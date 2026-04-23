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CROSSROADS Maldives brings back ‘No Guests, Just Chefs’ event
From 16th to 18th April 2026, CROSSROADS Maldives once again became the epicentre of global culinary excellence as it hosted the second chapter of the exclusive “No Guests, Just Chefs” event. Following the success of its inaugural edition last year, this unique gathering brought together around ten Michelin-starred chefs from across the world for a private, immersive adventure designed purely for connection, creativity, and relaxation.
Curated by award-winning Chef Dharshan Munidasa, the concept was simple yet powerful, an invitation extended to fellow chefs to come to the Maldives, not to perform, but to unwind, socialise, and celebrate their craft. Hosted across his renowned restaurants, Ministry of Crab, Carne Diem, and Nihonbashi Blue at The Marina, the event created an intimate space where culinary talents could meet under the same roof and enjoy each other’s company away from the demands of their kitchens.
Reflecting on the journey, Chef Dharshan shared, “This is not about performance, it’s about connection. It’s about good food, good wine, and good company. This is what travelling to the Maldives to truly unwind should look like.” He further explained that the idea behind the event was also to introduce the Maldives in a different light, showcasing not only its natural beauty, but also the vibrant lifestyle and culinary offerings available at CROSSROADS Maldives and across his three restaurants within the destination.
Chef Dharshan expressed his appreciation to all participating chefs and extended his gratitude to the three partner resorts, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and SO/ Maldives for their role in hosting guests at their event. Special acknowledgement was given to the leadership teams, including General Manager Alex Traeger of SAii Lagoon Maldives, General Manager Frederic Lebegue and General Manager Olivier Moies-Delval of SO/ Maldives, whose collaboration ensured a seamless and memorable experience for all involved.
Sharing his thoughts on the event, Alex Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, said, “We are delighted to welcome more gatherings like this at SAii Lagoon Maldives, where guests can seamlessly blend holiday, work, and meaningful connections. Events like ‘No Guests, Just Chefs’ truly reflect the spirit of CROSSROADS Maldives, bringing people together to experience, unwind, and create unforgettable moments in one vibrant destination.”
The event also highlighted what makes CROSSROADS Maldives truly distinctive. Participating chefs were hosted across Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, SAii Lagoon Maldives, and SO/ Maldives, experiencing the destination’s signature split-stay concept, a seamless integration of different resort styles within one connected location. This allowed them to move effortlessly between accommodation, dining venues, and leisure experiences without the logistical challenges typically associated with multi-venue events.
According to Chef Dharshan, this ease of movement and proximity is what sets CROSSROADS apart. “With the close proximity of restaurants, accommodation, and extraordinary moments, this is the only place that could truly host an event like this,” he noted. The concept not only fosters collaboration but also allows participants to fully immerse themselves in the destination without disruption.
Beyond the kitchens, the chefs embraced the full CROSSROADS lifestyle, from curated dining journeys at The Marina to water sports excursions and leisure activities. Just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the destination offers both convenience and a sense of escape, making it ideal for niche, high-profile gatherings that combine creativity with relaxation.
At the heart of it all lies The Marina, a lively hub of dining, entertainment, and social energy, often described as the “Maldivian Riviera.” It is here that guests can enjoy a vibrant mix of rare moments, from world-class cuisine to lifestyle and retail offerings, all within one dynamic setting.
The success of this second chapter has already paved the way for the future, with Chef Dharshan confirming plans to host the event again next year. More than just a culinary gathering, “No Guests, Just Chefs” stands as a testament to CROSSROADS Maldives’ ability to redefine destination experiences where hospitality, gastronomy, and community come together seamlessly.
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Kandolhu Maldives announces culinary collaboration with Chef Fabrizio Zanetti
Following a season of culinary collaborations, Kandolhu Maldives has announced that Executive Chef Fabrizio Zanetti will visit the resort this October for a series of dining events.
The resort said the programme would offer guests an opportunity to experience Zanetti’s cuisine through a number of exclusive dining experiences.
Originally from St Moritz, Zanetti has led the kitchens at Hotel Suvretta House in St Moritz for more than a decade. The five-star Suvretta House, built in 1912 by Swiss hotelier Anton Bon, recently opened a new 4,670-square metre spa for the 2025-2026 winter season.
Zanetti has also worked at Michelin-starred establishments including Baur au Lac in Zurich and Savoy Grill in London. His work has been recognised with 17 points in the Gault-Millau Guide 2025 and the Mérite Culinaire Suisse award. In 2024, he was also named Gault-Millau Rising Star of the Year.
The collaboration at Kandolhu Maldives will begin on Wednesday, 14 October, with a three-course à la carte lunch at The Market.
A four-course dinner will follow on Saturday, 17 October, at Olive Restaurant. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet with Chef Zanetti before dinner is served.
On Wednesday, 21 October, Olive Restaurant will also host a five-course Wine and Dine event, which will include a personal introduction from the chef.
Kandolhu Maldives said each evening event at Olive Restaurant would be limited to 22 guests, offering an intimate dining setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. The resort has encouraged guests to reserve early for the programme.
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Baros Maldives to showcase sustainable dining for Earth Day
Baros Maldives is set to host a curated Earth Day experience titled Earth Day in Bloom on 22 April 2026, offering guests an evening programme centred on sustainability, nature and locally sourced ingredients.
The event will begin at 6:30pm at the resort’s Chef’s Garden, where guests will be welcomed with a Garden Spritz before taking part in a guided tour of the garden. The tour will introduce participants to local herbs and island-grown produce cultivated on the property.
As part of the programme, guests will be invited to plant their own herb, contributing to the garden while engaging in an activity aligned with environmental awareness. The experience will continue with a garden dinner starting at 7pm, featuring a menu designed around fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from the island.
An optional pairing of organic wines will also be available, providing an additional element to the dining experience.
The event is priced at USD 175 per person, excluding applicable service charge and taxes. Reservations can be made through the resort’s butler service.
The initiative reflects Baros Maldives’ focus on sustainability-led guest experiences, integrating environmental awareness with culinary offerings and on-island activities.
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Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa introduces Secret Garden private dining concept
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa presents a new chapter in destination dining with the launch of its Secret Garden concept, a thoughtfully designed experience that brings guests into a secluded setting surrounded by nature, soft lighting, and carefully curated details.
Tucked away in a quiet corner of the island, Secret Garden is created for those moments that deserve more than a traditional dinner. The space is styled with flowing drapes, warm candlelight, and natural greenery, creating a calm and intimate atmosphere that feels both personal and special. It is a setting that invites guests to slow down, connect, and enjoy the evening at their own pace.
At the centre of the experience is a seven-course menu, crafted to guide guests through a balanced journey of flavours. Each course is presented with care, with live cooking moments adding a sense of theatre and interaction throughout the evening. The service remains attentive yet discreet, allowing the experience to feel seamless and uninterrupted.
Guests can choose between two tailored offerings. The Romantic Escape focuses on the dining experience itself, complemented by a beautifully arranged setup and personalised service. For those looking to extend the evening, the Ultimate Romance Experience adds thoughtful touches such as a welcome glass of champagne, a private cinema moment under the open sky, in-villa breakfast the next day, and special bed decoration to complete the occasion.
The concept also allows for additional customisation, from floral arrangements to bespoke messages and decorative details, giving guests the flexibility to shape the evening around their celebration, whether it is a birthday, proposal, or simply a meaningful time together.
With Secret Garden, Kuredhivaru continues to expand its dining experiences beyond traditional venues, offering guests something more personal and immersive. It reflects the resort’s approach to hospitality, where every detail is considered, and each experience is designed to feel natural, effortless, and quietly memorable.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 6563000.
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