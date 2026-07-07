Angsana Velavaru wins double honour at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026

Angsana Velavaru has announced that it has been honoured with two prestigious titles in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Award Asia Pacific 2026, a distinction reflecting the resort’s continued commitment to exceptional service, leadership, and guest experience.

General Manager Ahmed Zahir was named the Maldives’ 4th Best Hotel General Manager, a recognition of his leadership in driving the resort’s operational excellence and guest satisfaction standards. Angsana Velavaru was further celebrated as the Maldives’ 9th Best Resort Pool, highlighting the resort’s stunning overwater and beachfront pool experiences that have become a hallmark of its guest offering.

The Travel + Leisure Awards Asia Pacific recognise the region’s most outstanding hotels, resorts, and hospitality professionals, a voted by discerning travellers and industry experts across the Asia Pacific region. Being named among this year’s honorees places Angsana Velavaru alongside some of the most celebrated properties and leaders in Maldivian hospitality.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal has always been to create meaningful, memorable experiences for every guest who visits us, and this award reflects the passion and hard work that goes into achieving that every single day.”

Set on a private island in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru has built its reputation on an experience that feels both intimate and effortlessly luxurious. The resort’s overwater and beachfront pool villas open directly onto the turquoise lagoon, while its house reef, just steps from the shore, offers guest some of the most accessible snorkelling in the Maldives without the need for a boat excursion.

Beyond its pool and reef, the resort’s appeal lies in a collection of signature experiences designed to set it apart from other island destinations. The award-winning Angsana Spa offers treatments inspired by regional wellness traditions in secluded overwater pavillions. A range of dining venues, from beachfront grills to overwater fine dining. Showcase fresh, locally sourced ingredients and panoramic views at every meal.

For families and couples alike, the resort balances adventure with relaxation, offering everything from dolphin cruises and sunset fishing trips to quiet, private moments on its powder-white beachfront villas.

Sustainability remains central to the Angsana Velavaru experience as well. As part of Banyan Group’s broader commitment to responsible tourism, the resort integrates eco-conscious practices into its operations, from marine conservation initiatives protecting its house reef to community engagement programs that support the local Maldivian population. This combination of natural beauty, thoughtful design, and genuine hospitality has helped the resort build a loyal following among discerning travellers seeking a luxury escape rooted in authenticity.

The resort’s recognition in this year’s Luxury Awards underscores a broader trend across the Maldives, where properties are increasingly distinguished not only by their physical amenities but by strength of the leaership team behind them. Ahmed Zahir’s individual honour reflects this shift, highlighting the growing importance placed on operational leadership as a defining factor in the guest experience, alongside the more traditional hallmarks of luxury such as design and location.

To discover more about Angsana Velavaru’s award-winning experiences, please visit the resort’s website.