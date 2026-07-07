Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins double honour at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Angsana Velavaru has announced that it has been honoured with two prestigious titles in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Award Asia Pacific 2026, a distinction reflecting the resort’s continued commitment to exceptional service, leadership, and guest experience.
General Manager Ahmed Zahir was named the Maldives’ 4th Best Hotel General Manager, a recognition of his leadership in driving the resort’s operational excellence and guest satisfaction standards. Angsana Velavaru was further celebrated as the Maldives’ 9th Best Resort Pool, highlighting the resort’s stunning overwater and beachfront pool experiences that have become a hallmark of its guest offering.
The Travel + Leisure Awards Asia Pacific recognise the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, and hospitality professionals, a voted by discerning travellers and industry experts across the Asia Pacific region. Being named among this year’s honorees places Angsana Velavaru alongside some of the most celebrated properties and leaders in Maldivian hospitality.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal has always been to create meaningful, memorable experiences for every guest who visits us, and this award reflects the passion and hard work that goes into achieving that every single day.”
Set on a private island in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru has built its reputation on an experience that feels both intimate and effortlessly luxurious. The resort’s overwater and beachfront pool villas open directly onto the turquoise lagoon, while its house reef, just steps from the shore, offers guest some of the most accessible snorkelling in the Maldives without the need for a boat excursion.
Beyond its pool and reef, the resort’s appeal lies in a collection of signature experiences designed to set it apart from other island destinations. The award-winning Angsana Spa offers treatments inspired by regional wellness traditions in secluded overwater pavillions. A range of dining venues, from beachfront grills to overwater fine dining. Showcase fresh, locally sourced ingredients and panoramic views at every meal.
For families and couples alike, the resort balances adventure with relaxation, offering everything from dolphin cruises and sunset fishing trips to quiet, private moments on its powder-white beachfront villas.
Sustainability remains central to the Angsana Velavaru experience as well. As part of Banyan Group’s broader commitment to responsible tourism, the resort integrates eco-conscious practices into its operations, from marine conservation initiatives protecting its house reef to community engagement programs that support the local Maldivian population. This combination of natural beauty, thoughtful design, and genuine hospitality has helped the resort build a loyal following among discerning travellers seeking a luxury escape rooted in authenticity.
The resort’s recognition in this year’s Luxury Awards underscores a broader trend across the Maldives, where properties are increasingly distinguished not only by their physical amenities but by strength of the leaership team behind them. Ahmed Zahir’s individual honour reflects this shift, highlighting the growing importance placed on operational leadership as a defining factor in the guest experience, alongside the more traditional hallmarks of luxury such as design and location.
To discover more about Angsana Velavaru’s award-winning experiences, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Fashion Travel Awards name Villa Park Maldives’ best family island resort
There are family resorts, and then there are islands that seem to understand how families actually travel. Villa Park, set in the whale shark waters of South Ari Atoll, belongs firmly to the latter. Named Best Family Island Resort in the Maldives at the Fashion Travel Awards 2026, the resort has been recognised for an experience that feels generous, unforced and made for every generation.
Organised by Fashion TV Russia, the awards took place in Moscow in aboard the Radisson Royal Flotilla, bringing together tourism leaders, media, tastemakers and international travellers to celebrate standout names in global hospitality.
At Villa Park, the luxury is not only in the setting, though there is plenty of that. It is in the space to spread out, the ease of moving through the day, and the rare feeling that no one has to compromise. Children have the world of Park Players Kids’ Club, teens can cycle, snorkel or head out on the water, while parents find their own rhythm between the beach, Araamu Spa, long lunches and quiet moments by the pool.
Set on one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives, Villa Park has the scale to keep a holiday interesting and the softness to make it feel simple. Days move from palm-lined cycling paths to white-sand beaches, from watersports to whale shark excursions in the marine protected waters of South Ari, from casual family meals to evenings by the ocean. Polished, but never precious.
The recognition reflects Villa Park’s growing reputation as a Maldivian resort that does family travel with both style and substance, creating holidays that feel adventurous, easy and deeply shared.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured with Forbes VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the 2026 VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge with Forbes Travel Guide, a recognition that celebrates hotels and resorts committed to making a meaningful, measurable difference through responsible tourism.
For an island with just 50 villas nestled within the breathtaking UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, this recognition is especially significant. It reflects a philosophy that has always been at the heart of Milaidhoo: that the most memorable luxury experiences are created by caring deeply, for guests, for people, for culture and for the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds the private boutique island.
From protecting the thriving coral reefs and supporting local communities to showcasing authentic Maldivian traditions through cuisine, storytelling and personalised experiences, responsibility has never been a separate initiative at Milaidhoo. It is simply the way hospitality is practiced every single day.
“We have always believed that luxury should leave guests inspired, not destinations compromised,” said the General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives, Paul van Frank. “Receiving the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality badge with Forbes Travel Guide is a wonderful recognition of the passion our team, the Milaidhoo Family, brings to every experience and every decision. We are proud that our small island continues to prove that thoughtful hospitality can create a lasting positive impact.”
Milaidhoo has never aspired to be the biggest resort in the Maldives. Instead, it has quietly earned a reputation as one of its most cherished boutique escapes, where every guest is known by name, every experience is thoughtfully crafted to create the unique Milaidhoo Moments and every stay reflects the warmth of genuine Maldivian hospitality.
As travellers increasingly seek destinations that combine exceptional service with authentic purpose, Milaidhoo continues to demonstrate that luxury and responsibility are not competing ideals, they are inseparable.
This latest recognition is more than another accolade. It is a celebration of the people behind the island, the community that inspires it and a vision of hospitality where every thoughtful choice contributes to a more sustainable future.
Sometimes, the smallest islands make the biggest impression.
Awards
Crown & Champa Resorts earns multiple Tripadvisor awards
Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) has announced that numerous properties within its portfolio have been recognised in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026, reinforcing the resort collection’s reputation for delivering exceptional holiday experiences in the Maldives.
Based on genuine guest reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period, Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise hospitality businesses that consistently receive outstanding feedback from travellers worldwide. The awards recognise the resorts among the highest-rated accommodations.
Jawakara Islands Maldives Earns ‘Best of the Best’ Recognition
Among CCR’s award-winning resorts, Jawakara Islands Maldives received Tripadvisor’s prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ distinction for 2026, placing it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide. The resort was also ranked #21 among Asia’s top hotels.
Featuring two islands connected by a bridge across a turquoise lagoon, Jawakara Islands Maldives combines contemporary luxury with authentic Maldivian charm, offering guests a unique island experience.
The ‘Best of the Best’ accolade is Tripadvisor’s highest recognition, awarded to a select group of properties that consistently receive exceptional guest feedback and maintain outstanding traveller satisfaction throughout the year.
Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026 – Top 10% Worldwide
The following CCR resorts were recognised among the top 10% of hotels globally in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026:
- Kudadoo Maldives Private Island – An exclusive fully solar-powered private island featuring 15 overwater residences and its signature fully inclusive “Anything. Anywhere. Anytime.” luxury concept.
- Hurawalhi Island Resort – Home to the iconic all-glass 5.8 Undersea Restaurant and offering an adults-only retreat with exceptional dining and ocean experiences.
- Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa – A wellness-focused resort featuring all-pool villas, holistic spa experiences, and a vibrant house reef.
- Veligandu Maldives Resort Island – Renowned for its iconic sandbank, natural beauty, diverse culinary offerings, and memorable marine adventures.
- Komandoo Island Resort & Spa – Truly adults-only (aged +18) island retreat known for its romantic atmosphere, vibrant house reef, and exceptional diving experiences.
- Meeru Maldives Resort Island – One of the Maldives’ most popular resorts, offering a blend of family-friendly and adults-focused experiences, extensive dining options, and expansive beaches.
- Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa – A top diving and snorkelling destination located within a whale shark hotspot and offering both adults-only and family-friendly accommodation options.
“These recognitions reflect the dedication and passion of our champions across the resorts. Every day, they work tirelessly to create memorable experiences for our guests, and these awards are a testament to their commitment to genuine Maldivian hospitality. We are grateful to our guests for their trust and valuable feedback, which continues to inspire us to deliver exceptional holiday experiences,” said Mohamed Solah, CEO, Crown & Champa Resorts.
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