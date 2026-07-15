Harriet Emily brings sound journeys wellness programme to Angsana Velavaru

Angsana Velavaru, a private-island resort in the South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced Sound Journeys with Harriet Emily, a week-long wellness programme taking place from September 17 to 22, 2026. The retreat invites guests to explore the restorative power of sound healing through a series of immersive experiences led by internationally recognised Sound Healing Practitioner and Meditation Guide, Harriet Emily.

With over a decade of experience in the wellness industry, Harriet Emily is known for blending crystal singing bowls, flute, and her own voice to create sound journeys designed to inspire relaxation, mindfulness, and inner peace. Her sessions have drawn a devoted following among travellers seeking meaningful, transformative wellness experiences, and her residency at Angsana Velavaru marks a rare opportunity for guests to experience her practice in one of the Maldives’ most serene natural settings.

Throughout the week, guests will be invited to a curated wellness schedule set against the backdrop of the resort’s lagoon, beach, and pool deck. The programme opens with a complimentary Meet the Sound Healing Expert & Sound Bath Taster session, followed by a series of sunrise, sunset, stargazing and floating sound bath experiences, each designed to guide guests toward a deeper sense of calm and presence.

Highlights of the schedule include a Sunrise Sound Bath on the Kuredhi pool deck, a Sunset Sound Bath & Meditation on the beach, a Stargazing Sound Bath beneath the night sky, and a Floating Sound Bath Meditation combining gentle sound vibrations with the sensation of drifting on water. For those seeking a more intimate experience, private sessions are also available, including one-on-one, couples’, and a family sound baths, as well as bespoke Private Wellness Package pairing a floating sound bath with a floating breakfast.

“Sound has a unique ability to help people slow down and reconnect with themselves, especially in a setting as tranquil as Angsana Velavaru,” said Harriet Emily. “I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with guests and creating a space where they can truly let go.”

The programme reflects Angsana Velavaru’s broader commitment to holistic wellness, complementing its existing spa and dining offerings with experiences that nurture guests’ mental and emotional wellbeing alongside physical relaxation.

Programme Highlights:

Complimentary Meet the Sound Healing Expert & Sound Bath Taster–September 17

Sunrise Sound Bath at Kuredhi Pool–September 18 & 22

Stargazing Sound Bath on the beach–September 18

Sunset Sound Bath & Meditation on the beach–September 19

Floating Sound Bath Meditation at Kuredhi Pool–September 20

To book Sound Journeys with Harriet Emily or plan to stay around the retreat, visit the resort’s website.