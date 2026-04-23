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RAAYA by Atmosphere marks Earth Day with sustainability summit
In celebration of this year’s Earth Day, RAAYA by Atmosphere hosted a meaningful Earth Summit, bringing together managers from across all departments to reflect, reconnect, and commit to a more sustainable future.
The summit began with a symbolic moment of silence, as participants paused to feel the earth beneath them, an intentional act of grounding and appreciation for the natural environment they are privileged to inhabit. This reflective opening set the tone for a day dedicated to honouring nature and reinforcing a shared responsibility to protect it throughout the year.
Situated on a soil-rich island once renowned for its agricultural heritage, where organic cultivation continues to thrive, RAAYA by Atmosphere drew inspiration from its roots. The team revisited the resort’s development journey, highlighting its environmentally conscious approach: preserving 99% of the island’s natural forest while carefully relocating displaced flora to ensure continued growth elsewhere. Tribute was also paid to the island’s natural arches, which provide shade and cooling, and to the diverse birdlife that enriches its ecosystem.
Throughout the summit, department leaders shared both ongoing sustainability efforts and new initiatives for the year ahead, culminating in a series of collective commitments. A key highlight was the planting of 1,000 passionfruit seeds, an initiative aimed at strengthening the island’s agricultural output. Passionfruit was selected for its natural suitability to the Maldivian climate: it thrives under the tropical sun, its vines offer shade to surrounding plants, and the locally grown fruit is known for its sweet, citrusy flavour and high antioxidant content. Beyond consumption, the fruit’s peel can be repurposed as animal and bird feed, natural fertiliser, and for preservation uses.
Looking ahead, the resort plans to incorporate this harvest into its culinary offerings, providing guests with fresh, homegrown passionfruit and artisanal jams as part of a true farm-to-table experience.
The team also pledged to strengthen mindful operational practices, including minimising food waste and significantly reducing plastic use across all departments. Hands-on training sessions during the summit equipped managers with practical knowledge on enhancing soil fertility within their workspaces and living environments, fostering a culture of sustainability at every level of the organisation.
Further reinforcing its environmental commitment, RAAYA by Atmosphere has announced plans to advance its renewable energy strategy. With the solar plant location now finalised, the resort aims to achieve 80% solar energy adoption using advanced technology by next year, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and setting a strong benchmark for sustainable luxury in the Maldives.
United by a shared vision, the team at RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to lead by example, demonstrating that meaningful change begins at home and grows through collective action. Through this Earth Summit, the resort not only celebrated the planet but reaffirmed its commitment to protecting it for generations to come.
Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli launches Coral Frame Adoption programme on Earth Day
To mark Earth Day, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Lifestyle Collection within the House of Siyam, launched its new marine conservation initiative, the Adopt A Coral Frame experience, during a morning event held on 22 April at Milano Beach on Dream Island.
The initiative forms part of the resort’s wider marine conservation efforts and is designed to give guests a direct way to engage with coral restoration while supporting the protection of the surrounding reef ecosystem.
During the launch, guests were introduced to the coral restoration process through a hands-on experience that explained how new coral growth can be supported through frame-based planting. Under the programme, guests are invited to select and adopt a coral frame, attach healthy coral fragments to it, and take part in placing it within the lagoon to help form a new reef structure.
The process begins with the collection of healthy coral fragments under the guidance of the resort’s marine biologist. These fragments are then secured to specially designed coral frames and placed in selected areas within the resort’s coral garden, where conditions are intended to support growth and marine biodiversity. Guests who adopt a frame will also receive updates on its progress, including photographs shared every six months.
The resort said the programme is intended to make coral conservation more accessible to guests while also highlighting the role of reefs in supporting marine life, protecting coastlines and maintaining ocean ecosystems.
Chaminda Upul, Group Sustainability Manager for Sun Siyam, said the initiative was designed to give guests an opportunity to contribute in a direct way.
“Earth Day is a reminder that even the smallest actions can shape something far greater,” he said. “With Adopt-A-Coral Frame, we wanted to create an experience where our guests can leave a positive mark on the ocean. It’s simple, it’s meaningful, and it stays with you.”
Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, said the resort wanted to create an experience that combines guest participation with long-term environmental value.
“At Olhuveli, we believe the best experiences are the ones that stay with you long after you leave. Adopt-A-Coral is our way of inviting guests to be part of something lasting, while caring for the natural beauty that makes this place so special,” he said.
Part of the proceeds from each coral adoption will go towards Sun Siyam Care, the group’s sustainability platform, supporting marine conservation and reef restoration efforts.
Through the launch of Adopt A Coral Frame, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is combining guest experience with reef restoration, reflecting a wider focus on environmental engagement within its island operations.
Featured
Atmosphere Core reports progress on energy, waste and coral restoration
Atmosphere Core has released its latest sustainability report, the Core Impact Report 2025, outlining progress across its Maldives operations in areas including energy use, waste management, marine conservation and community engagement.
Published on Earth Day 2026, the report sets out the company’s efforts to integrate sustainability into day-to-day operations and longer-term planning, at a time when tourism businesses face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable environmental and social performance.
According to the report, Atmosphere Core generated 7.9 million kilowatt-hours of solar power over the past year, with renewable energy accounting for 13 per cent of its total energy demand. The company also reported that waste-to-value systems, including the conversion of 140 tonnes of organic waste into biogas energy, contributed to savings of more than 2.1 million litres of diesel and helped avoid over 5,700 tonnes of carbon emissions.
The report also details progress in reducing single-use plastics across Atmosphere Core’s portfolio of nine resorts. To date, the company said it has eliminated more than 2.1 million plastic bottles and 1.48 million plastic straws. These measures are supported by a centralised sourcing model aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing waste across the supply chain.
Marine conservation remains a central part of the company’s sustainability programme. According to the report, more than 16,600 coral fragments have been planted across 360 reef frames as part of restoration efforts intended to support reef regeneration around its resorts.
The report also highlights the work of the Atmosphere Foundation, the company’s non-profit corporate social responsibility arm, which is currently supporting 26 projects focused on education, livelihoods and community resilience. Among these is a bamboo-planting initiative that has established more than 3,700 plants across 45 locations in the Maldives.
Atmosphere Core said sustainability is embedded across the business rather than treated as a separate initiative, reflecting a broader shift in the hospitality sector towards operational accountability and measurable outcomes.
Commenting on the report, Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, said: “At Atmosphere Core, sustainability is not a parallel initiative; it is fundamental to how we operate and grow. The Core Impact Report reflects our commitment to moving beyond reducing impact to creating lasting value for our communities and ecosystems.”
“As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling these efforts in a meaningful way, ensuring that each of our resorts contributes to a more resilient and regenerative future,” he added.
Through the report, Atmosphere Core is positioning its sustainability strategy around data-led progress in environmental management and community engagement, while aligning its operations with wider industry expectations on climate and destination stewardship.
Action
SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ wellness activation
On Saturday, 25 April 2026, SO/ Maldives will stage its “Fight Fit” island activation as part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, bringing together fitness, wellness and local collaboration in a resort-wide programme.
Developed in partnership with Fight Soul Maldives, a local fitness collective focused on combat sports, the activation is designed to offer guests both participation and live viewing experiences while also bringing a local element into the resort’s wellness programming.
A key part of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests will have the opportunity to train with fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Open to different fitness levels, the sessions will introduce the basics of Muay Thai through drills, technique-based training and group activity.
The programme will extend across the island through a series of activities including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga accompanied by DJ music, and sunset fight showcases. According to the resort, the aim is to combine physical activity with the island setting through a range of structured wellness experiences.
The activation will also include a healthy menu developed to support fitness and balanced living, in line with the resort’s wider wellness focus.
Guests will also be invited to take part in a skincare workshop and ritual linked to the launch of products from Comfort Zone. The experience will introduce skincare practices based on science and sustainability as part of the broader wellness programme.
In the evening, the programme will continue with foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions featuring athletes from Fight Soul Maldives.
Through “Fight Fit”, SO/ Maldives is presenting a wellness-led island activation that combines fitness, lifestyle programming and collaboration with local talent.
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