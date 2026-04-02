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Beneath and beyond the reef, Machchafushi Island tells a story of nature
Hidden within the South Ari Atoll lies a remarkable ecosystem where life moves in quiet harmony. At Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa by the Centara Collection, the island is more than a destination, it is a living universe shaped by ocean currents, coral gardens, tropical birds, and the rhythms of the reef. From the vibrant world beneath the lagoon to the gentle rustle of palms overhead, every corner of the island supports a delicate network of life. Together, these elements form the Machchafushi Universe, a place where nature thrives, evolves, and invites discovery. Guests become observers of a living story, written in coral formations, passing reef fish, turtles gliding gracefully through the water, nesting seabirds, and the ever-changing colours of the Indian Ocean.
Just steps from the shoreline lies a thriving underwater world. The award-winning house reef surrounding Machchafushi Island shelters a diverse community of marine life, from delicate coral formations to schools of reef fish moving like living currents through the lagoon. Hard and soft corals form intricate underwater gardens, creating habitats for countless species. Among them, Blue-tip Acropora with its cream, brown or greenish branches tipped in blue or purple and Maze Coral with its meandering valleys and thick ridges form the foundation of the reef. Sea fans sway gently in the currents, offering shelter to small fish, crustaceans and seahorses. Parrotfish, butterflyfish, angelfish, reef sharks, stingrays, manta rays, whale sharks and turtles glide through this kaleidoscopic marine tapestry.
The house reef is also home to the Kudhi Maa Shipwreck, a sunken Japanese cargo ship now alive with lionfish, batfish, glassfish and groupers, creating a spectacular underwater theatre for snorkellers and divers alike. Each dive or snorkelling experience reveals another chapter of this underwater universe, defined by colour, movement and remarkable biodiversity.
At the heart of the Machchafushi Universe are the corals themselves, living architects that build the foundation of the reef. Branching corals form underwater forests while massive boulders rise slowly over decades, sheltering fish, protecting the shoreline and sustaining the delicate balance of ocean life. Through reef awareness initiatives and careful stewardship, the resort actively supports the preservation of these vital ecosystems.
Above the shoreline, another world unfolds. Towering coconut palms, tropical shrubs, and coastal vegetation create a lush canopy that shelters a variety of birdlife. Early mornings often begin with the song of birds moving through the trees, while gentle sea breezes carry the rhythm of island life through the foliage. Machchafushi Island Resort and Spa by the Centara Collection is home to a fascinating array of feathered visitors. Grey Herons (Maakana) stand patiently along the water’s edge, hunting fish or crabs, while White-breasted Waterhens (Kanbili) move energetically through bushes and shallow waters. Asian Koels (Koholu) call from the treetops, and graceful Black-naped Terns (Dhivehi Raajeh) and Roseate Terns (Raajeh Dhivehi) glide elegantly over the lagoon. Colourful parrots, including Blue-and-Gold Macaws (Ossie) and Ringneck Parrots (Sunday), bring energy and charm to the island’s surroundings, adding vibrancy and life to the immersive experience of the Machchafushi Universe.
The Banyan Tree, or Ummeedhu Tree meaning Wish Fulfillment in Dhivehi, holds a sacred place at Machchafushi Island. Over two centuries old, its roots reach deep into the earth while its branches stretch skyward, embodying strength, resilience and enduring spirit. Guests may participate in the Sacred Thread Ceremony, tying golden leaves to the tree to set intentions, a quiet moment to reflect, reconnect with nature and leave a piece of their story within the island’s living legend.
Every experience at Machchafushi Island is crafted to awaken the senses. Guests can swim alongside gentle whale sharks, explore the house reef just steps from their villas, glide over coral gardens, or dive into the waters of the Kudhi Maa Wreck. Kayaking and paddleboarding offer a closer connection to the lagoon, while night snorkelling reveals glowing plankton and the secret world of nocturnal marine life.
“At Machchafushi Island, every ripple of the lagoon, every whisper of palms and every vibrant flicker of coral tells a story waiting to be discovered,” says Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “The Machchafushi Universe is more than an island, it is a living tapestry of nature, culture and wonder. From swimming alongside gentle whale sharks and gliding past kaleidoscopic coral gardens to pausing beneath the ancient Banyan Tree and listening to the island’s songbirds at dawn, each moment is crafted to spark connection. Here, we are redefining the Maldivian experience, offering guests not just a stay, but a journey into a universe where nature leads, and every encounter becomes a memory etched in the heart of Machchafushi Island.”
Every coral colony, reef fish, turtle and seabird forms part of the intricate web that makes Machchafushi Island so special. Through responsible marine practices, reef awareness programmes and conservation initiatives, the resort remains committed to protecting this living environment for generations to come. The Machchafushi Universe is not only something to admire, it is something to understand, respect and preserve, a living paradise where every moment tells a story, and every visit becomes part of its enduring legacy.
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Eri Maldives offers accessible reef diving and snorkelling
Eri Maldives is located within the waters of North Malé Atoll and is surrounded by a house reef accessible to both beginner and experienced divers. With four direct reef entry points and shore access, the resort offers opportunities for snorkelling, introductory dives and certified diving.
The house reef supports a range of marine life, including white-tip and black-tip reef sharks, nurse sharks, hawksbill turtles, mobula rays and spotted eagle rays, as well as schools of reef fish. The accessibility of the reef allows guests to explore the area over multiple days, providing opportunities to observe marine behaviour and habitats over time.
Turtle encounters
Hawksbill turtles are among the most frequently observed species on the reef. The resort’s dive team has identified 14 individual turtles, each recognised by shell patterns and physical features. These include turtles known as Rosie, Cara and Anna, which have been documented through repeated sightings.
The resort maintains records of these turtles, allowing returning guests to identify individuals over time. Guests may also contribute to this initiative by naming newly identified turtles that have not previously been recorded.
Manta ray season
From December to April, manta rays are known to visit cleaning stations at Bodu Hithi Thila, located approximately one hour by boat from the resort. During this period, ocean conditions support plankton flows that attract mantas to the area, where they can be observed feeding or visiting cleaning stations.
Night diving experiences
Night snorkelling and diving activities provide a different perspective on reef activity. Species such as reef sharks, trevallies, moray eels and nurse sharks become more active after dark, offering guests the opportunity to observe nocturnal marine behaviour.
At Eri Maldives, marine experiences form a central part of the guest offering, with the house reef providing consistent opportunities for exploration. The resort’s dive programme is designed to support repeated interaction with the marine environment, allowing guests to experience a range of underwater activity throughout their stay.
Accommodation is available in studio and beach villa categories, with full board packages offered for direct bookings, subject to availability.
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Sirru Fen Fushi hosts football programme with Marcus Allbäck
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort has announced another successful edition of the Sirru Icon Series, a week-long programme that brought international sporting energy, youth inspiration, and meaningful community connection to this private lagoon paradise.
Held from 27 March to 3 April, the initiative welcomed former Swedish professional footballer Marcus Allbäck, whose presence made the week truly exceptional for guests, young aspiring players, and the neighbouring island community. Marcus Allbäck is a celebrated former Swedish international striker, having played 74 games for his country, scoring 30 goals. He represented Sweden in three European Championships and two World Cups, and enjoyed a distinguished club career across Europe, including the Bundesliga, Serie A, the English Premier League, the Dutch Eredivisie, and the UEFA Champions League. Following his retirement, Marcus served as assistant coach for the Swedish national team for six years. Today, he continues to inspire the next generation of footballers, working as a player agent and advisor to help aspiring players achieve their dreams. His visit highlighted the power of sport not only as entertainment, but as a bridge for cultural exchange and social impact. This reflected the resort’s ongoing commitment to purposeful, community-centred initiatives.
Throughout the week, Marcus led a line-up of engaging activities, including friendly football matches with guests, dedicated junior football camps that fostered confidence and skill-building among young participants, and a memorable visit to a nearby local island. This local-island match stood out as a meaningful moment of connection, bringing the resort and community together through shared passion and friendly competition.
Guests also enjoyed an intimate Sirru Signature Sunset Cocktail, where they had the rare opportunity to meet Marcus in person, hear stories from his international career, and enjoy a relaxed, uplifting atmosphere against the backdrop of the resort’s iconic sunsets.
Programme Highlights:
- Friendly Football Matches–A fun and energetic opportunity for guests to play alongside an international football figure.
- Junior Football Camps –Inspiring sessions focused on youth development, teamwork, and confidence-building.
- Local Island Football Match – A memorable moment on the local island Milandhoo, celebrating the power of sport to bring resort guests and the local community together.
- Meet & Greet Sunset Cocktail – An exclusive experience offering direct interaction with Marcus and inspiring conversation.
The Sirru Icon Series reflects the resort’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality, pairing luxury with purpose and offering guests opportunities to connect, learn, and create lifelong memories.
This remarkable week marked an inspiring chapter of the Sirru Icon Series, with more unique programmes planned for the future to continue delivering immersive guest experiences at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
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Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa introduces Secret Garden private dining concept
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa presents a new chapter in destination dining with the launch of its Secret Garden concept, a thoughtfully designed experience that brings guests into a secluded setting surrounded by nature, soft lighting, and carefully curated details.
Tucked away in a quiet corner of the island, Secret Garden is created for those moments that deserve more than a traditional dinner. The space is styled with flowing drapes, warm candlelight, and natural greenery, creating a calm and intimate atmosphere that feels both personal and special. It is a setting that invites guests to slow down, connect, and enjoy the evening at their own pace.
At the centre of the experience is a seven-course menu, crafted to guide guests through a balanced journey of flavours. Each course is presented with care, with live cooking moments adding a sense of theatre and interaction throughout the evening. The service remains attentive yet discreet, allowing the experience to feel seamless and uninterrupted.
Guests can choose between two tailored offerings. The Romantic Escape focuses on the dining experience itself, complemented by a beautifully arranged setup and personalised service. For those looking to extend the evening, the Ultimate Romance Experience adds thoughtful touches such as a welcome glass of champagne, a private cinema moment under the open sky, in-villa breakfast the next day, and special bed decoration to complete the occasion.
The concept also allows for additional customisation, from floral arrangements to bespoke messages and decorative details, giving guests the flexibility to shape the evening around their celebration, whether it is a birthday, proposal, or simply a meaningful time together.
With Secret Garden, Kuredhivaru continues to expand its dining experiences beyond traditional venues, offering guests something more personal and immersive. It reflects the resort’s approach to hospitality, where every detail is considered, and each experience is designed to feel natural, effortless, and quietly memorable.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 6563000.
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