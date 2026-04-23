CROSSROADS Maldives brings back ‘No Guests, Just Chefs’ event

From 16th to 18th April 2026, CROSSROADS Maldives once again became the epicentre of global culinary excellence as it hosted the second chapter of the exclusive “No Guests, Just Chefs” event. Following the success of its inaugural edition last year, this unique gathering brought together around ten Michelin-starred chefs from across the world for a private, immersive adventure designed purely for connection, creativity, and relaxation.

Curated by award-winning Chef Dharshan Munidasa, the concept was simple yet powerful, an invitation extended to fellow chefs to come to the Maldives, not to perform, but to unwind, socialise, and celebrate their craft. Hosted across his renowned restaurants, Ministry of Crab, Carne Diem, and Nihonbashi Blue at The Marina, the event created an intimate space where culinary talents could meet under the same roof and enjoy each other’s company away from the demands of their kitchens.

Reflecting on the journey, Chef Dharshan shared, “This is not about performance, it’s about connection. It’s about good food, good wine, and good company. This is what travelling to the Maldives to truly unwind should look like.” He further explained that the idea behind the event was also to introduce the Maldives in a different light, showcasing not only its natural beauty, but also the vibrant lifestyle and culinary offerings available at CROSSROADS Maldives and across his three restaurants within the destination.

Chef Dharshan expressed his appreciation to all participating chefs and extended his gratitude to the three partner resorts, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and SO/ Maldives for their role in hosting guests at their event. Special acknowledgement was given to the leadership teams, including General Manager Alex Traeger of SAii Lagoon Maldives, General Manager Frederic Lebegue and General Manager Olivier Moies-Delval of SO/ Maldives, whose collaboration ensured a seamless and memorable experience for all involved.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Alex Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, said, “We are delighted to welcome more gatherings like this at SAii Lagoon Maldives, where guests can seamlessly blend holiday, work, and meaningful connections. Events like ‘No Guests, Just Chefs’ truly reflect the spirit of CROSSROADS Maldives, bringing people together to experience, unwind, and create unforgettable moments in one vibrant destination.”

The event also highlighted what makes CROSSROADS Maldives truly distinctive. Participating chefs were hosted across Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, SAii Lagoon Maldives, and SO/ Maldives, experiencing the destination’s signature split-stay concept, a seamless integration of different resort styles within one connected location. This allowed them to move effortlessly between accommodation, dining venues, and leisure experiences without the logistical challenges typically associated with multi-venue events.

According to Chef Dharshan, this ease of movement and proximity is what sets CROSSROADS apart. “With the close proximity of restaurants, accommodation, and extraordinary moments, this is the only place that could truly host an event like this,” he noted. The concept not only fosters collaboration but also allows participants to fully immerse themselves in the destination without disruption.

Beyond the kitchens, the chefs embraced the full CROSSROADS lifestyle, from curated dining journeys at The Marina to water sports excursions and leisure activities. Just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the destination offers both convenience and a sense of escape, making it ideal for niche, high-profile gatherings that combine creativity with relaxation.

At the heart of it all lies The Marina, a lively hub of dining, entertainment, and social energy, often described as the “Maldivian Riviera.” It is here that guests can enjoy a vibrant mix of rare moments, from world-class cuisine to lifestyle and retail offerings, all within one dynamic setting.

The success of this second chapter has already paved the way for the future, with Chef Dharshan confirming plans to host the event again next year. More than just a culinary gathering, “No Guests, Just Chefs” stands as a testament to CROSSROADS Maldives’ ability to redefine destination experiences where hospitality, gastronomy, and community come together seamlessly.