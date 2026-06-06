InterContinental Maldives invites guests to reconnect through yoga and mindfulness

With International Yoga Day fast approaching, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to reconnect the mind, body and spirit through a curated programme of new wellness focused experiences at its award-winning AVI Spa. Celebrating the global day of mindfulness and movement, the resort will introduce a series of restorative spa activities designed to inspire balance and relaxation, and allowing guests to find their inner calm amidst the serenity of the Indian Ocean.

Guests can begin their days with Aqua Yoga at The Retreat, available from 6am–11am. This gentle, water-based yoga practice combines mindful movement with the soothing support of water, helping to improve flexibility and enhance balance. Guests are encouraged to welcome deep relaxation in the tranquil overwater setting. As evening falls, the 60-minute Floating Sound Therapy session begins at AVI Spa, running from 6pm–8pm. Floating effortlessly on water, participants are immersed in a deeply calming sensory journey as the soothing vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls and delicate chimes create a calming atmosphere of relaxation and renewal.

Wellness and mindfulness are at the heart of the InterContinental Maldives experience. Inspired by the turquoise waters that surround the island, the overwater AVI Spa serves as a sanctuary for restoration and rejuvenation. The award-winning spa features six tranquil overwater treatment villas, each designed to harness natural light, ocean sounds and the calming rhythm of the sea. From holistic therapies to immersive wellness rituals, expert therapists guide guests through transformative experiences that nurture both physical wellbeing and emotional balance, making InterContinental Maldives an idyllic destination for wellness-focused escapes.

AVI Spa is hosting a full-day wellness experience dedicated to mindful movement and wellness. The day will begin at sunrise with an energising yoga session designed to awaken the body and mind. Guests will then enjoy a nourishing breakfast to support their wellness journey. Throughout the day, guests can firstly immerse themselves in Floating Yoga, balancing across calm waters. Guests will have the opportunity to explore their strength, balance, and flexibility through Aerial Yoga, using suspension techniques to deepen movement and core engagement. As the day unfolds, guests will reconnect through guided breathwork, and meditation practices focused on clarity and mindfulness. The day will conclude with a restorative Yoga Flow and Sound Healing session, offering the perfect opportunity to unwind and end the day in a state of balance and renewal.

Aqua Yoga (45 minutes) from $85++ per person, Floating Yoga (45 minutes) from $85++ per person, Floating Sound Therapy (60 minutes) from $170++ per person and Aerial Yoga (60 minutes) from $50 ++ per person. Breathwork & Meditation (60 minutes) from $45++ per person.

Overwater Pool Villa starting from $1,290++ per night with a variety of inclusions.

For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.