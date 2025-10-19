Business
2 decades of culinary excellence: BBM’s founding legacy with Hotel Asia continues in 2025
Hotel Asia Exhibition and International Culinary Challenge is referred to be the hospitality industry event in the Maldives. In this year’s Culinary Challenge (19 to 22 October 2025) comprising competitions over 20 categories, most will take place at the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies, Maldives National University, and some at the Synthetic Track, Hulhumalé.
A Founding Partnership that Endures
Since the very first edition in 2001, Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) has played a central role in shaping the International Culinary Challenge into the Maldives’ most prestigious culinary platform. The event has become a cornerstone for professional development, bringing together chefs from across the Maldives to compete, learn, and showcase their craft.
BBM and their associated Principals sponsor an overwhelming majority of categories. “From the beginning, our goal has been to create opportunities for Maldivian chefs to rise to global standards. This partnership has grown with the industry itself,” said A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM.
Nurturing Local Talent
BBM’s contribution extends beyond sponsorship. The company has built a long-term system for recognizing and developing local culinary talent.
- BBM Chairman’s Trophy for the Best Maldivian Competitor.
- Most Promising Young Chef Award for emerging talent.
- Global exposure programs for Maldivian chefs through sponsored participation in international events.
- Pro-bono Masterclasses with world-renowned chefs to encourage learning and innovation.
Investing in the Future of Hospitality
Through initiatives such as Building Young Talent, BBM continues to mentor aspiring professionals and support the next generation of chefs. The company also promotes inclusivity by sponsoring opportunities for female and young chefs to gain international exposure.
BBM’s industry partnerships include its role as Title Sponsor of the Hotelier Maldives Awards, celebrating excellence across the Maldivian hospitality sector.
Proud Sponsors of Culinary Excellence
In 2025, BBM and its partner brands proudly sponsor 14 competition categories and 8 Main Awards, further strengthening their role in the development of culinary arts in the Maldives. Categories include Decorated Cake, Artistic Showpiece, Bread and Pastry Display, Three Desserts (Display), Desserts, Rice Dish, Asian Noodles, Team Challenge, Maldivian Dish, Creative Sandwich, Young Chef, Tea Challenge, tapas/finger food, and Iced Mocktail.
Business
Bestbuy Maldives, MNU forge partnership to advance hospitality education
The Maldives National University – Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies (MNU-FHTS) and Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen industry-academic collaboration and advance hospitality education in the Maldives.
The MoU was signed by Dr Aishath Shehenaz Adam, Vice Chancellor of MNU, and Ismail Hilmy, Chairman and Managing Director of BBM, during a ceremony attended by the university’s Chancellor Dr Mahmood Shaugee, senior management, and representatives from both organisations.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in developing a state-of-the-art Food and Beverage Practical Demonstration Kitchen at MNU-FHTS. BBM will support the upgrading of the existing Garde Manger kitchen and classrooms, contributing financially and materially to create a modern, industry-standard learning environment for future hospitality professionals.
Beyond infrastructure, the collaboration will extend to academic and training support, research and innovation in culinary arts, community engagement, and professional networking opportunities, ensuring that students gain practical, real-world experience aligned with industry expectations.
Highlighting the broader purpose of this partnership, BBM stated that, “This is a significant step in the direction of BBM’s vision involving hospitality industry outreach in the Maldives — because tomorrows start today. Initially, we will set up a world-class model kitchen that will be suitable for masterclasses and hands-on training for students; and also for product demonstrations, masterclasses, and interaction with groups of customers.”
Speaking at the ceremony, representatives from both institutions emphasised their shared vision to promote excellence in education, innovation, and human capital development in the Maldivian hospitality sector. This partnership underscores BBM’s continued commitment to supporting education and industry growth, and MNU-FHTS’s mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry — nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders in the Maldives.
Business
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider have been confirmed as official Media Partners of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at Hulhulé Island Hotel, Maldives, where SATA unveiled its distinguished partners for the 9th edition of the annual awards.
Now in its ninth year, SATA has become a key platform for recognising excellence in South Asia’s tourism and hospitality sector. The partnership with Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider will strengthen the awards’ regional visibility and ensure extensive coverage of the event across Maldives and beyond.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place from 19th to 20th September 2025 at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators from across South Asia.
In addition to the media partnership, SATA 2025 also announced its corporate partners. Honda Marine has been named the Platinum Partner, while The Hawks, Velana International Airport, and Allied Insurance Company of the Maldives join as Gold Partners. Renaatus Realty has been confirmed as the Silver Partner, and Hulhulé Island Hotel continues as the official Hospitality Partner in the Maldives.
Speaking at the ceremony, SATA organisers noted that the strong lineup of partners reflects the growing importance of collaboration within the tourism and hospitality industry. With the support of its partners, SATA 2025 aims not only to celebrate outstanding achievements but also to foster long-term cooperation and sustainable growth in the region’s tourism sector.
The awards are endorsed by leading national tourism bodies and associations across South Asia, including the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Maldives Corporation Limited, and several travel and hotel associations across the region.
This year’s evaluation process was conducted by a panel of nine jury members representing different countries, including tourism leaders from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Spain, and the Maldives.
Through partnerships with media outlets such as Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider, SATA 2025 will ensure broad engagement across key markets, strengthening its position as one of South Asia’s most prestigious hospitality and travel award platforms.
Business
BBM, Mamee Food Services partner to elevate Maldivian dining with Asian Cuisine Engagement Week
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), a key supplier to the Maldives’ hospitality industry, in partnership with Mamee Food Services, has launched the Asian Cuisine Engagement Week. The programme, running from 29th June to 4th July 2025, is designed to introduce premium Asian sauces to the Maldives foodservice sector and upskill culinary professionals.
The official launch was held on Monday at BBM’s venue partner, the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies (FHTS) at The Maldives National University (MNU). FHTS continues to be a key collaborator with BBM on industry events and culinary development. The event was attended by over 40 chefs from leading hotels and restaurants in Malé. Representatives from Mamee Food Services travelled to the Maldives to lead the session, which included live product demonstrations and technical training.
The focus of the initiative is the introduction of Mamee’s premium Asian sauces, including the Daebak range, which features a variety of Korean and East Asian flavours. The programme aims to support chefs in incorporating these new products into their menus, fostering innovation within commercial kitchens.
AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of Bestbuy Maldives, commented on the initiative, stating, “Our goal is to be a strategic partner for the culinary community in the Maldives. This collaboration with Mamee Food Services is a direct reflection of that commitment. By providing access to new products and facilitating hands-on training, we are investing in the skills of chefs and supporting the evolution of menu offerings across the country. This initiative aligns with our broader strategy to continuously elevate the culinary standards in the Maldives.”
He added, “We believe that introducing high-quality, authentic Asian flavours through our partnership with a globally recognised brand like Mamee will provide a new dimension to the dining experience for tourists and locals alike. This reinforces BBM’s role as a trusted partner for global F&B brands seeking to make a mark in the Maldivian market.”
Jennifer Chee, Director of Food Service at Mamee Food Service, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Bestbuy Maldives to bring Mamee’s authentic Asian flavours to the vibrant culinary scene of the Maldives. This engagement week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our premium sauces, particularly the Daebak range, can inspire creativity and elevate dishes in professional kitchens.”
“We believe that by working directly with chefs and providing hands-on training, we can truly empower them to explore new culinary possibilities and deliver exceptional dining experiences to their guests. We look forward to seeing the innovative ways Maldivian chefs will incorporate our products.”
Following the launch in Malé, a dedicated follow-up session will be held at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi for resort-based chefs. This session will include participation from properties within the Atmosphere Core group, providing hands-on training focused on the scalable integration of Mamee products into commercial resort kitchens.
Throughout the week, the culinary team from BBM and Mamee will conduct on-site visits and tastings at selected restaurants in Malé, offering further technical support and guidance.
This joint initiative between BBM and Mamee Food Services is set to drive menu innovation and provide culinary professionals in the Maldives with the tools and skills needed to meet evolving consumer tastes.
