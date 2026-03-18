News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort launches immersive experiences to enhance meaningful travel
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites travellers to experience the Maldives with greater intention through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, Marriott International’s enhanced guest experience program across Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). Spanning almost 100 experiences across nearly 80 hotels in 12 APEC markets, the program enables guests to forge deeper connections with the destinations they visit, encouraging cultural discovery, community connection, and meaningful impact.
Rooted in Westin’s wellbeing philosophy, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort brings together restorative experiences and thoughtful hospitality through three immersive journeys that celebrate Maldivian heritage, everyday island life, and the resort’s natural environment.
The Lost Art of Lacquer
An invitation to preserve one of the Maldives’ most treasured cultural crafts, The Lost Art of Lacquer spotlights Liyelaa Jehun, an age-old lacquer handicraft tradition now at risk of disappearing. Once practiced across the islands, this intricate wood-carving and lacquer artistry survives primarily in Thulhaadhoo, where only a small number of craftsmen continue the practice today.
In partnership with local artisans, guests are welcomed to observe the delicate process firsthand and participate in a hands-on workshop from some of the last remaining lacquerware craftsmen in the Maldives. Available every Friday, the experience culminates in guests creating their own lacquerware piece, while also playing a direct role in supporting local craftsmen and keeping this important cultural heritage alive.
Immerse in the Maldivian Way of Living – A Local Island Excursion
Created in partnership with the resort’s Dive Center partners, AQUA, this local island excursion offers guests a thoughtful opportunity to experience the Maldives beyond the luxury resort setting. By visiting cultural and historical landmarks, family-run small businesses, local markets, community institutions, and educational centers, guests gain a more authentic understanding of daily life, traditions, beliefs, crafts, and culture.
Designed to move beyond touristy highlights, the excursion fosters meaningful connections, allowing guests to engage with local communities and discover a richer, more realistic perspective on the Maldivian way of life, while contributing positively to the places they visit.
Discover Miriandhoo – An Island Tour
Set amid the tranquil beauty of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers an enriching island tour that reveals the ecology, cultural heritage, and environmental significance of the island. Guests explore shaded coastal paths and learn about indigenous plants and local wildlife, while also going behind the scenes to understand the resort’s sustainability systems. From visits to the resort’s renewable energy system, water bottling plant, and composting system, this experience offers practical insight into how everyday actions and responsible systems can protect fragile island environments.
To learn more about Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ experiences at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, or plan a restorative island getaway, visit westin-maldives.com.
Business
BBM renews as Title Partner of Hotelier Maldives Awards under multi-year agreement
Hotelier Maldives has announced Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) as the Title Partner of Hotelier Maldives Awards 2026 under a multi-year agreement, reaffirming one of the longest-standing partnerships behind the publication’s flagship hospitality recognition platform.
The 2026 edition marks the third consecutive year that BBM has served as Title Partner of Hotelier Maldives Awards, having supported the event in the same capacity since its launch in 2024. BBM has also backed Hotelier Maldives’ second flagship event, GM Forum, every year since 2023, with 2026 set to mark its fourth year as a Silver Partner of the forum.
The continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to recognising the people behind the Maldives’ tourism industry while supporting platforms that encourage industry dialogue, leadership and professional development.
Hotelier Maldives Awards 2026 entered its public voting phase on 15 March 2026, with voting set to remain open for one month. Winners will be announced at the gala ceremony on 26 April 2026 at NIVA Kurumba Maldives.
Commenting on the partnership, Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, said: “BBM has been a valued partner of Hotelier Maldives Awards since the very beginning, and we are pleased to formalise this continued support through a multi-year agreement. Their decision to return as Title Partner for a third consecutive year reflects not only the strength of our relationship, but also a shared belief in the importance of recognising the people who drive excellence across the Maldives’ hospitality industry.
“BBM has also consistently supported GM Forum over the years, making them one of the most committed partners across our event platforms. We are proud to continue working together as we strengthen both Hotelier Maldives Awards and GM Forum as annual fixtures for the industry.”
AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM, said: “At BBM, we have always believed that a strong hospitality industry is built by strong people, and Hotelier Maldives Awards provides an important national platform to recognise the professionals whose work often takes place behind the scenes. We are pleased to continue as Title Partner of the awards under this multi-year agreement, while also extending our support to GM Forum for a fourth consecutive year.
“As a company that has grown alongside the Maldives’ hospitality sector, we value opportunities that celebrate talent, encourage professional pride and contribute to the long-term development of the industry. Our continued partnership with Hotelier Maldives reflects that commitment.”
Bestbuy Maldives is one of the country’s leading importers and distributors, serving the hospitality, HORECA and retail sectors with a broad portfolio of international brands. The company positions itself as a partner to the Maldivian hospitality industry, supplying products from around the world across key business verticals including resorts, foodservice and retail.
Hotelier Maldives Awards continues to recognise the contributions of resort-based hospitality professionals across the Maldives, highlighting both individual excellence and team performance. The awards programme remains the country’s only dedicated recognition platform focused on professionals working in resort operations. The current public voting round allows industry stakeholders, colleagues, guests and the wider public to take part in selecting this year’s winners.
The growing list of confirmed partners for Hotelier Maldives Awards 2026 includes Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) as Title Partner, Dhiraagu as Platinum Partner, Storm Events as Organising Partner, NIVA, Kurumba Maldives as Host Partner, Souvenir Marine as Transport Partner, ALIA as Associate Sponsor, and Lightsout Studios as Associate Partner. More partners and sponsors will be announced soon.
Drink
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort pioneers underwater rum ageing project
For centuries, the maturation of fine spirits has been a land‑bound ritual, guided by oak, air and time. At NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, that tradition turned seaward. In partnership with Planteray Rum, widely regarded as one of the world’s best premium rum brands, the property has completed the world’s first certified underwater ageing of rum in glass bottles by a resort, with the inaugural batch earning glowing evaluations for its depth and complexity.
For twelve months, while the resort itself was undergoing a transformation, the rum matured in a gentle rocking motion, shaped by hydrostatic pressure, slow currents and the constant temperature of the deep. Resting in custom‑designed metal cages ten metres beneath the surface, a selection of Planteray Rum bottles lay undisturbed in their ocean cellar, at a site identified by our resident Aquafanatics dive experts as sheltered from harsh currents, protected from excessive sunlight and calm enough to let time do its work uninterrupted.
Brought ashore for the resort’s reopening on 21 December 2025, the sunken treasure, still bearing the fingerprints of marine life that had embraced it during its underwater repose, revealed a character that surprised even seasoned experts.
“Underwater, time and conditions interact differently with the liquid. After a year beneath the sea, the rum has developed enhanced roundness, smoothness and complexity,” said Fannie Thibaud, Deputy Master Blender at Planteray Rum.
“A passion project and an ambitious experiment, our sea-aged rums bring together innovation, artistry and storytelling in every sip,” said Valentin Osolos, General Manager at NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort. “We couldn’t have done it without our partners at Planteray Rum, who immediately recognised the potential to create something the industry hadn’t seen before and helped us reimagine what craftsmanship can look like in the Maldives.”
By choosing to surrender control to nature and letting it work in patience and silence, with only occasional dives to check the integrity of the cages, the spirit becomes inseparable from its setting in the UNESCO‑protected Baa Atoll.
Buoyed by the success of this inaugural vintage, Planteray Rum has already entrusted the resort with new varieties, now undergoing their own year‑long transformation beneath the waves. The programme is set to become a permanent feature of the resort’s culinary and mixology offering. At Handhuvaru, the resort’s signature mixology concept, guests can experience the new maritime vintage neat or in imaginative cocktails such as Chai on the Rocks, combining aged XO rum with warming chai spice and subtle tropical sweetness, or Mocha Molasses, an intense expression of overproof rum layered with espresso and dark chocolate.
For more information about NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, please visit https://world.nh-hotels.com/en/nh-collection-maldives-reethi.
Family
Easter celebrations at NH Maldives Kuda Rah blend island experiences with family activities
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced a line-up of Easter celebrations for guests, featuring a day of activities and dining experiences at its resort in South Ari Atoll.
The programme is designed to cater to families and travellers of all ages, combining interactive sessions, culinary offerings and outdoor activities across the island.
The day will begin at Sea Spray Restaurant with the “Flu y Bunny Breakfast Bash”, which will include live pancake stations and themed breakfast selections. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in the “Egg Decoration Extravaganza”, an activity focused on creating decorated keepsakes.
Midday activities will continue at Glow Bar with “Bliss Cupcake Creations”, an interactive baking session led by the resort’s culinary team. An “Egg Hunt Adventure” will also be organised, allowing guests to search for hidden items across the resort.
In the evening, the resort will host an Easter Beach Dinner at Sunset Beach, offering a menu of seasonal dishes and international cuisine in a beachfront setting.
The resort team stated that the Easter programme is designed to provide opportunities for connection and shared experiences among guests.
NH Maldives Kuda Rah also noted that the activities align with its “Live Local” initiative under Minor DISCOVERY, which focuses on delivering local and experiential elements within guest stays.
Further details on the Easter programme are available through the resort’s official website.
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