The Standard, Maldives’ Mediterranean restaurant Onda earns regional nomination

Just months after opening its doors and introducing a bold new expression of Mediterranean dining to the Maldives, Onda at The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt has been nominated for Indian Ocean’s Best Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant at the prestigious World Culinary Awards 2026.

The nomination marks a significant milestone for the restaurant, recognising Onda’s distinctive approach to Mediterranean cuisine, its commitment to exceptional guest experiences, and its growing reputation as one of the region’s most exciting dining destinations. Named after the Italian word for ‘wave’, Onda was conceived as a celebration of movement, connection, and shared experiences. Since its debut in April 2026, the restaurant has attracted guests with its vibrant flavours, relaxed sophistication, and seamless integration with the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this nomination,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives. “From the beginning, our vision was to create a Mediterranean restaurant that felt approachable yet exceptional, where outstanding food, genuine hospitality, and the spirit of island living come together effortlessly.”

“One of the most rewarding aspects of Onda’s journey so far has been seeing guests return time and time again,” said Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Maldives. “Many of our guests first discover Onda during their stay and then choose to dine with us again on another evening, whether revisiting a favourite dish or exploring something new from the menu. It’s especially gratifying to hear families and couples tell us that Onda became one of the highlights of their holiday experience. The feedback we receive consistently points to the same combination: exceptional food, a vibrant atmosphere, and genuine hospitality from our team. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to listening to our guests, being responsive to their preferences, and evolving our offerings to ensure that every dining experience feels fresh, memorable, and deeply personal.”

At the heart of Onda is a menu inspired by the coastal cultures of the Mediterranean, brought to life through premium ingredients, contemporary techniques, and a philosophy centred on sharing. Signature dishes such as Bouillabaisse Scampi, Red Snapper Crudo with Citrus and Daikon, and Wahoo Carpaccio showcase the restaurant’s commitment to freshness, simplicity, and bold expression of flavour.

Beyond the cuisine, Onda’s design plays a central role in the guest experience. Inspired by the rhythm and openness of life at sea, the restaurant blends natural textures, ocean-facing views, and effortless indoor-outdoor living. The result is a setting that transitions naturally from leisurely daytime dining to vibrant sunset gatherings, embodying The Standard’s signature balance of style, energy, and authenticity.

The World Culinary Awards serve as a global benchmark of excellence in the culinary and hospitality industries, celebrating the restaurants, chefs, and dining experiences that continue to raise standards worldwide. Onda’s nomination places it among the leading Mediterranean dining concepts across the Indian Ocean, further strengthening The Standard, Maldives’ position as a destination for distinctive culinary experiences. For the team behind Onda, the nomination reflects more than culinary achievement. It represents a collective commitment to creating meaningful moments around the table, where guests can connect through food, conversation, and the shared spirit of discovery.

As voting opens for the 2026 World Culinary Awards, The Standard, Maldives warmly invites guests, industry partners, and supporters to celebrate this exciting recognition and support Onda in its journey toward becoming the Indian Ocean’s leading Mediterranean dining destination. Since opening, Onda has redefined expectations of island dining through its energetic atmosphere, expressive flavours, and unwavering focus on hospitality. This latest nomination is not only a recognition of what has been accomplished, but also a glimpse of what lies ahead.