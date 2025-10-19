2 decades of culinary excellence: BBM’s founding legacy with Hotel Asia continues in 2025

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), a key supplier to the Maldives’ hospitality industry, in partnership with Mamee Food Services, has launched the Asian Cuisine Engagement Week. The programme, running from 29th June to 4th July 2025, is designed to introduce premium Asian sauces to the Maldives foodservice sector and upskill culinary professionals.

The official launch was held on Monday at BBM’s venue partner, the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies (FHTS) at The Maldives National University (MNU). FHTS continues to be a key collaborator with BBM on industry events and culinary development. The event was attended by over 40 chefs from leading hotels and restaurants in Malé. Representatives from Mamee Food Services travelled to the Maldives to lead the session, which included live product demonstrations and technical training.

The focus of the initiative is the introduction of Mamee’s premium Asian sauces, including the Daebak range, which features a variety of Korean and East Asian flavours. The programme aims to support chefs in incorporating these new products into their menus, fostering innovation within commercial kitchens.

AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of Bestbuy Maldives, commented on the initiative, stating, “Our goal is to be a strategic partner for the culinary community in the Maldives. This collaboration with Mamee Food Services is a direct reflection of that commitment. By providing access to new products and facilitating hands-on training, we are investing in the skills of chefs and supporting the evolution of menu offerings across the country. This initiative aligns with our broader strategy to continuously elevate the culinary standards in the Maldives.”

He added, “We believe that introducing high-quality, authentic Asian flavours through our partnership with a globally recognised brand like Mamee will provide a new dimension to the dining experience for tourists and locals alike. This reinforces BBM’s role as a trusted partner for global F&B brands seeking to make a mark in the Maldivian market.”

Jennifer Chee, Director of Food Service at Mamee Food Service, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Bestbuy Maldives to bring Mamee’s authentic Asian flavours to the vibrant culinary scene of the Maldives. This engagement week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our premium sauces, particularly the Daebak range, can inspire creativity and elevate dishes in professional kitchens.”

“We believe that by working directly with chefs and providing hands-on training, we can truly empower them to explore new culinary possibilities and deliver exceptional dining experiences to their guests. We look forward to seeing the innovative ways Maldivian chefs will incorporate our products.”

Following the launch in Malé, a dedicated follow-up session will be held at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi for resort-based chefs. This session will include participation from properties within the Atmosphere Core group, providing hands-on training focused on the scalable integration of Mamee products into commercial resort kitchens.

Throughout the week, the culinary team from BBM and Mamee will conduct on-site visits and tastings at selected restaurants in Malé, offering further technical support and guidance.

This joint initiative between BBM and Mamee Food Services is set to drive menu innovation and provide culinary professionals in the Maldives with the tools and skills needed to meet evolving consumer tastes.