Why doing nothing is optional at Siyam World this summer

Think summer in the Maldives is all about sipping cocktails and doing absolutely nothing? You could. But at Siyam World Maldives, you could also swim with sharks, race electric go-karts, become a certified mermaid, train with football legends and explore one of the Maldives’ newest shipwrecks, all before deciding what is for dinner. Because normal island holidays are not really our thing. Here are 10 reasons why Siyam World is turning up the fun this summer.

Dive into the Maldives’ Newest Obsession

Some resorts have house reefs. Siyam World has a shipwreck. The newest underwater attraction in Noonu Atoll is a 66 metre former Maldivian tuna freighter that now rests beneath the surface, ready to be explored by divers and marine life alike. Today it is an exciting new wreck dive. Tomorrow it will become a thriving artificial reef. Not bad for a retired fishing boat.

Train with Football Legends

This August, young football fans can swap the local pitch for paradise as former Premier League stars Andrew Johnson and Wayne Routledge arrive at Siyam World for two exclusive football camps. Not every summer holiday comes with professional coaching and ocean views. 10th – 14th AUGUST 2026 – Andrew Johnson / 15th – 19th AUGUST 2026 – Wayne Routledge. For kids between the ages of 5-12 years. More info here.

Swim with Sharks. Brag About It Later.

Swimming with sharks sounds terrifying. Until you realise these are gentle nurse sharks and curious sea turtles gliding through crystal clear waters. A three-hour snorkelling trip suddenly becomes one of those holiday stories you will tell for years.

The Floor Is Lava. The Water Park Is Not.

The Maldives’ biggest floating water park is basically an invitation to unleash your inner child. Climb it. Jump off it. Race your friends. Repeat.

Become a Mermaid. Seriously.

Some people come home from holiday with a tan. Others leave Siyam World with a mermaid certificate. This Try Mermaid Pool Program includes one session in the pool, all the equipment you’ll need as well as a certificate of completion. We know which one sounds more fun.

Golf, But Make It Shipwrecked.

Take on the Shipwrecked golf challenge, compete with friends and maybe even win resort credit while you are at it. Losing gracefully is optional.

Saddle Up, Maldives Style

Horse riding is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Maldives. That is exactly why we love it.

Dinner Underground, Island Style

Hidden beneath the island, Barrique is home to exceptional wines, curated menus and one of the most unique dining experiences in the Maldives. Choose between multiple course gourmet tasting menus that are served surrounded by hundreds of world-renowned vintages, where our sommelier is ready to take you through a wine journey that you will never forget. Because even adventure seekers need a sophisticated evening now and then.

Swap Flip-Flops for Pole Position

Who says paradise cannot come with a little friendly competition? Siyam World’s electric go-karts bring speed, excitement and plenty of laughs to the island, proving once again that this is a destination designed for those who like their holidays with a side of adventure.

Take on the Delmare Golf Challenge

Add a competitive twist to your stay with Siyam World’s golf challenge at Shipwrecked. Guests have the chance to win resort credit while enjoying a fun and social activity set against the backdrop of the ocean. Fun fact, the gold balls are fish food.

To make the most of summer, Siyam World is offering an exclusive limited-time offer with up to 45% off best available rates, complemented by added benefits including complimentary shared seaplane transfers on selected stays, USD 150 resort credit per bedroom, and a one-time floating breakfast for longer stays. Guests can enjoy the full Premium 24-hour WOW! all-inclusive experience, with up to two children under 12 staying and dining complimentary. The offer is available for bookings until 31 August 2026, for stays until 31 October 2027. Then tell us again that the Maldives is only for doing nothing.

To find out more, visit the resort’s website or follow @siyamworld on social channels.