using the éclair as the point of entry into a wider conversation about structure, texture and control.
The éclair is familiar enough to appear simple. It is also unforgiving. The shell must be light but stable. The filling must have the right consistency. The pastry must be filled evenly without being overworked. In Bourgi’s hands, the process became a study in precision. He showed that filling an éclair is not a final mechanical step, but part of the architecture of the pastry itself.
The demonstration centred on how to fill the éclair properly. Bourgi explained through practice how the angle of the piping bag, the pressure applied, and the timing of each movement determine the result. Too little pressure leaves gaps. Too much can distort the shell. The goal is even distribution, balance and restraint.
For guests, it was a rare opportunity to observe a pastry technique broken down into its essential parts. In a resort environment, dining is often experienced as a finished moment: a plated dessert, a table by the water, a flavour remembered after the meal ends. The atelier reversed that sequence. It brought guests into the making, allowing them to see how a polished dessert depends on repetition, judgment and touch.
This is where the session became especially interesting. It was not theatrical in the obvious sense. There was no need for excess. The theatre came from concentration: the movement of Bourgi’s hands, the pause before applying pressure, the awareness of when the pastry had been filled correctly. The lesson was clear. In pastry, creativity is inseparable from control.
The residency opened on 27 May with the debut of an exclusive dessert at a sundowner reception at Mura Beach. Created for JOALI Maldives, the dessert was inspired by the Maldives and reimagined in the form of an iconic location at the resort. It drew on local ingredients including coconut and mango, layered with citrus notes and hints of vanilla. The programme concluded on 30 May with a High Tea and Dessert Tasting at Mura Bar, pairing a curated tea selection with Bourgi’s signature KAYU pastries and the dessert created for the resort.
Together, the three experiences formed a compact but complete residency: a debut, a masterclass and a tasting. Each offered a different way to encounter Bourgi’s work. The sundowner introduced the creative concept. The atelier revealed the technique. The high tea placed his pastries within a slower tasting format, giving guests time to engage with flavour and form.
The residency also fitted naturally into JOALI Maldives’ wider identity. The resort, located on Muravandhoo Island in Raa Atoll, has built its positioning around the “Joy of Creative Living”. Since opening, JOALI Maldives has stood apart in the Maldivian luxury segment through its art-immersive approach, integrating art, design, gastronomy and island life into the guest journey. Its villas and residences are part of a design narrative, while the island itself functions as a space where guests encounter creative works in open-air settings.
This is not incidental to the guest experience. JOALI Maldives has consistently treated creativity as a pillar of hospitality. The resort has hosted and developed collaborations with artists, designers, culinary figures and creative practitioners, allowing guests to experience the island through different disciplines. Its previous initiatives include the Imagi-Nature Art Festival, held in collaboration with art consultant Tatiana Gecmen-Waldek, as well as a creative collaboration with Studio Pen, the South African design studio known for its playful visual language. The resort has also welcomed culinary artist Marie Yuki Méon for an art-immersive dining experience, extending the idea of creativity into gastronomy.
Seen in that context, Bourgi’s residency was not an isolated Eid activity. It was part of a broader JOALI pattern: bringing creative individuals into the resort environment and allowing their craft to interact with the island. In this case, the medium was pastry.
For the Maldives’ resort industry, such programming reflects a wider shift in luxury hospitality. High-end guests are no longer only seeking accommodation, privacy and dining. They are seeking access — to people, processes, ideas and stories. A visiting chef residency, when executed well, becomes a form of cultural and technical exchange. It gives the guest something to participate in and something to take away beyond the plate.
At the Pastry Atelier, that takeaway was tangible. Guests did not merely taste an éclair; they understood it differently. The session showed why pastry kitchens rely on accuracy, but also why accuracy alone is not enough. The pastry chef must understand the behaviour of each component. The shell, filling and finish must work together. A small change in handling can affect the final texture and presentation.
For hospitality professionals observing the session, it also offered a reminder of the value of culinary storytelling. A dessert can be served beautifully and still remain distant from the guest. But when the guest sees how it is made — when the technique is explained, demonstrated and shared — the dessert gains context. It becomes connected to the person who made it, the place in which it was served and the memory of the experience.
This is particularly relevant in the Maldives, where resorts compete not only through their physical assets, but through the depth of their programming. Culinary residencies, art events, wellness retreats and design-led collaborations are now part of how properties define themselves. The strongest examples are those that feel aligned with the resort’s identity rather than added for effect.
Bourgi’s residency at JOALI Maldives achieved that alignment. The pastry atelier was refined but approachable, technical but engaging. It respected the craft while making it visible to guests. It also reflected JOALI Maldives’ broader commitment to experiences shaped by creativity, whether through art, design or cuisine.
As the session ended, the éclair remained the central lesson. It was a simple form through which Bourgi demonstrated a complex discipline. Filling it properly required care, timing and restraint. In that moment, pastry became a language of precision.
The experience stood out not because it was elaborate, but because it revealed what is often hidden. Behind a polished dessert is a sequence of decisions. Behind a guest experience is planning, craft and collaboration. At JOALI Maldives during Eid, Karim Bourgi brought those elements together, turning a pastry demonstration into a study of hospitality through technique.
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