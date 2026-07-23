Drink
THE OZEN COLLECTION and Champagne Guy Charbaut return with annual Champagne Week
For six years, a remarkable partnership has quietly flourished between two houses—one rooted in the limestone slopes of Champagne, the other cradled by the turquoise waters of the Maldives. This October, THE OZEN COLLECTION once again welcomes the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Champagne Guy Charbaut, for its annual celebration from 19th to 25th October 2026. What began as a meeting of philosophies has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in the Maldivian luxury calendar—a week where rare vintages, world-class gastronomy, and island elegance converge in a symphony of flavour and tradition.
Founded in 1936 in the UNESCO-listed village of Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, crafting cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication to authenticity and craftsmanship mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy of redefining luxury through curated, meaningful experiences. What began as a meeting of philosophies in 2021 has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year—a union that Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, describes as “the very essence of what modern luxury should be: a harmonious dialogue between heritage and innovation”.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO | 19th to 21st October
The celebrations commence at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with The Benthic Bubble Soirée at M6m, the Maldives’ most celebrated underwater restaurant. On the evening of 19th October, guests will indulge in an exclusive dining experience six metres beneath the lagoon, where each course is thoughtfully paired with a bespoke Champagne, surrounded by the silent dance of reef sharks and eagle rays.
On 20th October, the vibrant spices of TRADITION INDOCEYLON take centre stage in the beloved Champagne & Spice dinner—a bold symphony of Franco-Indian flavours where the warmth of South Asian cuisine meets the precision of French winemaking. This guest-favourite event returns year after year, celebrated for its daring pairings and unforgettable sensory journey.
The Maadhoo chapter concludes on 21st October with Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a masterclass in the theatrical art of sabrage followed by a lavish Champagne brunch where bubbles flow as freely as the ocean breeze.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI | 23rd to 25th October
The celebration continues at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, beginning on 23rd October—World Champagne Day—with an unforgettable over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages from the Guy Charbaut cellar.
On 24th October, the Champagne & Spice dinner returns at SAFFRON, once again proving the irresistible alchemy of Indian warmth and French finesse. This event has become a hallmark of the collaboration, showcasing how the complexity of spice harmonises with the nuanced profiles of fine Champagne.
The series culminates on 25th October with The Sabrage Sundowner at OZAR—a dazzling poolside soirée where golden hour meets golden bubbles. Guests will enjoy Champagne tastings, live entertainment, and a sunset celebration that captures the very essence of Maldivian luxury.
A Beloved Tradition, Included in Every Stay
What makes this annual celebration truly unique is its seamless integration into THE OZEN COLLECTION’s all-encompassing holiday plans. All Champagne events are included on a complimentary basis for guests staying under the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Curated menus, Champagne-paired dinners, and exclusive tastings are woven into the guest experience without additional charge—a testament to the resorts’ philosophy of effortless, worry-free luxury.
Beyond the events, guests may discover the Maison’s exceptional range at both resorts—from the enveloping Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut—each bottle an invitation to elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.
As Xavier Charbaut reflects on the enduring partnership: “What began as a meeting of philosophies has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year. These shores have become a second home for our Champagnes, where the salt-kissed air seems to amplify their vibrancy. As we raise our glasses to six years of shared excellence, we see not an endpoint, but a horizon brimming with possibilities.”
Beyond the Celebration: A Legacy of Learning
Each year, this enduring partnership extends beyond the shores of the Maldives. As part of the collaboration, future sommeliers and wine enthusiasts from THE OZEN COLLECTION travel to France to explore the historic grounds of Maison Guy Charbaut and the broader Champagne region. These immersive journeys offer a rare opportunity to deepen their understanding of the land, the craft, and the philosophy behind each bottle—enriching the intimate bond between both houses and ensuring that the knowledge and passion shared across borders continue to inspire generations of hospitality professionals.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “What we share with the Charbaut family is more than a wine programme—it is a meeting of philosophies rooted in authenticity, heritage, and a passion for excellence. This year, our guests can expect an even more immersive celebration, with rare vintage tastings, underwater aged Champagne, intimate masterclasses, and culinary experiences that honour the artistry behind each cuvée. Ultimately, this is about connection—to the land, to the craft, and to the people who make it all possible.”
Elevate your escape with an exceptional offer. Book direct to enjoy up to 20% savings—your seamless journey to unforgettable luxury begins here.
Drink
Eri Maldives helps couples fall in love all over again
Nobody needs a reason to fall in love with their partner all over again, but it’s romantic to keep finding one, season after season. UK wedding platform Bridebook found that a fifth of couples now wait until their first anniversary to take their honeymoon – giving finances time to settle after the wedding itself. Anniversary trips and vow renewals form a huge part of romantic travel as a result, with couples opting for longer stays than their wedding day ever allowed, now that joint finances can stretch further.
At Eri Maldives, it’s a moment that finally gets the spotlight it deserves – with a second telling to fit however couples want to approach it: planned in secret as an add-on, or built into a special occasion celebration.
Here’s our take to the occasions worth considering, and which of Eri’s three ceremonies suits each.
The Five-Year Reckoning
For couples who married between 2020 and 2022, this is an easy one. Many of those ceremonies were scaled back, livestreamed, or held with a guest list of two witnesses and a registrar on a screen. Five years on, that cohort is now reaching a natural milestone, Eri’s Waves of Love (from £1,235++) comes in as an overdue wedding they didn’t quite get: a proper beachfront ceremony led by the resort’s own Ceremony Master, Bodu Beru drummers announcing the moment, a ring exchange sealed with a symbolic certificate, and a champagne toast, closing with a romantic dinner set up right on the sand.
The New Chapter & the Quiet Comeback
Not every renewal is tied to a date on the calendar. Some follow a health scare, a stretch of distance, a difficult financial year. Others follow a quieter kind of shift altogether, whether it be an empty nest, a retirement, or relocation. For couples a little further along, Eternal Love (from £1,457++) builds on the same considered ceremony as Waves of Love, layer in touches this stage calls for: a candlelight dinner on the beach in place of the standard set-up, a rose petal shower, a bottle of Prosecco already waiting in the room, and a 45-minute healing aromatherapy treatment for the couple, with traditional Maldivian sarongs presented as a keepsake for having come through it together.
The Anniversary That Deserves an Upgrade
The 10th, the 25th, the one that ends in a zero – and milestones that carry real weight, for couples who’ve spent decades putting everyone else first. Ocean Kiss (from £1,755++) is Eri’s most extensive package, turning planned activities into day-to-night itineraries, with a five-course destination dining beachfront feast with lobster and wine, a floating or lagoon breakfast the morning after, and a full hour of Balinese massage for two.
Beyond the Ceremony
However the occasion is marked, each package can be tailored with additional romantic excursions and entertainments, including private sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a duo band or DJ for the evening, a drone-filmed highlight reel of the day, and – for those chasing a truly out-of-this-world backdrop – a three-minute fireworks display.
Whether it’s booked quietly or planned together from the very start, the island simply asks one thing of its guests: turn up, and let the rest take care of itself. Visit erimaldives.com/renew-your-vows-in-paradise to start planning.
Drink
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll introduces Omakase cocktail experience
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has introduced its all-new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar, an innovative beverage experience that reimagines the traditional omakase concept through the art of mixology. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of entrusting the experience to the expertise of the creator, the new menu invites guests on a thoughtfully curated journey of unexpected flavors, refined craftsmanship, and contemporary creativity.
Developed by the resort’s talented mixology team, the Omakase Cocktail Menu showcases a collection of distinctive creations, each designed to surprise and delight the senses. Every cocktail tells its own story through carefully selected ingredients, bold flavor combinations, and elegant presentation, reflecting Nikkei Bar’s signature blend of Japanese precision and Peruvian influence. Highlights from the collection include Wasabi Was Good, a vibrant interpretation that balances delicate heat with refreshing citrus notes, Kumo, inspired by the lightness and serenity of drifting clouds, and Pink Hanami, a floral creation celebrating the beauty of Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season. Guests can also discover Petals of Kyoto, an elegant expression of delicate botanicals, Shisho Garden, which captures the freshness of aromatic herbs, and Moon Over Tokyo, a sophisticated cocktail inspired by the city’s vibrant evenings.
The journey continues with Shizuku (Droplet), a refreshing composition showcasing purity and balance, Thai Green Curry, an adventurous cocktail that transforms the beloved Southeast Asian dish into an unexpectedly harmonious drinking experience, and Kakuremi (Hidden Taste), a layered creation that reveals new dimensions of flavor with every sip.
“We are delighted to introduce our new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar,” said Arup Chakraborty, Director of Food and Beverage. “Each cocktail has been thoughtfully crafted to offer guests a memorable sensory journey, combining innovation, storytelling, and exceptional craftsmanship. It reflects our commitment to creating distinctive dining and drinking experiences that celebrate creativity while embracing the spirit of contemporary luxury.”
Available exclusively at Nikkei Bar, the Omakase Cocktail Menu offers an immersive exploration of flavor where every cocktail is carefully curated to surprise, inspire, and elevate the guest experience. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this latest addition further reinforces JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort’s dedication to delivering exceptional culinary experiences through thoughtful innovation and mindful luxury.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Constance unveils Escapade Gourmande 2026 in Maldives with Michelin-starred chef and winemaker
From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that exist in dreamlike stillness: Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
Here, the ocean does not simply surround the experience; it becomes part of it. Salt air, warm sand, candlelight, and the quiet rhythm of waves set the stage for a celebration where gastronomy is not performed, but felt.
This year, Constance Hotels & Resorts has the pleasure of welcoming three remarkable artisans of taste: French three-Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel, whose cuisine speaks in precision and emotion; South African winemaker Donovan Rall, whose wines carry the quiet intensity of landscapes and sun; and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, whose creations linger like soft memories at the end of a journey.
Together, they will compose moments rather than menus, an unfolding dialogue between fire, fruit, soil, and sea.
At Constance Moofushi, the atmosphere is unhurried, barefoot, almost whispered. On 17 August, guests drift into experiences shaped by light and ocean breeze with a sandbank tasting and aperitif cocktail around the wines from Donovan Rall, where the horizon dissolves into infinity.
The following evening, on 18 August, a wine dinner by Jérôme Banctel and Cesare Murzilli meets the expressive depth of Donovan Rall’s South African wines.
Then the journey deepens at Constance Halaveli, a setting where refinement takes centre stage on 21 August with a special breakfast imagined by Cesare Murzilli.
On 22 August, guests are invited to the exceptional wine pairing dinner, an elegant encounter between Banctel’s culinary precision, Murzilli’s delicate artistry, and Rall’s expressive wines.
Framed by Constance Halaveli’s extraordinary wine cellar, home to more than 22,500 bottles and over 1,600 references, the evening promises a celebration where gastronomy, wine, and island beauty meet in perfect harmony.
More than a programme, Escapade Gourmande becomes a fleeting island language, one spoken through textures, aromas, silence, and shared wonder. It is also a passing of knowledge, as Donovan Rall guides Constance sommeliers through masterclasses that refine not only technique, but sensibility.
In the end, it is not simply a celebration of food and wine. It is a moment where the Maldives feels less like a destination, and more like a state of taste, memory, and light.
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