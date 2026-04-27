Love
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unveils romantic getaway offers
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels and Resorts, just a short speedboat journey from Malé, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unfolds as the perfect island destination for honeymooners and couples seeking seclusion, privacy, and truly immersive experiences. Surrounded by tranquil lagoon vistas, the resort offers an intimate escape where every moment is designed to be shared, savoured, and remembered.
To elevate the experience, couples can enjoy a range of curated offers including seamless speedboat transfers, spa credit inclusions, and flexible stay packages, allowing them to tailor their escape to suit their ideal pace of travel.
Thoughtfully designed for togetherness, the resort’s collection of elegant beachfront and overwater villas offers a sense of space and exclusivity, allowing couples to retreat into their own private sanctuary. Expansive decks, private pools or Jacuzzis, and uninterrupted views of turquoise waters create a setting where time slows, inviting quiet mornings, unhurried afternoons, and evenings beneath starlit skies.
For honeymooners, each day at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an invitation to connect more deeply. Private dining experiences by the ocean’s edge, sunset cruises across endless horizons, and thoughtfully curated moments of intimacy set the stage for memories that linger long after your stay. Culinary journeys are equally enchanting, with five distinct outlets offering everything from international flavours to teppanyaki and tandoor grills, Asian cuisine, and modern Mediterranean fare. A range of meal plans is available to suit every preference, and depending on the selected plan, couples can also enjoy access to the culinary offerings at the neighbouring underwater-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, adding even more immersive and memorable dining experiences.
Wellness and discovery are at the heart of the resort. Couples can unwind with holistic wellness journeys at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, inspired by Thai healing traditions, or explore the vibrant marine world together through immersive water sports and marine adventures. Each experience is designed to be shared, remembered, and to linger long after your stay.
Beyond honeymoon escapes, the resort offers a timeless setting for couples at every stage of life. Intimate celebrations and vow renewals unfold against turquoise waters and golden light, creating deeply personal moments that are meaningful and memorable.
Rooted in Thai-led hospitality, every detail is delivered with warmth, care, and intuitive attention, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of the island and experience the Maldives at its most serene and captivating.
Your Seamless Journey to a Romantic Island Escape
Elevate your arrival with a seamless start to your island escape. Designed to enhance longer stays, enjoy a complimentary speedboat transfer for two adults on all stays of four nights or more. This exclusive offer allows guests to experience the Maldives with added ease, where every detail, from arrival to departure, is taken care of.
Booking Dates: From now until June 30th
Stay Dates: From now until October 15th
Offer: Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two adults on stays of four nights or more
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay
- This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Holistic Moments with Spa Credit
Sink into another realm of serenity and immerse yourself in a journey of relaxation and renewal, where lagoon living meets holistic wellbeing. With added spa credit on a range of room types, this experience brings together curated dining and restorative spa rituals, creating a stay that is as rejuvenating as it is indulgent.
Booking Dates: From now until June 30th
Stay Dates: From now until December 31st
Offer: Guests on Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, All-Inclusive, and Atollia Destination meal plans, or those who book direct, enjoy a spa credit of USD 60 per person per stay
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay
- This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Flexible Stay Offers for Every Romantic Escape
Alongside these experiences, guests can choose from a variety of tailored stay offers designed to suit different travel preferences, with added-value inclusions and exclusive benefits.
To explore the full range of current stay offers, please visit the website here.
Honeymoon
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers secluded island experiences for couples
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels and Resorts, just a short speedboat journey from Malé, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unfolds as the perfect island destination for honeymooners and couples seeking seclusion, privacy, and truly immersive experiences. Surrounded by tranquil lagoon vistas, the resort offers an intimate escape where every moment is designed to be shared, savoured, and remembered.
Thoughtfully designed for togetherness, the resort’s collection of beachfront and overwater villas provides a sense of space and exclusivity, allowing couples to retreat into their own private world. Expansive decks, private pools or Jacuzzis, and uninterrupted views of turquoise waters create a setting where time slows, inviting quiet mornings, unhurried afternoons, and evenings beneath starlit skies.
For honeymooners, each day at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an invitation to connect more deeply. Private dining experiences by the ocean’s edge, sunset cruises across endless horizons, and thoughtfully curated moments of intimacy set the stage for memories that linger long after your stay. Culinary journeys are equally enchanting, with five distinct outlets offering everything from international flavours to teppanyaki and tandoor grills, Asian cuisine, and modern Mediterranean fare. A range of meal plans is available to suit every preference, and depending on the selected plan, couples can also enjoy access to the culinary offerings at the neighbouring underwater-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, adding even more immersive and memorable dining experiences.
Wellness and discovery are at the heart of the resort. Couples can unwind with holistic wellness journeys at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, inspired by Thai healing traditions, or explore the vibrant marine world together through immersive water sports and marine adventures. Each experience is designed to be shared, remembered, and to linger long after your stay.
Beyond honeymoon escapes, the resort offers a timeless setting for couples at every stage of life. Intimate celebrations and vow renewals unfold against turquoise waters and golden light, creating deeply personal moments that are meaningful and memorable.
Rooted in Thai-led hospitality, every detail is delivered with warmth, care, and intuitive attention, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of the island and experience the Maldives at its most serene and captivating.
At Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, every stay is an invitation to reconnect, to celebrate, and to create moments that linger long after you leave.
Love
dusitD2 Feydhoo hosts multi-day wedding buyout with international guests
Following an elegant wedding celebration in Mumbai, a couple chose to extend their festivities in the Maldives with an exclusive multi-day post-wedding private island buyout at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives.
Joined by close family, Bollywood celebrities, and elite business figures, the celebration transitioned from a traditional city setting to a vibrant island experience, transforming the resort into a private playground of curated moments. The presence of high-profile guests added to the exclusivity and prestige of the occasion, further highlighting the Maldives as a preferred destination for distinguished clientele.
Over the course of four days, guests enjoyed a seamless blend of relaxed daytime gatherings, beachside experiences, and lively evening celebrations. The program featured a mix of themed events, entertainment, and social experiences, creating a dynamic atmosphere that balanced intimacy with high energy. From beachfront activities and sunset moments to music-led evenings and after-parties, the celebration reflected a modern approach to destination weddings.
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for weddings and exclusive group buyouts, offering a fresh, lifestyle-driven concept tailored for today’s luxury traveler. The resort is fully equipped with high-quality event infrastructure, including advanced audio-visual systems, premium sound setups, high-performance speakers, dynamic stage lighting, and fully customisable staging solutions.
A key highlight is the resort’s versatile indoor event hall, designed to host everything from elegant ceremonies and gala dinners to high-energy parties and late-night entertainment. With flexible layouts and integrated technical capabilities, alongside expansive outdoor venues, the resort delivers a complete and seamless event experience.
This celebration further reinforces the Maldives’ growing appeal as a preferred destination for post-wedding experiences and group celebrations. By combining creative flexibility with world-class execution, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to redefine how modern weddings and events are experienced in the Maldives.
For more information or event inquiries, please visit dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives’ website or contact the events team at events.d2md@dusit.com.
Love
Fushifaru Maldives combines romance and lunar new year traditions in guest programme
Fushifaru Maldives marked Valentine’s Day and the Year of the Fire Horse with a week of themed celebrations, offering guests a programme of dining, performances and cultural activities.
Valentine’s Day was observed with a series of resort-wide arrangements, including bespoke décor at the infinity pool and a kissing booth set up on the sandbank. Live music and a curated playlist accompanied the celebrations, while couples dined under the stars at Korakali. The dinner featured a menu designed for the occasion, with desserts including red velvet cake, macarons, chocolate almond cake and butterscotch mousse.
The programme then transitioned to celebrations for the Year of the Fire Horse, which symbolises energy and new beginnings. Guests attended fire dance and lion dance performances staged along the beach. Two red horse installations were positioned as part of the setup, framed by a line of fire to mark the start of the lunar year.
Younger guests were offered a hands-on cultural activity through a Tang Hu Lu class, where participants learned to prepare traditional caramelised fruit candy.
The week concluded with an Asian-themed dinner, featuring dishes such as Peking duck, grilled seafood and an interactive Chinese wok station, allowing guests to engage directly with the culinary experience.
The series of events formed part of the resort’s ongoing efforts to provide themed experiences that combine dining, culture and seasonal celebrations.
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