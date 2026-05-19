Chavana Spa introduces Hyperice recovery experiences at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Chavana Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is expanding its wellness offering with the launch of a new Recovery experience, developed in collaboration with Hyperice, the performance recovery technology brand trusted by elite athletes worldwide.

Created for today’s active traveller, surf community, and wellness-conscious guest, the new offering reflects Chavana Spa’s commitment to going beyond traditional spa experiences by integrating modern recovery solutions into luxury island hospitality. Designed to support the way contemporary guests move, recover, and experience wellbeing, the collaboration represents a forward-thinking approach to wellness in one of the Maldives’ most iconic surf destinations.

Redefining Wellness for the Modern Guest

As a Balinese-inspired spa brand within the Mandara Spa family, Chavana Spa has built its reputation on making wellness feel fresh, welcoming, and deeply restorative. Today, that philosophy continues to evolve. As guest lifestyles shift through long-haul travel, active pursuits, and a growing awareness of physical recovery, Chavana Spa is responding with intention by bringing contemporary wellness innovation into the heart of island hospitality.

The collaboration with Hyperice is a natural extension of that vision. By integrating performance recovery technology into its wellness offering, Chavana Spa continues to redefine the modern wellness experience, creating a space where guests can transition seamlessly from the surf, the airport, or a full day of activity into meaningful physical restoration.

Set within one of the Maldives’ most recognised surf destinations, the collaboration also reflects the growing connection between wellness, performance, and recovery within today’s surf culture. For athletes whose lifestyles revolve around endurance and longevity, recovery has become an essential part of sustaining both performance and wellbeing. A philosophy also shared by 11 Time World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater, who has long emphasised the importance of recovery throughout his career: “You’ll learn things that you don’t realize. You go in and have to work it out. It’s like a search and rescue tool for the body. For me, it’s a perfect recovery tool.”

This philosophy strongly aligns with Chavana Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli’s approach to modern wellness. The pursuit of longevity, whether for a professional surfer or a well-travelled guest, requires more than relaxation alone. It calls for recovery that is intelligent, intentional, and accessible. The new recovery experiences at the resort have been thoughtfully designed with exactly that in mind.

Recovery, Redefined — For Every Kind of Explorer

Active days and long journeys take their toll. These experiences are designed to change that.

Normatec Recovery Boots: Using dynamic air compression technology, the Normatec Legs deliver rhythmic pressure from foot to upper leg — stimulating circulation, reducing muscle fatigue, and accelerating recovery after physical activity. Whether you’ve spent the day in the surf or stepped off a long-haul flight, this treatment offers a meaningful reset: legs that feel lighter, looser, and ready for whatever comes next.

Quick Fix Muscle Release / Flight Recovery: A self-guided session using the Hypervolt percussive device — designed to release tension, restore energy, and ease the physical demands of an active day or extended travel. With simple guidance from spa staff, guests target the areas that carry the most stress, finishing the session feeling grounded, mobile, and at ease.

A Forward-Thinking Approach to Island Wellness

The collaboration with Hyperice marks another step in Chavana Spa’s evolving approach to contemporary wellness, combining the spa’s Balinese roots with performance-focused recovery technology designed for the way modern guests move through the world. It is an approach that honours Chavana Spa’s wellness heritage while continuing to look toward the future of guest wellbeing.

The recovery experiences at Chavana Spa have been thoughtfully designed to support both the surfer looking to extend time in the water and the traveller seeking to recover, recharge, and fully settle into island life.

By bringing Hyperice technology into the spa environment, Chavana Spa continues to demonstrate what has long defined the brand: an understanding of how wellness continues to evolve, and a commitment to meeting guests where they are through experiences that feel both restorative and relevant to modern lifestyles. The collaboration also reflects Chavana Spa’s ongoing openness to future partnerships that continue to shape the next generation of wellness experiences.