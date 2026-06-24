Family
Why doing nothing is optional at Siyam World this summer
Think summer in the Maldives is all about sipping cocktails and doing absolutely nothing? You could. But at Siyam World Maldives, you could also swim with sharks, race electric go-karts, become a certified mermaid, train with football legends and explore one of the Maldives’ newest shipwrecks, all before deciding what is for dinner. Because normal island holidays are not really our thing. Here are 10 reasons why Siyam World is turning up the fun this summer.
Dive into the Maldives’ Newest Obsession
Some resorts have house reefs. Siyam World has a shipwreck. The newest underwater attraction in Noonu Atoll is a 66 metre former Maldivian tuna freighter that now rests beneath the surface, ready to be explored by divers and marine life alike. Today it is an exciting new wreck dive. Tomorrow it will become a thriving artificial reef. Not bad for a retired fishing boat.
Train with Football Legends
This August, young football fans can swap the local pitch for paradise as former Premier League stars Andrew Johnson and Wayne Routledge arrive at Siyam World for two exclusive football camps. Not every summer holiday comes with professional coaching and ocean views. 10th – 14th AUGUST 2026 – Andrew Johnson / 15th – 19th AUGUST 2026 – Wayne Routledge. For kids between the ages of 5-12 years. More info here.
Swim with Sharks. Brag About It Later.
Swimming with sharks sounds terrifying. Until you realise these are gentle nurse sharks and curious sea turtles gliding through crystal clear waters. A three-hour snorkelling trip suddenly becomes one of those holiday stories you will tell for years.
The Floor Is Lava. The Water Park Is Not.
The Maldives’ biggest floating water park is basically an invitation to unleash your inner child. Climb it. Jump off it. Race your friends. Repeat.
Become a Mermaid. Seriously.
Some people come home from holiday with a tan. Others leave Siyam World with a mermaid certificate. This Try Mermaid Pool Program includes one session in the pool, all the equipment you’ll need as well as a certificate of completion. We know which one sounds more fun.
Golf, But Make It Shipwrecked.
Take on the Shipwrecked golf challenge, compete with friends and maybe even win resort credit while you are at it. Losing gracefully is optional.
Saddle Up, Maldives Style
Horse riding is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Maldives. That is exactly why we love it.
Dinner Underground, Island Style
Hidden beneath the island, Barrique is home to exceptional wines, curated menus and one of the most unique dining experiences in the Maldives. Choose between multiple course gourmet tasting menus that are served surrounded by hundreds of world-renowned vintages, where our sommelier is ready to take you through a wine journey that you will never forget. Because even adventure seekers need a sophisticated evening now and then.
Swap Flip-Flops for Pole Position
Who says paradise cannot come with a little friendly competition? Siyam World’s electric go-karts bring speed, excitement and plenty of laughs to the island, proving once again that this is a destination designed for those who like their holidays with a side of adventure.
Take on the Delmare Golf Challenge
Add a competitive twist to your stay with Siyam World’s golf challenge at Shipwrecked. Guests have the chance to win resort credit while enjoying a fun and social activity set against the backdrop of the ocean. Fun fact, the gold balls are fish food.
To make the most of summer, Siyam World is offering an exclusive limited-time offer with up to 45% off best available rates, complemented by added benefits including complimentary shared seaplane transfers on selected stays, USD 150 resort credit per bedroom, and a one-time floating breakfast for longer stays. Guests can enjoy the full Premium 24-hour WOW! all-inclusive experience, with up to two children under 12 staying and dining complimentary. The offer is available for bookings until 31 August 2026, for stays until 31 October 2027. Then tell us again that the Maldives is only for doing nothing.
To find out more, visit the resort’s website or follow @siyamworld on social channels.
Family
A different kind of family escape awaits at Canareef Maldives
While the Maldives is globally celebrated as a romantic escape, family travellers often face a challenge: finding a resort that offers more than just beautiful beaches. Canareef Maldives is redefining the family holiday experience by offering something rare in the destination; space, adventure, and meaningful experiences for every generation.
Located in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef stands apart from traditional island resorts. Unlike many Maldivian islands that can be explored in minutes, Canareef stretches across an impressive 4.5 kilometres, making it one of the longest resort islands in the country. This expansive setting gives families something uniquely valuable: freedom to explore.
Instead of feeling confined to a small island after a day or two, children and parents alike can enjoy endless opportunities for discovery. Every bike ride reveals something new; from hidden beaches and lush greenery to serene mangroves, scenic pathways, and peaceful corners of the island waiting to be explored. At Canareef, the journey itself becomes part of the holiday experience.
One of Canareef’s most distinctive family-friendly features is its direct bridge access to the neighbouring local island, Hulhudhoo, an experience rarely found in the Maldives. While visits to local islands at most resorts typically require a paid excursion involving boat transfers and scheduled group tours, Canareef allows families to explore independently and at their own pace.
With bicycles, families can simply cross the bridge whenever they choose. Just across, the charming Hulhudhoo Duck Park offers a delightful first stop, especially for younger children. A second stop could be Maafishi Kilhi, one of Addu’s government-protected wetland areas, where families can experience the island’s unique natural ecosystem. On the western side of Hulhudhoo, Mathikilhi, another protected wetland area, offers yet another opportunity to discover the rich biodiversity of the region. History enthusiasts can also visit Koagannu Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in the Maldives, known for its beautifully hand-carved limestone and coral tombstones dating back more than 900 years. Beyond these natural and historical attractions, cultural landmarks, local fishing boats, and traditional farms offer families a rare opportunity to connect with the authentic heritage of Addu beyond the resort environment.
Children are equally spoiled for choice when it comes to activities. The resort’s Kids Club provides younger guests with engaging games, creative activities, and supervised play in a safe environment, giving parents time to relax while children stay entertained.
For families who love the water, Canareef offers endless opportunities to create unforgettable memories. With three swimming pools, including a large Olympic-sized pool and two additional pools designed for relaxed family enjoyment, there is always a place to splash, swim, and unwind.
Young adventurers can also take their first steps into the underwater world through discover scuba sessions or the Bubble Maker course, a specially designed introduction to diving for children. These beginner-friendly experiences help build confidence while creating unforgettable first encounters with marine life.
Above the surface, excitement continues with a wide variety of water sports for all ages. From paddle adventures and jetski rides across the lagoon to snorkelling in crystal-clear waters, families can experience the vibrant marine world of Addu together, discovering colourful reef fish, turtles, and thriving coral ecosystems.
Among the most memorable family experiences is the resort’s dolphin excursion. Watching dolphins leap through the ocean at sunset creates magical moments of shared wonder, experiences that stay with families long after the holiday ends.
Back on land, tennis courts, cycling trails, beach games, and countless outdoor activities ensure there is always something to enjoy. Whether children are full of energy or simply curious explorers, Canareef offers something rare in the Maldives: room to roam.
At Canareef Maldives, family holidays are about more than relaxation, they are about connection. It is a place where children can explore freely, parents can truly unwind, and families can create meaningful moments together in a setting unlike anywhere else in the Maldives.
As family travel continues to evolve, Canareef Maldives stands at the forefront of a new kind of island holiday, one defined not just by luxury, but by freedom, adventure, and unforgettable shared experiences.
Family
Art, sport and island adventure shape JOALI Maldives Summer Camp 2026
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, has presented its Summer Camp 2026 programme, running from 1 July to 31 August 2026. Set against the backdrop of the Island of Joy, the immersive summer experience invites families to discover a world of creativity, adventure, culture and connection through an inspiring calendar of activities, workshops and exclusive residencies with internationally acclaimed artists, athletes and culinary talents.
Rooted in the resort’s joy of Creative Living philosophy, Summer Camp 2026 is designed for the whole family – a season of shared discovery where guests of all ages can engage with remarkable creators, explore new crafts and be inspired by extraordinary talent. From contemporary sculpture and heritage weaving to chocolate artistry and Olympic-level athletics, each residency offers a different lens through which to experience the world.
Younger guests aged 4 to 12 are also invited into a world of their own at Muramas Kids Club, where a dedicated programme of hands-on activities and island adventures runs throughout the summer, complementing the wider residency calendar and ensuring every member of the family finds their own moment of joy.
A remarkable group of creators, visionaries, and champions join JOALI Maldives, bringing new perspectives, creative practices and inspiring experiences to the island.
Aurélie Hoegy
Contemporary Artist and Designer | Residency: 16 – 21 July 2026
Aurélie Hoegy is a French multidisciplinary artist whose work explores the forms, textures and movement found throughout the natural world. Known for her handcrafted sculptural installations, including the JOALI Hammock at JOALI Maldives, Aurélie works with natural fibres and organic forms to create immersive pieces that invite curiosity, participation and discovery.
Workshops & Activities:
- Tapestry Weaving Experience – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)
- Illuminated Jellyfish Craft – Recommended for ages: 12+ years
Laima Laurina
Ceramic Artist and Sculptor | Residency: 30 July – 2 August 2026
Laima Laurina is a Latvian ceramic artist whose handcrafted porcelain creations are inspired by the textures, colours and quiet rhythms of the natural world. Laima explores the relationship between craftsmanship and creativity, transforming raw materials into delicate works that celebrate curiosity, care and attention to detail.
Workshops & Activities:
- Porcelain Studio – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)
Hidhana Latheef
Heritage Artist and Designer | Residency: 7 – 10 August 2026
Hidhana Latheef is a Maldivian heritage craft artist and designer dedicated to preserving and reimagining the traditional art of Kasabu Viyun – an intricate weaving technique that combines gold and silver threads into decorative patterns passed down through generations.
Workshops & Activities:
- Kasabu Viyun: Heritage Craft Workshop – Recommended for ages: 8+ years (Complimentary)
Nicola Adams Obe
Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer | Residency: 17 – 19 August 2026
Nicola Adams OBE is a double Olympic gold medallist and a celebrated athlete in British sporting history. Widely recognised for her determination and pioneering achievements, Nicola’s journey has inspired people around the world to pursue their goals with confidence and self-belief.
Workshops & Activities:
- Train Like a Champion – Family fitness & boxing-inspired workshop – Recommended for ages: 8+ years (Complimentary)
- Elite Fitness Session – Recommended for ages: 12+ years (Complimentary)
Melissa Coppel
Master Chocolatier and Pastry Chef | Residency: 22 – 26 August 2026
Melissa Coppel is a master chocolatier whose creations transform chocolate into expressions of flavour, craftsmanship and design. Her work explores the intersection of artistry and pâtisserie, where technique and creativity come together in unexpected ways.
Workshops & Activities:
- Chocolate Ateliers – Recommended for ages: 4 – 12 years (Complimentary)
Raya Mansoor
Contemporary Artist | Residency: 23rd–29th August 2026
Raya Mansoor is a Maldivian contemporary artist known for bold, expressive canvases that pulse with colour and emotion. Co-founder of Oevaali Art Shop and named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026, Raya brings her ongoing Avi series to JOALI Maldives, creating a new large-scale original work and inviting guests into her creative world.
Guests are also invited to attend an Artist Showcase & Exhibition – a curated presentation of works, including the piece created during her residency, hosted alongside an exclusive on-site guest event.
Muramas Kids’ Activities
To complement the artist and talent residencies, a rich programme of daily complimentary activities will also be available to all young guests at Muramas Kids Club.
Highlights include:
- Laser Tag – Dodge, hide and tag your way through exciting team challenges.
- Little Chefs – Discover the joy of cooking through fun hands-on culinary creations.
- Polaroid Photography Workshop – Capture favourite island memories through instant photography.
- DIY Mosaic Art – Design colourful masterpieces inspired by the island’s natural beauty.
- Basket Weaving Workshop – Learn traditional weaving techniques and create your own keepsake.
- Puppet Workshop & Performance – Craft unique puppets and bring stories to life through performance.
- Tie-Dye Sessions – Twist, colour and create vibrant wearable artwork.
- Eco Heroes: Trash to Treasure – Transform recycled materials into creative works while learning about sustainability.
- Boduberu Workshop – Experience the rhythm and energy of traditional Maldivian drumming.
- Glow Games – Enjoy interactive glow-in-the-dark games after sunset.
- Stargazing – Discover constellations and stories hidden within the night sky.
- Balloon Art – Shape colourful balloons into imaginative creations.
- Pool Battles & Water Games – Splash into friendly competitions and aquatic adventures.
- Beach Spike Ball – A fast-paced beach game focused on teamwork and fun.
- Outdoor Badminton – Enjoy friendly matches under the Maldivian sun.
- Tennis Clinics – Develop new skills and confidence on the court.
- Junior Archery – Learn precision, focus and coordination through beginner-friendly archery.
For bookings and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations.jomv@joali.com.
Family
Four Seasons Maldives expands focus on prenatal wellness and couples’ retreats
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has been highlighted as a key destination in Four Seasons’ latest collection of babymoon experiences across Asia, offering a range of wellness, relaxation and personalised treatments designed for expectant parents.
The initiative brings together experiences across the company’s resorts in Asia, with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah featured prominently for their focus on prenatal wellbeing and holistic wellness.
At Landaa Giraavaru, the resort’s AyurMa wellness centre offers programmes rooted in Ayurvedic principles, yoga therapy and naturopathy. Treatments are designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing through personalised wellness plans tailored to individual needs.
Meanwhile, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa offers wellness journeys beginning with a naturopathic consultation at ŪRJĀ. Expectant parents can access customised experiences including sound healing, breathwork and mineral-based facial treatments.
For guests seeking a more private retreat, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah offers exclusive-use accommodation and bespoke wellness experiences. Among the offerings is the Ocean of Consciousness Experience, which combines meditation, exfoliation, massage and breathwork in a treatment designed to encourage relaxation and mindfulness.
According to Four Seasons, the growing demand for babymoon travel reflects a desire among expectant parents to take time away from daily routines before welcoming a new child. The company said its resorts across Asia are focusing on wellness, mindfulness and meaningful experiences that allow couples to reconnect and prepare for parenthood.
Beyond spa and wellness programmes, the Maldives properties also provide opportunities for guests to enjoy private dining experiences, personalised services and uninterrupted time together in secluded island settings.
The Maldives resorts form part of a broader Four Seasons Asia collection that includes destinations in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Palau. The collection combines wellness treatments, culinary experiences and cultural activities designed to help couples slow down and create lasting memories before the arrival of their child.
“Together, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia redefine the babymoon as more than a getaway — it is a purposeful pause,” the company said in a statement. “In a world of constant connectivity, these experiences offer the rare luxury of being fully present, allowing expectant parents to reconnect, restore, and step into parenthood with intention.”
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Anantara Dhigu partners with rrreefs on 3D-printed reef restoration project
-
News1 week ago
Niyama invites travellers to explore the Maldives with new summer escape package
-
News1 week ago
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earn Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours
-
News1 week ago
From Shipwreck to Living Reef: Siyam World launches ambitious marine restoration project
-
News1 week ago
Global Wellness Day at Joy Island features giant floating breakfast experience
-
Awards1 week ago
Tripadvisor ranks Machchafushi Island Resort among world’s best hotels
-
Cooking1 week ago
BUBBLE offers immersive underwater dining at Meyyafushi Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef introduces new era of luxury with Ocean Signature Villas