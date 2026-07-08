Drink
AQVA at Lily Beach earns Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that AQVA restaurant has once again been recognised by Wine Spectator, receiving the prestigious 2026 Award of Excellence. Building on the restaurant’s previous recognition in 2023, this latest accolade reaffirms Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine service, world-class gastronomy, and unforgettable dining experiences.
Presented annually by Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer a thoughtfully curated selection of quality producers, thematic consistency, and outstanding harmony with their culinary offerings. The award places AQVA restaurant among an elite group of dining establishments worldwide celebrated for their dedication to wine culture and excellence in hospitality.
Speaking about the win, General Manager, Laurent Driole said: “For 32 years, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been celebrated for redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality in the Maldives through exceptional gastronomy and one of the region’s most distinguished beverage offerings. Our renowned all-inclusive Platinum Plan has long allowed guests to enjoy premium wines and Champagnes as an integral part of the island experience rather than an indulgent extra.”
Explaining further, he said “Beyond this, our wine cellar invites gourmets to discover remarkable labels and rare vintages that accompany intimate culinary journeys in secluded corners of the resort, where romance, privacy and the beauty of the Maldives come together effortlessly. Because some moments deserve to be celebrated with a truly exceptional glass of wine, and life itself is certainly one of them.”
AQVA restaurant has become synonymous with refined island dining, where world-class cuisine is complemented by an internationally curated wine programme designed to elevate every guest experience. By day, AQVA restaurant welcomes guests for relaxed à la carte lunches overlooking the resort’s infinity pool. As evening falls, Les Turquoise d’Aqua at the AQVA deck transforms into Lily Beach’s signature fine dining venue, where bespoke menus featuring fresh lobster, premium tomahawk steaks, Kobe beef and refined tasting experiences are thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines and customised to each guest’s preferences.
At the heart of the programme is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum Plan, featuring more than 90 premium wines and champagnes carefully selected from the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The collection showcases a balanced selection of renowned Old-World appellations alongside distinguished New World producers, allowing guests to explore an exceptional diversity of varietals, styles and vintages throughout their stay.
Complementing the Platinum Plan is the resort’s Premium Wine Cellar, home to an extensive collection of more than 200 labels, including prestigious Champagnes, iconic Bordeaux and Burgundy, acclaimed wines from Italy, Spain, the United States, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Together, the collection offers one of the most comprehensive wine experiences available in the Maldives.
The resort’s Resident Sommelier plays an integral role in the guest journey, offering personalised recommendations, educational insights and expertly curated food and wine pairings tailored to individual tastes and preferences.
Receiving the Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence once again reflects Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to continuously evolving its wine programme, refining its cellar, introducing new producers and vintages, and creating unforgettable dining experiences that seamlessly combine exceptional wines, innovative cuisine and warm Maldivian hospitality.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Fabrice Rosso brings Masters of Food & Wine to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with MICHELIN-Starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha, presenting two exceptional dining experiences on 17 and 20 July 2026. Set amidst the pristine beauty of one of the Maldives’ most untouched island sanctuaries, the events promise an immersive gastronomic journey celebrating contemporary French cuisine, Mediterranean influences, and world-class wine pairings.
A signature initiative of the Park Hyatt brand, Masters of Food & Wine is a global series of sophisticated culinary and beverage experiences that brings together award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and masters of their craft. Since its inception in Carmel in 2003, the program has celebrated Park Hyatt’s passion for exceptional food and beverage through immersive experiences that connect guests with culinary artistry, wine culture, and meaningful destination-driven storytelling. Each event is designed to showcase both world-class expertise and the unique character of its host destination.
Renowned for its pristine natural beauty and understated luxury, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa provides the perfect backdrop for two immersive gastronomic experiences that celebrate the connection between destination and cuisine. Through menus inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean and the French Riviera, Chef Rosso will present dishes that reflect his contemporary culinary philosophy while embracing the exceptional ingredients found in and around the Maldives.
Chef Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse in Doha, has built an impressive career spanning more than fifteen years, working alongside some of the world’s most respected culinary figures, including Joël Robuchon, Yannick Alléno, Jacob Jan Boerma, and Ronan Kervarrec. Under his leadership, IDAM by Alain Ducasse was awarded a MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Qatar 2025 ceremony. Celebrated for his ingredient-driven approach and refined creativity, Chef Rosso brings a distinctive blend of technique, innovation, and respect for seasonality to every dining experience.
The culinary journey begins on 17 July 2026 with “A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera,” an exclusive MICHELIN-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner at The Island Grill. The six-course menu will showcase contemporary cuisine infused with Mediterranean influences, featuring dishes inspired by the bounty of the island and surrounding waters, complemented by premium wines from France and Italy.
On 20 July 2026, guests will experience the resort’s first-ever MICHELIN-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner, a collaborative culinary showcase between Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Davide Allievi of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Bringing together French and Italian culinary traditions, the six-course menu celebrates Mediterranean heritage while highlighting seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors that reflect the natural rhythms of the island.
Executive Chef Davide Allievi brings more than fifteen years of international culinary experience across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Maldives. Inspired by authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for ingredients, his culinary style reflects both his Italian roots and the unique character of Hadahaa.
A curated wine pairing will elevate both evenings, guiding guests through an exceptional journey of distinguished wines from France and Italy. Enhancing the 20 July event is Harsh P. S. Chauhan, a WSET-certified sommelier and wine educator from Grape Expectations whose expertise spans wineries, luxury hospitality, wine importation, and retail. His handpicked selections and engaging storytelling will offer an exclusive, deeply immersive experience for the night.
“At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, we are committed to creating experiences that are deeply connected to our destination,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “We are delighted to welcome MICHELIN-starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso for this exclusive culinary collaboration, bringing his world-class expertise to the extraordinary natural setting and rich culinary bounty of Hadahaa. As part of the Masters of Food & Wine program, these dining experiences bring together exceptional talent, remarkable ingredients, and the unique spirit of our island, offering guests a truly memorable culinary journey.”
“Whenever I cook in a new destination, I seek inspiration from the ingredients and environment that make it unique,” said Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha. “For these dinners at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, I wanted to bring the spirit of the Mediterranean while embracing the remarkable seafood, herbs, and flavors found in the Maldives. The result is a menu that reflects both my culinary roots and the character of this extraordinary island.”
“It is a privilege to welcome Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso to Hadahaa for this unique culinary collaboration,” said Davide Allievi, Executive Chef of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Our shared passion for authenticity, craftsmanship, and respect for ingredients has inspired a menu that reflects both our individual backgrounds and the spirit of the island. Together, we have created a dining experience that celebrates Mediterranean flavors while highlighting the purity and beauty of the Maldives.”
EVENT DETAILS
A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera | Michelin-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner
- Date: 17 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
The Harmony of French & Italian Delights | Michelin-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner
- Date: 20 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
Reservations are now open, with limited seating available for both events. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact +960 682 1234, maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com.
Drink
World-renowned mixologist Hiroyasu Kayama to take over W Maldives
W Maldives, the luxury private-island resort and home to one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, will welcome international acclaimed Japanese cocktail pioneer Hiroyasu Kayama and Tokyo’s legendary Bar Benfiddich from August 18-21, 2026. As part of The Wavemaker Edit’s Island Alchemy series, the exclusive residency brings one of the world’s most sought-after cocktail experiences to the Maldives for a rare international appearance, offering guests immersive mixology events, bespoke cocktails and unforgettable island-inspired creations.
Hidden above the streets of Tokyo, the intimate 15-seat Bar Benfiddich has earned an almost mythical reputation among cocktail enthusiasts. Currently ranked No. 18 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2026 and No. 9 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026, following its recognition as The Best Bar in Japan 2025, the bar is celebrated for its deeply personal approach to cocktail creation, where craftsmanship, storytelling and discovery converge in every glass.
Every cocktail begins with curiosity. Kayama, a mixologist, farmer, ingredient curator, scientist and collector of forgotten traditions, builds his creations from botanicals harvested on his family’s farm in Saitama, alongside ingredients discovered through years of travel, research and experimentation. Antique tools share the bar with centuries-old books, Indigenous spirits sit beside freshly harvested herbs. Every conversation can inspire a new creation, making each to Bar Benfiddich as personal as the drink itself. It is this philosophy that makes Bar Benfiddich one of the most sought-after reservations in Asia, and one that is rarely experience outside Tokyo.
On August 18 and 19, guests are invited to SIP, the resort’s overwater cocktail bar, for intimate guest shits inspired by the spirit of Bar Benfiddich. Kayama will present four bespoke cocktails, including signature creations and original recipes inspired by the colours, botanicals and rhythms of Island life. Guests are encouraged to lean in, ask questions and discover the stories behind each creation directly from the master himself. Available exclusive at W Maldives during the residency, each cocktail reflects a unique dialogue between Japanese craftsmanship and the natural beauty of the Maldives through his own lens.
The residency culminates on August 21 at WET Deck, where Island Alchemy shifts into celebration. Set against sweeping ocean views and accompanied by a live DJ, Kayama’s inventive creations take on a brighter, more playful expression through an exclusive cocktail menu designed for a vibrant daytime poolside party, where Japanese precision meets the unmistakable energy of W Maldives.
“The Wavemaker Edit was created to connect our guests with the people redefining culture around the world,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “Hiroyasu Kayama embodies everything Island Alchemy stands for–creativity, craftsmanship, curiosity, and a genuine sense of discovery. Experiences like this become part of the island’s story, giving guests the chance to encounter extraordinary talent in a setting unlike anywhere else.”
Guests looking to immerse themselves in the island’s ever-evolving calendar of cultural experience can book the Original Wavemaker package, available until July 31, 2026. This offer includes a minimum four-night stay, seaplane transfers and half-board dining for two adults, creating the perfect base from which to experience eth next wave of The Wavemaker Edit.
For more information, visit wmaldives.com or connect with the resort team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Awards
Wine Spectator recognises Ralu and Baani at Heritance Aarah
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani at Heritance Aarah have both earned Wine Spectator’s 2026 Award of Excellence, recognising the strength, quality and depth of their wine programmes.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, launched in 1981, celebrate excellence in restaurant wine service across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. In 2026, a total of 4,012 restaurants around the world were recognised, with 2,083 receiving the Award of Excellence.
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani received the Award of Excellence, which recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer at least 75 selections, with a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thoughtful match to the menu in both price and style.
“Congratulations to the restaurants that earned a Restaurant Award and continue to elevate the wine experience for guests around the world,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wine Spectator.
“We are delighted to see Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani recognised by Wine Spectator, a global authority in wine,” said Upul Gedarakumbura, General Manager of Heritance Aarah. “These awards reflect the care, knowledge and passion behind our wine programmes, as well as our commitment to creating dining experiences where cuisine, wine and setting come together beautifully. At Ralu, every bottle is selected with purpose, complementing our Mediterranean-inspired menus and the relaxed elegance of our overwater island setting, while at Baani, the wine programme enhances an intimate fine dining experience shaped by modern global gastronomy, personalised service and refined lagoon views.”
Set above the Indian Ocean at Heritance Aarah, Ralu Overwater Restaurant draws inspiration from the relaxed elegance of French and Italian Mediterranean brasseries along the Riviera coast. The restaurant offers an inviting yet refined dining experience, where Mediterranean cuisine, considered wine pairings and panoramic lagoon views come together in an overwater setting.
Baani, located within the resort’s overwater enclave, represents one of the most intimate and refined dining experiences at Heritance Aarah. Designed for guests seeking thoughtful gastronomy and attentive personalised service, Baani presents modern global cuisine through a five-course dinner menu that evolves daily, with each evening offering a singular menu concept shaped by contemporary techniques, clarity of flavour and harmony at the table.
Ralu’s and Baani’s wine programmes feature 175 premium wine labels sourced from 12 leading wine-producing countries, with vintages ranging from 1990 to 2025. The selections have been curated to complement each restaurant’s culinary identity, from Ralu’s Mediterranean classics and contemporary interpretations to Baani’s modern fine dining approach, while offering versatility across styles, regions and guest preferences. The wines are stored in Vinocave and Tecno temperature-controlled cellars and served in Spiegelau crystal, supporting careful preservation, presentation and service.
Highlights at Ralu include Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Gold among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Meursault 1er Cru Les Charmes from Burgundy among its whites, and Tenuta San Guido, ‘Sassicaia’, DOC, Super Tuscan, Tuscany Italy among its reds.
At Baani, the cellar includes Louis Roederer Cristal Millésime Brut among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseignières among its whites, and Château Mouton Rothschild Grand Cru Classé among its reds.
Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue will be available on newsstands on July 21. This year’s winners will also be featured through Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Search and Restaurant Awards app, where restaurants can be explored by name, location, award level, cuisine, wine specialties and pricing.
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