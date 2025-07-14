Featured
Unwind, dine and play: multi-island summer at CROSSROADS Maldives
This summer, CROSSROADS Maldives is extending an invitation to travellers to explore its unique multi-island destination. Situated just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the destination encompasses a collection of resorts, dining venues, and leisure activities suited to a wide range of guests.
A special summer offer is now available until 31 August 2025 at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Tailored for residents and expatriates, the package features room rates from just USD 249 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast, return speedboat transfers for two, and access to the facilities of both resorts. Guests may also enhance their stay with a dining plan, which unlocks access to 14 distinctive restaurants across the destination. Additionally, Hard Rock Cafe Maldives is currently showcasing its limited-time World Burger Tour, featuring highlights such as the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger.
For those with limited time, the SAii Beach Club provides convenient day packages that include use of the pool, beachside relaxation, refreshing cocktails, and house-made gelato. As the sun sets, guests can choose from a variety of dining options, including globally inspired dishes at Terra & Mar or Thai-Italian fusion at Mr. Tomyam, with live DJ entertainment to complete the evening.
Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the two GZ19 padel tennis courts available on-site, catering to players of all levels and offering a lively way to stay active.
Meanwhile, the SAii Spa – one of the few double-storey spas in the Maldives – offers rejuvenating treatments crafted to nourish mind, body, and soul, with therapies incorporating locally sourced organic ingredients.
Whether travelling as a couple, family, or group of friends, CROSSROADS Maldives promises an unforgettable summer escape.
Featured
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils stylish new Beach Villas with Pool
With twice the outdoor space, an extended pool, a reimagined layout, and a fresh, airy design palette, the new Beach Villas with Pool at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa represent a remarkable transformation from their former Beach Bungalow form. The rich, dark wood tones and enclosed garden settings have been replaced with lighter, brighter, more spacious and refined options tailored for couples, honeymooners, and young families alike.
Set just steps from the shoreline and offering picturesque views of the ocean, lagoon, and sunrise, each Beach Villa accommodates up to three adults or two adults and two children under the age of 12. The interior living space now spans 70 square metres (753.5 sq. ft.), while outdoor areas have been extended to 285 square metres (3,068 sq. ft.).
Commenting on the culmination of the resort’s ongoing regeneration project, General Manager Didier Jardin remarked, “Kuda Huraa has long served as a sanctuary for those in search of a cosy Maldivian home-away-from-home. However, we recognised that our former bungalows posed limitations in layout, natural light and space. Our new Beach Villas encapsulate the soul of the island, blending comfort, care and the timeless magic of the Maldives into one seamless experience.”
Key highlights of the new Beach Villas with Pool include:
- A Fresh and Inviting Aesthetic: The former darker colour scheme has been replaced with a lighter, more vibrant palette, featuring subtle sea- and sun-inspired tones of teal, turquoise, and tangerine.
- Redesigned Interior Layout: A more functional layout begins with a bright porch leading into a light-filled en suite bedroom, complete with a study and dining area. A window-side daybed now offers serene ocean views, while a reconfigured walk-in wardrobe allows direct access to the bathroom. All villas include an outdoor shower garden, and select units feature additional family rooms.
- Enhanced Outdoor Living: The previous plunge pool has been expanded to a 36-square-metre (388 sq. ft.) swimming pool, optimally positioned to showcase the ocean vistas. A new pergola fitted with a custom-designed round swing adds an Instagram-ready spot for lounging, dining, or simply basking in the sun.
- Stylish Architecture and Interiors: Contemporary furnishings, including iconic pieces such as the B&B Italia armchair, elevate the visual appeal. A sophisticated mix of contrasting materials and textures, soft organic lines, and elegant architectural curves blend each villa harmoniously into its natural surroundings.
Each Beach Villa includes a host of complimentary features, such as daily fresh fruit, Kuda Spring bottled water, tea and coffee, twice-daily housekeeping with evening turndown, and beach essentials for children aged 12 and under.
For guests seeking a seamless and indulgent island retreat, the Bed & Breakfast package is available, offering a lavish buffet breakfast each morning at Café Huraa. This is included for two guests per bedroom (or four in a family villa or bungalow, and for all guests in suites). The package is available for stays up to 20 December 2026, subject to availability.
Featured
Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé
This July, Barceló Nasandhura is offering guests a taste of the sweeter side of life through a series of limited-time dessert experiences in the heart of Malé.
In celebration of World Chocolate Day, the hotel hosted a Chocolate Indulgence Station in the Nasandhura Lobby on 7th July. Held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the event featured handcrafted chocolate desserts and tastings led by Head Pastry Chef Mohammed, a certified Continental Judge in Pastry Arts. The occasion attracted a delightful mix of in-house guests and walk-in visitors, who also enjoyed a specially curated photo setup and the opportunity to purchase exclusive, limited-edition treats.
Additionally, from 4th to 7th July, a dedicated Chocolate Dessert Station was presented at the Oivaru dinner buffet, located on the hotel’s third floor, offering a decadent addition to the evening dining experience.
To conclude the month’s celebrations, guests will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on all ice creams at Alimas Coffee Lounge from 20th to 26th July. Featuring house-made flavours, this offering provides the ideal way to cool off and indulge during the warm island afternoons.
Featured
Dive into sustainable luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Baa Atoll
Surrounded by flourishing reefs and pristine islands with the whitest of soft sands and crystal-clear waters, Coco Collection – a leading resort brand in the Maldives – invites guests to delve into the extraordinary underwater world of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Nestled within the crown jewel of the Maldives, the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is renowned for its commitment to everyday sustainability. Setting the standard for sustainable luxury, the resort has once again been recognised as the Maldives’ Leading Green Resort 2025, marking its third consecutive win at the prestigious World Travel Awards.
While the resort continues its efforts to protect and preserve a thriving marine ecosystem, it also encourages guests to immerse themselves in a range of signature marine experiences, all guided by resident Marine Educator Rosalie Bailie and supported by its long-standing partnership with the Olive Ridley Project.
The signature marine experiences include:
- Guided Snorkelling – Guests may explore the house reef or venture to nearby coral gardens with expert guides. These excursions cater to all skill levels and often include sightings of green sea turtles, parrotfish, and, depending on the season, manta rays and eagle rays. Guests may also encounter hawksbill turtles grazing on coral at nearby turtle points.
- Coral Planting & Restoration Workshop – Conscious travellers are invited to participate in meaningful conservation work through coral planting. With the guidance of the Marine Educator, guests can affix coral fragments onto reef frames which are then placed on the seabed, helping to regenerate damaged reefs and enhance marine biodiversity.
- Discover Scuba Diving – From beginners to advanced divers, the island provides access to over 30 dive sites across the region, led by certified PADI instructors. Guests may dive among coral pinnacles, explore historic wrecks, and visit iconic spots such as Hanifaru Bay, famous for sightings of manta rays and whale sharks.
- ORP Marine Turtle Rescue Centre Tour – Home to the Maldives’ first fully equipped, veterinary-run sea turtle rescue centre, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers guests the chance to engage with rescued turtles recovering from injuries or entanglements. Through this partnership with the Olive Ridley Project, guests can feed turtles, learn about conservation challenges, adopt a turtle, and contribute to protecting this endangered species.
- Night Snorkelling – For a truly unique underwater adventure, the resort offers night snorkelling excursions led by the Marine Educator. As the reef transforms after sunset, guests will discover a different side of marine life, spotting lionfish, resting parrotfish, and other nocturnal sea creatures illuminated by torchlight.
Located in one of the world’s most spectacular hubs of marine biodiversity, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu promises an unforgettable escape. With the Discover Coco offers, travellers can enjoy 35% savings on their villa stay, making it the perfect time to plan an extraordinary Maldivian getaway.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Netflix’s ‘All the Sharks’ puts global spotlight on tiger shark paradise in Maldives’ Fuvahmulah
-
News1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands Maldives unveils transformed resort
-
Culture1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to discover real island living in Kihadhoo
-
News1 week ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS appoints Edyta Peszko as Commercial Director
-
Featured1 week ago
Villa Park named leading family resort in Maldives by Travel + Leisure
-
Awards1 week ago
Multiple SATA nominations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
-
Action4 days ago
Go behind scenes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with new immersive tour
-
Action1 week ago
Ocean, culture, community: sustainable celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru