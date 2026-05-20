The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort combines marine adventure with wellness-focused island stays

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, a five-star holistic wellness sanctuary nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, invites travellers to experience one of the Maldives’ most spectacular seasonal phenomena. From May through October, guests can witness the extraordinary feeding gatherings of manta rays that turn the waters of Hanifaru Bay into a world-renowned stage for marine life.

Just 45 minutes from the resort, Hanifaru Bay is among the planet’s most remarkable manta aggregation sites, famed for its “cyclone feeding” behaviour as mantas glide, spiral, and swoop through nutrient-rich waters in an awe-inspiring underwater ballet. With more than a thousand manta rays recorded in the bay, and the Maldives home to the world’s largest studied manta ray population, this protected sanctuary offers an unforgettable bucket-list opportunity to snorkel alongside these gentle giants.

“During peak season, it’s possible to witness dozens, sometimes over 100 manta rays, feeding in the bay, with occasional whale shark sightings, especially around the full moon,” shared José Daniel González, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s resident marine biologist.

Beyond Hanifaru Bay, the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve is celebrated for thriving reefs and abundant marine biodiversity. Divers and snorkelers can explore coral gardens filled with colourful reef fish, including batfish, fusiliers, and eagle rays, while dolphins are frequently spotted from the island. The resort also offers traditional line fishing and a wide range of watersports, from jet ski adventures to guided snorkelling experiences with turtles.

For guests who would like to learn more about the underwater world, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort hosts engaging marine education, including weekly marine biology presentations. Led by the resort’s resident marine biologist, these sessions highlight local ecosystems, marine conservation, and responsible tourism, helping guests connect more deeply with the island’s natural beauty.

After a day of exploration, guests can unwind with Westin’s signature wellness programs, from rejuvenating rituals at the overwater Heavenly Spa to energising movement at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Guests can also enhance post-adventure restoration with the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Program, which includes the Recover and Recharge Kit by Hyperice, designed to ease muscle fatigue and help the body reset. Evenings promise restful comfort in one of the resort’s 69 spacious villas, complete with the award-winning Heavenly® Bed and curated Sleep Well amenities.

Those looking to visit the Maldives for this extraordinary season, or throughout the year, can benefit from the Escape to More package, which includes a complimentary upgrade to an All-Inclusive meal plan featuring three meals daily, unlimited beverages, and a restocked minibar, plus kids under 12 dine free.

For more information, please visit westin-maldives.com.