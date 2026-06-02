News
Barceló Nasandhura unveils Wellness by Mandara membership programme
Wellness by Mandara has introduced the launch of its exclusive Membership Programme at Barceló Nasandhura, Maldives. Created for modern wellness seekers, frequent spa guests, and city residents alike, the programme introduces a curated approach to ongoing self-care through a combination of signature spa experiences, exclusive privileges, and long-term wellness value.
Available exclusively at Barceló Nasandhura, the membership programme further strengthens the hotel’s positioning as a contemporary lifestyle and wellness destination within the Maldives capital. Combining the trusted wellness expertise of Mandara Spa with the elevated hospitality experience of Barceló Nasandhura, the programme has been thoughtfully designed to make premium wellness experiences more accessible as part of everyday lifestyle routines.
As wellness increasingly evolves from occasional indulgence into an essential part of modern living, the Wellness by Mandara Membership Programme responds to a growing demand for consistent, high-quality spa experiences within urban environments. Located in the centre of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura offers an ideal setting for guests seeking moments of restoration, balance, and relaxation amidst the pace of city life.
Priced at USD 199, the membership programme provides a carefully curated collection of introductory spa privileges designed to deliver both immediate value and continued wellness access throughout the membership period.
Membership package includes:
- Two complimentary Balinese Massage vouchers
- One complimentary Refresher Facial voucher
- One 50% discount voucher for any spa treatment
- One USD 25 redemption voucher for any spa treatment
- One complimentary retail gift
In addition to these introductory benefits, all members will receive a dedicated Wellness by Mandara Membership Card, granting ongoing access to exclusive savings across spa services and retail offerings.
Wellness by Mandara membership card privileges:
- 20% discount on all spa packages
- 10% discount on retail purchases
Rooted in the signature wellness philosophy of Mandara Spa, the programme reflects a commitment to delivering authentic and restorative spa experiences inspired by Balinese wellness traditions. Through a combination of personalised treatments, attentive hospitality, and carefully curated wellness offerings, Wellness by Mandara continues to create meaningful spa journeys tailored to the evolving lifestyles of today’s guests.
The launch of the membership programme at Barceló Nasandhura also highlights the continued evolution of wellness experiences within the Maldives hospitality landscape, where guests increasingly seek integrated lifestyle offerings that extend beyond traditional hotel stays. By introducing a dedicated spa membership concept within Malé, Wellness by Mandara further expands access to premium wellness experiences for both international travellers and the local community.
Located within Barceló Nasandhura, the Wellness by Mandara spa provides a tranquil sanctuary that combines contemporary comfort with the calming essence of traditional wellness practices. From signature massages to revitalising facials and body treatments, the spa experience has been thoughtfully crafted to support relaxation, renewal, and overall wellbeing.
The Wellness by Mandara Membership Programme is now available exclusively at Barceló Nasandhura, Maldives.
Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort secures six major resort nominations and TTM sports award recognition
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has received a series of prestigious nominations across the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2026, South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026, and Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2026, recognising the resort’s excellence in luxury hospitality, romance, wellness, sports, and family travel.
This year, Hideaway has been shortlisted for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort, and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort at the World Travel Awards; Leading Beach Resort, Leading Family Resort, and Leading Wellness & Spa Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards; and Best Resort for Sports & Fitness at the TTM Awards.
Nestled on the naturally lush island of Dhonakulhi in Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway is renowned for its expansive white-sand beaches, including the iconic North Beach, spacious villas and luxury residences, and exceptional levels of privacy served impeccably by the resort’s Butlers. Set amidst tropical vegetation and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers a distinctive blend of natural beauty, personalised service, and authentic island experiences that continue to resonate with discerning travellers and industry partners alike.
These nominations reflect the breadth of the Hideaway experience: secluded villa concepts and bespoke romantic moments for couples; warm, intuitive hospitality and space for multi-generational family travel; restorative spa and wellness journeys; and a dynamic sports and fitness offering that includes tennis, Padel, badminton, pickleball, golf, cycling, jogging and running trails, football, beach volleyball, basketball, foosball, billiards, snorkelling, diving, water sports, and a fully equipped fitness centre. The resort has also introduced special sporting experiences, including the first-ever Maldives Hideaway Resort Run, a luxury running event launched last year in the Maldives amidst World Wellness Weekend.
“We are incredibly proud to see Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa recognised across such a diverse and prestigious set of awards in 2026. These nominations reflect the passion of our team and the strength of the experience we have built at Hideaway – one that brings together privacy, natural beauty, heartfelt service and a rich lifestyle offering for today’s active luxury traveller. It is a wonderful honour for us, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support of our guests, partners and industry community,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Lily Hotels.
Together, these nominations highlight Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s defining strengths – privacy, space, natural beauty, wellness, recreation, and personalised luxury, reinforcing its standing as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive private island destinations.
Guests, partners, and supporters are invited to cast their vote for Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa here. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.
Action
Eri Maldives marks global marine awareness days with immersive ocean experiences
With a full calendar of ocean awareness moments running from June through to mid-July, Eri Maldives, a resort in the North Malé Atoll, is where marine stewardship isn’t a seasonal campaign, it’s baked into the everyday.
For anyone covering upcoming marine awareness days, Eri has activations tied to each for a full month of ocean-focused programming, running from 1 June through to mid-July:
- Reef Awareness Day (1 June): Eri’s Reef Guardians Experience takes guests on morning and afternoon snorkelling safaris across some of the atoll’s most pristine coral, with conservation briefings focused on coral life and a complimentary Marine Life Quiz at the Sip&Dip bar in the evening.
- World Oceans Day (8 June): Guided snorkelling safaris and marine ecosystem adventures, continuing the resort’s thread of ocean education and wonder throughout the month.
- World Sea Turtle Day (16 June): A Turtley Awesome afternoon programme, with the headline activation being a Turtle Search Snorkel (14:15–16:30), opening with an educational briefing on turtle behaviour, ecology and conservation.
- Shark Awareness Day (14 July): Beyond the Myth invites guests on a complimentary Shark Trivia at Sip&Dip (20:30–21:30, plus an after-dark Night Snorkel and Night Dive with sharks for those who want to go further (18:00–20:00, reservations needed at an additional cost)
- PADI Women’s Dive Day (from 18 July): Aspiring dive learners can join a women-only breathwork and free dive introduction session in the morning (09:00–10:30, cheageable), followed by a sunset gathering at Sip&Dip (18:00–19:30, complimentary).
Meet the 14 resident turtles of Eri
The resort is also home to a thriving turtle community, with 14 individually identified turtles, each logged by the resident dive team through distinctive shell markings, flipper formations and carapace patterns.
There’s Miss Torti, recognised by her saw-like shell margins and split rear scutes; Hank, whose right hind flipper never fully developed; and Farfalle, whose spotted shell reads like a constellation map. One of the newest addition to the records is Otto, Eri’s first-ever green sea turtle sighting, and a quietly significant milestone for the reef’s biodiversity story.
Several turtles have been named by guests themselves, and the invitation remains open: any guest who spots an undocumented turtle is welcome to name it.
Meet the full turtle family here. For reservations, please visit the resort’s website.
News
Mandara Spa brings ELEMIS skincare expertise to Maldives wellness experiences
Mandara Spa in the Maldives continues to elevate its wellness offering through its longstanding collaboration with ELEMIS, the globally recognised British skincare brand known for combining advanced skincare science with indulgent spa experiences.
In an era where discerning travellers seek more than traditional luxury, Mandara Spa continues to align with globally recognised wellness brands such as ELEMIS, known for its leadership in advanced skincare innovation, spa expertise, and premium wellness experiences. ELEMIS’s global partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team reflects the brand’s positioning within the world of luxury, performance, and innovation, values that also resonate with Mandara Spa’s commitment to elevated wellness experiences across Maldives.
As ELEMIS continues to expand its presence through Formula One™ activations and premium global initiatives, Mandara Spa brings this same spirit of modern luxury and performance led wellness to its spa destinations in the Maldives, where advanced skincare expertise meets the tranquillity of island wellbeing.
As wellness continues to evolve beyond traditional spa experiences, Mandara Spa in the Maldives remains focused on delivering elevated wellness experiences through globally trusted brands such as ELEMIS, renowned for its science led formulations, naturally derived ingredients, and decades of spa expertise. Today’s discerning travellers increasingly seek treatments that combine relaxation with visible results and advanced skincare innovation.
Through this longstanding collaboration, guests can experience a curated collection of ELEMIS face and body treatments, delivered by expertly trained Mandara therapists in tranquil island settings designed for restoration and renewal, where luxury, efficacy, and holistic wellbeing come together seamlessly.
This is not a short-term alliance. Mandara Spa’s ongoing partnership with ELEMIS reflects a long-term, strategic relationship built on mutual benefit — ensuring that guests, wellness professionals, investors, and business partners alike can trust in the stability and quality of the Mandara Spa experience. For investors and business stakeholders, this alignment with a globally recognized, B Corp-certified brand with distribution across 110 countries is a powerful indicator of Mandara Spa’s ambition and trajectory in the luxury wellness market.
For more than 30 years, Mandara Spa has partnered with leading wellness and hospitality brands to deliver thoughtfully curated spa experiences across the globe. The continued collaboration with ELEMIS reflects Mandara Spa’s commitment to aligning with globally recognised partners that share the same standards of excellence, guest care, and innovation.
As luxury travellers continue to prioritise wellbeing as part of the travel experience, Mandara Spa in the Maldives remains focused on delivering meaningful wellness journeys through exceptional service, highly trained therapists, and partnerships with premium wellness brands trusted around the world. ELEMIS treatments are available across all Mandara Spa locations in the Maldives, bringing the brand’s world-renowned formulations to every guest, at every property.
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