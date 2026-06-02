Barceló Nasandhura unveils Wellness by Mandara membership programme

Wellness by Mandara has introduced the launch of its exclusive Membership Programme at Barceló Nasandhura, Maldives. Created for modern wellness seekers, frequent spa guests, and city residents alike, the programme introduces a curated approach to ongoing self-care through a combination of signature spa experiences, exclusive privileges, and long-term wellness value.

Available exclusively at Barceló Nasandhura, the membership programme further strengthens the hotel’s positioning as a contemporary lifestyle and wellness destination within the Maldives capital. Combining the trusted wellness expertise of Mandara Spa with the elevated hospitality experience of Barceló Nasandhura, the programme has been thoughtfully designed to make premium wellness experiences more accessible as part of everyday lifestyle routines.

As wellness increasingly evolves from occasional indulgence into an essential part of modern living, the Wellness by Mandara Membership Programme responds to a growing demand for consistent, high-quality spa experiences within urban environments. Located in the centre of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura offers an ideal setting for guests seeking moments of restoration, balance, and relaxation amidst the pace of city life.

Priced at USD 199, the membership programme provides a carefully curated collection of introductory spa privileges designed to deliver both immediate value and continued wellness access throughout the membership period.

Membership package includes:

Two complimentary Balinese Massage vouchers

One complimentary Refresher Facial voucher

One 50% discount voucher for any spa treatment

One USD 25 redemption voucher for any spa treatment

One complimentary retail gift

In addition to these introductory benefits, all members will receive a dedicated Wellness by Mandara Membership Card, granting ongoing access to exclusive savings across spa services and retail offerings.

Wellness by Mandara membership card privileges:

20% discount on all spa packages

10% discount on retail purchases

Rooted in the signature wellness philosophy of Mandara Spa, the programme reflects a commitment to delivering authentic and restorative spa experiences inspired by Balinese wellness traditions. Through a combination of personalised treatments, attentive hospitality, and carefully curated wellness offerings, Wellness by Mandara continues to create meaningful spa journeys tailored to the evolving lifestyles of today’s guests.

The launch of the membership programme at Barceló Nasandhura also highlights the continued evolution of wellness experiences within the Maldives hospitality landscape, where guests increasingly seek integrated lifestyle offerings that extend beyond traditional hotel stays. By introducing a dedicated spa membership concept within Malé, Wellness by Mandara further expands access to premium wellness experiences for both international travellers and the local community.

Located within Barceló Nasandhura, the Wellness by Mandara spa provides a tranquil sanctuary that combines contemporary comfort with the calming essence of traditional wellness practices. From signature massages to revitalising facials and body treatments, the spa experience has been thoughtfully crafted to support relaxation, renewal, and overall wellbeing.

The Wellness by Mandara Membership Programme is now available exclusively at Barceló Nasandhura, Maldives.