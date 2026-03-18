The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort launches immersive experiences to enhance meaningful travel

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites travellers to experience the Maldives with greater intention through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, Marriott International’s enhanced guest experience program across Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). Spanning almost 100 experiences across nearly 80 hotels in 12 APEC markets, the program enables guests to forge deeper connections with the destinations they visit, encouraging cultural discovery, community connection, and meaningful impact.

Rooted in Westin’s wellbeing philosophy, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort brings together restorative experiences and thoughtful hospitality through three immersive journeys that celebrate Maldivian heritage, everyday island life, and the resort’s natural environment.

The Lost Art of Lacquer

An invitation to preserve one of the Maldives’ most treasured cultural crafts, The Lost Art of Lacquer spotlights Liyelaa Jehun, an age-old lacquer handicraft tradition now at risk of disappearing. Once practiced across the islands, this intricate wood-carving and lacquer artistry survives primarily in Thulhaadhoo, where only a small number of craftsmen continue the practice today.

In partnership with local artisans, guests are welcomed to observe the delicate process firsthand and participate in a hands-on workshop from some of the last remaining lacquerware craftsmen in the Maldives. Available every Friday, the experience culminates in guests creating their own lacquerware piece, while also playing a direct role in supporting local craftsmen and keeping this important cultural heritage alive.

Immerse in the Maldivian Way of Living – A Local Island Excursion

Created in partnership with the resort’s Dive Center partners, AQUA, this local island excursion offers guests a thoughtful opportunity to experience the Maldives beyond the luxury resort setting. By visiting cultural and historical landmarks, family-run small businesses, local markets, community institutions, and educational centers, guests gain a more authentic understanding of daily life, traditions, beliefs, crafts, and culture.

Designed to move beyond touristy highlights, the excursion fosters meaningful connections, allowing guests to engage with local communities and discover a richer, more realistic perspective on the Maldivian way of life, while contributing positively to the places they visit.

Discover Miriandhoo – An Island Tour

Set amid the tranquil beauty of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers an enriching island tour that reveals the ecology, cultural heritage, and environmental significance of the island. Guests explore shaded coastal paths and learn about indigenous plants and local wildlife, while also going behind the scenes to understand the resort’s sustainability systems. From visits to the resort’s renewable energy system, water bottling plant, and composting system, this experience offers practical insight into how everyday actions and responsible systems can protect fragile island environments.

To learn more about Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ experiences at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, or plan a restorative island getaway, visit westin-maldives.com.