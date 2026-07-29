Drink
SO/ Maldives introduces premium Dilmah Tea experience
Luxury is often found in life’s quietest moments, the gentle sound of waves, the warmth of the tropical breeze, and now, the comforting aroma of a perfectly brewed cup of tea. Embracing this philosophy, SO/ Maldives has introduced an exclusive collaboration with Dilmah Tea, bringing one of the world’s most celebrated premium tea experiences to the island.
More than simply serving exceptional tea, the partnership reimagines how guests connect with the destination. Every carefully selected blend becomes an invitation to slow down, reconnect with nature, and embrace the effortless sophistication that defines the SO/ Maldives experience. Whether enjoyed overlooking the turquoise lagoon, paired with an elegant afternoon indulgence, or savoured during moments of wellness and relaxation, Dilmah Tea becomes another expression of the resort’s signature Island Couture lifestyle.
Rooted in authenticity and sustainability, Dilmah’s philosophy of handpicked, single-origin Ceylon tea perfectly complements SO/ Maldives’ commitment to meaningful luxury experiences. Together, the two iconic brands celebrate craftsmanship, conscious living, and unforgettable moments shared in one of the world’s most breathtaking island destinations.
To commemorate the collaboration, SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Dilmah Tea Launch Experience on 04th August 2026 at the vibrant Lazuli Beach Club, inviting resort guests and distinguished partners to discover the art of tea through an immersive evening of flavour, storytelling, and entertainment.
Guests will begin the experience with a signature welcome before exploring an interactive Dilmah Tea Experience featuring a curated collection of premium tea varieties. Guided by the Dilmah team, guests will discover the heritage behind each blend, learn the art of tea appreciation, and experience thoughtfully curated snack pairings designed to enhance every flavour profile.
As the sun begins to set over the Indian Ocean, the evening will seamlessly transition into a celebration of SO/ Maldives’ unmistakable style. A spectacular Flying Dress showcase will capture the vibrant colours and elegance of island couture against the Maldivian horizon, followed by a captivating fire performance that lights up the beach, creating an unforgettable finale beneath the stars.
The introduction of Dilmah Tea further strengthens SO/ Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class culinary and lifestyle experiences that blend international excellence with the serenity of island living. Guests can now discover an elevated tea programme across selected dining venues and experiences, reinforcing the resort’s promise to deliver exceptional moments from sunrise to sunset.
From tranquil mornings overlooking crystal-clear lagoons to golden-hour reflections by the beach, every cup of Dilmah Tea invites guests to pause, breathe, and savour the beauty of the present, transforming an everyday ritual into an extraordinary island experience.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100.
Cooking
Where every meal becomes a memory at Machchafushi Island Resort
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, dining extends far beyond the restaurant. It unfolds as a sensory journey where place, flavour and emotion come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by the shimmering waters of South Ari Atoll, every shoreline, every sunset and every tranquil stretch of sand becomes part of an immersive culinary landscape, shaped by the rhythm and beauty of the island.
Here, dining is reimagined as a collection of deeply personal encounters. From the romance of The Love Hut and the serenity of a shoreline champagne breakfast to the barefoot elegance of a private beach dinner beneath the stars, each experience has been thoughtfully created to celebrate meaningful moments in extraordinary surroundings.
While each occasion offers its own distinct character, together they form a seamless expression of the Machchafushi experience. Cuisine responds naturally to its setting, evolving with the changing light, the gentle ocean breeze and the atmosphere of each moment. Every detail is carefully considered, creating experiences that feel effortless, authentic and impossible to replicate elsewhere.
The Shoreline Breakfast welcomes the day with quiet celebration, where the ocean sets the pace and simplicity becomes the ultimate expression of island living. Intimate beachfront dining offers a more secluded experience, where refined cuisine is paired with the natural beauty of the shoreline and the gentle rhythm of the ocean. The Barefoot Beach Dinner embraces understated elegance, where exquisite dishes are enjoyed with the softness of sand beneath your feet and the stars overhead. At The Love Hut, thoughtfully curated dining becomes part of life’s most meaningful milestones, creating memories that linger long after the moment has passed.
Across every experience, the culinary philosophy remains beautifully consistent. Menus are intentionally refined and understated, allowing the setting, the occasion and the company to remain at the heart of each encounter. Every dish is designed to complement its surroundings rather than compete with them, creating a style of dining elevated through simplicity, authenticity and a genuine sense of place.
Together, these experiences define the essence of Machchafushi. They blur the boundaries between dining, celebration and island living, where every meal becomes part of a larger story shaped by nature and heartfelt hospitality. Here, the ocean is more than a backdrop; it is an integral part of the experience, influencing every flavour, every atmosphere and every lasting memory.
More than a collection of dining experiences, this is the spirit of Machchafushi expressed through cuisine. A destination where exceptional food, breathtaking surroundings and meaningful moments come together effortlessly, inviting every guest to become part of an unforgettable island story.
Drink
THE OZEN COLLECTION and Champagne Guy Charbaut return with annual Champagne Week
For six years, a remarkable partnership has quietly flourished between two houses—one rooted in the limestone slopes of Champagne, the other cradled by the turquoise waters of the Maldives. This October, THE OZEN COLLECTION once again welcomes the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Champagne Guy Charbaut, for its annual celebration from 19th to 25th October 2026. What began as a meeting of philosophies has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in the Maldivian luxury calendar—a week where rare vintages, world-class gastronomy, and island elegance converge in a symphony of flavour and tradition.
Founded in 1936 in the UNESCO-listed village of Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, crafting cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication to authenticity and craftsmanship mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy of redefining luxury through curated, meaningful experiences. What began as a meeting of philosophies in 2021 has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year—a union that Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, describes as “the very essence of what modern luxury should be: a harmonious dialogue between heritage and innovation”.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO | 19th to 21st October
The celebrations commence at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with The Benthic Bubble Soirée at M6m, the Maldives’ most celebrated underwater restaurant. On the evening of 19th October, guests will indulge in an exclusive dining experience six metres beneath the lagoon, where each course is thoughtfully paired with a bespoke Champagne, surrounded by the silent dance of reef sharks and eagle rays.
On 20th October, the vibrant spices of TRADITION INDOCEYLON take centre stage in the beloved Champagne & Spice dinner—a bold symphony of Franco-Indian flavours where the warmth of South Asian cuisine meets the precision of French winemaking. This guest-favourite event returns year after year, celebrated for its daring pairings and unforgettable sensory journey.
The Maadhoo chapter concludes on 21st October with Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a masterclass in the theatrical art of sabrage followed by a lavish Champagne brunch where bubbles flow as freely as the ocean breeze.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI | 23rd to 25th October
The celebration continues at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, beginning on 23rd October—World Champagne Day—with an unforgettable over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages from the Guy Charbaut cellar.
On 24th October, the Champagne & Spice dinner returns at SAFFRON, once again proving the irresistible alchemy of Indian warmth and French finesse. This event has become a hallmark of the collaboration, showcasing how the complexity of spice harmonises with the nuanced profiles of fine Champagne.
The series culminates on 25th October with The Sabrage Sundowner at OZAR—a dazzling poolside soirée where golden hour meets golden bubbles. Guests will enjoy Champagne tastings, live entertainment, and a sunset celebration that captures the very essence of Maldivian luxury.
A Beloved Tradition, Included in Every Stay
What makes this annual celebration truly unique is its seamless integration into THE OZEN COLLECTION’s all-encompassing holiday plans. All Champagne events are included on a complimentary basis for guests staying under the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Curated menus, Champagne-paired dinners, and exclusive tastings are woven into the guest experience without additional charge—a testament to the resorts’ philosophy of effortless, worry-free luxury.
Beyond the events, guests may discover the Maison’s exceptional range at both resorts—from the enveloping Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut—each bottle an invitation to elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.
As Xavier Charbaut reflects on the enduring partnership: “What began as a meeting of philosophies has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year. These shores have become a second home for our Champagnes, where the salt-kissed air seems to amplify their vibrancy. As we raise our glasses to six years of shared excellence, we see not an endpoint, but a horizon brimming with possibilities.”
Beyond the Celebration: A Legacy of Learning
Each year, this enduring partnership extends beyond the shores of the Maldives. As part of the collaboration, future sommeliers and wine enthusiasts from THE OZEN COLLECTION travel to France to explore the historic grounds of Maison Guy Charbaut and the broader Champagne region. These immersive journeys offer a rare opportunity to deepen their understanding of the land, the craft, and the philosophy behind each bottle—enriching the intimate bond between both houses and ensuring that the knowledge and passion shared across borders continue to inspire generations of hospitality professionals.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “What we share with the Charbaut family is more than a wine programme—it is a meeting of philosophies rooted in authenticity, heritage, and a passion for excellence. This year, our guests can expect an even more immersive celebration, with rare vintage tastings, underwater aged Champagne, intimate masterclasses, and culinary experiences that honour the artistry behind each cuvée. Ultimately, this is about connection—to the land, to the craft, and to the people who make it all possible.”
Elevate your escape with an exceptional offer. Book direct to enjoy up to 20% savings—your seamless journey to unforgettable luxury begins here.
Drink
Eri Maldives helps couples fall in love all over again
Nobody needs a reason to fall in love with their partner all over again, but it’s romantic to keep finding one, season after season. UK wedding platform Bridebook found that a fifth of couples now wait until their first anniversary to take their honeymoon – giving finances time to settle after the wedding itself. Anniversary trips and vow renewals form a huge part of romantic travel as a result, with couples opting for longer stays than their wedding day ever allowed, now that joint finances can stretch further.
At Eri Maldives, it’s a moment that finally gets the spotlight it deserves – with a second telling to fit however couples want to approach it: planned in secret as an add-on, or built into a special occasion celebration.
Here’s our take to the occasions worth considering, and which of Eri’s three ceremonies suits each.
The Five-Year Reckoning
For couples who married between 2020 and 2022, this is an easy one. Many of those ceremonies were scaled back, livestreamed, or held with a guest list of two witnesses and a registrar on a screen. Five years on, that cohort is now reaching a natural milestone, Eri’s Waves of Love (from £1,235++) comes in as an overdue wedding they didn’t quite get: a proper beachfront ceremony led by the resort’s own Ceremony Master, Bodu Beru drummers announcing the moment, a ring exchange sealed with a symbolic certificate, and a champagne toast, closing with a romantic dinner set up right on the sand.
The New Chapter & the Quiet Comeback
Not every renewal is tied to a date on the calendar. Some follow a health scare, a stretch of distance, a difficult financial year. Others follow a quieter kind of shift altogether, whether it be an empty nest, a retirement, or relocation. For couples a little further along, Eternal Love (from £1,457++) builds on the same considered ceremony as Waves of Love, layer in touches this stage calls for: a candlelight dinner on the beach in place of the standard set-up, a rose petal shower, a bottle of Prosecco already waiting in the room, and a 45-minute healing aromatherapy treatment for the couple, with traditional Maldivian sarongs presented as a keepsake for having come through it together.
The Anniversary That Deserves an Upgrade
The 10th, the 25th, the one that ends in a zero – and milestones that carry real weight, for couples who’ve spent decades putting everyone else first. Ocean Kiss (from £1,755++) is Eri’s most extensive package, turning planned activities into day-to-night itineraries, with a five-course destination dining beachfront feast with lobster and wine, a floating or lagoon breakfast the morning after, and a full hour of Balinese massage for two.
Beyond the Ceremony
However the occasion is marked, each package can be tailored with additional romantic excursions and entertainments, including private sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a duo band or DJ for the evening, a drone-filmed highlight reel of the day, and – for those chasing a truly out-of-this-world backdrop – a three-minute fireworks display.
Whether it’s booked quietly or planned together from the very start, the island simply asks one thing of its guests: turn up, and let the rest take care of itself. Visit erimaldives.com/renew-your-vows-in-paradise to start planning.
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