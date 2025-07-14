Unwind, dine and play: multi-island summer at CROSSROADS Maldives

This summer, CROSSROADS Maldives is extending an invitation to travellers to explore its unique multi-island destination. Situated just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the destination encompasses a collection of resorts, dining venues, and leisure activities suited to a wide range of guests.

A special summer offer is now available until 31 August 2025 at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Tailored for residents and expatriates, the package features room rates from just USD 249 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast, return speedboat transfers for two, and access to the facilities of both resorts. Guests may also enhance their stay with a dining plan, which unlocks access to 14 distinctive restaurants across the destination. Additionally, Hard Rock Cafe Maldives is currently showcasing its limited-time World Burger Tour, featuring highlights such as the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger.

For those with limited time, the SAii Beach Club provides convenient day packages that include use of the pool, beachside relaxation, refreshing cocktails, and house-made gelato. As the sun sets, guests can choose from a variety of dining options, including globally inspired dishes at Terra & Mar or Thai-Italian fusion at Mr. Tomyam, with live DJ entertainment to complete the evening.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the two GZ19 padel tennis courts available on-site, catering to players of all levels and offering a lively way to stay active.

Meanwhile, the SAii Spa – one of the few double-storey spas in the Maldives – offers rejuvenating treatments crafted to nourish mind, body, and soul, with therapies incorporating locally sourced organic ingredients.

Whether travelling as a couple, family, or group of friends, CROSSROADS Maldives promises an unforgettable summer escape.