NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi unveils new under-the-stars wellness ritual

Th.ari Spa at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi has introduced Th.ari Under the Night Sky, a new signature outdoor wellness experience designed for couples seeking relaxation, connection, and memorable moments beneath the Maldivian stars.

Inspired by the serenity of the Maldives after sunset, the 90-minute experience invites guests to immerse themselves in a unique wellness journey surrounded by the sights and sounds of the island evening. Set on an open-air spa deck, the ritual combines soothing massage techniques, warm locally sourced Maldivian coconut oil, and the calming resonance of singing bowls to create an unforgettable experience of relaxation and wellbeing.

Set on an open-air spa deck, the ritual allows couples to relax beneath the stars while enjoying a thoughtfully curated wellness experience designed to calm the mind, ease physical tension, and encourage a deeper sense of wellbeing. As the day gives way to evening, the Maldives transforms into a peaceful sanctuary where gentle ocean breezes, starlit skies, and the calming rhythm of island life create the perfect setting for relaxation.

Th.ari Under the Night Sky was created to embrace this natural beauty, offering guests an opportunity to experience wellness in harmony with their surroundings. The experience begins with a welcoming foot ritual before continuing with a restorative full-body massage using nourishing Maldivian coconut oil. The journey concludes with the soothing vibrations of singing bowls, encouraging a deeper sense of calm, balance, and renewal.

By bringing wellness outdoors, the experience allows guests to fully connect with the atmosphere that makes the Maldives one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Modern luxury travellers are increasingly seeking meaningful experiences that create lasting memories alongside traditional resort offerings. Th.ari Under the Night Sky responds to this desire by offering couples a shared wellness journey designed to foster relaxation, presence, and connection.

Ideal for honeymooners, anniversary celebrations, romantic getaways, or simply quality time together, the experience encourages guests to slow down and appreciate the moment while enjoying the beauty of the Maldives after dark.

Combining wellness with the intimacy of a private outdoor setting, the ritual offers a memorable way for couples to celebrate special occasions or enhance their island escape.

Available exclusively at Th.ari Spa, Th.ari Under the Night Sky adds a distinctive dimension to the wellness and romance offering at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi. Created specifically for the resort, the experience reflects the destination’s commitment to delivering memorable guest experiences inspired by the natural beauty and tranquillity of the Maldives.

More than a spa treatment, the experience has been thoughtfully designed to combine wellness, romance, and a strong sense of place. Whether celebrating a honeymoon, anniversary, or romantic getaway, couples are invited to reconnect beneath the stars while enjoying a unique wellness journey inspired by the island’s enchanting evening atmosphere.

For travel partners and luxury travel advisors, Th.ari Under the Night Sky offers an additional point of differentiation for couples seeking meaningful, destination-inspired experiences during their stay. The experience is available exclusively at Th.ari Spa by Mandara Spa at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi.