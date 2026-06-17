Four Seasons Maldives expands focus on prenatal wellness and couples’ retreats

Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has been highlighted as a key destination in Four Seasons’ latest collection of babymoon experiences across Asia, offering a range of wellness, relaxation and personalised treatments designed for expectant parents.

The initiative brings together experiences across the company’s resorts in Asia, with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah featured prominently for their focus on prenatal wellbeing and holistic wellness.

At Landaa Giraavaru, the resort’s AyurMa wellness centre offers programmes rooted in Ayurvedic principles, yoga therapy and naturopathy. Treatments are designed to promote relaxation and wellbeing through personalised wellness plans tailored to individual needs.

Meanwhile, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa offers wellness journeys beginning with a naturopathic consultation at ŪRJĀ. Expectant parents can access customised experiences including sound healing, breathwork and mineral-based facial treatments.

For guests seeking a more private retreat, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah offers exclusive-use accommodation and bespoke wellness experiences. Among the offerings is the Ocean of Consciousness Experience, which combines meditation, exfoliation, massage and breathwork in a treatment designed to encourage relaxation and mindfulness.

According to Four Seasons, the growing demand for babymoon travel reflects a desire among expectant parents to take time away from daily routines before welcoming a new child. The company said its resorts across Asia are focusing on wellness, mindfulness and meaningful experiences that allow couples to reconnect and prepare for parenthood.

Beyond spa and wellness programmes, the Maldives properties also provide opportunities for guests to enjoy private dining experiences, personalised services and uninterrupted time together in secluded island settings.

The Maldives resorts form part of a broader Four Seasons Asia collection that includes destinations in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Palau. The collection combines wellness treatments, culinary experiences and cultural activities designed to help couples slow down and create lasting memories before the arrival of their child.

“Together, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia redefine the babymoon as more than a getaway — it is a purposeful pause,” the company said in a statement. “In a world of constant connectivity, these experiences offer the rare luxury of being fully present, allowing expectant parents to reconnect, restore, and step into parenthood with intention.”