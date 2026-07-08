AQVA at Lily Beach earns Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that AQVA restaurant has once again been recognised by Wine Spectator, receiving the prestigious 2026 Award of Excellence. Building on the restaurant’s previous recognition in 2023, this latest accolade reaffirms Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine service, world-class gastronomy, and unforgettable dining experiences.

Presented annually by Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer a thoughtfully curated selection of quality producers, thematic consistency, and outstanding harmony with their culinary offerings. The award places AQVA restaurant among an elite group of dining establishments worldwide celebrated for their dedication to wine culture and excellence in hospitality.

Speaking about the win, General Manager, Laurent Driole said: “For 32 years, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been celebrated for redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality in the Maldives through exceptional gastronomy and one of the region’s most distinguished beverage offerings. Our renowned all-inclusive Platinum Plan has long allowed guests to enjoy premium wines and Champagnes as an integral part of the island experience rather than an indulgent extra.”

Explaining further, he said “Beyond this, our wine cellar invites gourmets to discover remarkable labels and rare vintages that accompany intimate culinary journeys in secluded corners of the resort, where romance, privacy and the beauty of the Maldives come together effortlessly. Because some moments deserve to be celebrated with a truly exceptional glass of wine, and life itself is certainly one of them.”

AQVA restaurant has become synonymous with refined island dining, where world-class cuisine is complemented by an internationally curated wine programme designed to elevate every guest experience. By day, AQVA restaurant welcomes guests for relaxed à la carte lunches overlooking the resort’s infinity pool. As evening falls, Les Turquoise d’Aqua at the AQVA deck transforms into Lily Beach’s signature fine dining venue, where bespoke menus featuring fresh lobster, premium tomahawk steaks, Kobe beef and refined tasting experiences are thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines and customised to each guest’s preferences.

At the heart of the programme is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum Plan, featuring more than 90 premium wines and champagnes carefully selected from the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The collection showcases a balanced selection of renowned Old-World appellations alongside distinguished New World producers, allowing guests to explore an exceptional diversity of varietals, styles and vintages throughout their stay.

Complementing the Platinum Plan is the resort’s Premium Wine Cellar, home to an extensive collection of more than 200 labels, including prestigious Champagnes, iconic Bordeaux and Burgundy, acclaimed wines from Italy, Spain, the United States, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Together, the collection offers one of the most comprehensive wine experiences available in the Maldives.

The resort’s Resident Sommelier plays an integral role in the guest journey, offering personalised recommendations, educational insights and expertly curated food and wine pairings tailored to individual tastes and preferences.

Receiving the Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence once again reflects Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to continuously evolving its wine programme, refining its cellar, introducing new producers and vintages, and creating unforgettable dining experiences that seamlessly combine exceptional wines, innovative cuisine and warm Maldivian hospitality.