News
Chavana Spa introduces Hyperice recovery experiences at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Chavana Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is expanding its wellness offering with the launch of a new Recovery experience, developed in collaboration with Hyperice, the performance recovery technology brand trusted by elite athletes worldwide.
Created for today’s active traveller, surf community, and wellness-conscious guest, the new offering reflects Chavana Spa’s commitment to going beyond traditional spa experiences by integrating modern recovery solutions into luxury island hospitality. Designed to support the way contemporary guests move, recover, and experience wellbeing, the collaboration represents a forward-thinking approach to wellness in one of the Maldives’ most iconic surf destinations.
Redefining Wellness for the Modern Guest
As a Balinese-inspired spa brand within the Mandara Spa family, Chavana Spa has built its reputation on making wellness feel fresh, welcoming, and deeply restorative. Today, that philosophy continues to evolve. As guest lifestyles shift through long-haul travel, active pursuits, and a growing awareness of physical recovery, Chavana Spa is responding with intention by bringing contemporary wellness innovation into the heart of island hospitality.
The collaboration with Hyperice is a natural extension of that vision. By integrating performance recovery technology into its wellness offering, Chavana Spa continues to redefine the modern wellness experience, creating a space where guests can transition seamlessly from the surf, the airport, or a full day of activity into meaningful physical restoration.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most recognised surf destinations, the collaboration also reflects the growing connection between wellness, performance, and recovery within today’s surf culture. For athletes whose lifestyles revolve around endurance and longevity, recovery has become an essential part of sustaining both performance and wellbeing. A philosophy also shared by 11 Time World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater, who has long emphasised the importance of recovery throughout his career: “You’ll learn things that you don’t realize. You go in and have to work it out. It’s like a search and rescue tool for the body. For me, it’s a perfect recovery tool.”
This philosophy strongly aligns with Chavana Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli’s approach to modern wellness. The pursuit of longevity, whether for a professional surfer or a well-travelled guest, requires more than relaxation alone. It calls for recovery that is intelligent, intentional, and accessible. The new recovery experiences at the resort have been thoughtfully designed with exactly that in mind.
Recovery, Redefined — For Every Kind of Explorer
Active days and long journeys take their toll. These experiences are designed to change that.
- Normatec Recovery Boots: Using dynamic air compression technology, the Normatec Legs deliver rhythmic pressure from foot to upper leg — stimulating circulation, reducing muscle fatigue, and accelerating recovery after physical activity. Whether you’ve spent the day in the surf or stepped off a long-haul flight, this treatment offers a meaningful reset: legs that feel lighter, looser, and ready for whatever comes next.
- Quick Fix Muscle Release / Flight Recovery: A self-guided session using the Hypervolt percussive device — designed to release tension, restore energy, and ease the physical demands of an active day or extended travel. With simple guidance from spa staff, guests target the areas that carry the most stress, finishing the session feeling grounded, mobile, and at ease.
A Forward-Thinking Approach to Island Wellness
The collaboration with Hyperice marks another step in Chavana Spa’s evolving approach to contemporary wellness, combining the spa’s Balinese roots with performance-focused recovery technology designed for the way modern guests move through the world. It is an approach that honours Chavana Spa’s wellness heritage while continuing to look toward the future of guest wellbeing.
The recovery experiences at Chavana Spa have been thoughtfully designed to support both the surfer looking to extend time in the water and the traveller seeking to recover, recharge, and fully settle into island life.
By bringing Hyperice technology into the spa environment, Chavana Spa continues to demonstrate what has long defined the brand: an understanding of how wellness continues to evolve, and a commitment to meeting guests where they are through experiences that feel both restorative and relevant to modern lifestyles. The collaboration also reflects Chavana Spa’s ongoing openness to future partnerships that continue to shape the next generation of wellness experiences.
Family
JOALI BEING reimagines family travel through immersive summer experiences
JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ well-living island where guests come to feel lighter, happier and more energised, has unveiled the 2026 edition of its annual B’Kidult Summer Programme, taking place from 1 July to 31 August 2026. Centred around the narrative of Transform, Recharge & Flow, this year’s programme reimagines family travel as a meaningful journey of movement, discovery and shared well-living.
Designed as a playground for curiosity, connection and self-discovery, the B’Kidult Summer Programme encourages young guests to explore the world around them through immersive, hands-on experiences. From ocean adventures and mindful movement to culinary exploration, artistic expression and sport, each activity is thoughtfully designed to nurture confidence, independence and joyful living.
Offered complimentary, the Summer Programme features immersive three-day journeys for children and teens, with thoughtfully curated morning and afternoon sessions.
Highlights from this year’s programme include:
- Kitchen Quest: Young chefs explore mindful cooking and global flavours through hands-on culinary experiences designed to inspire curiosity and confidence in the kitchen.
- Padel Champs: Young players develop coordination, technique and teamwork through dynamic padel sessions, progressing from fundamentals to friendly matches.
- Football Camp: Young athletes develop teamwork and football skills through engaging drills, friendly matches and family tournaments designed around connection and fun.
- Tennis Academy: Aspiring players build resilience, coordination and confidence while learning the fundamentals of tennis through engaging coaching sessions.
- Muay Thai: Young guests discover the discipline of Muay Thai while developing confidence, agility and strength in a safe and supportive environment.
- Fitness Academy: Children discover joyful movement through dynamic fitness, Pilates, yoga and mindfulness sessions designed to inspire balance and wellbeing.
- Mini Marine Biologist: Through hands-on conservation experiences, children explore marine life, coral planting and turtle rescue efforts alongside the island’s marine experts.
- Ocean Heroes: From snorkelling and kayaking to Seabob adventures and marine discovery, young explorers connect with the ocean through immersive water experiences.
- Swim Stars: Guided by certified lifeguards from the Maldives Swimmers Association, children build confidence in the water through playful swim sessions focused on safety, technique and endurance.
- Art Explorers Club: Guided by resident artist Kurahaa Rappe, young guests explore painting, paper art and nature-inspired expression through immersive artistic experiences.
While younger guests explore and grow through immersive experiences designed around discovery, connection and joyful well-living, parents are invited to reconnect and recharge through JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living. This balance between family connection and personal restoration lies at the heart of the island’s summer storytelling, creating space for shared moments alongside individual renewal. Guided by a team of wellbeing experts, personalised journeys allow adults to embrace restoration, reconnection and renewal while children discover the island’s many wonders.
The “Kids of JOALI” Offer invites families to create meaningful moments together, with up to two children aged 2–11 staying and dining with our compliments, alongside special rates on return seaplane transfers. Available for bookings made by 31 August 2026 for stays until 10 October 2026, the offer complements the B’Kidult Summer Programme.
The B’Kidult Summer Programme coincides with an year-round calendar of B’Kidult experiences, with all activities offered with compliments for guests of JOALI BEING. More information on the activities and schedule can be found here.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative escape where guests return home feeling lighter in body, mind and spirit. Villas start from USD 1,928 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a bed and breakfast basis. For bookings and further information, please visit www.joali.com/joali-being or contact reservations.being@joali.com.
News
Sunny Leone and family experience island adventures at The Standard, Maldives
International actress, entrepreneur, and style icon Sunny Leone recently chose The Standard, Maldives for a relaxing and memorable family getaway, creating cherished moments alongside her husband Daniel Weber and their children. During their stay, Sunny and family enjoyed a range of signature experiences that highlight the resort’s appeal as an ideal destination for families. From an idyllic picnic on Baby Island, where pristine beaches and untouched nature offered a sense of discovery, to a quintessential Maldivian lagoon lunch set against crystal-clear turquoise waters, each moment reflected a blend of authenticity, relaxation, and adventure. These experiences allowed the family to connect not only with each other, but also with the natural surroundings that define the Maldives.
Adding a sense of excitement to the getaway, the family enjoyed exhilarating water activities, including Fun Tube rides across the lagoon, an adrenaline-filled yet accessible experience that brought laughter and energy to both adults and children alike. Snorkelling sessions further introduced them to the vibrant underwater world just steps from the shore, offering a glimpse into thriving marine life and colourful coral reefs, making it both an educational and awe-inspiring experience for all ages. The family also explored the resort’s floating water park, where endless hours of fun unfolded in the middle of the lagoon. Designed to cater to guests of all ages, it perfectly captures the playful energy that defines The Standard, Maldives, offering a seamless balance between relaxation and recreation for families travelling together.
Culinary experiences also played a memorable role throughout their stay, offering the family a journey through diverse flavours and settings across the island. At Onda, the resort’s signature overwater restaurant, they indulged in a refined menu inspired by Mediterranean flavours, where fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold culinary techniques come together in a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere. With its open-air design and sweeping ocean views, Onda provided the perfect backdrop for leisurely family dining, turning each meal into a shared experience to remember. The family also embraced the island’s cultural roots at Guduguda, where they discovered authentic Maldivian cuisine rich in tradition and local character, offering a deeper connection to the destination through its flavours. Meanwhile, at BBQ Shak, they enjoyed a more casual dining experience with their feet in the sand, savouring freshly grilled dishes in a laid-back beachfront setting. Together, these culinary moments reflected The Standard, Maldives’ ability to cater to every mood and preference, making dining an integral part of the family’s unforgettable island escape.
Blending playful energy with laid-back island luxury, The Standard, Maldives continues to position itself as a leading destination for families, offering a diverse range of experiences that cater to every generation. From tranquil nature encounters and cultural dining moments to adventurous water activities and vibrant social spaces, the resort creates an environment where meaningful family connections and unforgettable memories naturally unfold.
Known for its distinctive approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives continues to attract global travellers seeking enriching experiences, wellness, adventure, and above all, quality time together in paradise.
News
Amilla Maldives expands spa programme with natural therapies expert residency
Amilla Maldives has introduced a thoughtfully curated wellness offering at Javvu Spa, led by Dr Shagnika Pradhan, a certified doctor in natural therapies and a dedicated scholar of yogic philosophy.
With over a decade of experience, Dr. Shagnika brings a gentle, integrative approach to well-being, supporting guests through pain, stress, and sleep-related concerns. Her work weaves together Traditional Chinese Medicine, herbal remedies, lifestyle practices, and yoga therapy, creating personalised pathways that address the root of imbalance while nurturing long-term vitality and ease.
Dr Shagnika will be in residence from 22 May to 7 June 2026, offering guests the opportunity to experience her integrative approach within the calm, natural rhythm of island life, including during the Eid Al Adha celebrations from 27 to 30 May.
A curated menu of experiences includes Elemental Balance Acupuncture, Naturopathy Manipulative Therapy, Toksen Therapy, Cupping Therapy, Reiki Chakra Sound Healing, and Aqua Yoga. Each session is tailored through a private consultation, ensuring that every guest’s individual needs and natural rhythms are honoured. Set within the quiet rhythm of island life, these therapies invite guests to slow down and reconnect, guided by treatments that are both considered and restorative.
For those seeking shared moments of stillness, group sessions in chanting and sound healing meditation offer a gentle space for connection and reflection.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
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