Cooking
Around the world with Michelin Stars: Anantara Veli unveils 2025 guest chef lineup
Anantara Veli Maldives Resort has announced the return of its Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series for 2025, promising unforgettable culinary journeys with a sustainable twist.
In alignment with the resort’s commitment to sustainability, this year’s Michelin-starred guest chefs are incorporating eco-friendly elements into their menus. These initiatives include the use of local ingredients from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, adapting menus to feature the catch of the day, or creating zero-waste dishes.
Reflecting on the inaugural series, Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, recalled how Chef Gary Foulkes of Angler Restaurant prepared a remarkable wahoo dish, utilising the fish to its fullest extent, even creating a rich bouillabaisse with its bones. Inspired by that memory, Chef Francis decided to challenge this year’s lineup of chefs to bring their own innovative approaches to the table.
Chef Francis remarked, “The Maldives presents unique challenges in terms of sustainability in the kitchen since most ingredients need to be imported. Fortunately, we have a passionate purchasing team working with suppliers who share our sustainability goals.”
The 2025 series begins on February 27 with culinary power couple Chef Michelle Goh and Chef Pongcharn “Top” Russell of Mia Restaurant in Bangkok, who will introduce modern European cuisine infused with Asian influences.
On March 13, Chef Melvin Chou of Terra Tokyo Italian in Singapore will showcase his signature fusion of Japanese food culture and Italian cuisine. Known for his creative use of seasonal ingredients, Chef Melvin’s omakase menu masterfully merges two distinct culinary traditions.
Chef Oli Marlow of Roganic Hong Kong, renowned for his commitment to zero-waste cooking, will appear on April 17. Inspired by his mentor Simon Rogan, Chef Marlow is on a journey to establish his own culinary legacy.
On May 22, Malaysian-born Chef Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook in Melbourne, Australia, will bring a Chinese culinary experience, while Chef Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand in Bangkok will deliver refined French cuisine on June 5.
Michael Parker, Complex General Manager of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, expressed excitement for Chef Victor Liong’s visit, noting, “Having lived in China for eight years, I appreciate the diversity and provincial influences in Chinese cuisine. I look forward to seeing how Chef Victor’s creations might evoke nostalgic memories.”
British culinary talent will also be spotlighted, with Chef Ricki Weston of The Dining Room at Whatley Manor cooking on July 24 and Chef Adam Smith of Woven by Adam Smith in Ascot appearing on September 4.
Returning on October 30 for the second consecutive year, Chef Simon Hulstone of the Michelin-starred Elephant in Torquay will once again captivate guests. Last year, Chef Hulstone impressed with his squid risotto and a beautifully cured sea-bass dish. He expressed enthusiasm for the sustainability element this year, noting that he enjoys collaborating with the resort’s kitchen team and interacting with guests.
The series will conclude on December 4 with Chef Jeremy Gillon, known as the “vegetable whisperer,” who will present a menu featuring sustainable innovations during his second appearance at Anantara Veli.
Chef Francis highlighted the series as not only an exceptional dining experience for guests but also an invaluable opportunity for the resort’s culinary team. “Over the last two series, our chefs have had the privilege of working alongside world-renowned talents, gaining exposure to a range of techniques and perspectives,” he said.
The Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series offers an exclusive dining experience for 24 guests at Anantara Veli’s Japanese restaurant, Origami. Each evening features a curated menu paired with fine wines.
Cooking
Chef Joanna Artieda brings dessert masterpieces to Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Bodu Hithi, part of the Coco Collection, is celebrating the Year of the Snake with a showcase of bold flavours and exquisite ingredients. Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi will host acclaimed pâttissier Chef Joanna Artieda from January 27 to 29, offering guests an indulgent experience with her signature sweet creations.
During this exclusive chef residency, guests will have the rare opportunity to engage with Chef Artieda, a culinary artist celebrated for her remarkable achievements. Her accolades include being the first woman to receive the title of Best Spanish Chef in 2016, earning honours at Madrid Fusion for two consecutive years, and being recognised in 2019 by Pastry Revolution Magazine as the creator of one of the top ten trendsetting desserts globally. More recently, she was awarded the 2022 Navarra Award for Gastronomy and the 2022 Best Pastry Chef Award.
Chef Artieda’s passion for food is evident in her innovative techniques and artistic approach to dessert creation. In late 2019, she published her first book, Sweet 12, the world’s first digital book dedicated to seasonal ingredients, designed to modernise and inspire the traditions of sweet cuisine.
Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, Michelin-starred Chef Martin Cahill, will collaborate with Chef Artieda during the event, personally preparing the opening dinner courses. This partnership aims to elevate the island’s fresh flavours, with Chef Artieda curating a tempting array of desserts and irresistible treats.
With limited seating available, Coco Bodu Hithi encourages guests to take advantage of significant savings for advance reservations, underscoring the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences.
Cooking
Anantara Kihavah unveils star-studded culinary calendar for 2025
Anantara Kihavah invites guests to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey featuring Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, and extraordinary wine experiences. From January to May 2025, this exclusive resort will host a series of events that blend world-class dining with the breathtaking beauty of its tropical surroundings.
Anantara Kihavah begins the year with the extraordinary talents of Chef Mark Donald. A two-Michelin-starred chef from Scotland, Mark Donald is celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Scottish influences with global culinary techniques. His inventive approach and mastery of fine dining promise to transport guests on an unforgettable journey of flavour and artistry.
Complementing Chef Donald’s creations is Kamal Malik, India’s first Master Sommelier. With over 15 years of expertise, Kamal Malik will lead an exclusive wine dinner at SEA, Anantara Kihavah’s renowned underwater restaurant. Guests will savour rare and historic vintages, including the unique Coral-Aged Dom Pérignon, as Malik shares his unparalleled insights, turning each sip into a masterpiece.
Chef Melvin Chou, a Michelin-starred master of Cantonese cuisine, takes the stage in February. Known for his innovative fusion of tradition and modernity, Chef Chou redefines Cantonese dining with his creative flair and dedication to excellence.
Also in February, Charles Duval-Leroy, the visionary CEO of Champagne Duval-Leroy, hosts a sustainable Champagne dinner. Representing the sixth generation of his family, Charles brings a forward-thinking perspective to the house’s legacy, combining meticulous craftsmanship with a commitment to environmental responsibility.
March welcomes Chef Denis Lucchi, a Michelin-starred maestro of Italian cuisine. Renowned for his refined artistry, Chef Lucchi celebrates the essence of Italian heritage while introducing a modern twist. His dishes are an ode to Italy’s rich culinary traditions, crafted with passion and precision.
In April, Chef Steve Lancaster, another Michelin-starred luminary, showcases his ability to reinvent classic dishes with modern creativity. His innovative techniques and imaginative flavours promise a dining experience that delights every palate.
May concludes this culinary journey with the exceptional talent of Chef Christiaan Stoop. A three- and two-Michelin-starred chef, Christiaan is celebrated for his avant-garde approach to fine dining. As the visionary Executive Chef of Taian Table in Shanghai and Guangzhou, his illustrious career includes stints at The Fat Duck in the UK, Moments in Barcelona, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris.
Chef Stoop’s bold, artistic creations blend innovation with impeccable technique, offering a symphony of flavors that captivate and evolve with every dish.
Anantara Kihavah’s 2025 culinary calendar exemplifies the resort’s commitment to delivering extraordinary dining experiences in an unparalleled setting. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to exclusive wine dinners, this tropical paradise offers guests the chance to indulge in the ultimate fusion of luxury and flavour.
Cooking
Niyama Private Islands brings Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine to Subsix’s oceanic setting
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has unveiled a new culinary innovation, introducing an exquisite tasting menu at its underwater restaurant, Subsix. This latest offering brings the unique fusion of Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine, known as Nikkei, to the Maldives.
Subsix, named for its remarkable location half a kilometre offshore and six meters below the ocean’s surface, has been a hub of extraordinary experiences for over a decade. From champagne breakfasts to midnight glow parties, the venue offers a captivating underwater setting surrounded by glass walls that showcase vibrant coral reefs, colourful anemones, butterflyfish, and occasional reef sharks. Every moment spent here is described as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Continuing its tradition of innovation, Subsix now presents a Nikkei-inspired five-course tasting menu, blending Japanese precision with Peruvian creativity. The dishes highlight the bounty of the Indian Ocean, with sustainably sourced ingredients crafted into playful, modern presentations. Signature dishes include scallop ceviche, balancing tangy and salty flavours; wahoo tartare, caught locally and paired with avocado and a hint of spice; and buttery cod, paired with crisp asparagus. To complement the meal, guests can indulge in a selection of sake or fine wines curated by Head Sommelier Mayank Sharma.
The menu is the brainchild of Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault, whose culinary journey began with classical training at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and expanded through roles worldwide. “With a setting as extraordinary as Subsix, nothing less than an extraordinary menu will suffice,” Chef Thierry remarked. “Our goal is to engage all five senses and delight the palate with every bite, while proudly showcasing fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced from the beautiful waters around us.”
Chef Thierry oversees nine dining venues at Niyama, each offering unique experiences. These include the newly relaunched Nest, serving Asian cuisine in treetop settings; Tribal, featuring a culinary exploration of South American and African flavours; and Edge, perched above the Indian Ocean. Each reflects Niyama’s commitment to culinary excellence and creative dining.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Seb’s Farm: RAAYA by Atmosphere’s sustainable culinary haven
-
Featured1 week ago
Reethi Faru Resort renews Travelife Gold Certification for Accommodation Sustainability
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell bring intimate performances to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
-
Fitness1 week ago
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa hosts successful Fit Week
-
Cooking7 days ago
Niyama Private Islands brings Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine to Subsix’s oceanic setting
-
Cooking1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru unveils revamped dining experiences
-
Featured1 week ago
Villa Haven takes flight with Virgin Atlantic’s inflight entertainment
-
News7 days ago
Celebrate Chinese New Year charm at Bandos Maldives