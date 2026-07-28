Cooking
Where every meal becomes a memory at Machchafushi Island Resort
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, dining extends far beyond the restaurant. It unfolds as a sensory journey where place, flavour and emotion come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by the shimmering waters of South Ari Atoll, every shoreline, every sunset and every tranquil stretch of sand becomes part of an immersive culinary landscape, shaped by the rhythm and beauty of the island.
Here, dining is reimagined as a collection of deeply personal encounters. From the romance of The Love Hut and the serenity of a shoreline champagne breakfast to the barefoot elegance of a private beach dinner beneath the stars, each experience has been thoughtfully created to celebrate meaningful moments in extraordinary surroundings.
While each occasion offers its own distinct character, together they form a seamless expression of the Machchafushi experience. Cuisine responds naturally to its setting, evolving with the changing light, the gentle ocean breeze and the atmosphere of each moment. Every detail is carefully considered, creating experiences that feel effortless, authentic and impossible to replicate elsewhere.
The Shoreline Breakfast welcomes the day with quiet celebration, where the ocean sets the pace and simplicity becomes the ultimate expression of island living. Intimate beachfront dining offers a more secluded experience, where refined cuisine is paired with the natural beauty of the shoreline and the gentle rhythm of the ocean. The Barefoot Beach Dinner embraces understated elegance, where exquisite dishes are enjoyed with the softness of sand beneath your feet and the stars overhead. At The Love Hut, thoughtfully curated dining becomes part of life’s most meaningful milestones, creating memories that linger long after the moment has passed.
Across every experience, the culinary philosophy remains beautifully consistent. Menus are intentionally refined and understated, allowing the setting, the occasion and the company to remain at the heart of each encounter. Every dish is designed to complement its surroundings rather than compete with them, creating a style of dining elevated through simplicity, authenticity and a genuine sense of place.
Together, these experiences define the essence of Machchafushi. They blur the boundaries between dining, celebration and island living, where every meal becomes part of a larger story shaped by nature and heartfelt hospitality. Here, the ocean is more than a backdrop; it is an integral part of the experience, influencing every flavour, every atmosphere and every lasting memory.
More than a collection of dining experiences, this is the spirit of Machchafushi expressed through cuisine. A destination where exceptional food, breathtaking surroundings and meaningful moments come together effortlessly, inviting every guest to become part of an unforgettable island story.
Cooking
The Standard, Maldives’ Mediterranean restaurant Onda earns regional nomination
Just months after opening its doors and introducing a bold new expression of Mediterranean dining to the Maldives, Onda at The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt has been nominated for Indian Ocean’s Best Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant at the prestigious World Culinary Awards 2026.
The nomination marks a significant milestone for the restaurant, recognising Onda’s distinctive approach to Mediterranean cuisine, its commitment to exceptional guest experiences, and its growing reputation as one of the region’s most exciting dining destinations. Named after the Italian word for ‘wave’, Onda was conceived as a celebration of movement, connection, and shared experiences. Since its debut in April 2026, the restaurant has attracted guests with its vibrant flavours, relaxed sophistication, and seamless integration with the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this nomination,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives. “From the beginning, our vision was to create a Mediterranean restaurant that felt approachable yet exceptional, where outstanding food, genuine hospitality, and the spirit of island living come together effortlessly.”
“One of the most rewarding aspects of Onda’s journey so far has been seeing guests return time and time again,” said Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Maldives. “Many of our guests first discover Onda during their stay and then choose to dine with us again on another evening, whether revisiting a favourite dish or exploring something new from the menu. It’s especially gratifying to hear families and couples tell us that Onda became one of the highlights of their holiday experience. The feedback we receive consistently points to the same combination: exceptional food, a vibrant atmosphere, and genuine hospitality from our team. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to listening to our guests, being responsive to their preferences, and evolving our offerings to ensure that every dining experience feels fresh, memorable, and deeply personal.”
At the heart of Onda is a menu inspired by the coastal cultures of the Mediterranean, brought to life through premium ingredients, contemporary techniques, and a philosophy centred on sharing. Signature dishes such as Bouillabaisse Scampi, Red Snapper Crudo with Citrus and Daikon, and Wahoo Carpaccio showcase the restaurant’s commitment to freshness, simplicity, and bold expression of flavour.
Beyond the cuisine, Onda’s design plays a central role in the guest experience. Inspired by the rhythm and openness of life at sea, the restaurant blends natural textures, ocean-facing views, and effortless indoor-outdoor living. The result is a setting that transitions naturally from leisurely daytime dining to vibrant sunset gatherings, embodying The Standard’s signature balance of style, energy, and authenticity.
The World Culinary Awards serve as a global benchmark of excellence in the culinary and hospitality industries, celebrating the restaurants, chefs, and dining experiences that continue to raise standards worldwide. Onda’s nomination places it among the leading Mediterranean dining concepts across the Indian Ocean, further strengthening The Standard, Maldives’ position as a destination for distinctive culinary experiences. For the team behind Onda, the nomination reflects more than culinary achievement. It represents a collective commitment to creating meaningful moments around the table, where guests can connect through food, conversation, and the shared spirit of discovery.
As voting opens for the 2026 World Culinary Awards, The Standard, Maldives warmly invites guests, industry partners, and supporters to celebrate this exciting recognition and support Onda in its journey toward becoming the Indian Ocean’s leading Mediterranean dining destination. Since opening, Onda has redefined expectations of island dining through its energetic atmosphere, expressive flavours, and unwavering focus on hospitality. This latest nomination is not only a recognition of what has been accomplished, but also a glimpse of what lies ahead.
Awards
Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan becomes Maldives’ sole entry in 50 Best Discovery 2026
Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan has been named to the 50 Best Discovery 2026 collection, becoming the only restaurant in the Maldives to be featured in this year’s global selection. The listing places the restaurant before the global audience of travellers, luxury travel advisors and food enthusiasts who actively follow the 50 Best ecosystem.
Announced as part of the largest-ever expansion of 50 Best Discovery, the 2026 edition welcomed more than 650 new venues from around the world. The platform now showcases over 3,500 restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards across more than 800 cities and towns, serving as one of the world’s most respected expert-curated hospitality guides.
Published by the organisation behind 50 Best Restaurants, 50 Best Discovery is not a platform that establishments can apply to join. Every venue is selected following votes cast by members of the independent 50 Best Academies, comprising more than 3,000 chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, critics and hospitality experts from across the globe.
For Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan, the recognition reflects the strength of a concept built on consistency, craftsmanship and a clear point of view. Since opening at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives in 2020, the restaurant has remained committed to refining its craft rather than chasing trends, steadily establishing itself as one of the destination’s standout dining experiences.
At the heart of the restaurant is Ignis Maximus, Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s custom-engineered charcoal grill capable of reaching temperatures of up to 750°C. Developed specifically for Carne Diem Grill, it embodies the restaurant’s philosophy of Meat. Heat. Salt.–the belief that exceptional steak requires nothing more than outstanding ingredients, precise cooking and perfect seasoning.
That commitment to authenticity has attracted an international clientele, with guests from around the world sharing their experiences long after leaving the Maldives. Carne Diem Grill has also taken its signature live-fire cooking beyond the islands through acclaimed pop-up events in Colombo and Bangkok, each featuring an Ignis Maximus grill custom-built in the host country to faithfully recreate the restaurant’s distinctive cooking experience.
“To receive recognition from our peers through 50 Best Discovery is a tremendous honour–not only for Carne Diem Grill, but also for the Maldives as a culinary destination,” said Chef Dharshan Munidasa. “Carne Diem has always been about doing one thing exceptionally well. We have never tried to be another steakhouse. We’ve remained committed to our philosophy of exceptional ingredients, precision cooking and genuine hospitality, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that recognised on a global platform.”
The recognition also marks another significant chapter in Chef Dharshan Munidasa’s culinary journey. Following the international success of Nihonbashi–the first restaurant from Sri Lanka to be featured on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants; and Ministry of Crab, which has maintained a presence on the Asia’s 50 Best rankings and extended list for more than a decade, Carne Diem Grill becomes the third restaurant created by Chef Dharshan to be recognised by the organisation behind the prestigious 50 Best rankings.
Cooking
The Standard, Maldives celebrates Wellness Month with spa and culinary experiences
The Standard, Maldives, by Hyatt invites guests to embrace the art of mindful living with a month- long celebration dedicated to wellness, vitality, and self-care. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s signature laid-back island energy, Wellness Month blends nourishing cuisine, mindful movement, and restorative spa experiences into a thoughtfully curated programme designed to help guests reconnect, recharge, and rediscover balance. Throughout August, a month globally recognised for promoting healthy living and holistic wellbeing, the vibrant island retreat presents a collection of wellness-focused experiences centred around two of the resort’s most beloved venues: Joos Café and The Standard Spa, the resort’s overwater wellness sanctuary, dedicated to relaxation and renewal.
At the heart of the celebration is a four-week culinary journey available exclusively at Joos Café for USD 49 net per person. Designed to nourish the body, refresh the mind, and elevate overall wellbeing, each week introduces a new wellness theme through carefully crafted dishes, functional beverages, and guilt-free desserts.
Commenting on the initiative, Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Maldives, shared: “Our goal was to create a wellness journey that feels inspiring rather than restrictive. By combining nutrient-rich ingredients, functional beverages, and thoughtfully crafted dishes, we invite guests to discover that healthy eating can be both nourishing and deeply enjoyable. Wellness, after all, should be a celebration of flavour and balance.”
The culinary journey begins with a refreshing focus on renewal and hydration, inviting guests to rebalance and recharge through a selection of light, nourishing creations designed to support natural vitality. Highlights include the Hydration Garden Bowl, paired with the revitalising Green Zen Elixir, while the naturally sweet Tropical Fruit Symphony provides a refreshing finish. Crafted with nutrient-rich ingredients and vibrant tropical produce, these dishes offer the perfect reset amid the idyllic surroundings of the Maldives.
As the wellness celebration progresses, the spotlight turns to the abundance and versatility of plant-based cuisine. Colourful seasonal vegetables, wholesome grains, and naturally nourishing ingredients come together in dishes that celebrate the power of plants while demonstrating that wellness can be both satisfying and exceptionally flavourful. Within the second week, guests can discover the Kale & Quinoa Bowl, complemented by the nutrient-packed Iron Boost Green Juice, before indulging in the wholesome yet decadent Guilt-Free Avocado Chocolate Cake.
The experience then evolves into a celebration of mindful indulgence, embracing the philosophy that self-care and culinary pleasure can exist in perfect harmony. Inspired by the simple joy of enjoying life’s luxuries without compromise, guests are invited in the third week to savour the fresh flavours of Mediterranean Caprese Bliss, paired with the vibrant Morning Glow Smoothie, before concluding with the velvety Coconut Wellness Brûlée. Thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented, each creation proves that indulgence can be every bit as nourishing as it is satisfying.
Bringing the journey to a close is a menu inspired by restoration, radiance, and inner vitality. Featuring ingredients selected for their rejuvenating benefits, guests can enjoy the fresh and flavourful Glow Tuna Niçoise, accompanied by the nutrient-rich Island Beet Beauty Smoothie. The experience concludes with the colourful and refreshing Radiance Fruit Platter, leaving guests feeling revitalised, energised, and glowing as Wellness Month draws to a close.
Complementing the resort’s wellness-focused gastronomy, The Standard Spa invites guests on a holistic journey of movement, mindfulness, and rejuvenation. Suspended above crystal-clear waters and surrounded by panoramic ocean views, the overwater wellness sanctuary has curated a schedule of experiences designed to nurture both body and mind throughout the month.
Guests can greet the morning with a series of complimentary wellness practices, including Heart Opening Yoga every Tuesday and Friday, Pranayama breathing sessions every Wednesday and Saturday, and Therapeutic Yoga every Thursday and Sunday. Practiced against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, these sessions encourage mindfulness, flexibility, and inner balance while embracing the healing power of nature. As the day transitions into evening, guests are invited to continue their wellness journey with restorative experiences including Sound Healing Meditation on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, as well as Chakra Balancing sessions every Tuesday. These immersive practices are designed to promote deep relaxation, emotional wellbeing, and energetic alignment.
Exclusively highlighted during Wellness Month, guests can further elevate their self-care journey with the spa’s signature Deep Relaxation Massage. Designed to release tension, improve circulation, and restore inner harmony, the treatment combines therapeutic massage techniques with carefully selected essential oils applied both topically and through inhalation to create a profound sense of tranquillity. Available at USD 150 for 60 minutes and USD 185 for 90 minutes, the experience offers a restorative escape inspired by the tranquil rhythms of island life. To extend the benefits beyond the treatment room, guests booking a minimum 60-minute session will receive a complimentary home-care product, allowing them to continue their wellbeing journey long after leaving the Maldives. Combining expert touch with the calming energy of the Indian Ocean, the treatment embodies The Standard Spa’s holistic approach to wellness and self-care.
From vibrant wellness cuisine and nourishing tropical flavours to deeply restorative spa experiences, this August, The Standard, Maldives offers a celebration of wellbeing that is as indulgent as it is inspiring. Guests are invited to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and discover a more mindful way of living while surrounded by the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
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