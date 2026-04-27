Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unveils romantic getaway offers

Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels and Resorts, just a short speedboat journey from Malé, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unfolds as the perfect island destination for honeymooners and couples seeking seclusion, privacy, and truly immersive experiences. Surrounded by tranquil lagoon vistas, the resort offers an intimate escape where every moment is designed to be shared, savoured, and remembered.

To elevate the experience, couples can enjoy a range of curated offers including seamless speedboat transfers, spa credit inclusions, and flexible stay packages, allowing them to tailor their escape to suit their ideal pace of travel.

Thoughtfully designed for togetherness, the resort’s collection of elegant beachfront and overwater villas offers a sense of space and exclusivity, allowing couples to retreat into their own private sanctuary. Expansive decks, private pools or Jacuzzis, and uninterrupted views of turquoise waters create a setting where time slows, inviting quiet mornings, unhurried afternoons, and evenings beneath starlit skies.

For honeymooners, each day at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an invitation to connect more deeply. Private dining experiences by the ocean’s edge, sunset cruises across endless horizons, and thoughtfully curated moments of intimacy set the stage for memories that linger long after your stay. Culinary journeys are equally enchanting, with five distinct outlets offering everything from international flavours to teppanyaki and tandoor grills, Asian cuisine, and modern Mediterranean fare. A range of meal plans is available to suit every preference, and depending on the selected plan, couples can also enjoy access to the culinary offerings at the neighbouring underwater-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, adding even more immersive and memorable dining experiences.

Wellness and discovery are at the heart of the resort. Couples can unwind with holistic wellness journeys at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, inspired by Thai healing traditions, or explore the vibrant marine world together through immersive water sports and marine adventures. Each experience is designed to be shared, remembered, and to linger long after your stay.

Beyond honeymoon escapes, the resort offers a timeless setting for couples at every stage of life. Intimate celebrations and vow renewals unfold against turquoise waters and golden light, creating deeply personal moments that are meaningful and memorable.

Rooted in Thai-led hospitality, every detail is delivered with warmth, care, and intuitive attention, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of the island and experience the Maldives at its most serene and captivating.

Your Seamless Journey to a Romantic Island Escape

Elevate your arrival with a seamless start to your island escape. Designed to enhance longer stays, enjoy a complimentary speedboat transfer for two adults on all stays of four nights or more. This exclusive offer allows guests to experience the Maldives with added ease, where every detail, from arrival to departure, is taken care of.

Booking Dates: From now until June 30th

Stay Dates: From now until October 15th

Offer: Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two adults on stays of four nights or more

Terms & Conditions:

Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability

Guests must remain the same throughout the stay

This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts

All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card

Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Holistic Moments with Spa Credit

Sink into another realm of serenity and immerse yourself in a journey of relaxation and renewal, where lagoon living meets holistic wellbeing. With added spa credit on a range of room types, this experience brings together curated dining and restorative spa rituals, creating a stay that is as rejuvenating as it is indulgent.

Booking Dates: From now until June 30th

Stay Dates: From now until December 31st

Offer: Guests on Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, All-Inclusive, and Atollia Destination meal plans, or those who book direct, enjoy a spa credit of USD 60 per person per stay

Terms & Conditions:

Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability

Guests must remain the same throughout the stay

This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts

All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card

Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Flexible Stay Offers for Every Romantic Escape

Alongside these experiences, guests can choose from a variety of tailored stay offers designed to suit different travel preferences, with added-value inclusions and exclusive benefits.

To explore the full range of current stay offers, please visit the website here.